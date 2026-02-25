The Republic of Letters



David Roberts
1h

Dear Greta,

What a beautiful essay! I read Love Affairs about a decade ago and loved it. I'd forgotten the book's powerful last paragraph of lost opportunity. Your essay makes me want to read the book again. And then read your essay again! Thank you.

Heidi J Kellam
1h

I’ve never read this book and now, thankfully, don’t have to. There are enough Nate’s in real life to sustain me. But I really enjoyed this whole article and the take away message, while unexpected, did a great job of bringing us around to the “why we should care.”

