The Republic of Letters

The Republic of Letters

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KD A's avatar
KD A
4h

"We need work that serves as a companion as we search for an understanding of our humanity." Bravo (on the entire essay).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Nick Coleman's avatar
Nick Coleman
2h

"We need work that serves as a companion as we search for an understanding of our humanity." This is it in a nutshell. Work has always been a friend to me. And I am so glad I read kafka as a teenager 60 Yr ago and so never had a boss, even if I have shovelled plenty of bullshit.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Republic of Letters
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture