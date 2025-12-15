Dear Republic,

Ok ok. Almost done with our Substack on Substack series. The class act that is M. E. Rothwell closes us out.

-ROL

STEP OUT OF THE YURT, YOU TUVAN JUNKIE

A few months ago, Substack co-founder and Chief Writing Officer, Hamish McKenzie, posted a list of his favourite follows on Notes.

As you can see, my name adorns this list of literary lunaries (including none other than Pamela Anderson) — evidence enough, I hope, that I can speak with full and esteemed authority on the subject of this platform.

For those who don’t know the potted history of Substack, it goes something like this: the platform was founded in 2017, offering a simple stack of features that allowed the publishing of paid blogletters. This functionality already existed, but required the cobbling together of various webtools split across a few subscription services. Substack’s innovation was to bring them all together and offer them in an easy-to-use format, for free at the point of use. After starting with a single writer, Bill Bishop, they steadily attracted more talent, with a stream of new writers joining the platform over the next few years. By 2019, they had fifty-thousand paying subscribers, by 2021 it was over a million, and today it’s somewhere north of five. Along the way they added a suite of new features in addition to the original newsletter product. Podcasting was shipped in 2019, the app in 2021, Notes and video in 2023.

One thing that becomes clear soon after spending some time on this platform is that people love to use Substack to discuss Substack itself, whether that be in glowing or excoriating terms. (I’m even doing it right now.) This is of course utterly hack, for it’s quickly observed by even the greenest newcomer that notes and posts that engage in this ouroborotic circlejerk always receive easy engagement. As a man of high culture and esteemed taste, I of course find resorting to such behaviour irremediably sickening, and so only engage in it a few times a day. No matter whether this Jörmungandrian discourse is of the irredeemably sycophantic variety, claiming Substack as the last bastion of online intellectualism, or whether it’s the shrill whines of those complaining that the introduction of short-form video is corrupting the platform, they all miss the mark entirely.

Many of us would do well to heed the wise words of the Tuvan people of Siberia, who in their nomadic wanderings across the wide expanse of the Eurasian steppe, have a saying for those who have spent too long in the yurt: Оътка деггеш — “Touch grass”. Indeed, I suspect many of my fellow Substackers are too online, too plugged in, too subbed to the stack. The platform is neither the shining white hill on which to build some literary Jerusalem, nor the proverbial hellmouth infested with the venomous snakes of clickbait and limited attention spans. It is instead only a medium, a vessel, a blank page on which to draw your art.

In 1964, the Canadian communication theorist Marshall McLuhan coined the phrase, “The medium is the message,” and it has been parroted ad nauseum by a procession of midwits ever since. Undoubtedly, deciding whether to tell a particular tale through text or film, to pick but two media, will impact how a story is told. But all of the most fundamentally human messages are precisely those that are the most enduring, those that have survived all the innovations in communication technology since the dawn of Man.

The oldest surviving work of narrative literature in history, the 4,000 year old Epic of Gilgamesh, contains within its storied lines perhaps the most devastating words ever written on the transitory nature of existence:

As for man, his days are numbered,

Whatever he may do, it is but wind…

Are these words any less brilliant reading them here in a Substack newsletter, than if you had dug up the clay tablets upon which they were baked from the Mesopotamian sands yourself? I would venture not. For those decrying the addition of audio to your precious writing platform, I’d remind you that before letters were invented the poets once sang their stories. For those hating on video, know that the Magdalenian hunter-gatherers of the Last Ice Age used the shadows cast by their primitive fires to make shimmer and move the dazzling figures they’d painted on their cave walls, some 17,000 years ago. For those obsessing over the quality of work on Substack, sneering that it’s a home for middlebrow mediocrities, know this: a Substack newsletter, like any medium, any vehicle of human communication, is in itself neutral. To loudly proclaim that the email essay (or video or podcast or…) is irrevocably X or irrefutably Y, is as ridiculous as would be to claim the same things of the printed word, or the half-rot papyri preserved by the desert, or the first simian screeches our ancestors called across the African canopy.

Ben Thompson, the tech writer who originally pioneered the paid newsletter format, and who inspired the founders of Substack to begin their startup, spent a long time loudly doubting the ability of any newsletter platform to become a dominant aggregator, in the vein of other platforms like YouTube or Meta. He couldn’t see any moat that would permit one to rise above the others and establish itself as the home of subscription media on the internet. He assumed that competition between platforms would lead to a price war, and the percentage taken as a fee would inevitably trend downwards, harming profitability. I don’t know if he’s changed his mind since, but the problem he identified is clearly something the Substack founders themselves have been thinking about for years. They’ve bet big that they could build a moat with what they call the Substack Growth Engine: Recommendations, Notes, Reels — the tools that help their creators find new subscribers. It appears to be working too: Substack has paid out more than 10x the revenue beehiiv has given its writers — a fact that seems to explain the founder of the latter’s increasingly unhinged screeds against Substack on social media — while Ghost remains smaller still.

Therein lies the secret to all this anxiety about what Substack is or isn’t, what it could be and what it represents. For its users the platform appears to be our best shot at building an audience for our work. The last bulwark of creative meritocracy on an increasingly enshittified internet. But mediums are like empires, when one falls another rises to take its place. As long as humans have something to say, we will find a way of saying it.

The purest form of writing is poetry written on scraps of paper swiftly burned, whispered almost inaudibly into a hastily dug hole in the dunes, and covered over again. If you write for an audience, whether in print or online, whether on Substack or in legacy media, whether upon the cave walls of Lascaux or the cubicle of a public lavatory, your motivation is at least in part the hope for fame or prestige or recognition. There’s nothing wrong with that, but it does put lie to the claims that new features are bespoiling this hallowed theatre of the written word. The social media aspects of Substack are designed not to ruin your UX but to boost your chances of building an audience, the very thing we all seek.

But it’s worth remembering Gilgamesh’s warning. Words, like men, are wind. Any and all things we excitedly type upon on our grubby little laptops are nothing but simulacra. As a civilisation we seem to think that anything ‘backed up’ digitally is safe forever. But the 1s and 0s of our online archives remain bound by the laws of the physical world, stored as they are in data farms and cloud servers. Bit-rot and data-decay will ensure that in a mere millennium from now all our records will be lost, if the hardware is not constantly maintained, new copies not continually forged. A thousand years is a long time — do we really think our descendants will seek to preserve all that we’ve produced? Energy constraints, future wars, or the simple act of forgetting will most likely render all our online activities to the abyss.

Perhaps you’d be better served closing the Substack tab. If you’d like your words to last, carve them upon a stele and bury them in the earth.

M. E. Rothwell writes Cosmographia, histories of the earth and the stars; and Apocrypha, writings of uncertain authenticity.