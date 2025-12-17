Dear Republic,

As far back as anybody can remember, there has only been one way to get published — submit. But Neo-Passéism editor Justin Isis argues that that may no longer be the case.

SHOULD YOU EVEN BOTHER SUBMITTING TO LIT MAGS?

In my early twenties I had a few stories published in “pro” magazines. Apart from the quick and decent payout, it was fun to realize I could credibly slot something in between the various award-winners whose books I could see on display in the (then still financially viable) major chain bookstores like Barnes & Noble. But after doing it a few times, I lost interest. Since then, I’ve found it difficult to understand or relate to people who send story after story to the mags, or obsessively rewrite their work in the hope of appealing to the editor of a publication that only a few hundred people still read.

We’ve all heard about writers who send hundreds of stories to The New Yorker over the course of decades in the hope that they’ll land a placement through sheer maniacal persistence. It’s amusing now to think of any single publication mattering that much, or offering the kind of validation that would justify such an effort. Perhaps this sort of thing was more understandable in the past: as late as the 1970s, when Stephen King was able to feed his family for a month on a single story sale. The idea of “building a portfolio” before breaking out with a novel still seemed viable then.

Collecting a few hundred dollars from selling a story is fun, but not the most reliable way of making money. It hardly seems worth the time and effort for an occasional payout. And gatekeepers have never mattered less; places like Granta and the Paris Review now seem actively embarrassing. Narrative Magazine and other venues that charge submission fees seem to be defeating the entire point: why would any writer want to LOSE money through sending out their work?

Lit mags on the whole have reacted poorly to the rise of the Internet. In an era when anyone can instantly make their work available, the mags have only residual prestige left to justify their existence, and this prestige is constantly declining. In 2025, it might be better to ask why young writers would bother submitting to magazines at all.

To return to Stephen King, an illuminating quote comes to mind:

If you wrote something for which someone sent you a check, if you cashed the check and it didn’t bounce, and if you then paid the light bill with the money, I consider you talented.

King’s thinking here reveals a lot about the context in which his career started. Apart from the idea of receiving checks rather than PayPal funds or other electronic transfers, his quote conjures the image of the working class writer as a sort of freelance gunslinger nailing physical rejection letters to his desk and firing off more stories into the void, certain that at least one will hit the mark. It’s a romantic image from a bygone age, when the idea of relying on short form prose fiction to handle basic utility bills didn’t seem inherently ludicrous. We can think too of writers like Philip Roth and F. Scott Fitzgerald who were able to buy themselves months of free time with a single high profile placement. While hearing about these conditions is certainly interesting from an historical perspective (and envy-inducing), to take the King model seriously in the present or suggest it as a viable path for emerging writers is delusional at best.

But have we really moved beyond all this? Many young writers are still chasing the feeling of being a “real” writer with “credits” that will show up in official-seeming places. Writers want that sense of “I made it into the club!” and the feeling that the mags are going to blow open their audience. The problem now is that this has become a moribund model—the influx of AI spam is making even the surviving mags close or heavily restrict their open submissions, so if you’re not already “in the club,” it’s become even harder. And in the end, writing to please editors or score bylines is a trap that can hold you back from putting your head down and doing the hard work of writing whatever it is that only you can write.

Do lit mags have a future? It’s difficult to imagine it, given how synonymous they’ve become with the sort of gatekeeper-heavy closed circles we associate with the workshop industry and traditional publishing. Sending work in cold to the New Yorker is obviously a fool’s errand, but are genre mags much better? When most editors are products of MFA programs and inculcated with the associated biases, is anyone really turning to “pro” mags for genuinely daring and original work? More often, anything that makes it over the hurdles and through the requisite vetting and networking processes is liable to be politely shaved and groomed, shorn of any offensive—or interesting—elements.

In the 2000s and 2010s, anthology publications, many from independent presses, stepped in to fill the void. In theory, the anthology model was more democratic, and by frequently providing set themed content to work with, it gave a foothold for young writers who might not have worked out a fully original approach. Want to break into the scene and get some attention? Try your hand at a grisly horror story about stuffed crust Hawaiian slices for the Pizza Anthology, or do your best ranting Bernhard impression for the Tribute Anthology to Thomas B!



After editing seven anthologies over fifteen years and having stories published in many others, I can say that the model is more likely to lead to interesting results than the surviving lit mags, and at its best can pave the way for young writers to develop their styles and make themselves known. In theory, as diverse samplers, anthologies allow readers to encounter fresh stories from their favorite writers and discover new writers along the way. And by collating their various anthology pieces, these new writers can quickly assemble their (often somewhat haphazard) first story collections.

But anthologies aren’t perfect either, and over time they run into the same problems that have rendered lit mags an irrelevance. Few people who aren’t themselves writers buy many multi-author fiction anthologies, which leads to the same incestuous scene problems affecting the magazines. And, after a while, the “thematic content” model becomes risible. For example, I wasn’t joking about that pizza anthology (Google Tales from the Crust if you don’t believe me), and many exceedingly minor writers have received tribute anthologies whose contents are often arguably better than the work of their inspiring figures. This sounds good in theory, but in practice few readers will buy a tribute to a writer they’ve never heard of, which means the imaginative effort expended is likely to reach an extremely limited audience. Just as writers who fixate on lit mag acceptances are in the long run limiting their development, writers who channel all their creativity into anthology submissions run the risk of becoming anonymous chameleons, wasting their talent on absurd themed directives and aimless pastiche.



So, how should young writers get their work out there? After all these valedictory dismissals, “Just write a book and get an independent press to publish it!” might sound like disappointing advice, but the hurdles are no longer as steep as they might seem. The script has flipped, and in the same way that lit mags no longer connote inherent prestige, self-publishing no longer connotes vanity presses releasing unreadable pet projects. Independent presses have become rallying grounds for new literary movements: aesthetic collectives that function like gangs or subcultures. The literary manifesto has come back into style, and now carries the same excitement that new short stories once had. Writers host their own events and parties instead of relying on indifferent publishers to do it for them. In an era when traditional publishing hews to scrupulous blandness, this scene-specific model is refreshing.



Platforms like Substack, while perhaps not perfect fits for fiction, still allow new writers to make an immediate impression rather than burying their material in little-read print or paywalled journals. If Substack fiction still has a dim reputation, there are signs that things are changing. Novelists of talent are now serializing their works on the platform, and with enough digging it’s easy enough to find new short pieces of quality to read.



So, forget the workshops, forget the paid submissions, forget the agents, and forget the faux-prestige of dying journals. Finish something and get it out there, then do it again. Before long you might have a book lined up for publication from a press staffed by people like you!

Justin Isis is a Tokyo-based writer, artist and occultist. His works include I Wonder What Human Flesh Tastes Like (Chômu Press, 2011), Welcome to the Arms Race (Chômu Press, 2015), and Divorce Procedures for the Hairdressers of a Metallic and Inconstant Goddess (Snuggly Books, 2016). He has edited a number of anthologies including The Neo-Decadent Cookbook (Eibonvale Press, 2020) and Neo-Decadence Evangelion (Zagava, 2023). More recently, he is the editor of the Neo-Passéism Substack.