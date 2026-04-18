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<Mary L. Tabor>'s avatar
<Mary L. Tabor>
6h

With gratitude for publishing 💕!

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Maureen Doallas's avatar
Maureen Doallas
4h

What an amazing story, Mary; and you are amazing. I just love how you've written this. Thank you for allowing it to appear here.

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