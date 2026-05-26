Dear Republic,

If you have ever taken a pretentious literature seminar, then you have been mystified by Roland Barthes’ “death of the author” argument. Michael O. Church breaks it down and argues that Barthes lost and the author won — very unfortunately.

-ROL

THE AUTHOR ISN’T DEAD. IT’S SO MUCH WORSE THAN THAT.

One: We Scheduled the Death of the Author, but No One Showed Up to Die

In 1967, Roland Barthes proposed that “the birth of the reader must be requited by the death of the author.” We’ve been debating for six decades what he meant.

The book world’s complaints about authors are endless. They write too fast and ship unpolished work, or they write too slowly and cause anxiety about abandoned series and squandered talent. They express political views we dislike—they are too activist, or not activist enough. They self-promote shamelessly, or they indulge in the luxury of obscurity. And it is a view generally held by readers that, in good writing, the author disappears. The characters act. The plot moves inexorably by the setting’s logic. A writer’s self-insertion is the sign of an amateur, a polemicist, or a self-aggrandizer.

I have to agree.

Barthes’ argument is political as well as aesthetic. He was refining a view held by midcentury leftist intellectuals that the romantic figure of the author was not only reductive, but bourgeois and appropriative. Stories and language come from everywhere. In this context, it is extractive to pull from this heritage, assemble a new sequence or retouch an old one, and say, This is mine and I will tell you what it means.

Truly excellent text can outlive those who write it. The oldest stories were refined by oral tradition over generations, a process that today’s authors and editors must replicate on a deadline. Some ancient tales have been attributed to the gods or God. This is often considered a compliment to the work.

So, is the author dead? No. Artificial intelligence can produce commercially competent stories nobody wrote, but I have no desire to read them, and nobody I know does. Most of us instead feel horror. We do care, it turns out, who produced a story—at least, we care existentially that some real person did. This seems to argue against Barthes.

Two: Sympathy for the Demiurge

The antagonist of Farisa’s Crossing is neither subtly written nor subtly named: The Global Company destroys life and culture wherever it goes. It celebrates cruelty because “liberty is the salary.” It starts wars in territories already under its control. There is no point to it; as a cause beneath itself, it justifies nothing.

World religions are extinct, because the Company is the world’s religion. A few ethnic faiths persist, mostly in hinterlands with extreme climates. The Vehu, inspired by Jewish Gnosticism, hold fast in the Arctic and contribute some of the story’s best characters. They share the Far North with the Ignae, a six-thousand-year-old culture that has never produced an artist, warrior, or statesman of note, as their religion takes the Gnostic impulse even further, with this core tenet: Hell is being remembered. To them, living memory is an unclean, repulsive place for a soul.

This was not divergent worldbuilding; there is truth in it. Reputation is a perverted distortion, and the people this real world gives the most power to create it are the minions of evil. We are vexed by this force, this thing called reputation, in life. Yet we tend to hold faith in memorial convergence to truth after we’re gone. The Ignae don’t.

Gnosticism, in our world, was written out of Christianity as heretical, but it contributed to one of its leading characters, The Devil. Most biblical scholars consider him a composite of distinct antagonists: the serpent of Eden, the namesake accuser (ha-satan) in the Book of Job, the demon (ho diabolos) who tempted Jesus, and the Beast of Revelation. Disparate evil forces became, in later belief systems, one unified enemy of God whose character and powers—in particular, his role of deciding which humans rule other humans—draw from Gnosticism’s Demiurge, the false god who is the material world’s true architect. The Demiurge is not necessarily evil; he is flawed and inept. He made a broken world because he is himself broken, and the real question is not the problem of evil, but how anything good got in.

Harold Bloom and Cormac McCarthy both believed literature was, at its roots and at its best, Gnostic. If this is true, what is the author? The villain. The false god who makes a world but lacks the talent to make it right. We’re not evil; we’re limited and slightly pathetic. We write hell because we don’t have what it takes to make heaven compelling. The best we can do is give the reader tools by which it might be possible to assemble liberation. We never know if we succeed.

Three: The Sacrificial Factor

All stories are sad. All stories are ghost stories. A moment happened; now it is gone, and we are left in its aftermath. If happily ever after is attained, we’re deprived of the opportunity to earn it again. A romantic comedy set in 1997 New York is also “about” 2026 New York or its suburbs, with middle-aged characters whose parents are dead or elderly, with co-op boards and college admissions in the mix, with two towers gone and half a dozen pencildick structures for pencildick billionaires on 57th Street that no one asked for. The primordial human story, contrary to Joseph Campbell, is not the hero’s journey, but human sacrifice. Tragedy. After a death, we want to know: who died, why did he die, and what must we do so we don’t die the way he did. The hero’s journey is an inversion, an exceptional case in which the sacrificial person survives and defeats the adversary. We crave this because, in the real world, it is just as rare as for a lone juror (as in 12 Angry Men) to convince eleven strangers of a slum kid’s innocence. In the real world, crucified people die. In the real world, he who throws the number throws the number.

Tragedy gives us fate and destruction. Oedipus blinded himself and was exiled. Othello was driven to murder and suicide. Willy Loman died in his car. Quiet literary stories give us emotional devastation in one decision or realization. Romantic comedy gives us deaths of prior selves as we invest in a bourgeois belief in progress we don’t entirely hold. Epic fantasy tends to play the inversion called the hero’s journey as straight as can be done—in such a different world, it’s almost believable—but it still comes at the cost of a ruinous war that leaves even the victors devastated. And so on.

Authors create persons out of words who feel more real than anyone we know, then mercilessly destroy them. And they too are ground up by the game they play. We will get back to this.

Four: Publishing, Text, and Context

Text is boring. Writing is boring. Reading is boring. Not all, but most.

Visual media are quickly evocative. We know immediately whether a creator is skilled enough for the work to be worth our time. Text, on the other hand, is black marks on a white page (or worse, a screen) that we’ve arbitrarily decided, over thousands of years, mean things. Resolving it requires ocular effort and we read at a plodding speed; a typical sentence takes three or four seconds to process. Text is generated in the millions of words per minute by a mix of talented professionals, talentless amateurs, talented amateurs, and talentless professionals. (And now machines.) Most text exists because text is cheap—it took your boss thirty seconds to write that email. Literary text, exploiting language’s unique capacity for emotional, intellectual, and spiritual precision, is the weird exception.

If you wanted to make a strong case for the Demiurge’s existence and dominion, you could cite the leverage that publishers have over authors. An excellent writer’s text, until effort is spent to read it, looks like everyone else’s text. Publishers know this. They control context, and context gets text read. Successful and failed writers are both tortured by the fact that there is no such thing as a context-free read. Others’ eagerness to read your work—and, in most cases, their opinions of it, because context is almost always prejudicial—tells you more about your social standing than the quality of your writing.

Publishing understands how little text can do on its own. It understands that bookstores deshelve titles that don’t squirt in the first six weeks; therefore, opinions of talkers matter more than those of readers. It understands tsundoku; some books sell 1,000 copies and are read 50,000 times, while others sell 50,000 copies and are read 1,000 times. Traditional publishing, in short, is not as stupid as it looks. Text is only relevant, as far as publishing and the careers of people in that industry are concerned, when it is quoted online by someone taking offense. The book is not the text; the book is a product, and text’s job is to stay out of the product’s way.

Five: The Undeath of the Author

I suspect Barthes would have admitted he was no prophet. The death of the author was advocacy, not declaration or prediction. He wanted to liberate us from hidden traditions and archaic constraints. The irony is that we have discarded most of those legacies—today’s fast-fashion publishers have demolished authorial longevity and gravity—but remain under the demiurgic dictatorship of the bourgeoisie. In 1967, critics bristled when called to interpret canonized authors, finding it absurd to speculatively project the wills of the dead into, from an elder’s perspective, this alien future. In 2026, we know exactly how traditionally published authors feel about every social issue, because their editors and agents will never allow them to stop telling us.

What did Herman Melville look like in a bathing suit? I couldn’t possibly tell you.

If it isn’t obvious, my sympathies are with Barthes. I believe it is better for authors to retreat and specialize—to fucking write—than to make themselves subjects of public consumption. The older I get, the less I feel a need to be deemed interesting by others. I’m neither a drug addict nor dealer—the health problems I have annoy me enough, so I’ve no need to chase new ones. I’ve never tried to form a throuple, nor to bed a stranger in an active war zone to tell the story later. I rarely put my worst traits in writing I plan to publish; I would rather contain their harm and overcome them. My desire to have five million followers on a platform built for intelligence agencies is zero; mine to be the life of a trad-pub party is less than zero. I write. I do it well and I am not entirely sure why. Text, I’ve got. Context? So many people are better at it than me.

Traditional publishing makes the promise to readers that it will sift through the immense bulk of each year’s text harvest and find the best writing it can. It promises writers their work truly matters—if the text is good, favorable context will be built around it. It fails on both counts, not by a close margin, but in a disgraceful rout. Getting read and published depends on favor trading and inherited relationships, not skills. The editorial drive to refine text’s higher artistic qualities, if it ever existed, has been replaced by committees assembled to mold it for commerce, because publishing’s confidence in text’s ability to matter has never been lower. No one knows how to sell text; no one in charge cares to learn. Throuple memoirs are published because polyamory is a perennial ragebait topic. Celebrity tell-alls—human sacrifice, with character assassination in lieu of the literal kind—get published. Autofiction gets in because it opens up endless debates about whether it was morally correct for the story to be written and published at all, and that is a sort of discussion in which one who has not read a book for twenty years can still participate.

Publishing no longer seeks lasting resonance. On the contrary, it exploits the present moment with ruthless capitalistic abandon. Text? There’s a slush pile full of the stuff. Context—tragic, inflammatory, sacrificial context, because it is human nature to talk more when things go bad—is what trade publishers covet. Ideas are tested by focus groups for mass transmissibility. Sentences are stripped of art and ambiguity. Gossip dominates. Personality cults are designed by publicists and deployed; one who wants to retain an editor’s favor must go along. The art of writing well is lost. Publishing has seen to it that the birth of the author is requited by the death of the writer.

We can stop worrying about Barthes. The author is no more dead than Mickey Mouse. He never sleeps. He says he will never die.

Michael O. Church is a writer and software programmer with expertise in artificial intelligence and machine learning. He has two cats. He writes about AI, literature, publishing, and society at 72 Degrees North on Substack.