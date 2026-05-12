Dear Republic,

It seems to be Romance/Romanticism Week at The Republic of Letters, and Julie Schechter has a knockout of a piece on love for oneself and the way that changes irrevocably with motherhood.

-ROL

THE BALLERINA AND THE BABY

I used to have an athlete’s intimacy with my own body. I could make it do almost anything I wanted: leap to the ceiling, stretch like taffy. I wasn’t going to join the corps of the New York City Ballet, but after almost thirty years of rolling around on wooden and marley floors, we’d come to an understanding. The point of being here (read: in years of dance classes that started at two and never really stopped) was to chase the singular high of excellence.

Fooling around in NYC, 2015.

Then I asked it to give me a baby. And now my body and I are…not strangers, exactly. Childhood friends who’ve run out of things to talk about, maybe. Maybe more like: lovers who got in a horrible fight and said things they wish they could retract. There’s a lot of discomfort, is what I’m trying to say, but the particular brand of it where both parties think they’re owed something and are trying to decide if they’re gonna stick around to see if morale improves.

Getting pregnant was easy. (Don’t hate me; I’m trying to recreate the miracle now, and it appears it may have been a one-time deal.) I got married in August, and the sweat had barely dried from the dance floor before the unambiguous pink lines cut across the plastic stick. By all accounts (my OBGYN, the internet) it was an “uncomplicated pregnancy.” It turns out that only meant: ten fingers, ten toes, everyone’s alive at the end. It did not mean anything else was safe from complication.

* * *

Dancers give off the sheen of glamor, but here’s a secret: we’re just sweaty. Up close, the stage makeup reads more Scary Doll than beautiful swan. Our feet are (and I say this with love) horror shows; not only is there no pedicure, if you’re working in pointe shoes, having a toenail canvas in the first place isn’t a guarantee.

Gross, right? And yet the real sensory experience of the discipline, what it feels like to be inside it: beauty, beauty, beauty. You can live in the music, can see it come out of your fingertips like sparks of light, and pull on it like a rope to lift you out of the mundane. There’s a primal rightness in using the body as a tool to communicate, to arrange yourself in a way that says, “I’m lonely / I’m angry / I want you,” and that everyone on earth understands.

And there’s power, too, because that sits at the heart of the whole thing. As you place your hand on the barre in the morning, you’re reliving a conversation, laughing about some unrelated nonsense. But at some point during class, the material and your physical limitations face each other and square off. From that point up until the final reverence, it’s a question of who will win: the body, which would really rather lie down, or the narrative self, which really needs to see it get back up. And the inner self, the mind…it always wins. You might pause to shake out a cramping foot, but there isn’t a question about whether your leg will rise in another battement. Ballet dancers are famously intense, sometimes worryingly driven (more of them turn out to be physics majors than you’d think). You decide the leg will rise again, and so it does.

* * *

In pregnancy, I begin to lose these battles. I decide that I will walk farther, and my body does not so much argue as circumvent me completely. I find myself sitting on a bench with no awareness of bending my knees. Without rocking my hips back, I can’t even see my knees. At first, secretly, this is a small relief. The lifelong effort has been exhausting, and I can be graceful about an occasional defeat. You can have this one, body, I say, sort of clueless re: what’s going on. We’re partners, after all.

But then I am not winning any battles, anymore. People say, patting my curiously swelling hands, “It’s such hard work, Mama,” and I am uncomfortable with the praise. I’m not doing any of this, it is happening to me. I can’t try harder, in any way, to make it go faster or turn out better. This is incredibly frustrating. I am used to listening for the signals of pain and exhaustion, to modulating my effort or moving through them, depending on my goal. Now there is no moving past anything. There is no active work I can do, only the need to sit with discomfort I can’t control. My center of gravity shifts lower, and my turned-out walk becomes so pronounced that I waddle down the street like a duck wearing a diaper.

In (rare) moments of lucidity, I think: this is good, not being in control for once! I don’t particularly want to be in charge of making sure his bones are lined up correctly. Let’s turn that over to someone with a blueprint. Still, I can’t shake the feeling that I’m being shown the door by an overly zealous contractor who no longer wants my input. Maybe I’ll be allowed back in when the renovation’s done.

The feeling of being at sea in my own skin extends to a lever on the emotional mixboard that’s jammed at HEIGHTENED. I cry one day as my husband is recounting the story of Hanukkah (my father is Jewish, and I have heard the story of Hanukkah 1.86 million times). One day, toward the end, a man in dirty clothes gives up his seat for me on the train. My husband will insist later that he was a construction worker, but in that moment, for some reason, I am certain that he is unhoused. I’m so moved that this man with such a rough life is taking pity on me in my state of lucky exhaustion that a tear slips out, and then I cannot control myself, and I am openly weeping on the subway. We go several stops like this, me hiccuping loudly, beside myself, up the escalator, out into the sun, and I am still crying. “He used to be somebody’s baby!” I wail to my husband, who hands me another tissue and says, “next time, we’re taking a car.”

At the end, my body takes over entirely, the bones of my pelvis rearranging themselves around my son’s head as he comes into the world. I vomit orange Jello into a bucket, just along for the ride. When my epidural fails, I think with a bizarre level of detachment: If I stop having a body at all, the pain would be over. I might die on this table. I am one of the fortunate ones; I don’t.

* * *

It turns out—shocking absolutely no one—that my body knew what it was doing during that whole construction project, because again: beauty, beauty, beauty. Like every mother, I have the most gorgeous baby in the history of children. My husband sits next to me on the couch, feet propped on the coffee table, our son’s long body at rest on his long legs, and we stare at him. Can you believe his eyelashes? His pointy, velvet chin, his puckered lips? The evidence on the camera roll grows like wildfire, and I realize that he is only getting more beautiful, that the miracle of him is a moving target that will stun me over and over again.

And funnily enough: a sense of power shows back up, too. It’s less a hard-fought mastery over something, though, and more like a medal that gets pinned to your jacket as you walk away from a battle. But it’s power all the same, and in a dose that feels drug-like. Perhaps way more than anyone should have? I can meet every need: I have fed him and cleaned him and he is soothed and asleep in my arms. The sheer fact of me is enough to give him the peace to let go, to rest. To Jude, the most important person in my world, I am the world. Heady stuff.

Day 1 with my A1.

The motherhood discourse says not to feel pressure to bounce back. Don’t mourn the woman you were before, they say. She moved on so that this new version of you could be born, so that you could become the mother you need to be.

And she does show up, the mother I need to be, but she’s only a voice: singing, comforting. Well, there are a few physical parts to her: breasts, for obvious reasons. Gentle, careful hands. She is a soft surface, a soothing dock.

But she doesn’t have a body, in the way that, my entire life, I have had a body. When I try to stand up, there is no core holding me together: I am a marionette with cut strings, a scooped melon. I pee my pants when I walk, the loss of control occurring at intervals that defy understanding. (Yesterday, I could get to the bodega across the street and back, but today I can’t get downstairs.) I am desperate to sleep, but jerk awake to every sound, pawing through the sheets, convinced I’ve smothered him. None of the normal systems are online, I can’t get a foothold. And now that I’m living inside the joke I’ve heard mothers tell each other, it isn’t funny anymore, because it’s not—I am finding out in real time—actually a joke at all. I thought you were kidding, I say, about the pain, about the psychosis of sleeplessness. No, they say, not kidding. Just laughing.

* * *

It eventually gets better, the disaster that is my body, but more slowly than you can possibly believe. Bounce back? Claw back, maybe.

I go back to the gym, to Pilates classes. In the mirror is a woman who has “carved out some me-time,” but she’s the funhouse version of me. I’m doing water aerobics just walking down the street; everything is heavier, slower. Both my body and my mind are distracted. Neither of us can focus on the task at hand.

Here’s what I wish we could talk about: it’s not about the weight. Most of it has come off, and as for the rest of it, that’s an exercise in math and calories that isn’t very complicated. When I say I want my body back, I mean: I want my strength, my endurance, my focus. My body was an instrument, before, that turned effort into art. Now it serves someone else. And even as pieces of my body are returned to me—through birth, the end of breastfeeding—it’s still true: it’s never going to serve just me, ever again.

And I know that I still have all those qualities; they’ve just transmuted. Strength means carrying my thirty-pound toddler across miles of New York City pavement, toting him and a diaper bag and a hot coffee through Grand Central Terminal while he writhes in a tantrum, without spilling a drop (I will be proud of this moment ‘til the day I die). Endurance is keeping my voice mellow while navigating the spiky emotional terrain of a two year old, going whole weeks on broken sleep when he’s in a regression. Focus means getting a day’s worth of work done in a few hours, if that’s all the childcare I have, code switching between executive and Mommy Horsey at the drop of a hat.

But I am pouring myself into this effort, and at the end of it, I haven’t made art. I have a dull, constant ache in my lower back, and I’ve gone through most of a bottle of wine. There might be time for a quick workout class, or for pelvic floor therapy, a nap, or a massage, all of which I need in order to mold my body back into what it used to be. But there definitely isn’t time for more than one, and every time I choose, I feel the slippage get a little wider. I feel myself settling into this new relationship with my body, in which we’re (semi) polite strangers who help get each other through the day. I feel estranged from myself.

Is this a necessary trade? Is it just for right now? The question is really: where can I live, in this period where I can’t live in my body?

And the best answer I have (for today, at least) is: here, with him.

Pouring myself into the care of this funny, beautiful little person comes naturally. He is easy to love. And since I can’t really change the constraints that early childhood is placing on my body, maybe I can frame it as though we really are making art. I am helping to make a person, to shape a personality; as creative projects go, it’s a fairly incredible one.

Beyond that, I don’t have it figured out. I’ll be ready to pull on my leotard again the moment he walks through the kindergarten door, but for now, I’ll settle for teaching him to stretch beside me.

Julie Schechter is a former ballet dancer, lawyer, and start-up founder. She currently resides in Southern California with her family, and is working on a novel. You can find her on Substack at The Point.

Images from Julie Schechter.