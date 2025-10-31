Dear Republic,

Look. The Republic of Letters is a deeply lucky publication. What we are most interested in, beyond anything else, is lived experience, honestly recounted — and we are grateful to Maria Sol Beker for sharing what she truly learned from Afghanistan.

-ROL

SITTING ON A BULLETPROOF VEST

You think people come here to be brave. This is one of the places where my “middle” was forged. In Kabul and the highlands I learned that survival can be administrative, that tenderness requires boundaries, and that the absurd sits next to tragedy at every meeting table. If “In the Middle of Everything” mapped the terrain, this is one valley—Afghanistan—where the map cut into me back.

I came and learned to sit on a vest.

They handed me a bulletproof vest two sizes too big and told me to plant it under me. “The shooting comes from below,” someone said. I arrived ready to shield my chest. I learned to protect what met the chair. We were shot at after that warning, and again on take-off. Flights stopped—repairs cost more than sense—so we took the road, and the road argued with safety.

Afghanistan, mid-2010. I landed with a suitcase and a law degree. The head of unit inspected me over “grenade juice”: scarf acceptable, jeans not; stilettos recommended—as if Kabul were Milan. Forty-eight hours later I was in the central highlands with no memo, no role, no one to say where work ended and life began.

Bamyan softened me. The niches where the Buddhas had stood were empty; inside the caves, flecks of painted robe clung like breath. On a ledge, shoes’ prints—the Taliban had stacked them there, the day they blew the Buddhas. I took photographs that felt like theft and witness at once.

Afghans taught most of what I now know. Verify; don’t assume. Return if stories don’t align. Don’t perform your shock; it’s not the important thing in the room. Drink the tea. If a witness pauses, let the pause stand. The story is theirs.

I asked for the East—the region with the highest civilian casualty counts—because numbers demand bodies if you want truth. Casualty tracking looks simple until you hold it. You sit with a map and a list of names. You pick verbs with care. You walk the site and note where people refuse to step. You bring back a report that dares to be exact and refuses to be final. A senior officer taught me to lower my voice when the facts were loud enough. That year I quit pretending certainty was a virtue.

Thursdays hurt. Long reporting, Protection of Civilians—counting bodies and the verbs that followed them. Killed or died—which tells the truth? Civilian or DPH? Some mornings I walked to the office in a helmet, guarding the only resource that mattered. (Today I bike to work bare-headed to spare my hair the sweat. Bodies remember and forget on their own schedule.)

Weekends began on Friday. Someone grilled meat. Someone poured whatever the allowance allowed. My colleagues—mostly men—played poker with hungry grace; I learned to lose with style. The first time I won a hand I understood luck as a practical skill. The rules were simple: Friday BBQs, Saturday recovery, Sunday pretending to be Monday.

We kept animals we shouldn’t have kept. Disco slept at my feet, one ear tilted toward every pressure change. He heard the blast before the siren. A woman tried to take him—left treats at her door and argued that love was math. In a place where everything else was hard, people reach for your softest thing. I kept Disco. I kept a boundary. I kept a corner of tenderness that didn’t need a password.

In the East I met newly hired policewomen—new to uniforms, old to reality. They asked for a toilet they could lock and the right to carry a gun. When delegations came, the women were staged like a show. Arrive unannounced and you found them cooking, cleaning, holding a station not designed to include them. I get a knot in my throat thinking of them—and of the young Afghan colleague I encouraged into fieldwork. I thought I opened a door. I pushed her toward exile.

I rotated back to Kabul. Stricter rings, heavier gates. We did not roam. Compounds layered like armour—walls, checks, the quiet precision of Gurkhas. On some nights a pot of dhal appeared from their kitchen corner and filled the corridor with mercy.

Each compound was a city: prefab rooms with showers that breathed mold; two canteens; a grocery stall; one shop with a blue door where Spaniards sold what rationing allowed. Coco and S became my thread to the real world. Coco and I preferred champagne; we adapted to cava. We carried bottles back to her prefab, sat cross-legged on narrow couches, and argued about how to fix anything at all: feminicide, torture cases, dumb intrusions by internationals. So naïve—and necessary. Before one R&R ended we were already planning the next.

When Farkhunda Malikzada was lynched in Kabul—accused of burning a Quran, a lie that metastasized into murder—we worked the case from our side and watched the city warp around the fact of it. Trials came, sentences rose and fell, and grief learned to stand up. We were not saviours. We were witnesses with pens and a will to name things by their names. The wound stayed open.

A truth that never fit a briefing: infiltration was an economy. Local strongmen folded national programs into private militias. Villages settled scores by informing on each other. Night raids ran on bad tips and left mothers with no sons and sons with no houses. We heard it whispered long before it was footnoted.

We laughed to keep the roof up. I played basketball with the security officer who didn’t drink and kissed like oxygen. One night I learned my name eight times.

I collected carpets the way other people collect certainty—Ghazni reds, prayer patterns that quieted the chest. I packed them for a break in Argentina. Customs shook their heads and said the suitcase—carpets and small proofs I had a life—went back to Afghanistan. Maybe it did. Maybe it sleeps in a storage room where abandoned things tell stories. My team gifted me a carpet with a drone woven into it, a joke and a tribute. I lost that one as my work narrowed to drone strikes and proportionality.

There’s a love story under all this. A man with his weapon pointed low and the safety on told me I had never been safer. I felt everything except safe. That’s the tug in a body that scouts exits before faces: what looks like protection can feel like a threat; what feels like love can be another kind of risk.

He left first. We wrote from Bagram, DC, Venice; later I flew to Myanmar and back. We traded photos of skies and nephews and dogs that softened floors. He wrote of carpets and Aznavour, of rugby bruises that never faded, a sister with taste, a mother learning American football. Grâce à Dieu, he said, more often than I could hear. He invited me to imagine Washington: balconies, coffee without clearance. I tried the future on like a dress I couldn’t afford. Then the messages thinned. I wrote: wake up or let me go. He thanked me for space, said he didn’t want to be “that guy,” said he had felt terrible for a long time. Here’s the clean truth: I could shrink for a man who had already left, or remain my size.

Compound life was a university where the only major was absurdity. Outside, buildings fell. Inside, men explained gender mainstreaming without meeting a woman’s eye. Outside, families sat on carpets so clean I felt wrong keeping my boots on. Inside, PowerPoints asked for framing notes on dignity. The theatre never called curtain. We were understudies for people who had already fled.

Damage learns grammar. What remains are the apprenticeships: an Afghan colleague who corrected my first draft; a village elder who refused to speak inside and asked us to sit under a tree. Media later stacked what we knew in our bones: abuses in night raids, civilian lives miscounted by rivalry and translation. Reports arrived late and correct.

When the Taliban returned and the airport turned into a throat swallowing families, I sat at a kitchen table in Geneva with a spreadsheet that carried names like a river carries bodies. Teachers. Interpreters. Judges. Daughters. I copied. I pasted. I cross-checked. I wrote to anyone who could open a gate. WhatsApp bloomed: Which gate? What time? If we reach the tarmac, do we run? I typed the only honest thing—We are trying. Hold on. Stay safe. The words left like birds that forgot how to land.

There were nights I drafted bullet points for ministers because that is what you do when your hands can’t pry open metal. Remind them: responsibility for welfare; reprisals are crimes; leaders bear personal liability; promise safe passage. Were we tutoring wolves in sheep husbandry, or building a fence from nouns? I pressed send anyway.

I light a candle now and read the Special Rapporteur, HRW, the ledgers of a house already burned. Restrictions deepen. Women arrested for dress. Journalists silenced. Earthquakes strike and it’s not only buildings that fall—it’s access. Roads gone. Budgets cut. Women needing a man’s documents to claim aid. The same knot, different dust.

We lost people. In Mazar-i-Sharif we lost colleagues—human rights officers like me—doing what we called work, and it cost them their lives. Iraq’s Canal Hotel still throws its shadow. Every time I write a body count, I see names; every time I leave an office, I count who doesn’t return.

When I left Afghanistan, someone took down a flag that had outlived three rotations and gave it to me. It still smells like dust. I folded it into a drawer in Europe. I open it when I need proof those years happened. I close it to remember I’m allowed a life where the loudest night sound is a radiator.

My apartment is intentional now. Soft blankets that never saw bunkers. Books that are not sandbags. A table for fruit, not checkpoints. Some mornings I still listen for a siren that doesn’t live here. When the urge lifts, I pour tea and sit where the spreadsheets once lived, and I write instead.

What did Afghanistan teach me? Not that survival is noble. That survival can be administrative: sit on the vest, file the report, carry the names forward. That the absurd is kin to tragedy. That the body knows before the siren. That staying an outsider can keep you honest. That a first UN post can make you, unmake you, make you again—if you let Afghans be your teachers.

If I go back, it will be to carry water, not a flag. If I stay, it will be to keep the channel open and answer at three a.m. Either way, I owe more than a well-crafted exit. I owe attention that doesn’t blink.

The work is not to make sense. The work is to stay with the truth until it can’t be ignored—the women still forbidden, the doors still closed, the lists still too short—and to do one ordinary thing that helps, however small, again tomorrow.

Maria Sol Beker is an international human-rights lawyer and investigator who has worked across Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen, Myanmar, Ukraine, and Latin America. She writes about absurdity, tenderness, and accountability at the edges of war and bureaucracy. Her memoir-in-progress maps the uncertain “middle” of life. Recent work: Republic of Letters: “In the Middle of Everything.”

Photo by Lucian Read: “Kabul Market, 2008.”

