Dear Republic,

At the risk of being murdered by Sam Kriss, Konstantin Asimonov dares to ask the AI question.

-ROL

SHOULD FICTION WRITERS USE AI?

“Should I use AI?” is a question that probably every writer on Earth has asked themselves in the last couple of years. ROL has given voice to several perspectives on this matter. My take is partially inspired by this soft debate between Quico Toro and Sam Kahn.

To me, this question is almost meaningless: it is equivalent to the question “Should I use a hammer?”

To hit a nail—of course. To bash someone’s head in—of course not, it’s immoral. To pound a chicken breast—of course. To knit a tapestry—of course not, it’s useless. To forge a secret master Ring, to control all other Rings—go for it. To put it on your flag—think twice, pal. And so on.

A hammer is a crude, obvious tool helpful in a number of very specific cases and horribly misused in almost all others. The trick is to always keep in mind whether what you’re hitting with it is metal or flesh.

One aspect that is rarely touched upon in dozens, if not hundreds, of essays on this topic is that while this particular hammer is brand new, all the use cases for it have existed long before. And morality, one notable exception aside, is determined by the use case. So, if we go through them one by one, instead of bundling them all together, the moral implications of using AI in each will hopefully be a little clearer.

Before we get to the list, there is one important caveat: using AI right now lies within the gray zone in terms of copyright law. On the one hand, yes, most LLMs were trained on material that was not paid for, and the authorship of thousands of people was not recognized. On the other hand, learning from something and then applying this learning is not a copyright case unless direct quotes are used. I don’t have qualifications to comment on this situation from a legal standpoint. But I fully understand people and publications that completely forgo the use of AI on this basis. I just have a feeling that this position will probably be less common in the future.

Now, to the meat and potatoes. As I was saying, most tasks performed for writers by AI now, in the past, were very successfully performed for writers by other people. Here, our intuition is much more developed. Just imagine, counterintuitively, every time you’re opening a chat window, that on the other side of it is not a collection of gears and strings (or whatever the whiz kids are using these days) but another human being.

Below, I outline several common tasks that an AI might do for a writer and my opinion on the morality of each case.

1. A researcher/expert

A.k.a. the “better Google.” Imagine you’re writing a sci-fi novel and needing to calculate the near-light speed of a spaceship that would cover a certain distance in a certain time. Or imagine you’re writing a detective novel and needing to describe the exact colors of a rare South American poisonous frog. Now, let’s say you do remember your Lorentz transformations since high school, but you, like I, suck at frog colors. Ten years ago, you would google the damn frog. Thirty years ago, you would go to the library to look for frog magazines.

In both cases you also could have hired a person to do these jobs or asked a physicist/herpetologist friend. I don’t think using external help in this case is immoral and takes anything away from your near-light-speed, frog-poisoning novel. Which is why, in my opinion, this role is suitable for AI use as well.

2. A secretary

A writer’s secretary may transcribe the handwritten or audio draft into typed text, draft correspondence, format, mark up, and proofread manuscripts, and maintain continuity documents, timelines, and so on.

This is already worse. This already feels queasy. But let me remind you that in the past, way before AI or even computers, writers were using secretaries, actual human beings, who were paid very little and almost never recognized. If you’d like to cringe even more, remember that in many famous cases, the secretaries were the writers’ wives and lovers, who did all that as part of their “womanly chores.” And I think my wife, a highly trained professional and a leader in her field, would appreciate me delegating this role to someone else, flesh or silicon.

I begrudgingly cannot find a fault in hiring a person to do this job. This is a literary tradition at this stage. And so, consequently, I have to subdue my quease and accept using AI in this role as morally passable.

3. A translator

This is a more complicated issue still. Here, I would highlight two sub-cases.

First, a more common situation, when a writer is translating someone else’s work. I know that in some translating traditions, such as the Russian/Soviet one, it was customary for translators to commission a so-called “interlinear translation” (подстрочник) from native speakers and then edit it to reach literary standards in Russian. Boris Pasternak, a Nobel laureate, famously did it with “Hamlet” and “Faust,” and many other poems originally written in English, German, Hungarian, Czech, Italian, and so on. He did not speak most of these languages, but in some cases, his translations surpassed the originals. It was a perfectly legitimate way for a writer and a poet to make money in the USSR.

Five years ago, I could imagine Google Translate being used for this purpose. It would output complete drivel, of course, but a professional writer could turn this drivel into proper text. In the end, translation is all about decisions. A Google Translate route would save significant amounts of time, but all the actual literary decisions would still belong to the human translator.

In this case, I find it more troubling when AI is used for translation. It is simply too good: it makes a lot of crucial decisions for the translator. It is not a clear-cut case for me, but if I were a commercial translator of fiction, I would use AI extremely carefully, reining it toward the word-to-word “interlinear” translation, rather than a literary and polished one. I think there might be a case for using AI as a translation tool for some non-fiction. Poetry is straight out, I’m afraid.

Second, a separate case is when a writer translates their own work to a different language for pitching it to an agent or a publication. Here, I believe, the opportunities that AI brings outweigh the queasiness. There are thousands of languages in the world, and not all are thoroughly translated into one another. The possibilities of enriching the human experience that AI offers here are immense. If the writer does it by themselves, overseeing every step of the way, ensuring no hallucinations or exploitations, it removes a lot of the moral problems of using AI.

4. A “second unit writer”

A second unit director in a film production handles mundane stuff: B-roll, stunts, scenery, sometimes action sequences. This ensures that a film shoot, a highly complex, unbelievably expensive process, goes more efficiently and smoothly.

Writing is much less complex and almost infinitely less expensive. One can imagine this role to be outsourced only in the most high-stress situations, where an author would have a strict deadline on the scale of JK Rowling finishing her seventh Harry Potter novel. But even in those cases, authors absolutely should not use AI for this task.

Again, imagine this task being outsourced to a human. It is ok in film production, but I am pretty sure for most readers it will not be ok in book writing. If this is done, the “second-unit” writer must get their name on the cover. This is already co-authorship.

Writing is, after all, a much more intimate process than filmmaking.

5. A ghostwriter

In most cases, this is frowned upon even when humans do it. Yes, many celebrities use ghostwriters in their “auto”biographies. Yes, throughout history some writers have used ghostwriters or even the whole writing “factories” to quickly produce books. Most of them perished in the oceans of history, though, and those who use ghostwriters now will meet this fate as well.

Wait, you might say. What about Alexandre Dumas? He famously used a ghostwriter called Auguste Maquet. And we still read Dumas to this day.

The thing is, if you actually read how Dumas and Maquet collaborated, you’ll find it to be very different from how ghostwriters work now. When one thinks of a work of the ghostwriter, usually the named author outlines the plot and the ideas, and the ghost writes the descriptions, dialogues, etc. This is also how most would use AI in this role. Dumas and Maquet worked exactly the other way around! Maquet came up with the plots and outlines, and Dumas wrote the “meat” of the stories. By modern standards, Dumas would be a ghostwriter.

Does that make using AI in this role ok? Hell no. Should anyone be doing it? Hell no.

Will people do it more and more in the future? Hell yes.

To summarize, you can use a hammer to chisel intricate marble statues. You can use it to slaughter cows. You can use it to command order in a courtroom.

But there are many, many more cases where you cannot use a hammer. Or, at least, definitely shouldn’t.

And if we look at the cases outlined above, the major watershed—at least, for me personally—lies at outsourcing text generation. And, unsurprisingly, this is exactly the border where a hired professional, be it a researcher, secretary or a translator, becomes a co-author.

I think, I get it, though. This “text generation” thing is tricky, tedious, disappointing at times. Getting thoughts out of your head, morphing them into the right words, painstakingly putting the words one by one into a sentence, stringing the sentences together. But like it or not, this is what we call writing.

Outside of this process, you can call yourself a storyteller. A visionary. A master prompter. But the writer is the one who puts words on the page. From what I could see, the majority of people who advocate the use of AI in writing seem to say that it significantly reduces the required effort. And I absolutely agree. But I think these people miss a crucial part.

A huge part of writing—or any art, for that matter—is effort. There are other parts, sure, more visible, vibrant parts. But effort is the scaffolding upon which the flashy parts hang. Without effort, everything sags and slides down.

Imagine yourself in an old church. Across the hall you see an icon: an old board, bent with time, the colors nearly faded, the gilding cracked, one side sooted, the pouchy-eyed saint tired and somber. Look at it: if it flickered something in you, some sort of an emotional response, why did it? Because the artist, once upon a time, dried the board in a kovcheg, covered it with several layers of glue, sanded it smoothly, drew the figures, guilded the halos, painstakingly painted with pigment mixed into egg yolk, dark colors to light, carefully inscribed the saint’s name, varnished it with olifa, and took it to a priest for a blessing? Or because the church administrator color-printed a poster and snugged it into a frame? The resulting image can be the same. But would you actually feel the power of an image or the effort behind it?

If there were a magic button that would generate a genius piece of art when pressed, of course people would use it. But very soon, the same people would redefine the word “genius.” And then they would redefine the word “art.” That already happened before. This is exactly what happened with photography. This is also what will happen with AI.

Because one of the few definitions of art I can stand behind is something that cannot be generated at the push of a button.

Konstantin Asimonov is an aspiring and yet unpublished Berlin-based writer. His blog, Tap Water Sommelier, features his thoughts on random culture topics, elaborate and unfunny jokes, and translations of the weirdest and the most haunting things Russian culture can provide.

Image of Dumas and Maquet.