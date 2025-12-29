Dear Republic,

We are delighted to welcome the legendary Alexander Sorondo to our pages to kick off a debate about Service Jobs: are they soul-crushing, or upbuilding? No prizes for guessing which side the “Miami Miracle” takes.

-ROL

SERVICE JOBS CRUSH YOUR SOUL AND BLEND IT INTO A MILKSHAKE

I worked at the Cheesecake Factory a few years ago. When I first got hired I had to watch and read a lot of training material about the company’s history. They made a proud fuss of the fact that Cheesecake Factory, which at this point boasted a couple hundred locations, had never once paid for an advertisement. Not in print nor on TV nor a billboard. The implication was that their cheesecake was simply this good. That people saw their sign from the road and thought, “Dessert? Labor? Together?” That it was very American.

I also worked there when section 4205 of the Affordable Care Act went into effect. This meant that all restaurant franchises with more than 20 locations had to start listing some nutrition facts on their menus. One day I helped a manager carry heavy boxes to the front of the restaurant and open them up. There were menus inside. Same as the ones we already had, Talmudically huge, laminated, Norton critical editions of gluttony, except they had a little four-digit number beside each item.

This was the calorie count.

For about five days customers would scoff and blanch to learn, for example, that a single slice of carrot cake cheesecake was 3,000 calories. Sales dipped a tiny bit, but soon went back to normal, and the brand resumed marketing itself as something between your grandmother’s kitchen and a pharaoh’s brothel.

Sundays are always rough at a Cheesecake Factory. I suspect it’s because people leave church and feel that they’re owed something and since they’re already wearing a polo they say fuck it. Table for four.

But in 2016 I worked there on the second Sunday in March, “spring forward,” when we lose an hour of sleep. This one was particularly bad. Two people came sobbing to the counter to tell us, in both instances, that they’d been waiting more than an hour and we had ruined their birthdays. A sleep-deprived cook created a stir in the kitchen when he realized the gum he’d been chewing was suddenly absent from his mouth and then, a few minutes later, a manager was summoned to the table where a customer had taken a big syrupy bite of pancakes and pulled, from his clamped jaws, a long string of Nicorette. At around 2 p.m., near the end of brunch, a woman summoned the GM to her table outside and showed him some credential on her phone to prove that she owned a bakery. He said OK. Then she told him that the powdered sugar on her waffle was not, in fact, powdered sugar, whereupon the GM apologized and ran it back to the kitchen. He asked the head chef about the mistake. They checked the waffle station and discovered, with horror, that they’d been sprinkling every single waffle and pancake of the past four hours with baking soda.

After work I went to a bar and read some news on my phone and learned that this happens all over the country when the clock rolls forward. That car accidents and road rage and domestic violence goes way up. Farmers say the cows are particularly ornery to be milked before their internal clock says it’s time.

I was a host at this particular Cheesecake Factory and had to abide by a slew of rules you wouldn’t guess were there. One of them was this: when calling out for a guest in the lobby — “Gretchen! Party of four!” — we weren’t supposed to say the size of the party when it was a party of one.

So we couldn’t say, “Gerald!” And then scan the crowd. “Party of one. That’s right: Lonesome Gerald...”

One time the customer I had to call for was named Bologna. In hindsight I suspect it’s pronounced “beau-low-nya” but this was a Sunday and I was bustling and I shouted, “BOLOGNA,” like the mysterious lunchmeat. People stared at me and either smirked or laughed because it’s a funny thing for an English major to shout in a lobby. I was so embarrassed that I froze and, instinctively, shouted: “Party of ONE.” That way, they quit looking at me and looked instead at the lonely man with a tragic name. Here by himself. To eat cheesecake.

Another rule said that we could not use the word “no” when dealing with customers (who, by the way, are called “GUESTS”). We couldn’t even say “unfortunately,” as in, “unfortunately you cannot touch me.” If someone asked for something that wasn’t in stock we had to simply offer them something different. If they asked for a Diet Coke and we were sold-out of Diet Coke we had to say, “Would you be OK with some soup instead?” Sometimes they did not understand this and got urgent-sounding. “I’m asking for Diet Coke, why won’t you acknowledge that I’m asking for Diet Coke?”

I can’t speak to whether retail or hospitality jobs are categorically good or bad. In my decade of experience between the two realms it seems that some people really enjoy these jobs and most people do not.

Personally I found that my own complaints tended to boil down to the fact that I was working constantly and that there was nothing gained except money. If you tell that to your manager or someone at corporate they’ll touch their chest and look away and blink. They’ll tell you no. You’re wrong. What’s built are skills and relationships and experience.

But these are things you can find in an orgy. You don’t need to clean vomit off the floors and piss off the toilets for “skills” and “relationships.” You don’t need to get so familiar as I did with the fact — confirmed across several bathroom-cleaning jobs — that a sizeable portion of Americans, after a bowel movement, will wipe themselves and then throw the shit-smeared wad of paper into the wastebasket rather than flush it down the toilet. To this day, whenever I change the trashbag at my job’s bathroom (a grocery store these days), there are little cottony Rorschachs of brown and green inside.

Two points now define these jobs for me. The first looks like this: One morning, at the Cheesecake Factory, a manager came in with luggage under his eyes, drinking black coffee out of a paper soup cup. He told me that, the night before, there’d been an issue with receipts at the bakery. He’d had to stay at the restaurant, on his feet, until 3 a.m. to straighten it out. And now, seven hours later, here he was. Back again. Probably for a 10-hour shift. It was a huge amount of work and, at the end of it, he would not be more skilled, nor held in higher regard by anyone, nor paid any extra money. His dog will have spent that time alone. The people he loves will not have heard from him.

If he’d spent those ten hours building a tree house, then he would have had, at the end of those ten hours, a tree house. Something he could look at and, seeing its tilty existence, know that he, too, exists. Everyone everywhere will at some point reach the sort of emotional bottom in which they feel no confirmation that they exist except for the pain they’re feeling. These are the moments where it’s important to have thick hands and scars and treehouses to touch and dwell in.

Maybe the only thing they’re looking to show for their labor is food in their kids’ stomachs and a roof over their heads. Each case is different.

But my second point — again a personal one — is that when I think back on these jobs I cannot remember a good time. There were colleagues I thought were hilarious or brilliant or pleasant who could color and hasten a shift with their company. There were nights when nothing went wrong and nights when someone gave me an unforeseeably generous tip that changed my week. I saw a man who turned out to be diabetic chug his grandson’s strawberry lemonade and then suddenly vomit that lemonade at his grandson, such that people at other tables screamed, at which point he shouted to the grandson, between gasps, “Why’d you do it to me?” I am grateful to have this memory but it wasn’t worth being there 13 hours and getting paid $200. Never in any of my previous or current low-wage jobs has there been a single shift during which I was not prepared to donate a pint of blood if it meant I could go home one hour early and still get paid for that hour.

We take notice of our pets’ graying snouts and we see our little relatives sprout into adults and we stand around coffins brooding over the valuelessness of time, and then we go to these restaurant and retail jobs that tell us, directly, what an hour of our life is worth and it is usually less than the price of an appetizer.

I understand the hows and whys of their existence, and the ways they sustain the economy and give people an opportunity to earn a living, but the ugly kernel of truth — such as I’ve experienced it — the real Nicorette in the waffle is that they give you just enough money to live and then, in return, ask you to give up your life.

Alexander Sorondo is the author of "Big Reader Bad Grades," a newsletter about books, culture, and work. His debut novel CUBAFRUIT came out in 2025. He works at a grocery store on Miami Beach.

Photograph by William Eggleston