Dear Republic,

Gary Arms, whose enormously popular “On Not Giving Up” appeared in these pages back in October, is one tough cookie. Asked to come out of retirement, he answered the call. But the students he returned to weren't the same as those he left.

-ROL

TEACHING, THEN AND NOW

Then: I loved being a college prof. That was my career for thirty years. If you get to do something for money, something you are good at, something that is challenging, for which you are appreciated, then you are one of the fortunate human beings. I thought teaching was an honorable profession. Besides, teaching was fun. My students liked me, most of them did. So far as I could tell, they did. I liked them back. Often, students assured me I was their favorite professor. Should a wise professor believe the flattery he receives from his students? Probably not. But it was nice to hear.

I enjoyed my students. I liked to come to class early, wander around the room talking to the early arrivals. “How you doing? Have any interesting adventures since I last saw you?”

My students read their assignments, arrived prepared to discuss something. Most of them did OK on the quizzes. When I assigned them to write a paper, they wrote one to the best of their ability (usually). Some of them came to me for extra help; others went to the writing center. Some were good writers; most were at least competent. In class, we talked about classic literature, novels, plays, poems, and stories. Dostoevsky, Dickens, Beowulf and Virginia Woolf, that creepy Joyce Carol Oates story about Arnold Friend, Poe’s “Cask of Amontillado,” Faulkner’s “Bear,” Tennessee Williams’ “Glass Menagerie.” A good time was had by all. By most, I hope. I certainly had a good time.

In a way, I believed, no matter how old I got, when I spent time with young adults, hours and hours in their company, their youth kept me young. Sort of young anyway. What is better in life than walking into a classroom and finding a room full of students happy to see you?

I loved my job.

That was then.

I retired in 2019, just before the pandemic. I missed out on the Covid years, the distance learning, the quarantines.

Five years after I retired, a friend, a prof called me up. Would I teach again, just one course at a time convenient to me, an intro to lit course, the kind of class I could teach in my sleep.

I said, “Sure. Why not? Sounds like fun.”

My new students looked like my former students. They were young, bright-eyed, fit, and friendly. Just what I was used to.

My professor friends told me my new students were not the same as the ones I used to teach. A coyote may look like a dog, but it is not a dog. These students, my friends said, were the Covid Generation. They had spent some of their formative years in lock down, at home, in their pajamas, logging into classes on their laptops. Their teachers had been instructed by their administrators to give the students a break, two breaks, ten. Students were stressed. Everyone had to adapt. Be kind, be gentle, be understanding. As a result, students often did not have to be accountable, did not have to meet deadlines, got passed along no matter how irresponsible, no matter how careless. Not much was expected from them. If they logged on most of the time, some of the time, once a week or so, that was about all their teachers could expect.

I had my doubts. “Students are students,” I said. My first day back in the classroom went fine. We spent the hour getting acquainted. “Where are you from? What’s your major? Do anything exciting over the summer? Get married, divorced? Murder anyone? Go waterskiing? Sky diving?”

The second class, I gave my new students an in-class diagnostic writing exam. I asked them to write one page about something they liked, something they enjoyed doing, an activity that excited them and made them think life worthwhile. That was the first bump in the road. Most of my students had not brought paper or pens. Fortunately, I could help them out. The lack of writing skills was startling, not to mention the handwriting.

I had 25 students, a diverse group, young men and women, different races. Everyone was about the same age, 18 or 19. 24 of my 25 students wrote about their one passion, the sport they played, the team they were on. They explained their sport was all they really cared about, all that got them truly excited. Football, basketball, lacrosse, baseball, soccer. The one student who did not write about the sport she loved wrote about her love of Harry Potter.

The third class, we hit the second bump in the road. Most of my students had not read the assignment, a Poe short story only eight pages long. I soon discovered all but three of my students had never bought the textbook. They were not poor. Most of them were middle class. They owned their own cars, were living off campus with their friends in rented houses. They came from all over the place, Arizona, Texas, Florida, California, Colorado, Missouri. Did my students, the ones without a textbook rush to the bookstore and buy one? They did not. They let me know in their view, it was sort of nuts to expect them to spend money on books. They didn’t read books. Why would you? Books are relics from the past. They were the online generation.

Soon, I learned it was normal for my students to arrive in class without having read the assignment. If they did read it, or said they did, I soon discovered they had only read an online summary.

They did not mind talking in class, answering my questions. What was the story about? Murder, jealousy, gender roles, slavery? If I told them the topic, they were happy to discuss it. Without my help, they could not recall the title of the assignment. Was it another short story? Poems? A play?

They were ignorant about many things. They were blithely indifferent to their own education, to the whole idea that they should read, write, learn. They did not mind being ignorant.

Before I taught that class, I had heard of AI, artificial intelligence, but had no experience with it. I soon learned that if I gave my students a writing assignment, they would get AI to write it for them. I got responses that were well written, impersonal, and oddly similar. If I spoke to a student about his or her paper, I learned he or she could not remember the title of their paper. If I asked what some of the obscure terms in it meant (dramatic irony, foreshadowing, resolution), they looked at me blankly. Did I want them to write me another paper? They would be happy to write me any number of papers.

Several of my students walked in late for every class. Ten minutes late, fifteen minutes, twenty minutes late. If I objected, they seemed surprised.

On Fridays, class attendance dipped dramatically. I had 25 students on my roster, but only six students would appear. On two occasions, I came to class on a Friday and discovered I did not have any students. None.

One day, we had scheduled a help day; students were supposed to arrive with the draft of a paper. I promised to assist them. I promised I would work my way around the room, helping them with anything, their thesis statement, sources, paragraphing. On that day, when I entered the room, no one was there. I waited. And then, I waited some more. Fifteen minutes after the start time of our class, one student came in. He had a draft of a paper, one he had written himself. I wanted to hug him. I wanted to kiss him.

The last week of that class, finals week, I had students appear in my office who I had hardly seen all semester. They had failed to attend dozens of classes, half the classes, two thirds of the classes. They had received an F on all the assignments because they had not done any. They had failed all the quizzes and exams because they did not take them. Some of them had excuses. They had been sick or depressed. For weeks. Too sick or depressed to contact me. Others had no excuse. They had missed all those classes and failed to do any of the assignments, but they still felt they deserved to pass the course. If I did not give them a passing grade, they would get in trouble with their coach. One student told me he had been arrested but was sure someone had told him that an arrest was an excused absence. He had only come to class four times out of the entire semester. He asked me to give him make up assignments, writing assignments. He would be happy to “write” essays for me. How many did I want?

I liked my students though, including the guy who did jail time. Most of them were courteous. I got the feeling they liked me. When they came to class, they did not stare at their phones. They listened to me and to each other, but no one took notes. So far as I could tell, they had never heard of notetaking. Why would anyone do that? If I wrote anything on the board, at the end of class, they would stand up and take a photo of the board with their phone.

I did not give any of my students an A. I gave two of them an A minus. I gave the ones who came to class and did the assignments (sort of) a B or a C. Out of the kindness of my heart, I gave half a dozen of them a D. I flunked the rest. What can I say? I’m old school.

At the end of the semester, I decided I would not teach again. I was no longer qualified to teach college students. I belonged to the past.

I wish them well though, the Covid generation. Good luck to them, one and all.

Gary Arms was born long ago. He married his true love, Susie. Two kids. Taught literature classes at a college for many years. Retired. Wrote some books and plays and poems.