The Art of Reading Bukowski
Life With Charles
Dear Republic,
It is a tenet of The Republic of Letters that the relationships we have with the writers we read can be among the deepest relationships we have. Frequent contributor at Paul Clayton has spent decades reading, and relating to, Charles Bukowski. We are grateful for his reflection.
-ROL
THE ART OF READING BUKOWSKI
Charles Bukowski was born in Germany in 1920. His family moved to America and he grew up in LA in the thirties where he claims he had a horrible childhood. An only child, his father was distant and cruel and beat him regularly with a razor strop and occasionally slapped and punched his mother as well.
Charles called his childhood a horror story. In explanation he said, “Have you ever been beaten with a razor strop?” And he related that to his writing thus, “My father was a great literary teacher. He taught me the meaning of pain. Pain without reason.”
Added to that, Bukowski was, as the kids say today, butt ugly. As a toddler, he was normal, a beautiful tow-head, but pimples sprouted on his face in the spring of his adulthood, then blossomed into walnut-sized boils (acne vulgaris). His formative years left his face deformed with scars and his soul bitter. It was a real-life Beauty and the Beast story, only there was no Disneyesque beauty willing to overlook his looks. His ugliness rendered him invisible to the girls in school. Outside of high school, in the larger world of the late thirties, there wasn’t much for a poor boy to look forward to, especially one who looked like Charles Bukowski. The country was still stuck in the Depression, the Germans were re-arming and taking back territory they considered their own, and the Japanese Imperial army was expanding into Asia and the South Pacific, sharpening their bayonets.
The world and Bukowski’s personal life must have looked bleak to him. Perhaps in response, he seemed to look for and find the worst in life and people. People can be cruel; we all learn that in first grade, or at least we used to. But how do you deal with bullying? Some people give back in kind; some try to forgive, but that’s difficult and sometimes can take years, decades. Bukowski dealt with it partly by writing it all down, ‘testifying.’ And he did not forgive until very late in his life when life itself became a little forgiving of him and he started to gain fame and recognition and, importantly, money. But before that he also dealt with it by giving back in kind, like the time he knocked a fellow drunk into the path of a bus as they were walking on the sidewalk alongside the street. Or the times he trashed people who knew and liked him and his work, or all the disrespect and abuse he heaped on his women. All men may be created equal in the eyes of God, but they are not all dealt equal hands in life’s poker game. It could be argued that Charles’s hand turned him into a mean drunk and a damn good writer. He was driven to write, taking what he called ‘shit jobs’ for a week or month, living in flop houses, eating one candy bar a day — Paydays’ — all so he could devote himself to ‘just writing.’
Did Bukowski attempt to reach out to God? Was he religious? No. He never went into a church to pray. But he didn’t spend time railing against God and the religious either. I get the feeling that if anyone would have brought up God or religion to him he would have laughed in their face. But he probably also would have laughed at the modern atheists who, with evangelical zeal, attempt to convert in airports. Actually, if he’d been drinking he probably would have turned over their tables and sent them running. But alone in his shithole of a room, drinking, typing, cursing aloud, listening to classical music on his radio, smashing his empty wine bottles into the waste can, he does seem, at least to me, to be praying, sort-of. ‘Crying for a vision’ is a better description, not unlike what the Native Americans do, fasting and going off alone into the wilderness to seek some kind of communion with the great mystery. And he evidently had one. After a day of drinking alone in his room, a woman’s face appeared hovering in a golden glow up near the ceiling. Then a man joined her, both looking down at him. The man said to Bukowski, ‘the artists are proud of you.’ Then the woman said, ‘the poor boy is frightened,’ and the vision went away. Charles went out to the local bar and ordered a drink.
What about love? Did he ever know love? Who did he love? Certainly not his father. He said he hated him. And not his mother, for she never came to his aid when his father was abusing him, nor did she comfort him afterward. He did not love any of the girls in high school; to them he didn’t exist. The only female he seemed to love, albeit in a brief puppy love way, was the nurse at the county hospital where he had his acne vulgaris boils lanced. She was about ten years older than him, probably married, but she was kind to him and didn’t find him repugnant.
After leaving home, Charles hit the road, staying at various flophouses in New Orleans, Philadelphia, and back to LA. There weren’t any women for him, and he was always alone. But he found one eventually, a fading middle aged beauty and fellow alcoholic, Jane. They lived together for several years — a long drunken debauch. It ended when Jane drank herself to death. Bukowski was deeply affected by the loss. They had been inseparable, as ‘co-dependents’ often are. The relationship is dramatized in the movie Barfly, starring Mickey Rourke and Fay Dunaway.
Charles next took up with a woman editor who thought him a great poet. They married and tried to make a go at it, but it didn’t last long. More women followed until he met an ‘earth mother’ hippie-type woman who spelled her name FrancEyE. They rented an apartment together and had a child, a girl, Marina. Bukowski delighted in his young daughter. At the time, he worked the night shift at the post office, and he attempted to write when he awoke in the early afternoon. But in their little apartment, space was at a premium and he began to resent the lack of solitude and time to write. FrancEyE was a stoic. When she intuited his unhappiness, she suggested that they separate. Bukowski agreed and promised to pay her child support. He did, regularly and ungrudgingly. After that he seemed to just use women as temporary harbors from the storms of loneliness.
Charles Bukowski wrote a half a dozen novels, but most of his early writing I would put in the fictionalized-memoir category. Not exactly belle-lettres, his vignettes and strung-out prose poems were raw and excretory, recounting loud drunken sexual jousts in small ugly rooms littered with empty wine bottles, plate-throwing, shouting fights, pink festering sores and warm vomit.
I’ve written a few like his. Here’s one:
The Procedure
by Paul Clayton
Had a vision
of the golden years
after they helped me
up from the
operating table
and sent me home
in a cab.
Recently divorced,
my ex
had already
moved out.
I collapsed
on the couch
and
the anesthesia
held me
in its fat warm arms
for a time.
I awoke in pain…
any move,
a cough or sneeze,
like a mule
kicking me
in the groin.
I found the pills,
(take one or two
as needed),
took one and
made it
to the bathroom
to piss.
Saw myself
in the light;
my gut shaved smooth
and smeared
with orange
antiseptic,
my balls and penis
mottled, black and blue,
like someone’d
stepped on them.
What the hell
had they
done to me?
Back on the couch
I grabbed the pills,
quickly taking two more.
Bukowski’s poems ring true and shock. In Flophouse, he uses words instead of charcoal to sketch, like a young Van Gogh, the ugly end-times for twentieth-century America’s losers, focusing mostly on the men, waiting to die, medicating themselves with cheap wine. “… bodies in the dark, fat and thin and bent, some legless, armless, some mindless, and worst of all: the total absence of hope. It shrouds them, covers them, totally…” Some of his poems are touching paeans to the comforting ‘warmth of the grape,’ the one thing besides sex and writing that brought Bukowski comfort and joy.
I like the one about FrancEyE, the mother of his daughter. He found marriage to her boring, but much later he had a realization that she was the person in his life-journey who had hurt the least number of people. He writes of her foibles with reverence, describing jars of soaking egg shells about the house. He called it ‘magic water,’ to be poured lovingly on her plants. The regret and longing ring true.
In his early years on skid row, Bukowski embraced his aloneness. He was so used to being invisible to women and being alone that when once in every great while a woman smiled at him, he did not react, seeming not to know how or perhaps suffering some kind of temporary paralysis. When he finally overcame this (he was a virgin till he was twenty four), he seemed to be either making up for lost time or else going too far in the other direction, sometimes panicking at the thought of being alone - except for when he discovered that he had less time to write (as in his marriage to FrancEyE). His feelings about women and relationships were confused and perhaps a little juvenile, given his barren young adult years. When asked what is love, he said, “Love is kind of like when you see a fog in the morning…before the sun comes up…and it burns away.” But sex was no illusion. When he was a young man he never had any, except to masturbate himself. Then he lost his virginity to a prostitute. After that he occasionally got lucky, like maybe once a year or so. But when fame finally came, that face that had always looked like a worm-eaten wharf piling to young attractive women, now morphed into the rough, sexy visage of a virile sage-poet (one of his new lovers, an artist, sculpted his head, giving it to him as a gift). And like a child who had always been forbidden to ever enter candy stores, and who somehow falls down through the transom of one, he gorged himself and it was good and plenty.
I was especially touched by Bukowski’s The Burning of the Dream, about the burning of the old downtown L.A. Public Library. He spent many days there when he was living on ‘the row.’ Said Bukowski of the place, “… the old L.A. Public most probably kept me from becoming a suicide.” This experience of books as a life ring tossed to someone who was drowning made Bukowski a writer. He said, “I decided to be a writer. I thought it might be the easy way out and the big boy novelists didn’t look too tough to me… while other young men chased the ladies I chased the old books. I was a bibliophile, albeit a disenchanted one and this and the world shaped me…” He read: Aldous Huxley, D. H. Lawrence, e.e. cummings, Conrad Aiken, Dos Passos, Henry Miller, Turgenev, Gorky, Steinbeck, Hemingway, Thurber, Shaw, Frost, Upton Sinclair… and so forth. Some he liked; some he didn’t.
I really related to that. When I was in the fifth grade, my family moved from one town to another. I had a severe depressive episode. That first summer I only left the house to go to the local branch of the library, returning with all the books I could carry. I was never diagnosed, but I’ve had depressive episodes all my life. I’ve since learned that my mother had been hospitalized several times for depression in the early years of her marriage and had been treated with electro-convulsive therapy, the procedure demonized in Ken Kesey’s One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. The great whirling suck hole of despair that Bukowski was aware of, so was I. And like him, I, too, credit books with keeping me from being drowned. During that time I brought home Dickens and Twain and many other books for children lost to me now. One book sticks in my mind, The Red Dory. Long out of print, it was about, I think, a boy sent to live with an uncle or grandfather, an old man at any rate, near the sea, a lobsterman, perhaps. I don’t remember the plot. The point is that being transported away from my sorrow to a new place that smelled of salt air, where the sound of the surf was ever-present as was the feeling that there were big powerful forces in the world, not necessarily always malevolent, like the sea and the tides and merciful love — saved me.
Bukowski seemed to believe that writing could save him if he held it very close. For decades he continued to work ‘shit jobs,’ as he called them, and live in flop houses so he could read and write and send his stuff out. Eventually he was rescued. It was not unlike the clichéd comic strip of the shipwrecked sailor on the deserted island sending out his messages in bottles, most of which sank or got caught in eddies to whirl about endlessly. But one got through.
Bukowski wrote about writing, the writing life, and the people who liked his writing, his fans. Some of his anecdotes are funny. Oftentimes he’d drink himself into a stupor at the typewriter and then wake up after noon or later to see what he’d written. After he’d gotten famous, three young dudes who had read some of his poems called him up in the middle of the night, wanting to come by his place and treat him to the six-pack of beer they’d bought. He told them to go to hell. Some of the anecdotes are not so funny, like the one about the muscled and tattooed black leather-jacketed bikers that surrounded him and his wife, Linda at the dive bar in the canyon. Some of them had read his stuff and believed that gave them some kind of claim on him. As they gathered around, he recognized in their smoky eyes the absence of the spark that had sustained him during his long debauch on ‘the row.’ He and Linda barely managed to get away.
Bukowski was prolific and looked at life, his own mostly, very closely. He was fearless in his descriptions, incapable of being embarrassed by anything he put down on paper. Things like:
“… the intermingling odors: hard unwashed socks, pissed and shitted underwear.”
“I walked in and followed her up the stairway. She was about forty-five, but her behind swayed nicely.”
“He says you write good, but that you couldn’t carry his balls in a paper bag.”
The underground presses of Bukowski’s time, chap book publishers and small mimeographed or Xeroxed magazines, some of them borderline pornographic, began to publish his work. Popular in Europe, but virtually unknown in the states, Charles continued to work unskilled jobs and live in smelly, broken-down flophouses so he’d have time to write. He also added to this asceticism with his vision-inducing alcoholic binges. During this period, one of his oft-repeated complaints was of the cheap, rough, flop-house toilet paper. The other was the inverse relationship between the shitty-ness of the job applied for and the amount of devotion to it a prospective candidate had to effuse during the interview. Charles Bukowski was eventually ‘discovered’ by John Martin, who started Black Sparrow Press just to launch Bukowski’s career. This was when I and probably most of his fans discovered him.
I’ve long believed that the best writers are the ones who were on the sidelines during their youth, observers, not fawned-over popular doers. Not the prom king and queen, not the quarterback throwing the winning pass at the big game, but the timid or the brutish losers and outcasts who spent their high school years invisible or shunned. That was certainly Bukowski, who went to his high school the night of the prom and hid in the bushes to watch through the windows as the ‘little ladies and gentlemen’ sipped punch and danced — before he was run off by the night watchman.
Writing about the personal, writing about that which is closest to us, family, lovers, friends, seems to be the most powerful kind of writing. I’ve observed some amazing incidents over the years that would make great fodder for fiction, but the thought that some relative, family member or lover might recognize themselves in my writing kept me from using them, most of them anyway — most of the time. Not so, Bukowski. He could be vicious. Several lovers and friends were suddenly confronted with unflattering portraits of themselves in his poems or stories, and in the weekly column he wrote for the L.A. Free Press, “Notes of a Dirty Old Man.” One hit piece about a trip to Chicago to read at the university for a friend, William Wantling, who was teaching there, is illustrative. Bukowski hated to do readings. He only did them for the money, being so nervous beforehand that he’d literally drink himself sick to get up the courage to go onstage. This time he took out his resentment for this particular affliction on Wantling. He was cold and rude to him and his wife while he stayed with them, and then later, when he returned to L.A., he wrote a scathing putdown of Wantling, calling him an impotent, washed-up writer. When Wantling heard about it he went on a two week drinking binge and died shortly thereafter.
Just a Night
by Paul Clayton
Our last night
together
was just like any
other night.
The divorce took
five months
and she was due
to move out
the next day.
I tried not to show
my feelings,
tried not to do
anything revealing.
I just wanted
my old life back,
wanted to trade
our life back
for my life.
When she came home
I microwaved the
left-over spaghetti
we’d had
two nights before.
I liked it.
It was not a bad night;
it was not a good night.
It was just a night.
It’s often said that estrangement and depression afflict the greatest writers. I believe it. And I think they go regularly to these dark places to mine their works. Bukowski was more comfortable with the rats in his flop house room than he was with the people walking by outside his window. After he made it, married, bought a home, nicely furnished, actor Mickey Rourke remarked that although the home was very tidy (no doubt mostly due to Bukowski’s wife Linda’s efforts), Bukowski’s writing studio resembled the flophouse rooms he’d once lived in. By his own admission, Bukowski was a man who thrived on solitude. R. Crumb met him at a party and had this to say, “I do believe that it takes a strong dose of alienation to make a good artist or writer in the modern world. You can’t be too well adjusted and still have anything interesting to say.” I watched the video about Bukowski by John Dullaghan called Bukowski: Born Into This. In one scene Bukowski leaves the courtyard of his LA apartment and walks quickly along the California sun-scorched streets. I had an image of a bug, when its rock is overturned, scurrying to find another cool, dark place (a bar, most likely) to hide from the awful light of the world.
Marriage Miscarriage
by Paul Clayton
After the split,
I take the farewell tour,
and in another town,
alone,
outside the plant gates,
on a Sunday,
remember
the thirty-five years
I worked inside.
I leave and go
to my favorite bar,
pull up a stool,
order a whiskey
and a beer chaser
as the Temptations’
Well I wish it would rain
gushes through the speakers
like chilled air through vents.
The barman works
like a demon,
sloshing glasses,
hauling buckets of ice
back and forth
while I think about how much
I miss work…
In the corner of my eye,
something eclipses
half the room.
A big woman,
black hair, black dress,
sits and smiles at me,
her eyes painted huge
like Cleopatra’s on her
sarcophagus
I nod while around me
music whirls,
conversations blur,
and a fancy dancer
returns from the dance floor
following a woman
back to her stool.
Half a couple nods
in my direction,
‘look at the old guy
drinking alone and
scribbling on a bar napkin,
‘War and Peace’ or some shit.
Above me
brightly colored
liquor bottles
line up
on the shelf
before the mirror
like an international
brigade of soldiers.
I admire
how they shine
in the spots.
Around them
I see fragments
Of the others
talking, laughing,
but my reflection
is absent.
I have become
that old man at the bar.
I pull the bottle
of Bud
toward me
and take a sip.
As Bukowski neared the end of his life, a French film maker decided to make a movie about him, starring Mickey Rourke and Faye Dunaway, called Barfly. Bukowski had already lived the script and now they asked him to write it. He did. He and Linda went to the shoots. It was a party, but it was short lived, shot over a period of a couple months. Then the crew, the cast, the hangers on, the agents, the barflies recruited as extras… all moved on. Imagine; they film a movie about your life. The actors play it out; you relive it, the struggles, the triumphs, all of it, and then it’s over. A few years later Bukowski got tuberculosis and began to decline. Sickened and weak, he drank less and less and evolved, his other qualities becoming more apparent — he became less hostile, more amiable, listened to others. He seemed to rally, then developed leukemia and died.
Well, Charles, rest in peace. You put, it seems, everything you loved, hated, felt, saw… into your work, and you probably should have had a little more time in the sun. But at least you had a party and that’s more than most of us will get.
I just finished Run With the Hunted and my mind keeps jumping back to the story about Charles and his pre-teen buddies hanging, yes, as in ‘with a rope,’ the sissy boy in their neighborhood. I come back to it because it is so vivid and real and devoid of reason or compassion. I too have done some crazy things as a young boy, inexplicable, bad things, and to this day, I don’t know why. And I was a father to a son who also did some bad things, some of which I’ve probably never even heard about. As children, we have to have these things explained to us, why they’re wrong, why society won’t abide them, or didn’t used to. We don’t simply blossom into mature, thinking moral beings without some nurturing and, of course, plenty of fertilizer. The story of the hanging makes that point clear. It also serves to humanize Bukowski’s father as well (and I am surprised that Bukowski never made this connection). The father had to beg and bribe the parents of the assaulted boy not to call the cops and have Charles arrested, an act that provides evidence of the father’s love for his son. Unfortunately, afterward, the father went in the house and beat the son with the razor strop.
Life is longing, gain, loss, and regret. Longing never ends, toward the end it sometimes becomes longing for death or longing for God. Loss fades slowly like the pain from an injury. Regret seems to linger longest in our souls somewhere, brought to the surface from time to time by various triggers. When I was ten or so, my parents sent me to this two-week state-run camp for the children of ‘low-income families.’ I was not happy there. It was my first time away from home and I must have been a challenge for my teenaged cabin counselor with my unhappiness and tears. There was this one kid there I didn’t like at all. I don’t know why; there was no reason. But just the sight of him with his thick, tortoise-shell glasses repulsed me. We were at the swings and he kept bugging me to push him. Just to shut him up, I did. Then he kept demanding of me, ‘higher, higher.’ That really made me mad and so… I pushed him as hard as I could. The swing chain slackened, then snapped taut, throwing him to the dirt like a sling shot. I ran away and hid under one of the cabins. I felt awful, guilty, frightened. I wondered what had happened to him. I saw him the next morning at the chow hall, his glasses mended with a big wad of white surgical tape, but alive and well. I had no idea what possessed me to do such a thing. I still don’t.
Paul Clayton is the author of a historical fiction series on the Spanish conquest of the Floridas—Calling Crow, Flight of the Crow, and Calling Crow Nation—with Putnam/Berkley. He has also published a fictionalized memoir, Carl Melcher Goes to Vietnam, with Thomas Dunne. It was a finalist at the 2001 Frankfurt eBook Awards along with works by David McCullough, Joyce Carol Oates, Amitav Ghosh, and Alan Furst.