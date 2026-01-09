The Republic of Letters

At this point, Denise should just be made a staff writer for ROL. Keep her churning out the great essays and reviews for years to come.

The comparison to Madame Bovary is sharper than it first appears. What's compelling isn't just the "what if Emma lived" angle, but how both figures mistake external motion for internal meaning. Romanoff's admission that he was "all outside and nothing in the center" could be Emma's epitaph too. I've seen this pattern in recovery communities—people who spent decades chasing sensation suddenly confronted with the void underneath. The false memory of holding his daughter while loaded is the most honest moment in the whole piece, because it reveals how narrative construction becomes a survival tool. We tell ourselves the story we need to have changed, even when the real change was messier and less photogenic.

