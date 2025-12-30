The Republic of Letters

Isaac Kolding's avatar
Isaac Kolding
5h

I really enjoyed Alexander Sorondo's piece, which perfectly captured a despair I have felt many a time (any day that I have had to deal with a stranger's feces is a bad day in my book). But I really think there's something to this perspective, too. I remember working a job at a small pizza restaurant for a few months. We made good pizza with our hands. I loved chopping the veggies, rolling out the dough, getting good at manipulating the pizza as it baked inside the oven, even cutting the pies. (I still have a scar on my arm from those pizza ovens, although this was a long time ago.) Yes, it was tiring, but I found there to be something really fulfilling about making food for people, making it as well as I possibly could, and giving it to them, knowing that I was bringing them pleasure and nourishment. Working with one's hands can be a delight.

Of course, I write all of this having not done service work for like five years. But petty tyranny, infuriating illogic, and general stupidity are present in all kinds of workplaces, not just service ones. If restaurant work paid enough to support a family, I would prefer it over most office jobs. The objectionable thing about service work is the poverty, I think, rather than the work itself.

