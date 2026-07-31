Dear Republic,

God, life is tough sometimes. Natalie Arriola really lays that out in this smart, beautiful piece on getting sober.

-ROL

SOBRIETY IS NOT A PROMISE TO BE HAPPY

I am writing this in response to a post I read the other day from someone struggling with their hard-won sobriety and contemplating relapse. It is not meant to disparage that person, nor to deny the validity of those feelings which accompany what we often describe as “white knuckling it” through life.

My response is not meant to diminish the reality of the struggle, both mental and physical, involved in maintaining one’s sobriety, but rather to address a common misunderstanding about sobriety which I believe is reinforced, however inadvertently, in the way those who have won this badge of honor tend to speak about their experiences, and specifically in what they frequently fail to speak about.

It is not uncommon to hear the story of the addict who has “hit rock bottom” only to find redemption through sobriety. In this story the newly sober person magically transforms like the frog who has been kissed from slimy creature to magnificent prince. Somehow with a single wave of the wand their entire life is changed, and they are not only freed from their addiction, but on the fast-track to achieving all the successes they ever desired. All that was holding them back was that pesky addiction, and once it was gone, they were home free.

Of course, this story is hyperbole, and often downright fantasy. And while I understand the inclination to tell such exaggerated tales in which we are able for at least this one shining moment to envision ourselves the hero, in doing so we do a disservice to the newly sober who find themselves awakened to a reality which resembles anything but this fairytale of metamorphosis. Real life is rarely like a story, and the truth is that sobriety is only the very first step in the process of transformation the addict seeks. It is a step both huge in the scope of its difficulty and disturbingly small in the scheme of a lifetime.

Having attained sobriety, if you are lucky enough to make it past the “pink cloud,” or those early days in which you marvel at the magic of simply feeling like a normal human being, you will quickly find yourself, as a friend of mine once put it, “stone cold sober” in the face of a reality you’ve spent a great deal of time actively avoiding. This is where the real work of sobriety begins. The act of stopping drinking or taking drugs removes one set of blinders only to leave you blinded once more by the harsh and unforgiving light of day. Now that you’ve set aside your compulsion, you must, and I mean must—for if you skip this part, you will become what is sometimes called a “dry drunk”—face yourself. Yourself is what you’ve been running from for all those long years of addiction, but now, when your reflection looks back, there’ll be nowhere to hide.

And what you will find when you take that first long hard look is not going to be pretty. First, if like me, you’ve been indulging in your addiction since your formative years, you will discover that you are incredibly emotionally immature. Booze, or whatever your drug of choice, has stunted your growth. You will find you do not know how to handle life without the crutch you’ve been leaning on for so long. Even the simplest of conflicts and obstacles will seem insurmountable simply because you have never faced them without a quick fix to keep you numb to any and all experience of discomfort. In the cool light of dawn, you will find yourself reeling in terror not knowing how to deal without turning to the one and only coping mechanism you’ve developed.

Next, you’ll be faced with the loss of time. For me it was twelve years, for you it may be twenty or even more. You’ll find you want desperately to believe you can make up for lost time. You can’t. That time is gone and you’ll never get it back. You must begin at square one. You will thrash against this thought with all your being. You will scheme and you will plot a million different ways around it. You will convince yourself that you can and will find the fast-track to the life you’ve always wanted but couldn’t have because you were a drunk. And this false belief will have you smashing your head against wall after wall as life reminds you over and again that you cannot skip steps. There is no fast-track and there never will be. You are at square one and you must make it to square two, three, four, and so on before you reach even the first tiny milestone on the way to wherever it is you want your life to be.

And worst of all, you’ll find that sober life is every bit as mundane as you thought it would be. The magic spark which your drug of choice lit so readily for you is hard to find in the drudgery of daily life. If you’re lucky, and you know where to look, you’ll still find it from time to time, but you’ll have to work for it. You’ll have to do everything in your power to be open to it when it whimsically decides to grace you with its presence.

Oh, and I forgot to mention, even after you become sober there is still a chance your addiction will take you down. To your death I mean, or at least to some unforeseen repercussion you never even imagined.

At this point you may be asking yourself, if sobriety sucks so hard, why bother? But you know damn well why! If you’re reading this right now and you’ve been through these things and you’ve been the addict, you know why. Because addiction is a lie and one that leads to a nightmare. And the nightmare just keeps unfolding the deeper you fall into your addiction until all you know is pain, and any pleasure or release or beauty or fascination the drug you bow to once brought to you disappeared so long ago it’s nothing but a faded memory you desperately chase night after night and day after day into the deep and hellish abyss of your wasted existence.

If you have even a single shred of respect for yourself, sobriety is worth it no matter how difficult it may be to have and to keep.

There’s a reason so few people defeat addiction. This shit is no joke. Life is no joke. Most people, addict or no, will never choose to look at themselves, will never tell the truth about what they see, will never take the time and spend the energy and feel the pain required to change. But if you are sober, you must do this. You have no choice. It is the only way out unless you want to spend the rest of your days white knuckling it with all the other miserable dry drunks.

And here’s the thing, if you choose to do this most difficult of things. If you choose to look in the mirror and see the truth and not run from it, you will uncover the magic of you. You will find that buried beneath all the self-loathing and the fear and the lies and the ugliness there rests a bright and shining soul still full of joy and wonder. And along side it, strength. Strength capable of seeing you through shit that would have ruined the old you.

And this discovery will change everything!

Careful though, because I do not mean it will change things superficially. This is not a superficial process. It is one that comes from within. And I promise you, the transformation you seek is an internal one. It is a transformation of the soul. Those who know and love you best will see it and recognize it and marvel with you over it. But your superficial life, the one that people see from the outside, may change very little if at all. The point of this process is not to win the trophy for biggest overnight “success,” but to discover what it truly means to live and to do so with grace and humility.

So the question is, do you really want sobriety? Not some idea of a perfect life which doesn’t exist and never has and never will, but honest to god sobriety? It is a beautiful transformation, but it’s not for everyone.

If it is for you, you will see yourself blossom in ways you never thought possible. You will rekindle that spark which always existed within and never needed a drug for you to find it. Of course, you’ll still have to do the work, but eventually you’ll find an affinity for the work. You’ll realize that it isn’t work at all. It is the stuff of life. Being and seeing and hearing and thinking and feeling and allowing yourself the grace of absorbing each and every experience without the constant chatter of that voice of judgement running through your head. Will it be perfect? Of course not. Will it be easy? Not in a million years. But it will be real and it will be the truth, and you will go to your death bed knowing that you were here for it, that you didn’t check out, that you didn’t run, that you had the guts to face life on life’s terms.

Natalie Arriola is a photographer, writer, and student of philosophy. She publishes The First Consequence on Substack.

Image by Juergen Teller