Dear Republic,

The latest installment in our “Recognition Series” comes from W. G. Lloyd by way of Nepal.

-ROL

RUNNING THROUGH INDRA'S NET IN NEPAL

‘Take ten grains of quinine every night and keep off women,’ the legendary anthropologist Bronisław Malinowski was once told by his teacher Charles Seligman. That was the extent of Malinowski’s training for fieldwork. Seligman could also have said, ‘don’t get robbed’. I’m thinking this with some dismay as I sit scrambling in my bag for the debit card which I know is there, has to be there, or was there—at least until I fell asleep on the flight with my wallet on the table (idiot). There I am, to the airport staff’s amusement, wondering how I’m going to pay the visa, and realising I have kind of fucked this up at the first hurdle. I enter Nepal—at last—with the help of the manager of the homestay I’m staying in, who offers to pay the fee. The sense of shame gives way to a strange calm as he drives me out of the Tribhuvan International Airport, placid and quiet in the dark of the wee hours. A young cow rests in the road. It is warm. The golden triangle over the entrance and its curious Wisdom Eyes of the Buddha welcome me to a brave new desh—my new country. I have flown from the little world of England to another small land, the so-called ‘yam’ between the ‘boulders’ of India and China. The car winds through the plaintive, sleepy streets to Maitidevi. I practice some Nepali with Sabin, the manager, and then he shows me to my room, since it’s late. There should be something significant to do, now I am here. But instead I just try to contact the bank to cancel my card and then fall asleep hungry and uncertain.

I am in Nepal to conduct ethnographic research for a doctoral dissertation on the country’s growing trail running culture. My research will ask why young Nepalis from non-hegemonic ethnic groups, generally from the country’s hilly regions, are becoming increasingly involved in the sport and hoping to make their lives better by becoming elite athletes. When I wake up the next morning, though, I feel I ought to do something other than run. Am I not jetlagged? A strange force impels me towards the activity, nonetheless. I take the small cash allowance Sabin has lent me and walk to the road, pretending I know the way to the athletics track. It’s the only place around here I can imagine doing any running, since everywhere is thick with people, clogged with cars, and choked with fumes. As I stand on the busy pavement I spot a guy jogging down the road in an Everest Marathon t-shirt and ask him how to get to the rangasala—the athletics track. He doesn’t explain, but tells me to follow, and we run in the crazy traffic, my newfound guide somehow keeping us safe by a sequence of subtle but effective hand gestures, controlling the vehicles around us like a streetwise urban conjuror, a car charmer.

After our obstacle run through the streets, we find the stadium and on the way to the entrance we pass by a group of kids doing barefoot karate on the tarmac. As we enter, the vastness of the rangasala feels like a temple to sport after having run through the chaos of a Kathmandu morning. I see the faces of runners I recognise, having already conversed with some of them online. There are a surprising number of trail runners here at the track; there is Bhim Gurung, the Nepali Army runner who once beat Kilian Jornet in an Italian sky-race—in his early forties, one of the more senior of the group—and there is Pemba Bomjan Tamang, a Muay Thai fighter and ex-aspiring Gurkha; there are Mia Nembang Limbu and Maya Tamang, both alumna of the Mira Rai Initiative, an NGO set up by Nepal’s most famous ultra-trail runner to support ambitious young women athletes; and there are many more others I don’t recognise, most likely road or track runners, some probably from the Nepal Police and Armed Police Force clubs. There are coaches here too, including the legendary Olympic marathoner Baikuntha Manandhar, a three-times South Asia Games gold medalist. The trail runners and I run steady laps of the track together in the brutal heat, at a pace which still allows me to talk: ‘bistarai, bistarai,’ Nikki suggests (‘slowly, slowly’), taking account of my jet-lag and my shock at this maximum city.

Complicating matters, the runner in whose wake I was magically escorted to the rangasala is also named Bhim, so the other Bhim—the one who beat Kilian at the Trofeo Kima skyrace—becomes Bhimdai or, as Nikki suggests, Bhimguru, to differentiate. Dai in Nepali means ‘older brother’, and is a friendly way of referring to any male older than oneself. There are other, similar words in Nepali, like bhai (little brother), didi (older sister), bahini (little sister), uncle, et cetera. In Nepal you know where you are, I guess. Guru in Nepali means what it means in English, and with his international experience and impressive results, Bhimguru is something of a teacher to the younger runners. Bhim Bahadur, the not-faster-than-Kilian Bhim, is also an avid ultra runner, which he told me on the way here. ‘I won the Great Himalaya Trail race,’ he explained. ‘The ex-Prime Minister gave me my award.’ Now he hangs back and lets me run off with the others, because he needs to take it easier, having already completed his track training. He had, it dawns on me, reversed his return commute and taken me all the way back to the track despite having finished his run for the day.

‘Is the track free to use?’ I ask my new running partners. ‘It’s free,’ Nikki says. Bhimdai clarifies, ‘sometimes security stops us, but usually we just walk on.’ I can confirm this. No one ever stopped me entering the track in the fifteen months I spent in Nepal, despite my never paying a rupee for my roughly weekly sessions. Once, the second or third time I visited, I was prevented from entering until a Nepali athlete who recognised me—again a guy wearing an Everest Marathon t-shirt—persuaded security to let me in. It was only towards the end of my research that someone told me there was, in fact, a monthly fee to use the track. I would have paid it, had I known. But like so many social processes in Nepal, it seemed to be a matter of having afno manche, or ‘your own people’—and the official rules apparently came second. Well, it’s only taken a few hours of waking life in the daylight here and I’ve already found my afno manche. Bhimdai was already trying to help me find an apartment; I’d heard him discussing the logistics with Pemba and Nikki. I’ve got no money, I can hardly speak the language, but I have the strange sense that everything can be arranged, problems worked around, rules circumvented.

Bhim Bahadur leads me home, once more through the riot of horns. We go the wrong way at first, and get confused for a few miles. ‘Oh well,’ he says, ‘more training.’

Evening

After running, I eat something, but I don’t remember what, exactly. I think a donut and some sweet tea in a little cafe with Bhim Bahadur, and then Sabin gives me toast and bananas and I don’t know if any of this is being put on the bill. I’m worrying about how to get a new bank card in a country without addresses, let alone HSBC branches, and then I go back to my room and I try to write it all down, with no real discipline, just as much as I can remember…



Wed 24 aug 2022

…we ran through KTM chaos …

Shooing away dangerous stray dogs

Stretching arms out to keep motorbikes and cars at bay

Smell of exhaust fumes…

It doesn’t feel long before evening comes. I’m scheduled to meet Humkala, another alumna of the Mira Rai Initiative. She doesn’t run as much nowadays, busy at her day job delivering packages with DHL. She sees a lot of Kathmandu in the van, and it’s interesting but it tires her out. Nevertheless she trains, in a different way: she’s a member of the KTM Bar Brothers, a calisthenics collective in which she’s the only female. We meet up in Crunchy Burger and Fried Chicken, a Kathmandu chain with its white and red signage made to look like KFC—there are a few genuine KFC branches in Kathmandu, but far more knock-offs: Krispy Krunchy Fried Chicken, Kathmandu Fried Chicken, Kathmandu Krunchy Fried Chicken, et cetera, though the one we enter now—Crunchy Burger—is the most common variant. This is the bleeding edge of civilisation, the very crest of modernity. You can’t even get the national dish here, the traditional staple of lentils and rice. The staff can be seen eating it, if you happen to pass by during their break time, but the customers have other food in mind—strange American food, pizzas, Indian biryani, and the kind of meat more normally reserved for festivals. I choose a dish called ‘Bhutan fry’. She chooses a chicken burger. We clink vanilla milkshake and banana lassi under the harsh strip lighting of the Crunchy food house. The waiter asks for her number, but she lies that she’s married—the easiest way to decline.

‘I’ve never been overseas,’ she tells me. ‘But I’d like to. I’d like to run a race like the UTMB. I think I’d do well.’ I’d like to run the UTMB too, I think. But I don’t think I’d do well. The conversation turns to Mira, Nepal’s trail running trailblazer, who is currently abroad, having attempted a 145-kilometre race in the Alps during which she suffered a knee injury and had to drop out. ‘She’s had knee problems before,’ Humkala said. ‘ACL. Once it healed, she pushed hard in training again and that caused more problems.’ I’m looking forward to meeting the current members of the Mira Rai Initiative, and Mira herself, once she returns (hopefully in a few days). I ask Humkala if we can run together sometime. Not this Saturday, she says, because it’s Nepali father’s day or, as they call it, Babako Mukh Herne Din—literally, the day of looking at your father’s face. Nepalis love festivals, it seems.

While we are eating, Humkala keeps stepping outside to check that her bike hasn’t been stolen. She doesn’t have a lock so she’s left it with a small food vendor, one of the many who will soon populate the pavements in Maitidevi as the night draws in. But I’m the real thief, it turns out, because I’m at a restaurant with only three hundred rupees. I’d somehow forgotten that I have hardly any money. Humkala doesn’t have enough cash to pay for both of us, so there is a fairly lengthy discussion with the manager, which seems good-natured, and some kind of deal is made. Like I said, workarounds. We leave. Once again I can’t find my way back to the homestay and have to call Sabin for directions. We walk there, Humkala pushing her bike alongside me. I wouldn’t dare cycle in Kathmandu, but it seems that the locals know how it’s done. Still, Humkala warns me: ‘the drivers here will do hit-and-run,’ she says. ‘If they kill you, they won’t wait around, because they don’t want to pay the hospital fees.’ There’s very little CCTV in Kathmandu, so they can get away with it, apparently. A group of young men across the road seem to be take an especial interest in us, and Humkala cautions me, ‘don’t stare at those guys. There are good and bad people here,’ she explains. ‘Those are bad guys, the kind of guys who will try to rob you.’ That’s the last thing I want, more robbing. As we near the homestay, I tell Humkala that it was nice to meet her. ‘You too,’ she replies. ‘Try not to get lost.’

She cycles away and I walk into the safe haven of the homestay. It’s time to sleep, and I aim to get lost in dreams of this new crucible, a dissolving conurb of rapid change and disorganisation. Whatever might unsettle me in Kathmandu later, in the warm night I feel enchanted by this city. They say that culture shock begins with a honeymoon, an initial moment of romance and excitement. I’m guilty of that. I lie on the hard bed and struggle to sleep. My allowance has run out and I am hungry again.

Meeting the Mira Rai Initiative

The next day, I go for my first run in Nepal which features trails. ‘I don’t run much these days,’ Bimal tells me as we jog along the backstreets near Seto Pul where he lives. We’re going to Gokarna to run with a few of his friends and the women from the Mira Rai Initiative in what he calls the ‘jungle’. It’s a park set on a hill, officially called the Sahid Smarak Park. Sahid Smarak means ‘Martyrs’ Memorial’, and presumably memorialises the martyrs of the 1951 democratic revolution, but there are no statues in sight. ‘I am a national bike player,’ he explains, ‘and a bodybuilder.’ Running has taken a backseat as his success in mountain biking and passion for weightlifting have become more important to him. Before we leave his home I take a glance at his bedroom, the wall covered with medals and a huge cheque above his roommate’s bed, prize winnings from a race. It’s a prototypical Nepali athlete’s bedroom: I will be shown more like this during my research, spaces where achievements are proudly displayed, sporting biographies exhibited.

It starts raining as we run over the undulating trail in ‘Gokarna jungle’. At first it’s a drizzle, but soon it becomes a downpour. To my surprise, this is enough to persuade Bimal and his friends to cut our run short. We duck into a nearby cafe, the kind which in Nepal is known as a khaja ghar—literally a ‘snack house’. Bimal pays for some lemon tea and a plate of eggs and chickpeas. His two friends start looking at TikTok, which I soon learn is a central part of Nepali life. An influencer flashes onto the screen in shades and a luxurious shirt, striding forward against the backdrop of some modern city. It could be New York or Tokyo or Dubai, I can’t tell since it zips past so fast. The young man with his phone remarks that the influencer’s ‘attitude is next-level’ (emphasis his). The term is a popular expression among young people in Kathmandu, a part of the ‘Neplish’ hybrid language, a marker of growing Western influence. The internet is a vital part of these young people’s social world—in that respect Nepal is no different from the UK in 2022. There do seem to be some eccentricities here, though, like bus drivers displaying their TikTok handles on their windshields, taxi drivers with bumper stickers that read ‘TikTok King’, and fake backpacks and sandals emblazoned with the TikTok logo. Religious sites have ‘No TikTok’ signs outside, such is the craze—and running is not excluded from this phenomenon. Bimal has recorded our outing; there are clips of me somewhere, probably looking disheveled and naive, in the web’s ephemeral hyperreal. There are parts of me on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook, some known to me and some unknown—a record not only of this run but of others, when my running partners chose to pulse our images into the vast and infinite net. That is how our selves get extended and fragmented in this new time. I grew up with it and nonetheless it amazes me.

I’m thinking about rain and the internet when the Mira Rai Initiative enter from stage left. There are five of them. They join us, so now I can start what I think of as my ‘real’ research. The project I had proposed to the Economic and Social Research Council was specifically about the role of sport in women’s empowerment. Later on, that changed, women’s empowerment becoming an aspect but not the primary focus of the investigation. But for now I was still concerned to think specifically about changing gender relations and the advancement of the status of women in Nepal. You don’t lead with heavy questions like that, though. Not when you’ve just met someone. So instead I talked to them about mud. ‘I like running in the rain and the mud in the UK,’ I explain, showing them a photo on my phone of an English cross-country race, runners nearly waist deep in it. They seem to find this funny, curious. One of the women indicates the dirt on her legs with distaste.

I ask them what’s on their agenda for today. I know that life in the Mira Rai Initiative is quite structured, a schedule of physical training and educational activities. Today, they tell me, they have English class, computer class and a group meeting during which they will discuss their training. After some more discussion we leave the khaja ghar, Bimal and his friends part from us and we make our way to the Mira Rai Initiative centre, a nearby house in Gokarna. We walk by the sacred Bagmati river and see that a crowd has gathered at one point. One of the women, Sushila, tells me that a man drowned there last night. There are women crying in the crowd. Another of the women from the Initiative, Kalpana, wants to see the body. She nudges through the crowd. She returns looking upset and explains that the corpse is face down. He was only thirty years old.

We pass by a small plantation where, I am told, they are growing paper. When we reach the very clean Mira Rai Initiative centre, I am treated to the national dish (at last): rice and lentils or dal bhat. They’re amused by my clumsiness when I try to eat it the correct, Nepali way, using the right hand. As my research progresses, I do improve, but never quite manage to match the speed at which the others seem to eat. I can see through the window that the rain has stopped and, to be honest, I wish I was running again. But soon Pemba and Bhimdai will arrive at the centre and we will have to buy furniture for the new flat they’ve found for me, which is just a few minutes away. When Pemba appears I say goodbye to the Mira Rai Initiative team and we make our way to the apartment on Siddhartha Tol. I’m happy about this name of the street where I will live for fifteen months: I am now enlightened; I am a resident of Buddha Street.

After a lot of bargaining by Bhim in Nepali, entirely incomprehensible to me, we load up a van with the very cheap furniture for the flat. Bhim goes with Pemba to withdraw some cash and suggests I wait beside a khaja ghar so I sit on a chair on the pavement and watch the cars and motorbikes move along the Jorpati road. Then a funeral procession passes. Members of the cortege carry flags of blue, yellow, red, white and orange. I think these are the colours of Newari Buddhism—a form of Vajrayana developed in the Kathmandu Valley by the Newar ethnic group who have been here for over two millennia. There is a censer billowing out black incense into the air. There are lamas in their red robes. Drums are beating, horns sounding, bells ringing. A long white sheet is held aloft followed by a garlanded coffin on a bamboo platform. I start thinking that I should use my time here carefully.

My thoughts are interrupted by the owner of the cafe who wants to talk to me, the kuhire. They don’t see many of us here in Gokarna, since it’s not a tourist area or an expat zone. He tells me that he is a Newar and asks me, ‘do you like Nepal?’ I say yes. ‘Nepal good!’ He agrees. ‘But Nepali no good?!’ I momentarily worry I’ve done something to offend him until I realise that he’s expressing his own view, not interrogating mine. Nepal is good, but Nepalis are no good, he means: it’s an attitude I will come across not infrequently here—a love of country joined with a cynicism about the people, especially politicians. He explains, ‘Nepali government is very bad. They treat poor people badly; they won’t feed the people. In Europe, America, UK, they treat poor people well. Not here in Nepal.’ I try to ascertain his political affiliation, and he proclaims, ‘I am rajabadi!’ That’s a monarchist. ‘When we had the king it was good in Nepal,’ he continues. ‘Now no good.’ I consider making the joke that having a monarchy is not such a good idea—I mean, look at my country—but Bhim and Pemba return before I embarrass myself and, anyway, it’s apparently time to eat again. The khaja ghar owner prepares us some chickpeas with red onion and what turn out to be the spiciest green chillies I have ever eaten in my life. Tears stream down my face which Bhim and Pemba find hilarious. ‘Khanus, khanus,’—eat, eat—Bhim keeps telling me, one plump white roti after another. They eat faster than anyone I’ve ever met. ‘It’s the Nepali way,’ Pemba says, grinning.



After a short ride back to Siddhartha Tol, three of us on one motorbike, Pemba and Bhim carry all of the furniture out of the van and up the stairs into the flat, despite my protestations. Bhim has offered to pay for all of this since I still don’t have a bank card. My field notes from this day read: I can’t believe this level of kindness and people doing things for me (do they want something in return?) But I just accept and move on.

I just accept and move on. It seems strange in retrospect, but after a few days in an alien country you just start to accept everything. You adapt and although you might not like it, you go along with it. Or I do, anyway. Soon the sensory assault from streets swarming with signage, the Stravinsky-like soundtrack of busy traffic’s constant beeping, seemingly senseless, the crowds clogging the narrow, broken pavements (where there are any), throngs in dust masks, the nighttime conference of stray dogs… it will all die down, I will stop noticing it all, stop trying to read the signs. It will become a second home and I might like or dislike it but I will have to go along with it.

In the time-pass shop

Some time passes. We wait in the landlady’s shop which is located on the ground floor of the block of apartments where I will live, a few storeys high. It’s what they call a kirana pasal, or corner shop—it has cooking oil, sauces, some cold drinks in a fridge, salt, et cetera. But my landlady dismissively calls it a ‘time pass shop’. Officially, it’s named after her—Laxmi Pasal. Basically, she implies, people hang out there; limited commerce is done. They drink tea and engage in guff-gaff, chit chat. As do Bhim and Pemba, while I listen in, not understanding very much. Laxmi wants to know if I eat meat: Yes, I answer, and she says, ’I didn’t used to, but I got so weak and skinny that I had to eat meat to build myself up again.’ Apparently in Nepal, unlike in the West, a thin frame is not preferred; I never reached a definitive understanding of Nepali ideas about bodyweight, though some interactions led me to believe that many Nepalis see it as a sign of weakness or even sickness and poverty. ‘You look sick and old,’ I was once bluntly told by a middle-aged woman, the owner of another kirana pasal. A Nepali runner friend of mine complained, ‘it’s an older person thing. You have to tell them that you’re healthy. Athletes don’t look fat or big!’

More time passes in the time-pass shop. I’m slightly relieved when Pemba decides that we should go, because time passing unsettles me. Life creeps on at a petty pace. If I sit here for too long I’ll start thinking about that funeral and the dead man in the Bagmati. So I climb onto the back of Pemba’s motorbike and we say goodbye to Bhim and Laxmi. We get stuck in a jam on the way back, so there’s time to talk. Pemba wants to know my height and weight. Who’s the researcher? He wants to do the upcoming Sindhupalchowk Trail Race, a 60-kilometre run in a hilly district to the North East of the Kathmandu Valley, but says he can’t find the money. So I offer to pay since it’s very cheap by UK standards and, after all, he has just furnished my flat for me. I’m going to run the 28-kilometre half of the race, held on the same day. Then Pemba tells me he’ll set up all the furniture tomorrow, including laying the carpet. The place really was bare when we got there, just rooms. I’m enmeshed in a gift economy, now—a network of reciprocity with Pemba and Bhim, my afno manche.

He drops me off about a mile from where my homestay is, saying he doesn’t know the way—fair enough, neither do I. I find myself somewhere between the Department of Immigration and a banana plantation, confused, but fortunately a stranger walking home from work guides me back to Maitidevi. I feel glad to be on my own again, which I worry a real researcher shouldn’t. But I go to my room. It’s not long before I start getting hungry and remember that I don’t have any money.

I can’t believe this level of kindness, I wrote in a field note. Those first days in Kathmandu were a shock and I wouldn’t have coped at all without the network of people who seemed magically and suddenly to spring up around me. It is a lesson of social anthropology since Mauss’s The Gift (1925) that human beings are constituted by open-ended debts, and only the narcissism of modern markets pretends such ties can be terminated by the quid pro quo of exchange relations. How can I repay my debts? Like Indra’s web, we are bound to each other by infinite threads. If I zoom out and rewind the tape, there are more people to thank, more acknowledgements to make. And stories upon stories. Where should I begin, and where should I stop? I can hardly say.

I watch the rain evaporate in the morning sun. I have to take a breath. I feel suspended in a web, a complex social matrix. I’m not sure where to go and what to do next. I will ask this matrix for answers.

I watch Kathmandu thrumming.

The net is vast…

W. G. Lloyd is a writer from England whose work has been published in Futurist Letters and The Republic of Letters.

Photograph courtesy of the author