THE BEATNIK MADAME BOVARY

Some people read memoirs for life lessons. Some for a sense of connection. But these are bad reasons to read memoirs: We have self-help books and therapists for that. Instead, a good memoir should showcase a very particular character who lives a very specific life. If lessons can be found there, all the better. But mostly the goal is to gape in fascination with the thought: “This is how life can be.”

Stories I’ve Been Meaning to Tell You fits the bill. What it lacks in self-reflection and relatability is made up for in outlandishness. Cameraman Andy Romanoff lived a youth of crime and an adulthood of drugs and somehow bumbled his way up the moviemaking ladder from two-bit nudie flicks to Steven Spielberg epics, helping break ground on camera engineering when he wasn’t running off with busfuls of hippies. Now he’s eighty years old, married with two children, and looking back on his life in stories. It’s a scattered peek into a strange man’s strange life that turned out even stranger because it ended up so normal.

It may help to know that Jack Kerouac was Romanoff’s guiding light. “Now understand,” he clarifies in the book, “I don’t think I ever thought of my life as part of a Kerouac novel. On the Road just informed me, gave me an understanding of how you could have a life different from your growing up life, a life you could care about.” What is this “growing up life” he’s so desperate to get away from? He’s a Jewish boy in North Chicago born in 1942. His father dies young for seemingly no reason. At age seven, the young Andy Romanoff is told he’s now the man of the family. It’s a different time. Ice is delivered by an iceman as his mother spends all day doing laundry. No one is there to watch over him or his younger brother. The only treasures to be found are in the nearby dumpsters, particularly on Hollywood Avenue; he becomes known as the “Alley Pirate.” These treasures include “purposefully shaped glass, bits of dark polished metal, and circuits.” His mother throws them out immediately. He steals his first car in eighth grade.

Here are more things that happened in the life of Andy Romanoff:

He drove down to Miami to work the cameras and lights on the first-ever “gore” film, Blood Feast. They filmed it with no budget and no script and finished within two weeks. What it lacked in plot complexity was made up for in animal organs and fake blood. Romanoff called it “my paradise.”

He married an actress who worked on a different gore film after a few weeks into dating, and they soon moved to England because she had British citizenry and “we both loved English films… so why not emigrate?” (They divorced not long after that.)

He joined the “Hog Farm” traveling hippie bus and became known as “Captain Gas” for constantly inhaling nitrous oxide.

He was invited on a whim to a jazz festival in Marseille, where he discovered the “Louma” camera crane—revolutionary at the time, it could move via remote control—and did what he could to bring this technology to the States, which he did, in Steven Spielberg’s movie 1941.

He quickly ruined his reputation with Spielberg for getting one of his actresses high on nitrous oxide and never worked with him again. Nevertheless, he continued working with other directors as the self-proclaimed “high priest” of Louma technology.

He almost died three times from drug overdoses.

He met the Panavision executive that would change his life and bring him up the corporate ladder while he was “shirtless and hungover” in Bob Hope’s backyard.

One standout vignette begins: “Deep in an L.A. afternoon, I get a call from Wavy Gravy. ‘Gas, Nick Ray needs some help. Do you know who he is?’ Nah, I don’t have a clue. Well, Nick Ray is the guy who directed Rebel Without a Cause, and The Lusty Men, and Johnny Guitar.” This help Nick Ray needs? Blow. And Romanoff can provide. Romanoff’s first sight of Nick Ray is “wearing leopard print bikini underwear and an open black shirt, nothing else. His face is a weathered lion’s, his body a crumbling temple of magnificent mistakes. His voice is wine soaked and cocaine tempered. He rumbles and commands; he is fascinating, a legendary creator and an asshole. I like him immediately.” They stay in each other’s lives for a while until Ray, staying at Romanoff’s place, vomits on the living room carpet. Years later, Ray gets cancer and asks Romanoff to massage his swollen feet. He makes one last request for drugs. Romanoff, listening to his better judgment (and Ray’s friends and family), does not oblige. Ray dies.

The influence of Kerouac is deeply felt throughout the book—both in the life told and the way of telling. The writing has an open and free style. One of the stories ends with a P.S.! The stories jump back and forth, with references to future lives and past lives, as the chronology marches forward, introducing characters and leaving them behind breathlessly. It’s a similar feeling to On The Road, where the intention is to feel like this one great story spilled out of him all at once. Although of course that’s not the case in either circumstance—Kerouac took six years to edit and refine his book before publication, and many of Romanoff’s stories were published on his Medium over multiple years before he collected them into this memoir.

But there is a big difference between On The Road and Romanoff’s stories. Kerouac’s main characters are always searching for God. What is Romanoff searching for? Nothing, except to escape from himself. He is always doing things with his hands, always saying yes to adventure, and always refusing to look inward. At times Romanoff admits a lack of interiority. When he was in London with his estranged wife, with no work and nothing to do, he was miserable. “I had lost my identity. Without work, without being part of a group, without a beautiful wife by my side what was I? Not much it seemed. For a long time afterwards, I described myself as a doughnut: all outside and nothing in the center.”

After this, he flew back home and then joined the Hog Farm, where he was first introduced to the glories of nitrous oxide.

Reading this book is a similar experience to reading Madame Bovary. In this book, our main character Emma loses herself to borrowed fantasies. Romantic novels convince her that life should feel perpetually heightened, meaningful, and dramatic, and when reality fails to cooperate, she keeps reaching for stronger illusions. Her inability to live in real life ruins not only her marriage but everyone she pulls into her orbit.

Yet Flaubert’s intention was to present that corrosion plainly—to indict romanticism by refusing to rescue his heroine from it. Romanoff, by contrast, never turns that same critical eye on Kerouac, or on the mythos that shaped his own life. He recounts his past with affection and bravado, often reminding the reader—or perhaps himself—that while people were hurt along the way, he feels neither shame nor remorse.

And that’s completely realistic! Emma Bovary never apologizes either. She does not course-correct; she doubles down until the only exit she can imagine is annihilation. Romanoff survives. He watches friends disappear, and nearly dies himself several times, yet somehow endures. The transition from reckless addict to family man is not dramatic or redemptive. There is no single conversion moment. Instead the book asks: what if Emma Bovary had lived? What if she had not swallowed the arsenic, but simply aged, faltered, relapsed, and slowly—imperfectly—changed?

Romanoff does single out one experience as the moment things shifted. In “The Last Time I Got Loaded,” he writes of coming home from a bender at dawn, stoned and hungover, when his wife, Darcy, puts their newborn daughter into his arms and leaves.

“I held my baby as tight as I dared, filled with the knowledge that I could drop her, fail her, hurt her. I shook harder when I saw I had created those terrible possibilities. I sat us down in the big arm chair where we played in the mornings, cradled her in my arms, then held her tight some more. It was the last time I got high.”

Only one problem. This story isn’t true.

His wife insists she would never have put their daughter in his arms with him in that condition. And everyone else agrees. So the only story he has of a turning point… is false. And yet it’s the one he told himself as the years passed. The truer story is slower and less climactic. There is no clear moment of change.

The book closes with a few brief chapters on atonement. They are understated, almost rushed, with mentions of family, stability, responsibility—it all feels a bit perfunctory. His wife makes him go back to temple. He attends a service on Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, then goes to the beach and cries. He thinks of all the pain he’s caused to others. “I apologized to these imagined others, sitting in the sand and weeping, knowing I could be better in the future in remembrance of acting badly in the past.”

And yet there is still no remorse. “Not regret, mind you… I rarely meant ill towards others, only to be part of something and find my way through the world that so confused me. In my mind back then, real men were outlaws or outsiders, not people who went to work every day to earn a living.”

And that’s just right.

This is a man who lived an entire life solely in the physical realm. He liked touching things: motorcycle parts, camera parts, women. He liked feeling things: adrenaline, drugs. So there’s no great mental awakening. Perhaps if a different author wrote this story, the narrator, at a remove, would explain this. But he’s writing his own story and the reader is left to make those connections for themselves.

This again evokes Flaubert. Flaubert insisted that Madame Bovary was not didactic and included no specific judgments on its characters. Instead he wanted to write a hyperrealist story with the plot laid out objectively, leaving it for the reader to come to their own conclusions. (Of course, there is an underlying cautionary tale, but this is how Flaubert described his own writing).

So we are left with a character who lived a life reaching for his fantasy of freedom. And this pursuit is the core of the book. It may be a distorted version of Kerouac’s vision, but it is a vision all the same. It is a breathless act of storytelling of a different time, a freer time, when your uncle can get you a driver’s license because he knows a guy. Romanoff said yes to things all his life. Eventually, he said yes to being normal. And even later, he said yes to writing his stories. It wasn’t until he was around seventy that he started publishing them on Medium. Now he’s eighty, and his proudest accomplishments are being part of a family and being good to his friends. “What a place this is, and what a life.” There’s a cautionary tale somewhere in there, too. But mostly, this is a book that makes you wonder what you can do if you remove your internal shackles and strive for freedom.

Denise S. Robbins is the author of The Unmapping. She is a Pushcart Prize-nominated writer whose stories have appeared in literary journals including The Barcelona Review, Gulf Coast, and many more. She writes on Substack about noticing things.

Photo by Andy Romanoff