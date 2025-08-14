Dear Republic,

Joshua Doleźal has been one of my favorite Substackers from the very beginning — a consistently thoughtful, elegant writer and top-notch teacher. We continue Craft Week with his life-changing advice from Ted Kooser.

TED KOOSER TEACHES YOU CRAFT

He was a small man. Thin. Round spectacles. He hadn’t been appointed Poet Laureate of the United States yet or won the Pulitzer.

When those two things happened the year after, a classmate put flyers up around the English Department with a mitre Photoshopped over his face and the caption, “Kooser for Pope.”

But Ted Kooser was relatively unknown when I took his creative nonfiction seminar. Well respected among poets and the literary set, but only sparsely published as an essayist. I was finishing a dissertation on American literature, looking for a break from the archives. I’d never been published at all, except in academic journals, but I had ideas for essays that wouldn’t leave me alone, and I knew that despite all my close reading of the classics, there was something off about my creative writing. Maybe Kooser could help.

Ted was recovering from throat surgery after a cancer scare, so he taught his class by tutorial. It’s hard to imagine an administrator allowing that now, but I only got 30 minutes of in-person time with him every week. He’d ask for some new pages, read them while I sat there, then point out a few things. We’d talk about this and that, he’d take my pages home for a closer look and return them the next week, by which time I was to have another draft ready for review.

There was no syllabus. No reading assignments other than what he recommended on the fly. Everything tailored to the point of need.

I’m not sure why I cared so much about pleasing him, but there was something about the ritual of handing over my work and watching him lean back in his chair, judging it, that unlocked a yearning to connect with this old Midwesterner.

Maybe I was trying to fill the void that my relationship with my father had left, to finally hear the words “Well done.” Maybe it was deeper than that, the hunger that every storyteller has to be seen and heard. But I found myself paying attention to Ted’s facial expressions, how his mouth softened when he liked what he read, how the crease between his eyes deepened just before the pen went to work. It became an intuitive sense that I carried with me back to my apartment, sometimes picturing his reaction as I wrote, sometimes realizing that his sensibility was slowly becoming my own.

One day he read a draft about firefighting. The essay opened in a fire camp, waking up in my tent, the smell of wood smoke in my clothes, the glow of the nylon dome. I went on faithfully describing the scene, right down to the black briefs that I wore. I must have thought it made me look clever or stylish, or maybe I was just being thorough. But as Ted read that passage I saw him frown. The crease deepened, then he scribbled a single word in the margin.

When he handed my pages back the next week, I saw that he’d written, “Overcooked.”

I think most of us who grew up bookish, who prefer reading to social events, have this weakness. We aren’t instinctively cool. We say awkward things, don’t always know how to read nonverbal cues. We live in our heads. We forget that writing is a bridge that we build between ourselves and others, not just what sounds intelligent or passionate to us.

Ted was like this, too, shy and reclusive. But he built a career as an insurance executive, where he learned how to talk to ordinary people. He shared drafts of his poems with coworkers, revising out the pretension and fluff until almost anyone could find something beautiful in his work. He agreed with Willa Cather that the highest forms of art are all processes of simplification, a stripping away of barriers between ourselves and our readers.

I published seven of the essays I wrote for Ted’s seminar and went on to place dozens more in literary journals over the years. That word, “overcooked,” was the difference.

The writing world has changed a lot since then. I recently read a memoir that described a man’s teeth chattering as he orgasmed during a one-night stand. It’s a passage that I’d mark as overcooked (why do we need access to that private moment, exactly?), but the book is getting strong reviews. The personal essays that make it into the NY Times are invariably variations on this confessional style. The latest essay featured on “The Daily” is about a woman who struggled with dissociation until she discovered ultra-marathoning, which then led her to bondage.

The gatekeepers have changed. Their craft values are not my own. Novelty trumps style now.

But I believe the pendulum will swing back to simplicity in craft. Rage bait, purple patches, and tell-alls have a short shelf life. Someday those gimmicks will seem as absurd as slang in a Sinclair Lewis novel.

Until then, I’ll keep trying to make warmth bloom in my reader’s faces. And I’ll keep reminding myself that no one needs to know the color of my underwear.

Joshua Doležal is a book coach and editor. He is the author of a memoir, “Down from the Mountaintop: From Belief to Belonging,” and a poetry collection, “Someday Johnson Creek.” He also writes “The Recovering Academic.”

