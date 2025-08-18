Dear Republic,

At long last it’s Pride Week. There were a lot of really great submissions for this contest, and we’ll try to run as many of them as we can over time.

One of the real pleasures of editing The Republic of Letters is to fall in love with different writers whom I might not otherwise have come across. That’s been the case for me with failed butcher Wim Hylen, who writes in an absolutely bone-dry style but with the sense that what he’s giving you is the completely unvarnished truth.

-The Editor

SITTING WITH MY FATHER-IN-LAW

My father-in-law and I were remarkably similar. We were both relatively quiet unless we were with family or close friends. We liked to watch sports with a book in our laps, which we would read during commercials. We drank in semi-moderation and enjoyed an occasional smoke. He wrote poems; I wrote short stories. The ways in which our personalities diverged were all to his credit: he had none of my show-off tendencies, the urge to occasionally make myself the center of attention, nor did he judge people nearly as harshly as I did. Physically we were very different. Jim was well over six feet tall; I am average height, at best. He was black Irish: I’m blondish. He had a large stately head; I have a small peanut head.

In 2002, Jim was diagnosed with an aggressive form of metastatic prostate cancer. He underwent surgery to remove the cancer, along with his prostate. He then started on a regimen of pills, including testosterone, to keep the cancer in remission. Although his doctor had high hopes for drug therapy, he made it clear that even if the drugs were effective, they would eventually stop working and the cancer would return in another part of the body.

My recollection is that they didn’t expect him to be in remission for more than a year or two. But it turned out that he had almost 10 cancer-free years. When the cancer returned, it was in his brain. I remember being in the passenger seat while Jim was driving when he suddenly seemed to freeze up, not sure whether to turn right or left. I made a joke about his indecision and although he was usually quick to laugh at himself, he remained poker faced. I realized much later that he must have been experiencing the first symptoms of confusion from brain cancer. I feel a shiver of regret when I think about my attempt to turn the incident into a source of amusement.

Although there was discussion of surgery, Jim decided not to go through with it. The doctor likened surgery to jumping out of the way of a speeding truck when there were 100 other trucks coming behind it. There was nothing they could do. It was just a matter of time.

For the next year or so I spent a lot of time sitting with Jim in various locations: the apartment where he and my mother-in-law had moved to be closer to us, hospitals, and finally, hospice. During the many hours I spent with him, I don’t remember discussing how he was feeling or the progress of the disease. In fact, we didn’t talk much at all. Some of that, of course, was because as his condition worsened, Jim spoke less and less. But also, we had always been comfortable enough in each other’s presence not to have to paper over any natural occurring silences with small talk. We were generally content to exchange a few thoughts, stories and jokes here and there.

A few memories stand out. One night when he was in the Veterans’ Hospital there was a strong summer storm that was battering the windows and making a racket. Being a naturally nervous person, whenever the wind would rattle the windows I’d say something like, “what the hell was that?” Jim didn’t comment on my minor freak out but as the storm was dying down, my wife came into the room and asked how we were doing. “Your husband is afraid of the wind,” Jim said. It wasn’t a criticism or an attempt to embarrass me, just a simple statement of fact.

Jim loved music, especially jazz and blues, and I remember telling him about a biography I was reading of the guitarist Mike Bloomfield. There was one incident in the book that stuck with me. Bloomfield had been in Chicago visiting an older bluesman and they had gotten drunk. The next morning when Bloomfield woke with a shattering hangover, his fellow musician tried to convince him to eat smoked pig snouts for breakfast as a hangover cure. When I told this story to Jim, he looked simultaneously aghast and nauseated. It simply hadn't occurred to me that this revolting narrative wouldn’t appeal to someone who was confined to bed and dying of cancer.

A month or so before Jim died, I went over to his apartment so we could watch the University of Arizona play in the NCAA tournament. We were both big fans of U of A basketball and had been following their ups and downs during the season. I kept up a running commentary during the game without Jim saying much in return. But about halfway through the game he said he didn’t understand why U of A was playing because he thought they hadn’t qualified for the tournament. I shouldn’t have been stunned by this but I was. I had become accustomed to his moments of confusion but as silly as it sounds, there was something about him losing track of the progress of his favorite team that made me suspect the end was near.

Jim died minutes after my mother-in-law had left for the night after visiting him in hospice. The timing was a surprise. Although hospice had told us a day or two before that he had begun actively dying, they estimated he had at least a week left. When they called with the news, my tears were not so much for his death, which I had been preparing myself for, but for the fact that he died alone.

I am proud that I chose to spend so much time with Jim during the last year of his life. But why should I feel pride? There was absolutely nothing remarkable about what I did. I loved him and it was only natural and expected that I would spend as much time as possible with him during his final illness. But I have always struggled with doing what was expected. There have been so many times when I have fled, either literally or metaphorically, from difficult or anxiety-provoking situations. The first half of my life was consumed with maneuvering to avoid responsibilities and commitments that felt overwhelming. When it came to jobs, I searched for the least demanding one available. Relationships were fine but only if not too much was demanded of me. My whole life was ordered to make clear that I was delicate and neurotic and should not be imposed upon. We all struggle to become adults, but I suspect I struggled more than most.

Prior to Jim becoming ill, I had very little direct experience with death. I didn’t attend three of my grandparents’ funerals, the last of whom died about a decade before Jim did. The combination of my phobia of long plane trips and simply wanting to avoid confronting grief and its attendant solemnity led me to skip the funerals, something I have always felt guilty about.

It has only been in recent years that I’ve realized how much energy I have spent attempting to dodge or wrestle with anxiety. Like a fish that doesn’t know it’s in water because it has always been surrounded by it, anxiety was the water I swam in. But oddly, the time I spent with Jim was mostly peaceful. Where there should have been discomfort and fear about the specter of death lurking, there was only intense awareness and appreciation of the present moment. I had no desire to flee. There was nothing to run from and nowhere to run to. All I had to do was sit there. And I’m proud that I did.

Wim Hylen’s fiction and book reviews have appeared in The Adroit Journal, On The Seawall, The Westchester Review, JMWW, Rivet, Cafe Irreal, Crack the Spine and Brilliant Flash Fiction, among other places. He lives in Phoenix, Arizona.

