Dear Republic,

We recently put out a call for pieces that culminate in one’s failure. Amber Burke shows how it’s done with this gripping piece on acting, and everything that goes into acting. This piece actually come from a different call, of having people shout out their friends’ writing — thank you to

for recommending Amber!

-ROL

STORIES THAT WOULD BE BETTER IF I WERE FAMOUS

Audrey Hepburn’s voice was overdubbed in My Fair Lady; she wasn’t warned that not even a note of her own singing would be left. Her voice just wasn’t good enough, they said. But in Breakfast at Tiffany’s, we loved Audrey Hepburn’s whispery warble. We loved the way she strummed in her windowsill, towel around her head like a wimple. We couldn’t get enough. Her story is one of redemption, a redemption that feels close, almost touchable, like a moon in a river.

Look at them, the actors who made it into great movies, living on past their deaths. Polished to perfection and eternally young, singing and dancing forever in joyful realms of silvery light…Who wouldn’t want that salvation?

Meryl Streep, Sally Field, and Winona Ryder were “too ugly.” Judy Dench had “the wrong face.” Frances McDormand was “too fat, too thin, too tall, too short, too blond, too dark.” Woody Harrelson and Steve Buscemi needed to fix their teeth. Arnold Schwarzenegger had no chance with that accent. Sidney Poitier should throw in the towel and wash dishes. Salma Hayek would quit if she had sense; Mexicans never got leading roles. Folly that Michelle Yeoh wasn’t retiring; what parts were there for women her age? But time has vindicated them; fame has ennobled their trials and given their stories a moral. Now they mean, Even the famous suffer fools. They mean, Don’t listen to the naysayers.

It’s religion; it’s being the devoted priest of your own talent; it’s Job again, this time with bootstraps, auditions, and accents: you have to have faith that, if you try hard enough, for long enough, persist in the face of doubt and insult, you’ll be granted a revenge of blessings.

I believed. Should I have?

What I’m thinking of are the stories from the time of my aspiring, which don’t come with the redemption of fame. “I don’t know if I should tell you,” the casting director said after my audition to play a med student in a sitcom. He did tell me: “You’ll never be a series regular with that voice.” And I never was a series regular. So what, then, do any of my parables mean?

What are they but testament to the great, misplaced efforts we make? To the power of the arbitrary? A reminder of all the animals that were not chosen, not invited onto the ark, that were left to swim in the rising waters: all the giraffes whose knobby legs treaded until they could tread no more, all the lions sucked roaring into whirlpools, all the dogs who paddled alongside the ark for so long? You can’t really believe they did anything wrong.

I called my manager to say I was throwing up. She asked if I was nervous. I wasn’t—the odds were too long to be nervous; my first years in New York, I was just bowled over by its viruses. This time I felt like I was on a storm-tossed boat, holding onto walls to walk. One audition could be rescheduled, but the other couldn’t. Could I make it to that one? I could. I made it all the way to Grand Central without incident, but as soon as I got off the subway, I vomited into a garbage can. “Don’t do that,” a maintenance worker admonished. I understood her position but felt I deserved praise for having reached a garbage can. I arrived at the casting office, signed in, and ran to the bathroom; it was right next to the audition room, so I took care to throw up quietly. I thought the audition went well: I was committed to the present moment, which had no nausea in it; I clung to it like a raft. The director said, “You have a great voice.” (It was husky from retching.) I got out just as the floorboards were beginning to tip. Even so, I didn’t get a callback.

Does everyone know that Brad Pitt dressed up as a chicken and strutted around outside El Pollo Loco? That Whoopi Goldberg and Danny DeVito dolled up corpses? That Bill Murray sold chestnuts, Tom Hanks, popcorn and peanuts, and George Clooney, women’s shoes? More: Jim Carrey was a janitor. Matthew McConaughey cleaned chicken coops. Christopher Walken tamed lions; Pierce Brosnan ate fire. Jennifer Aniston telemarketed, and so did Johnny Depp. Kate Winslet made sandwiches. Julia Roberts scooped ice cream. These stories are kin to those about babies in mangers who become saviors, about fishermen, tax collectors, and prostitutes who find themselves held in God’s favor: every such apotheosis means there’s hope for us. It means the whole world deserves our reverence; we should look into the eyes of the humble and humbly-employed in search of waiting radiance.

I played a teenage asthma patient for doctors-in-training for several years of my twenties. I played Asian Barbie—I’m not Asian—at a toy store unveiling. After an audition in which I lay prone in a swimsuit thong in a plastic pool, my buttocks breaking the water’s surface just so, I was cast as butt double for a Japanese pop star’s calendar. In a reenactment for a documentary, I played a runaway begging for money in Bryant Park, the camera hidden in the blurry crowd. Some nuns put change in the hat I was holding, and the filmmakers said I could keep it.

Shoe-modeling was my favorite, though keeping my legs unbruised was a stress: my studio apartment was so small that I was always banging my shins on something. But the shoe shows were quick, often just a couple hours in the morning, which left me free for auditions in the afternoon. For time’s sake, I was often sent out to the low stage wearing one heel and one flat. Walking gracefully—or anyway, not falling—became a kind of meditation. The showroom, with shoes in niches all around, was clean and quiet, and I was happy in it, at least until a buyer from Texas said, “Her feet sure are narrow, aren’t they?” I never saw the shoe showroom again.

I was often expected to cry. I could manage tears at home, but it was a long journey to the audition from my studio apartment. I made it stiffly as I could, carrying the full cup of my character like a chalice, for fear that my tears would be jostled out on the subway or the bustle on the sidewalks, or evaporate in the agitation of an ill-timed coffee, or pour out in joy at a rare call about a callback. Even if I miraculously managed to enter the audition room with my tears at the ready, should I not have the attention of the people in the room, or should their attention be too rapt, or should the woman reading with me be a man, or should the man resist the rhythm I was trying to create with my words, or should the garlic on his breath remind me of a priest who scared me into such smallness that I could think of no sins to confess, then all I’d found was lost.

An actress who used to sit in the casting office with the rest of us was suddenly in a movie, a glowing giantess on the screen above us. Her face, more beautiful than I remembered, was as undisturbed by her tears as a face carved from wood.

It must have been hard to watch the transmogrifications and assumptions that were happening back then and stay on earth yourself. So many feet going up into the clouds, and none of them yours. Think of the bishops with fingertips that did not spark flames and priests without birds to announce their arrivals, the monks who could only be in one place at a time and did not levitate, no matter how vigorously they contemplated the Incarnation. Think of the nuns who never found sunbeams on which they could hang their wet clothes, whose voices did not sing on from their graves, and whose bodies did decay. Didn’t these uncanonized ones also pray, and as fervently? It must have been hard for them to watch other hearts be struck by arrows of God’s love, to see other foreheads prickled by unseen thorns, other palms pierced by nails of air. It must have been a practice in humility. Maybe that was the point. Maybe saints and stars weren’t put here to inspire us with the possibility of sharing in their glory, but to teach us to live our earthly lives without it. Maybe they exist to help us conquer our resentments and find contentment in the depths of our particular obscurities.

And if we can’t, in Purgatory, there is a special movie theater where actresses watch, again and again, movies they were not cast in.

The reason that the parable about the camel and the eye of the needle is so hard for some to swallow, the reason so many of the faithful try to stretch its opening to the size of a gate and not a pinhole, is because worldly success has so long been conflated with God’s favor, as if God has something do with fame and fortune.

Can we say, with any certainty, that he doesn’t? God, by one tally, is the sixth-most thanked person at the Oscars. Far behind Spielberg, but ahead of Scorsese.

I was a yes girl. Yes, I said. I can cartwheel. Yes, I can do a Russian accent. Yes, I have a dentally perfect mouth. Yes, I can sing. I prayed I would, suddenly, in the audition room, be able to cartwheel, despite the lack of success I had practicing in Central Park, coached by unhelpful onlookers; that the accent I could not master overnight would coalesce in the audition room; that my teeth would suddenly rearrange themselves in my imperfect mouth. I courageously hoped that despite my tone-deafness, the note would rise to meet me. Because sometimes, out of necessity, people surprise themselves. People save themselves. We know this from movies. I took a deep breath and hoped. It did not meet me halfway, that note. That note was not there for me. I did not get the part.

Under some duress, I auditioned to be an ill-fated stripper blowing the lead actor of a popular series. I bared my small breasts and spoke my lines babyishly, and the thank-you’s of the casting director, in their excess, seemed compensatory, as if she were trying to kick up enough dust to hide what had been an embarrassment to us both. I was relieved not to get the part, but jealous of how meaty it turned out to be: when I saw the martyred stripper’s violent death, I winced with my whole body, like I was the one being clubbed by the dumpster.

I auditioned to play a young ballerina who’d been turned, by a curse, into an old woman and forced into servitude at a Swedish spa. I played a scene with the soap opera’s casting director. I stooped; I offered up a waiting apple in a creaky voice I found waiting inside my throat.

I got the part. (Could I sound like an old woman? It turned out I could. Could I dance like a ballerina? That was a bridge I’d cross later.) I quit my job hostessing at an Italian restaurant in midtown with maximum fuss. To better learn how old women moved, I spent time at a church by my studio in Queens, watching them shuffle into the confessional booths and light candles when they came out.

On my first shooting day, after the stylist sprayed my hair white, the makeup artist tried to give me wrinkles with glue. It didn’t work. He peeled it off and tried again with different glue. I heard my character’s name over the intercom; I was wanted on set.

“They’ll just have to wait,” the makeup artist said to me, then to the production assistant who came to check on my progress only to find this second round of glue gone and my chapped skin slathered with Vaseline.

I was still unmade-up when I was called into the casting director’s office.

“They can’t wait hours every day for you. They’re scrapping the whole storyline.”

“I quit my job,” I said. My tears stung my raw cheeks.

“Maybe you can get it back,” he said.

I fled and sobbed on the aboveground subway, skin still red, hair still white. No one looked at me twice: New York, after all. I called my acting manager. “You didn’t want to be an old woman anyway,” she said.

But I did, I did.

I would have taken my big break in any form. I would have taken a little break. I would have been a stripper or an old woman, a saint or a criminal. I prayed in an attempt to control the uncontrollable, in an act of helpless hope. Nights, awake in bed in a building that smelled like someone else’s meatballs, I envisioned myself rolled up into a tiny ball; I sent myself catapulting through the upper atmosphere and down into the heads of casting directors, that they may wake and find me in their mind’s eye like an epiphany. Her, her. It has to be her.

“There is a wall in you that needs to break,” my acting teacher said. I shook the way he told me to shake. I was waiting for the transubstantiating hand that would change me invisibly into something great. I waited like bread.

Lucille Fay LeSueur, better known as Joan Crawford, had her cleavage augmented and her face lifted. Margarita Carmen Cansino changed her name to Rita Hayworth and electrolyzed her hairline to look less “Latin.” Marie Magdelene Dietrich, later Marlene, had her molars yanked to give her cheekbones their hollows. Norma Jean Mortensen changed her name to Marilyn Monroe, dyed her brown hair blond, had the tip of her nose thinned and got a brand-new chin.

I would have changed my name to any name, gone under any knife gamely then. But it was never clear what I needed to do. Maybe it never is, for anyone. I’m glad I didn’t—I have more confidence now, and none that any such alternations would have worked. How many people rechristen themselves, or enlarge their breasts or shrink their noses, only to remain unknown?

Marilyn Monroe’s ghostwritten autobiography tells the story of the white grand piano her mother got for her. “We’ll all sit…at night and listen to you play,” her mother promised. But soon after, the mother was institutionalized, the piano repossessed, Marilyn banished to an orphanage. Years later, Marilyn, now famous, bought herself a piano: “It’s been painted a lovely white, and it has new strings and plays as wonderfully as any piano in the world.” What she had lost was found, and in place of her mother’s attention, she received the attention of the world. Justice, like a rhyme, like one palm meeting another in prayer.

It was when my studio in Brooklyn had bedbugs that I landed a small role playing a hostess at an Italian restaurant on the season premiere of a show I loved. I’d been feeling frayed and lonely, embarrassed into isolation by my plague; I was sore from hauling bags of laundry to the laundromat and sitting for hours before the driers that I hoped would kill the bedbug eggs, watching my clothes circle like trapped angels. The night before the shoot, as had become usual, I slept in a turtleneck, pajama pants tucked into socks, bug spray anointing my wrists and neck, and I still woke up with new bites in tell-tale columns. I went to set self-conscious, but soon, clad in a flattering black dress, foundation daubed over the bites, felt glamorous. And vindicated: I was in a scene with actors the country and I had come to think of as violent family members, and things were finally balancing out; by forbearing bedbugs, I had earned these three lines about antipasto. Months later, inside an aureole of expectation, I watched the season premiere. My scene had been cut.

I let the bedbugs have my studio. I left everything behind and moved to L.A. I did commercials for toothpaste and paint, then landed a role in a horror movie, the largest role I’d ever had. Calltimes were so early I trembled, and days were long and arduous. I spent weeks kissing an actor whose stubble was like a haircloth, being dragged along the forest floor on a furniture dolly I kept falling off, and screaming from a gallows, noose for a halo. That the movie was never finished nor released was not what bothered me most; it was the rough cut in which I saw my own performance. My arms hung limply at my sides, and there was something blank about my face, something bovine in the slowness of my reactions. I watched the horror film with horror. In it, I was a bad actor.

Some priests leave the priesthood. They believe, and then they stop believing, and disbelief comes as a relief to them, like some fever has passed. That no one is listening on the other side of the wall with the cross, that no one is behind the sky peeking through its keyholes, that no one is spreadeagled on the roof looking down through chinks in the shingles, comforts them as much as it comforted them once to think they were always watched. Gone is God’s invisible camera. Gone is the downpress of duty. I don’t have to infuse my homily voice with piety; I don’t have to use words like “brethren.” I don’t have to listen to the small sins of old women. I don’t have to ignore pretty ankles. I don’t have to try to explain miracles, or why God used to be so angry. Mysteries can stay mysteries, and I can stay me.

My last job was a short film in which I played one-half of a contemporary Bonnie-and-Clyde couple holding up a liquor store. The morning light that flew in through the big windows and glinted off bottles was strong enough to blind me. “Don’t squint,” the director said, and I tried not to, though the water in my eyes was rising high enough to hide the cashier Clyde and I were robbing. We were brandishing our fake guns when real cops came in. They took us outside, pressed us face-first against the wall, the way cops do in movies. While my eyes regained focus, I felt stucco against my cheek and handcuffs snapping around my wrists. The director had not gotten the necessary permit, so the police had no evidence to the contrary when called by driversby who’d mistaken us for real robbers. I felt a tiny swell of victory; from a distance, at least, I’d played my part convincingly.

The real winners in the flood weren’t the animals on board the ark, but those who didn’t need its shelter, the sea creatures and waterbirds who didn’t mind the rain, who joyed in a globe that was suddenly theirs. If the ocean was more cluttered with wicker chairs and floating trunks than it used to be, well then, there was also more ocean, and it was full of easy food: tender legs dangled from skirts that pulsed near the surface like strange jellyfish. A bounty: what to humankind was a cruelty was to fishkind a kindness; their Old-Testament God was generous.

Movies have nothing to do with me now; I can let their big boats float right by. I can enjoy them without jealousy. I can believe the actors in them, whom I’ve never met, were chosen from the first, and nothing could have been different about their lives or mine, that they’re made of other stuff, incorruptible flesh stuffed with dove feathers, lamb’s wool, and the crumpled pages of hymnals.

As soon as I left home at eighteen, I stopped going to church, like faith was too big to pack, another thing I couldn’t fit into my studio apartment. But I was glad to have gone to Mass all those years, because of the stories I learned there, though I’m not sure of their place in my life, and because Sunday mornings still have a feeling of almost sinful freedom. Whatever I do with these hours I’ve reclaimed feels sweet and rebellious, even if it is the same as what I do every other day. Just so, I’m grateful for the time I spent acting. Now I’m glad not to have to wake up so early that I tremble, not to have to worry so much when I have a bruise or a bite, not to have to pretend not to be blinded by blinding light, not to have to change my voice into another voice, not to worry that there’s something about my name or face or body that isn’t right. I can relax: I’m not an actress.

Amber Burke is from North Dakota. She’s a graduate of Yale and the Johns Hopkins Writing Seminars MFA Program. After working as an actress for ten years in New York and L.A., she now teaches writing and yoga at the University of New Mexico in Taos. Her creative work has been published in litmags including swamp pink, The Sun, Michigan Quarterly Review, Quarterly West, Superstition Review, okay donkey, and HAD. She’s also a regular contributor to Yoga International and Yoga Journal, which have published over 100 of her articles. You’re welcome to see the work she has up at https://amberburke3.wixsite.com/amberburkewriting

Picture of Norma Jean Mortenson (Marilyn Monroe) working at the Radioplane Company, 1944.

