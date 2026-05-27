Dear Republic,

When we started, we kind of forgot to write a manifesto, so let’s write one now, a year in.

Where The Republic of Letters starts and ends is that it’s “writer first.” Every publication — that we’re aware of — basically operates the same way. It has a ‘line.’ The line is sometimes set by the editors, sometimes by the owners, sometimes by some combination. And writing for a publication is basically always the same — you ‘pitch,’ you do what you can to align yourself with the publication, and then the piece usually comes back to you kind of chewed up and spat out and, since you’ve done the work and you want to get paid, you have no choice but to accept the edits. The starting premise of The Republic of Letters is, essentially, to do everything differently. It’s to give writers the chance to write in the way they want — that does include editing, but the editing is more a friendly-looking-over-the-shoulder as opposed to compelling writers to to match the editorial line.

After a year, we can see what that does. As a publication, it’s heterogenous — it feels different from other publications in large part because it’s different internally. There’s less effort to constrain, and that means a wider range of experience and expression. The Republic of Letters started with that principle and then with a general intention to radiate out good energy and a democratic spirit, and — after a year and over 300 pieces — we’ve been as interested as anyone to see what’s produced.

One unexpected outcome is that it’s become as much a home for working class writing as any publication that we are aware of. Some of our best articles have been written by a janitor, a night watchman, a flight attendant, a maid, a pumpjack, a cashier, a gardener, a woman living in adult foster care, etc. Those stories don’t necessarily have a ‘hook’ — it’s hard to imagine The New York Times or New Yorker running them — but they are also gripping, moving documents about what it’s like to be alive in this time, and many of these pieces are also of high-end literary quality.

At the same time we also attempt to be unapologetically high-brow. In running pieces about literature or theory, we are trying to get outside of the polite magazine sensibility that insists on everything being mid — and letting people who are really passionate about ideas write about ideas in any way that they wish.

That’s where we’re aiming for — honest depictions of life as it’s lived; and writing that pushes the envelope and elevates the conversation.

Here’s what our offering of material has come to look like:

Debates and commissions. People sometimes get annoyed at us for running inflammatory pieces or even conducting interviews with controversial figures. Our position is that more expression is usually better than less. There’s always room for a response. And we are always interested in people who are willing to push the Overton window or to say things that are true but difficult to say.

Contests. The ‘contests’ are really more prompts, to encourage writing from the community. We believe that there is something really special in Substack space and the contests are an attempt to solicit writing from writers we might not come across otherwise. We can’t tell you how many really strong pieces we’ve run from writers who have fifty subscribers or ten or five — proof, if proof were needed, of how vast the writing universe really is, and how impossible it is to contain it in the traditional literary ecosystem.

Interviews. The idea with the interviews is to really go deep with people, to understand them on their own terms, as opposed to just slotting them in to existing narratives, which is, to be honest, what most media interviews do.

ROL Academy. This is something we’re just starting, but we hope to have more classes in future. Right now, we have a Writers’ Workshop that meets on Tuesdays. Through Persuasion, editor-in-chief Sam Kahn runs an Intellectual Bootcamp that’s dedicated to reading and analyzing contemporary classics. We’ll have more offerings to come — and are interested in your suggestions for group-based events.

This is the point in a piece like this where you are asked to give money — so, yes, please do give. We are proud of paying all our contributors, and we put out a lot of pieces, so your contributions, in the form of paid subscriptions, are vital.

But, more important than that, The Republic of Letters really does try to be a different kind of publication. We are aligned with the digital era, and with the democratic resources that the internet offers. We really intend to be democratic, and organic to the Substack community, and that means, basically, that we’re very open to what you want to write and what you want to contribute. Our inbox — republic.of.letters.substack@gmail.com — is always open to, basically, anything. And if you send us a piece, we want to run it, pretty much exactly the way it is. The point is to be “writers first,” which means that the publication is here to work for you.

Thank you for your support in ROL’s first year — for submitting pieces, for reading, for commenting, for donating. We look forward to the next year.

-ROL