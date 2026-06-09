Dear Republic,

We wanted to pay our due respect to bloggers, as Nicholas Frederick does here.

-ROL

THANK YOU, BRETT

The time following my graduation from college can best be described as jumping from a plane with no parachute, breaking my legs in the impact, and crawling out from the crater while having to learn how to walk again. Professionally, I started working at retail, and I wrote about that unexpectedly lucrative and enjoyable adventure. The above analogy is just as applicable to my personal journey. Somewhere along crawling out of the crater, I had the realization that I felt like a boy in a man’s body. It was a realization that hit me while I sat in my room that day, contemplating what I wanted to do with my life, and it was thunderous and sudden. Perhaps I expected my graduation from college to coincide with an automatic passage into manhood. When you graduate, that’s what’s supposed to happen, right? Not only did this not happen, the lack of it happening hit me full in the chest.

This did not happen because of a lack of male figures in my life. My dad is a great dad who gives sound advice alongside great book recommendations, and I’m blessed with having met great men through my time in school. Rather, this realization happened because of assumptions, and a lack of articulation. I assumed the journey into manhood was something that would just happen. It didn’t happen when I got my driver’s license or when I was old enough to drink, so surely it would happen with graduation, the last of those late adolescence yard markers that surely must signify a passage out of boyhood. The lack of articulation came from being unsure about what manhood even was. Whenever topics of masculinity came up in college it was usually in ironic or deprecating tones. I remember overhearing a conversation between a guy and girl, the topic being the fragile male ego. Then there was the discussion in American Literature about Ben Franklin’s autobiography and his virtues, and a young man in the class labeled virtue as a dead concept. “Toxic Masculinity” was the ever-present and useful buzzword. None of this was a conscious attempt by the university to brainwash us dudes, so much as us dudes grappling with a subject we didn’t have the vocabulary to understand. What it was to be a man, and be good at being one, was a string of hieroglyphics we had no Rosetta Stone to decipher. And after 2016 some men would notice this lack and craft their own Rosetta Stones for the job, less for the edification of men and more for the shepherding of political capital. More on that later.

For me, a college grad stuck working at retail and with little direction in life, I felt this lack of translation. I was a boy in a man’s body. What was I going to do?

I do not remember exactly how I found Brett McKay’s Art of Manliness blog. What I do remember is after ruminating on this boy-in-a-man’s-body feeling for a while, Brett’s site was the first place I turned to. It was the first place I could think of that came up with an answer to my problem. Going to the site that day would be the beginning of an education involving the site’s articles and podcasts, covering topics from reading and self-directed learning, social skills, talking to women, and the meaning and weight of values like honor, strength, courage, and virtue. But oddly, the most valuable advice I took from the site—and the advice that I believe really spearheaded my journey into manhood—was the advice on building a wardrobe.

It wasn’t as if I never knew a man could dress well. My dad is a sharp dresser, and he and mom did their part to instill a recognition of good grooming in me. But the realization that I felt like a boy instead of a man came coupled with a second realization; that my closet was entirely filled with clothes bought for me, rather than picked out by myself. My sartorial habits were entirely passive. Here, at least, was what I thought was a low-hanging fruit to start shaping myself as a man.

But as I consumed pages of Brett’s site on why style mattered, that low hanging fruit became so much more important. I read about jacket and sport coat types, how a t-shirt should fit properly, the types of boots and the types of rinse on jeans. My first journey into shaping the man I wanted to be came through shaping the closet I wanted to have. Far from being superfluous, how a man dresses is an indication of how he moves through life. It is a shape of his agency, a reflection of his values and his attention to detail. Through my wardrobe I began to understand manhood, and, in turn, began to understand myself. Without Brett, I do not get this far. Everything flows from this. A greater love of reading, fitness, social graces, all because I started to change myself through this one area. Brett made manhood tangible. I understood the men in my life better, my father especially, and his devotion to family shone brighter because I could understand where it all came from. I could get him now.

An unintended gift from Brett and The Art of Manliness is a wariness—and weariness—of current discussions of masculinity. As I mentioned before, there are men who crafted their own Rosetta Stones to take advantage of the demand of young men clamoring for a translation of masculinity and manhood. These translations are colored by social and/or political intent. The goal is to make masculinity and manhood the property of the far right, and/or to bundle it with what is essentially Neanderthalic misogyny. Worse, the men who do this—Andrew Tate, Nick Fuentes, and others—have become synonymous with masculinity itself, while men like Brett McKay and others who want to teach real answers to impressionable young men go unnoticed. I suspect it’s because a good man like Brett makes boring copy compared to Tate or Fuentes, but who can say.

For Brett, his mission is not to steer his readers and listeners in a specific direction, but rather to equip them with a desire for action. To give them values, ideas, and goals that are workable in their lives to make them better men, sons, and fathers; it’s less about who they are going to vote for and more about how their character will be formed. The dictums are simple. Build yourself. Do something with your life. Take what you’ve learned here and be.

Without Brett, I wouldn’t be where I am today.

Nicholas Frederick is a writer out of North Carolina. He went to college at Clemson in South Carolina, and finished grad school at The University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. His Substack is The Corner for Rambles.