SHATTERPROOF GLASS: ON JOSHUA DOLEŽAL’S BIG MEDICINE

A pronoun is like a pane of glass. Most of the time, a pronoun works like a window, but — in the right light, when seen from the right angle — it becomes a mirror. When an author begins a book with I, what does the reader perceive? Perhaps a match in language. Their I is my I, after all. A single letter, a single word, which — in the absence of identifying or specifying details — operates as a flat surface. Depending on the temperament of the reader, this surface either reflects the reader back, or allows the reader to look through to a lack, an absence: nothing much at all. An undescribed I is like an empty space. Much as I might try, over time, to know myself, to describe the interior of my mind, there remains a persistent suspicion that my self-knowledge nets out to nothing. A dead end, equivalent, essentially, to staring at blank landscape. Sometimes I fear that, no matter what I learn, I will remain transparent to myself, seldom able to see the self staring back at me, before the angle shifts, or the light changes.

Certain authors treat this fear as reality. One notices this in their attitude toward their characters, who tend toward extremes. Some are known scientifically — pinned, like butterflies, onto pieces of corkboard — while others are terrific mysteries. They remain forever at the edge of understanding, dancing alone in the absolute dark. Mystery, in art, is difficult to achieve, equal in its rarity and power to real clarity, the forensic analysis of human truth. Though both mystery and clarity require intense accuracy to execute, only mystery can be evoked through skillful imprecision, the elision of gemlike sense, which may conjure in a reader’s head a raveling monster, like a shadow thrown against a bedroom wall.

Mystery is not much to read about, especially when there’s no crime involved. But it’s incredible fun to write, because the mystery of human life can provide one’s loose abstractions, broad generalizations, and vague misdescriptions with the sheen of deep meaning, which sheen may bamboozle even the best minds into believing that what they’ve put on the page is tantamount to exactness, or, at least, may approximate the silhouette of something true. Though mystery is best captured by absence, it can be difficult to discern, in certain cases, whether this absence intimates the unknowable, or whether it signifies a lack of craft.

The writer who conjures mystery courts boredom, because, even though mysteries are absences, gaps in understanding, as Melville, Morandi, and Louise Glück note: mysteries are as present in our lives as flies. They exist everywhere. They skim through the air, scuttle on sills, nest in messes of hair. At once freeing and depressing, terrifying and calming, mystery attends our every moment, factual and silent as atmosphere. Here a reader may ask: well, which is it — flies or atmosphere? To which this critic is forced, horribly, by the indeterminate status of the sublime, and the complexities of mankind, and the screwball chaos of an ordinary mind, to respond: exactly. It is both. It is neither. It is nothing. It is all.

Big Medicine, a novel by Joshua Dolezal, makes mystery its air. It exists in cracks, in gaps. The novel’s protagonist, Ben, or Benjy — he’s named in chapter five, then named again in chapter six — is defined by lack: a lack of direction, a lack of purpose, a lack of parent. His father is dead, as is his surrogate father. The book opens with the death of his uncle. In an oblique and italicized prologue, Big Medicine describes the man expiring under a sunrise, his back against a boulder, “his hands at his sides, palms to the sky.” This penitential pose provides one of the book’s major themes: the kinship between nature and the divine. Indeed, parables and prophecies are smeared all over this story, insofar as parables are akin to potted memories, and prophecies to odd asides from our narrator, who — it’s laid out in the first line — is our protagonist, recollecting his tale from a 20 year remove.

The novel tracks the aftermath of uncle Jesse’s death, which brings Ben from exile in Iowa back to his family home. We’re introduced to him listless, stuck in the gap between adolescence and adulthood, at a bike shop where he’s been working since starting college, eight years before. We learn evenings for him mean drinking whiskey and watching Deadwood. He worries as he drinks — “any fool knows that considering where the line might be means you’ve crossed it long ago” — a recursive thought common to trainee alcoholics, who fret themselves into greater and greater despair. The book tells us that Ben does not know how to move his life forward. He is offered ownership of the bike shop, but does not want it. It seems, though, that he has nowhere else to go.

A great braid of memories, the narration looping through present and the past, Big Medicine is about moving backwards. The book traps Ben in bygone days. He feels that old wounds will persist with him always. Like sunlight, like stars, his pain beams through the atmosphere. Though the narrative frame makes the entire book, except the prologue, one prolonged memory, about 60% of the action comes from Ben remembering within this memory. His recollections arise in situ as he moves through the world. This is sort of astonishing. At the book’s beginning, the narrator confesses that he is “unsure even of the most familiar memories,” but he sure seems to remember a lot. Especially while driving, which action takes up much of the plot.

Ben drives through Iowa and South Dakota, through strip malls and empty space. He imagines coyotes tearing at his uncle’s face. He is driving to Montana, to his family home, where he means to reconnect with his mother, aunt, niece, and nephew. He intends to reckon with his uncle’s absence. He hopes this will help him find “a way to feel real, to finally inhabit [his] own skin.” The driving gives him time to remember his uncle’s wedding. He describes for us the officiant, pastor Alden Wood, who wore plaid shirts and wool trousers. According to Ben, the pastor spoke “as if he were rehearsing parables without knowing what they meant.” Big Medicine inspires in this reader a similar sense. Its plot seems to perplex it, though this is not necessarily an issue. In a book about mystery and memory, about discovery and acceptance, one should expect some perplexity.

This perplexity extends to Jesse’s intentions. Though he’d lied to his wife that he was hunting elk, he’d told his sister he meant to fast and pray. Jesse was a pro survivalist. They don’t know how he could’ve stranded himself on a mountain. But neither do they think he tried to die, because, subject to a fit of religious fervor, he’d fallen deep in love with god, dragging his family many miles away from home to hear different preachers speak. Jesse searched for glory, a way to escape the day-to-day. This upset his wife immensely: “he could have turned away from whatever glory he was after. He could have looked to us.” Still, 50 pages later a childhood friend of Ben’s — now a deputy sheriff — suggests, based on bone marrow analysis, on the amount of fat in the bones, that Jesse may have committed suicide by starvation.

This notion brings Ben to drink. He drinks so much that he dashes into a pane of shatterproof glass. A closed, transparent door. This is an apt metaphor for Jesse’s death, which had before seemed like simple accident, but now has become surprising and complex. Angry at Jesse, angry at pious naifs and easy belief, Ben gets snippy — “anyone who mistook a credit card jingle for an epiphany had nothing to teach me.” He gives himself a lot of credit, as though he were an adept or acolyte of deepest faith, as though he could clock the difference between a commercial spot and the presence of god. Our main character is a bit of a hothead. Credulous and sulky, he lacks the wisdom to challenge his opinions, to see them as provisional, the first draft of knowledge, nor has he developed the patience to use them, in their roughness and brittleness, to sharpen his intuition, providing it a fine and subtle edge.

At home, opinion solidifies. Jesse died while on a vision quest. He was trying to find in nature some golden trace of god. We learn from Jesse’s wife that one of Jesse’s coworkers sparked his interest in religion. Ben wonders whether this coworker offered Jesse something real, “like reenacting the life of the disciples, when there were no Sunday services, no worship songs or printed programs.”

The book climaxes at Jesse’s funeral, which this coworker attends, one of a group dressed in cotton dresses and amish kapps, flannel shirts and logging boots. Ben describes this group as cultish. Beneath their christian pageantry, he believes they preach “redemption through conquest,” a gospel of power and control. At the reception, three bullets shoot from the balcony. With his father’s pistol, Jesse’s son lights up this coworker, because in his son’s mind, it seems, turning a man onto religion equates more or less to murder.

The book jumps forward a month. Jesse’s son is in juvenile detention. While the kid didn’t intend to kill his target — “he wanted vengeance, for sure, the lawyer said, but he stopped short of murder” — he still shot the man in the wrist, the knee, the shoulder. The judge assigned to his case, simply to be safe, has sentenced the boy to serve time in an institution, “a pile of cement blocks, paint, and tile.”

Ben reflects that the kid “was living by a code older than the West, a law that went back to the Celts and the Slavs, to the Kootenai and Blackfeet and Crow,” an interesting reversion of the progression from vengeance to fairness, blood to judgment, that in our history signaled the development of the civilizing west. He seems awestruck by the child, perhaps less resigned than when the book began. Violence appears to activate in him some genuine passion. He equates courage with vengeance, disruption with progress. He states that mercy is unnatural, that it’s wrong to forgive. While driving home for Christmas, Ben decides that the kid is better than anyone, because he’s not “riven by the kind of self-doubt that the rest of us were,” as though people who do not shoot their enemies possess softboiled souls. He ends the passage by reflecting that the world may be afraid of the boy, when he is released, because the world may not be prepared for a heart as great as his.

The more certainty Ben shows, the less trustworthy he reads. Though he appears to grasp deeply this quiet child’s intentions — his final line on the boy describes the kid’s clarity of conscience — his identification looks a lot like zealotry, if zealotry is faith untempered by humility, by an acute awareness of one’s frailty, limitations, and foolishness. How can Ben possibly know why this kid shot this man? And what he may have felt or now feels? He hardly knew the boy, beyond one hunting trip, but he expresses real certainty. He thinks he understands the landscape of this kid’s soul. Without realizing, he has become a proselytizer. A founder of his own false religion. His Jesus is Jesse’s son, who, it seems, has worked in him a miracle. Released from doubt by gunshots, Ben says, rest easy Jesse, and ends the book by telling us that “what we are is closer to rivers. Our mothers carry us in their waters and then spill us out over the earth, and what we are finds its way to the sea.”

He reflects: “there was no saying goodbye to Jesse because his waters had emptied into mine. As long as I ran my course he would be there in the shallows and the shadow waters and down along the rocks where the channel runs deep.”

Now back to mystery. This book’s aim, in part, is to dramatize the impossibility of knowing another mind, by creating a character of mixed motivations, who may have died, may have committed suicide, may have loved his family more than the divine, may have loved the divine more than his family. Each character grapples with this gap in understanding. Ben’s memories bubble up throughout the book because they’re all he has left of this surrogate paterfamilias, a man who taught him to hunt, and trust, and feel deep in nature a rush of love. In the first chapter, the frame narrator says he has avoided repeating Jesse’s mistakes, but that he “cannot shake the sense of being told, of a force behind the story that bends my will, my words, my understanding to its own.” By the book’s end, I had some sense of Jesse’s mistakes, but I could not quite apprehend the force of this story, why Ben felt compelled to speak it into existence. Perhaps this is simply a part of the mystery. A unique combination of cause and effect. Perhaps he was ready to change. The funeral was his catalytic event. Perhaps he needed gunplay. That may explain Ben’s zealotry.

Still, the frame narrator remains an undefined I. We know nothing from Ben about the 20 years between this story and its telling. As such, the narrative, composed from memory, is left without a present to anchor it. A pronoun requires a past, a memory to reflect its meaning, but it needs a present too. A pane of glass is nothing without the person looking through. As much as the past creates the present, the present also makes the past. The two together fill the world’s gaps and cracks. Riddles of perspective, tricks of memory, enigmas of intuition, miracles of prophecy — these occur where past and present touch. Made of one material, they rush like rivers, emptying into the sea. This is why it’s a little odd to have this narrator retreat behind his younger self. The book seems to say that people and time are one. That their waters flow together. So why does the narrator not comment on himself? Perhaps he is afraid of his own gospel. Or perhaps, 20 years on, his past life remains a parable that perplexes him still.

Thatcher Snyder

Photo of Fenn Mountain / Big Medicine.

