The Republic of Letters

The Republic of Letters

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Russell Hehn's avatar
Russell Hehn
1h

This has been a topic of conversation lately at the high school where I teach. My theory is that we'll have some hard years as this batch of COVID babies moves through the system, then we'll get back to something that looks like "normal." Maybe...

Reply
Share
Freyr Thorvaldsson's avatar
Freyr Thorvaldsson
1h

Well, that was really a bleak but enjoyable read.

I've enjoyed pretty much every essay the RoL has published on teaching. Keep them coming!

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Republic of Letters · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture