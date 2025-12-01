Hey Republic,

Did you know that Helen Andrews recently wrote a piece called “The Great Feminization”? And, believe it or not, lots of people had strong opinions about it. We’ve decided to host a debate on it this week. Our anonymized author goes first.

-ROL

SOME WOMEN DO RUIN THE WORKPLACE

We can’t fix the 21st century workplace if we’re not going to be honest about its problems. Because, right now, we are experiencing what Helen Andrews has named “The Great Feminization.” It is the fruition of our “future is female” fever dream, but it isn’t the utopia we expected. Instead, it’s become a fractured and demoralized place. Caught between toxic femininity and reactionary misogyny, the average worker can barely survive, let alone thrive.

Despite all of the positive “make it happen” hustle and grind slogans that proliferated in the early 2010s, the workplace has become a miserable place for so many of us. It’s a site of high anxiety fueled by fear, poor leadership, and a mix of identity and reactionary politics. Couple this with a bad economy and you have a recipe for a precariousness that makes everyone feel as if the bottom might just be about to fall out. Because of this, most workplaces are no longer sites of camaraderie or innovation. They are just places where we trade our time for money.

What happened? Why did all the promise of having females in power lead us to a place where women are replicating some of the same bad behavior that existed under male leaders? And what kind of bad behavior am I referring to?

Here are a few examples I’ve witnessed in the past five years:

Women openly talking about men as sexual objects in front of other men, including male leaders. This double standard creates a resentment in these men, who state that they would likely be reported to HR if they did the same.

Bullying and character assassination by women leaders who then replace the women subordinates with men.

Workplace mobbing.

Women leaders who hold back other women from advancement because they feel threatened.

Women leaders pitting women on teams against each other.

Women leaders who humiliate and cuss out their subordinates.

Women leaders who treat other women like they are stupid.

Volatile workplaces led by women where people openly scream at each other in hallways, threaten each other, and parade their employment lawyers around to make it clear they are going to sue for discrimination.

Women leaders who use social media to attack the very organization that employs them and to publicly harass their colleagues, hoping to tap into online cancel culture.

Women leaders who utilize mobile billboards to circumnavigate office buildings in order to name and shame people they disagree with.

I share all of these because they are very good examples of what is happening in our workplaces. Perhaps these haven’t happened at your workplace yet, but because of the era we’re living in, you shouldn’t be surprised by them if they start to happen where you work. How did we get here?

Some of this behavior was already happening before The Great Feminization. The workplace has never been a site of justice or fairness. It’s a highly political place filled with people jockeying for positions of power while also trying to survive. But when we began introducing the idea that it could become equitable through just the right kind of activism, we opened the floodgates to disruptive and coercive behavior that could masquerade as virtue.

Organizations superficially placed certain priorities over others when hiring leaders. Instead of trying to cultivate leaders from within, allowing people to grow into their roles, providing support to nurture them to become good leaders, they catapulted and parachuted females into leadership positions. Many of these women are only concerned with money, status, and power. They then manage up to continue their climb to the C-suite, while punching down at other women. Even worse, they fire women and replace them with men who they feel they can control.

This has nothing to do with Andrews’ concept of male or female virtues and vices. Both men and women can behave badly. This is particularly true if they have sociopathic tendencies, but women in leadership positions have a chance to make things better and they aren’t. Of course, the burden shouldn’t be placed on women to fix a shitty system that they didn’t create. Gender discrimination, sexual harassment, gender bias, and misogyny still exist in the workplace. Women struggle far more than men in a system designed for men. But these issues shouldn’t be reinforced by the very gender that long struggled to be taken seriously. Unfortunately, they are.

As someone who experienced sexual harassment while working under a male boss, I know exactly how humiliating, unfair, and traumatizing going through that experience can be. The male boss who harassed me pretended to want to mentor me, only to eventually spread rumors, insinuate that we had fucked when we hadn’t, and drop pornographic materials on his floor for me to see when he called me into his office. Then when it was clear I wasn’t going to fuck him, he trashed my character and got me pushed out of the job. Despite the laws against this behavior, my experience is tragically not unique. No one should have to experience sexual harassment in the workplace.

But I’ve also been the target of bullying and character assassination by female bosses. One particular boss sent threatening emails to me only several months after my mother had died. There seemed to be no reason for this, though I suspect that backchannel complaints between her and another woman on our team were how it began. Everything I did at the job was suddenly under a microscope, which is an extremely stressful experience to go through. When I shared this with another colleague, she told me that I should go to HR and report the behavior because it was unethical. So, I contacted HR, naively believing this would help protect me from what I was going through. Instead, that boss found out and decided to go full nuclear, putting me under a 360 review and PIP, all because I had dared to call out her behavior as bullying. And HR quickly turned against me because she was in an executive position, while I was her subordinate and had less power.

Meanwhile, just at the time she began her attacks, she had hired her brother-in-law’s friend, whom I had to supervise. He would often hand his assignments off to me unfinished. As far as I could tell, not being able to do the work you were hired for was tolerated, but defending yourself from character assassination wasn’t. This experience was also just as traumatizing as the sexual harassment I’d experienced nearly seventeen years earlier.

It’s been more than twenty years since I entered the workplace. Since that time, I’ve had my share of bad bosses. In fact, most of the bosses I’ve worked under had no business being in leadership positions. While some of them were men, many of them were women who hated or felt threatened by other women. This is unforgivable behavior because it actively reinforces the barriers that have kept so many ambitious, hard-working women from becoming leaders who could make a difference.

While the #MeToo movement gave women the vocabulary and permission to call out hostile behavior they had experienced working in the male-dominated workplace—behaviors that have greatly harmed women—it did not do what it needed to do. What needed to happen was a wholesale change that placed accountability on everyone in the workplace. It needed to hold bad leaders accountable for abusive and hostile behavior, regardless of whether they are men or women.

The author has worked in many industries and many offices in the US and abroad in her more than 20 years in the workplace.

Photograph by Dan Wynn.

Leave a comment