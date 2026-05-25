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<Mary L. Tabor>'s avatar
<Mary L. Tabor>
43m

"Because one of the few definitions of art I can stand behind is something that cannot be generated at the push of a button." Huzzah!

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E. J. Lafond's avatar
E. J. Lafond
9m

Great piece!

I find this observation by Spencer Klavan very practical: “To use an LLM for a task is inherently a gesture of disrespect for that task.”

My corollary: To use an LLM for creative purposes disrespects the human creative faculty and is therefore a crime against art. It is also a fundamentally anti-human action and therefore bad for the soul.

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