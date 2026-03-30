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Amy Brunvand's avatar
Amy Brunvand
1h

Ten years ago, I lost my academic job because a fragile man attacked an op-ed I wrote. Since I ended up getting punished anyway, my biggest regret is that I did not call out this man’s behavior in public when he made an overtly sexist comment during a professional meeting. I hope you are more successful than I was at fending off the bros. https://amybrunvand.substack.com/p/the-container-and-the-content?r=3aadnk&utm_medium=ios

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Daniel Solow's avatar
Daniel Solow
25m

I've seen women on here say unkind things about you too, although they may not have had the courage to say them to your face.

You may sometimes get pushback because you're a woman, but I tend to think the more important reason is that you're just not crazy enough. What I really want to see is Moravagine start a Substack. Now there's a crazy woman.

I think women sometimes have a certain preciousness in their writing. It could probably be gotten rid of, or possibly used to your advantage, but what doesn't work is to pretend it isn't there. If a man wrote like that, I think he'd get a pretty chilly reception (from men and women). I doubt you'd get nearly the same following writing under a male name, but I could be mistaken.

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