Yesterday Alexander Sorondo opened our debate with his riveting and mostly negative Service Jobs take.

Today, Frederick responds.

SERVICE JOBS AREN’T ALL SHIT

The moment I saw the turd on the ground, I stopped. I looked up at my boss, who looked at me. Then we both looked back at the turd. I blinked. It was still there. My boss and I sighed, finally accepting that this was happening, and proceeded to gather the supplies for cleaning the mess off the floor. The bathroom turned out to be worse.

And this wasn’t even the first time we had to clean shit off the floor.

Look, if I’m going to defend retail work, I’m going to make something clear. I’m not running away from the negatives. I’ve seen things. To try and paint this sector of work as entirely positive or even to discount the negatives would be dishonest. The previous piece on retail and hospitality work is a vivid portrayal of the lows these industries are capable of. I know these lows because I’ve seen and experienced them myself. I’ve seen my managers and bosses run ragged by overbearing responsibilities. I know what it’s like to be under the thumb of managers with a talent for cynicism and a miserable outlook on life and work, who suck the air out of the room when they walk into the break room. Despite my chipper outlook my breaking point gets closer and closer on certain days; I can remember a holiday rush that left me so tired on a register I wanted to snap at customers from being nice and wanting to talk.

And yet. While I agree that retail work can be a grind with seemingly nothing to show for it, this is not something unique to retail. All careers and jobs are time sinks. The person who builds tree houses for a living may be making something fun like a tree house and can see their work enjoyed by children, but it’s still a job they have to do to make a living. There are days in the sweltering heat of the summer where they wish they were eating cheesecake. Regardless of what someone does in their life there’s a point where they realize they are losing time. It’s going to feel like work. Hence why even someone with an exciting job like being an archeologist or travel writer has hobbies that take them away from their daily grind. And retail workers are not unique in their misery at work. The stereotype of retail work as a solely awful place in the job world gives that impression, but I’ve had days at work where I’m happy. Happy to see my favorite co-workers, regular customers, or just happy to have something to do for eight hours to keep my mind from obsessing on a problem in my personal life. Meanwhile someone building tree houses has days where they want to do anything but build a tree house.

Rather than destroying the soul, retail work can fortify it. And the most crucial way it does this is through experiences with people.

Retail spaces are liminal spaces. A grocery store is a place a customer visits regularly, and they can even spend around an hour in a store shopping for the week or for an upcoming trip. But it’s a place they don’t want to stay for an unnecessarily long time. Therefore, the interactions a customer has with the employees in said grocery store don’t have many obligations tied to them. A customer doesn’t have to be pleasant because there’s nothing that says they have to get to know these seemingly random human faces stocking shelves or putting produce out. A customer is also aware that the power is on their side. An employee cannot be rude to them for fear of losing their job; a customer can be as rude as they want up to a point, and depending on company culture a grocery chain will bend over backward to not blame the customer for a problem, because the customer is always right. All of this creates a unique environment for being with other humans.

However, experience gives me this rule of thumb: 95% of the people I interact with on the job are descent people. Sometimes customers come in all smiles, wanting to talk to employees and making good conversation. There’s nothing forcing them to do so, they just want to. It’s a small but poignant reminder that humans are social creatures drawn to the high alter of shooting the shit. Other times, customers come in surly and all frowns, because something’s gone wrong in their personal life and they don’t want to talk. Other times their complaints are understandable; I was yelled at over the phone by a customer during the Thanksgiving season because she couldn’t cancel her catering order. There’d been a sudden death in the family, and how was she supposed to celebrate the season now? And it’s not her fault our new catering system didn’t allow people to cancel orders on short notice. I don’t like being yelled at, but her anger came from an understandable place. And then in other cases time heals all wounds. A customer who complained to the manager about a long line in the store one day was the same customer who came in days later wanting to hear about Christmas trees, and was happy as he talked about how much he loved the holidays. People are people, warts and smiles all, and retail work can instill a greater degree of forgiveness for human foibles. And of course, the highs make the lows bearable. The greatest compliment I ever received from a perfect stranger came during a cashier shift: he complimented my politeness, I thanked him for the compliment, and his response? “It’s not a compliment, it’s a fact.” I felt 6 ft tall the entire rest of the shift. People can be pretty awesome.

The remaining 5% in the equation are the eldritch beings. These are the genuinely miserable people. Unhappy, unwell, unwilling to change. The neurotic customer who always complains, curses at cashiers for small mistakes, and thinks they are entitled to special treatment. Ask any retail worker if their store has a list of those customers, and they will nod and probably shiver. As awful as these people are, it’s a positive of the business that an employee comes face to face with these people because they get to see what genuine human meanness actually looks like. It’s one thing to see headlines in the news filled with the names of people we’re sure are complete ghouls with no human emotions, and entirely another thing to see these kinds of people face to face as they spit their bile at perfect strangers they only interact with in brief glimpses in their lives. One of the most vivid experiences I have with these kinds of people is asking a woman—as is decorum in the check-out line—if she found everything alright. She turned and said, “It’s a bit late to ask that, isn’t it?” with a misanthropic edge to her voice. The ability to turn pleasantries into caustic remarks is a talent of such people. It’s the kind of the stuff that makes me fall back on a Stoic proverb: The best revenge is to not be that way.

What the soul can gain from seeing this ugliness is a greater kind of empathy or desire to be better. Retail workers start to be much nicer to other retail workers they encounter outside their work. The weight of a simple kind gesture or word is tremendous. In an industry where people often expect rudeness more than basic politeness, receiving said politeness can make a day immeasurably better. The reinforcement of the soul here takes other forms as well: Since my promotion to supervisor, I’ve become more calm under pressure, more sure of myself, more capable of handling difficult people. It’s so easy to look askance at people who talk about the development of professional “skills” or “relationships” and sure, some of these can be gained in an orgy instead of a retail job, but they can be built on the job. If a job molds you into a stronger person, builds you into something better than you were before, then that can’t be ignored. It should be celebrated.

My current boss told me a story once about going to Costco with his family. He saw a bunch of shopping carts scattered around the parking lot, and decided to gather them and bring them to the front of the store to a cart coral. His family teased him for it, pointing out that he wasn’t on the job and he didn’t even work at Costco. But my boss said this was a basic courtesy he wanted to give. If he can make the Costco workers jobs easier, then why shouldn’t he grab those carts? I’ll be the first to say my boss has a stronger moral compass than I do—I’ll put carts in cart lots around the parking lot, but won’t take them to the front of the store when I’m not on the job—and if retail work can produce a kind human being like him, than it cannot be called a soul-destroying career.

Nicholas Frederick is a writer out of North Carolina. He went to college at Clemson in South Carolina, and finished grad school at The University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. His Substack is The Corner for Rambles.

Photo by William Eggleston.