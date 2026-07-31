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David Roberts's avatar
David Roberts
15h

This is the best essay I've ever read about addiction and sobriety. It's not only valuable for people who suffer from addiction but to anyone who might be vulnerable to addiction, which means just about everyone. Thank you Natalie for the inspiration and the beautiful prose.

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Bus for Bozos's avatar
Bus for Bozos
13h

"And worst of all, you’ll find that sober life is every bit as mundane as you thought it would be. The magic spark which your drug of choice lit so readily for you is hard to find in the drudgery of daily life. If you’re lucky, and you know where to look, you’ll still find it from time to time, but you’ll have to work for it. You’ll have to do everything in your power to be open to it when it whimsically decides to grace you with its presence."

Truth. And that's really what no one tells you about sturdy, lasting sobriety. However it is you get it, what underlies it all is really a bunch of unglamourous, unexciting hard work at the end of the day. Daily routines that form a foundation. Trying to create new mental processes that eventually get ingrained. Trying to develop emotional governance techniques that can be used universally. Maybe a couple other things do depending on the methodology you are using. Some days I'm eager and willing (and I'll grow). Other days, no so much (and I'll stand still, maybe go backwards a step).

Why do it? Yeah, really life or death. A morbid fascination with the abyss. Peering into it. Getting as close to edge as you can without falling in (and maybe falling in anyway). That's it. If addiction isn't existential for you, chances are you can muddle through just fine.

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