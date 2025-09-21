Dear Republic,
Let’s celebrate this Sacred Fundraising Day with a few quick announcements.
First of all, fundraising. To be truly sustainable, The Republic will have to get about three paid subscriptions per week. Will one of those be you? We’re kind of not great at unironically doing our sales pitch, but please keep in mind what The Republic really is. It’s not just a publication with good content, which “routinely publishes fascinating, intelligent, heartfelt pieces,” asput it. It represents a very different way of organizing a magazine, where editors give writers almost perfect freedom to write in the way they want to write and write what they most want to write about; and which also creates a venue to publish for many talented writers, and just interesting people, who’ve never had the opportunity to publish before.
Secondly, as The Republic settles in for the long haul, we’d like to staff up a bit. We’re looking for two roles, both volunteer. One is an Editorial Assistant / Junior Editor, to help set up the weekly schedule of pieces, maintain communications, and organize some of our upcoming contests (Short Story Contest, etc). The other is a Business Manager, to help identify grants and opportunities for growth. Neither role is particularly time-consuming; and both should be creatively fulfilling. If of interest, please write to republic.of.letters.substack@gmail.com with either “Editorial” or “Business” in the subject line.
Thirdly, the Republic as a whole doesn’t always share the editor’s sense of humor and may be a bit lost on the Punters’ Page and the Writers’ Cup. Let’s give this one more week to get off to its start and if not we’ll postpone. In order to launch, I would need by next Sunday, September 28, at least one pro-Ocean Vuong piece and one pro-Percival Everett piece. Please send to republic.of.letters.substack@gmail.com with either “Vuong” or “Everett” in the subject line.
Fourth, today is the deadline for our “Secrets” contest. Write an essay about something that is difficult to share in public. Please send submissions to republic.of.letters.substack@gmail.com with “Secret” in the subject line.
Happy Sunday everyone!
-ROL
... working on a pro Ishiguro agitation which is hopefully totally superfluous...