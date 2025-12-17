The Republic of Letters

The Republic of Letters

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ain Khan's avatar
Ain Khan
8h

As a new writer, this confirmed something I had been pondering. Coming from a corporate background, the idea that you spend hours writing something, then PAY to have someone read it, then wait 6 months or more for a response, and then make next to nothing is ridiculous! In what other career path would this be considered viable/sane? And to top it off all, how many people actually read your work?

Thank you for writing this, and writing it so well. It gave me courage to not just look up to the sun of lit mags, but start doing my own bidding.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Andy Hoffmann's avatar
Andy Hoffmann
11h

I appreciate this take. After years of publishing in lit mags I didn’t get a sense there was much readership. When I started a press publishing work of others as well as my own, I could at least be assured the writing found its way to my friends. For me, that was good enough. The creativity of the anthology compels. I also believe manifestos are every bit as interesting as most contemporary fiction, however much I admire a slew of very good fiction writers publishing around the edges.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Republic of Letters · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture