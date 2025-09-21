First of all, fundraising. To be truly sustainable, The Republic will have to get about three paid subscriptions per week. Will one of those be you? We’re kind of not great at unironically doing our sales pitch, but please keep in mind what The Republic really is. It’s not just a publication with good content, which “routinely publishes fascinating, intelligent, heartfelt pieces,” as

put it. It represents a

of organizing a magazine, where editors give writers almost perfect freedom to write in the way they want to write and write what they most want to write about; and which also creates a venue to publish for many talented writers, and just interesting people, who’ve never had the opportunity to publish before.