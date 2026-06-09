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Paul Clayton's avatar
Paul Clayton
1h

It's good to see something like this here on Substack.

I've thought of manhood as a journey. You don't get there in a day, a week, but a lifetime. On the journey you meet people who inspire you and some who do the opposite. I think the young men who have a compass--a set of rules or principles--get there sooner than others. The others may wander, but they can still arrive. I think that some of what makes a man a man is instinctive. Watching out for others, for example. Or maybe it's not instinctive but taught. I would recommend reading great books and cultivating your religious/spiritual side. Our lives are quick, and then there's eternity.

Wow! What a thought-provoking article yours is.

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John Visher's avatar
John Visher
1h

women are made by nature, men are made by culture. modern culture (for the past thousands of years) is fake. gay and satanic. jesus and the gnostics touch this problem. it is not going away. women's natural child bearing is balanced by man's made culture.

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