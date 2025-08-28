Dear Republic,

I invited a couple of people who’ve spoken publicly about mental illness to write about it from their perspective — as

her truth

does here. All possible trigger warnings apply to this piece. I should note also that The Republic of Letters has no means of fact-checking what Michelle writes and is treating the following as— as she details in the piece.

-The Editor

SURVIVING - JUST BARELY - INCEST AND RAPE

It began when I woke up and my father, rather the man who calls himself that powerful word, was on top of me making out with me. I was frightened, closed my eyes, pretended everything was OK. It obviously was not. I had convinced myself of lies just to survive. I had noticed how I could barely talk to men, and was painfully shy. I felt so inadequate. Not too long before I found out during my “first” time my hymen had already been broken. There was really nothing left. I had been used up, violated, disgraced. By whom? My father. No one else could have done it.

A hymen is present in almost all women; the figures for being born without a hymen vary between 1/10,000 to 1/2000. I tried to believe the good things about my parents, for sometimes they were good to me. But it was insane, and I became insane. After I woke up with my dad on top of me, making out with me. I started hearing voices. I heard things like “the CIA has your room bugged, don’t worry you'll be president of the United States. You'll have sex one more time in your life to a brave warrior.” I was scared, I was more scared of my father. The guy who'd slap me in front of strangers. Who would lunge at me like a bestial animal.

I hated his guts. I always did. Yet oddly, sometimes he was nice. Most survivors of incest admit that sometimes they think their abusers are caring, even loving. That only their abuser loves them, even that only their abuser desires them. They feel ugly, and render the massive exploitation of the heart, flesh, and mind as something that's supposed to happen to a “worthless person.” My mother paraded around the idea that I had to make us a happy family, that if we were not family, not happy, the fault was entirely mine. I accepted the burden, all my centuries of submission complied. I complied. I silently hoped and ached for love, a marriage, something to bring me from this dismal tragedy. At age 39, I finally went fully public with the abuse. There is no turning back. I will never have a meal even with my parents again. They have betrayed me so...so much and I have no lover, some friends, certainly no boyfriend. I'm schizophrenic with paranoia. I have elements of bipolar illness. Implanted depression. All I can really do is try to console myself.

I tried to turn my dad in, so I emailed UChicago professors. They were trapped. We live in a society where valid claims of incest are routinely dismissed. It becomes, “we want to cover up your shame and abuse to make profit. Parents won't be sending their kids to schools where professors target innocent parents for incest.” I didn't realize this, but much worse than just incest was to come. I'd be routinely tortured, fucked with until the end, made incredibly vulnerable, and become a very “nice” girl. Great people skills, because I had been watched over by sadists. Sadists who would inject me with zyprexa, make me shake and seizure when I acted out, I learned to be submissive to be kind and happy or mostly silent. I could never reflect my true self.

This is not truly a story about a biologically based illness as portrayed by the medical establishment and media. It's a story about the establishment and leading theories being marshaled to suffocate authentic and lived abuse stories. We, mostly women and some men, are crying inside. Sobbing really. Our life sucks. We try to be happy, but we are so broken. When I told my dad, I had a gun held to my head while waiting for Robert Pippin outside his office. I wanted to get help, real help. He ignored me, probably betrayed by his own incestuous desires, he never helped me at all.

I could not fit in anymore. I did not want my violent parents to pay such high tuition then hang it over my head. After being tormented with severe akathisia at the University of Chicago hospital, I just went home. Internally I thought it was so bad, I was even somewhat happy even though I was being routinely sexually violated by the man going by “father,” “dad.” I perversely joked that he was my “husband.” In some ways he was. With all my internal integrity it all made no sense, yet I had to make the horrific make sense.

As a woman, I was so knocked down, I began to fantasize that my father was my husband. Yet I simultaneously fought against this, I called him a loser to anyone who would listen, and kept on cranking out incest and rape allegations. All true, all ignored. I was so broken. Then at 39 I realized, there is hope. Stuck in a group home, I finally can breathe, feel safe. I might not be a success story but at least he'll never be able to touch me again. To grab my ass in public, to humiliate me routinely. My mother? She kept repeating that I had the “Best dad.” She had never been through abuse, she didn’t know shit. While my father is a lecherous monster, as slime as slime can be, almost just a parasite..my mother had options. She kept me down consciously and maliciously.

I rebelled sexually, I fucked all over the place. I went from hearing voices to fucking to hearing voices to fucking. I’d make dates on Craigslist and just offer almost every guy sex. I didn’t know what I was doing. Finally in NYC it came together, I worked, I pretended to be good, to love my family.....I managed to notch down the voices and fight for New York. There, I astonished men, I had power, maybe it was because I was beautiful, or smart, or engaging. I don’t know, but men practically bowed to me.

The godawful truth is, no one really helps victims of incest. We all notice people change when we talk about it. No one makes gainful changes to make it not happen. Many of us, like nuns of the past, take vows of poverty. Living in a group home is my vow to poverty. I take it gently, I take it well. It’s not ultimately about mental illness, it’s about not being able to really talk about abuse. Because it makes people uncomfortable. No one seems to want to hear it. The system itself is so complicit you keep your head down and act really nice and perfect. Not the sad person you are, the deeply angry person. Oh you don’t want to be dangerous, you want to be nice, to fit in. Meanwhile you seethe. All you can say is, it will never happen again when you have a bed to sleep on in a group home or board and lodge.

I’m almost universally polite when I have to be, even though I want to curse and curse. I feel deranged, like the worst. I don't know who to trust, I am schizophrenic. But in a happy, guarded home I would probably not be. I am conditioned to be schizophrenic, then the medication made everything worse. Disability rates have sharply risen for mental illness with the new miracle, psychiatric medication. In the 1980s, mental disorders accounted for less than 10% of all disability claims. In the 2020s, mental disorders now account for >30% of all new SSDI/SSI claims. This is a 300% increase in the proportion of cases over ~40 years. Absolute numbers have more than quadrupled.

I've taken all the new antipsychotics, I'm now on diabetes medication. I’ve gained so much weight. I’m not just suffocated with being ignored and feral torture, I'm bagged down with fat and flesh. Sure, I'm not unattractive, but I was once god awful beautiful and, in that, I had great power. They silence us, they turn us undesirable. It's not about sex really....in the end, it’s about exploitation. Instead of helping those most harmed, they further harm them. You might have a rapist boyfriend when you even have a boyfriend, you might cry when he leaves. You feel inexorably trapped.

Society is massively repressive, our age of late-capitalist oligarchy encourages the people to satisfy their urges without risk in the family. To make their family receptacles for their cum. They replicate orgasms over and over at will on passive bodies, docile bodies. That is growth of confidence, and growth of happiness. I wish sometimes we were ALL sexually deprived and depressed. My father is a damn happy man, the pathetic loser sings in the morning like a rooster, talks about how he’s never been “disrespected.” He thinks he's a real winner, in his mind he thinks he's been a “F” father to me but that does not keep him from thinking I deserve no better.

Everyone in my family thinks I deserve no better. Every male member of my immediate family wants to fuck me, and the thought deplores me. I think I was adopted, I think I was stolen, I think my real parents are dead. There is not one photograph of my mother pregnant with me. It’s all highly suspicious. I think she's the insane one, but she's powerful in the echelon of “wife-dom.” She seems in control, while she makes zero sense. I hate her too. Yet given my fundamentally loving nature, all I can do is wear my invisible outfit at my would-be nunnery that keeps me from seeing too much, hearing too much, speaking too much.

The world is really fucked up. People pity Asian American women in third world countries for being treated badly by their men. Then the Asian immigrants here are told to shut up about any abuse. They're told they're lucky to have Asian parents, especially if they're employed and even rich. Just because Asian men serve, they are allowed endless pardons, the white patriarchal dick allows it. They want pretty Asian girls to be begging for white fucking. They want us to be compliant as shit. It's damning. They want us to be so abused by our pathetic Asian fathers, we'll worship their whiteness.

That's the truth, that's the system. In a deeply incisive hateful way, I did seem to comply, but I barely liked most people I was fucking. I was just trying to learn sex skills. It paid off, seemingly. Men do things for me, even now. Think what they would do if I lost weight. A peasant woman in China may say, “all I have is my pretty face.” I, from a rich family, say exactly the same thing, “all I have is my looks.” If I turn old and ugly people will not care about me at all, they want incest stories from a fresh young thing. They laugh at you if you're seen as ugly, as in, “at least you're getting sex from someone, you horny bitch, even if he is your dad.”

We feel bad for women in Afghanistan, but unless I am beautiful, I am never taken seriously. Hard thing given that Invega and other meds I've been on cause massive weight gain. I've been told I have a “great” face, but unless I am a size 4 I am unmarriageable. By a man, who was actually quite kind to me. A large problem is truly that I am living in Minnesota. People are inbred here, and incest is common. I dream of New York, but feel like I’d be rejected or that I don't deserve it. I’m stuck like in an attic here, and I'm just used to it.

Yes, I need people around me, one reason I'm living in a group home. I get fears of rape in my apartment. Fears my dad will come in and rape me in my sleep. I fear the handyman will rape me in my sleep. When I am sleeping I fear all men are willing to rape me. I’m terrified. In a group home I gradually normalize, as best I can at least. It’s hard to accept help, but I really need it. I keep my head down, never get frustrated or mad, act like a placid but smart sheep. Yet I rarely get compliments on my intelligence, people are more bedazzled by my looks. I get told things like, especially by men and women in the psychiatric ward, “you're the most beautiful thing I've ever seen.” To get better food and shelter, I can’t be ugly, I have to move my looks forward.

Yet all the while I’m clinging to my looks for everything I’ve got, I’m taking meds which balloon weight. I don’t know if I’ll ever be that pretty again, but I have strong suspicions I'll look better in 10 years than I do now. Basically, if you are a victim of incest and you want your situation to improve as a woman, you have to either by hyper-sexual or not have sex at all. You have to fit in rigid dichotomies. Rigid lies. I'm so scared, I've almost entirely shot my sexual instinct dead. I’m so scared I just want to keep begging for decent food. It’s not like, “oh, you report incest and somehow you're Precious.” NO. You are treated even worse, you are treated so bad, the times of just incest seem happy by comparison. It's tough as hell.

Yet despite that, some people do endure to punish their parents, and they make so many sacrifices to do so. You can rape me but you can't keep me silent. I speak.

Michelle Ma studied Philosophy and Sociology at the University of Chicago. She was a Mellon-Mays Fellow. She's worked in book PR for a branch of Ruder Finn in New York City. She wrote the book, Spirit of Art, and its sequel, The Return of the Lover: Thomas Levin and his Story. Both are available on Amazon. She loves exploring art fairs and paints, herself, with acrylics and pastels. Michelle lives in Minneapolis and loves exploring the cultural institutions in the area, taking walks, having long conversations and exploring the vibrant food scene.

Photography by Cindy Sherman