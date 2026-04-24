Dear Republic,

We're delighted to share another terrific finalist from our short story contest. Here's Judge A. A. Kostas, with the majority opinion:

THE COAT TRADE is a fast-paced, European crime thriller that takes a significant twist when the narrator crosses paths with a young woman in the midst of a personal crisis. With strong narration that instantly plunges readers into the action, a tone of wry cynicism which is entertaining (and often quite funny), and scenes of punchy verbal sparring, this story is the kind of genre-elevating work that makes John Le Carré, Mick Herron, and Gillian Flynn so enjoyable to read. J.W. Yablonsky may not be a thief himself, but he does a good job of inviting us into the dirty, underground world of the blackmarket coat trade.

-ROL

THE COAT TRADE

Rainy morning, only looking as if it will grow more miserable. Late April, spring losing its novelty, summer too far away to tempt the heart and stir the soul with any force. Rudolfsheim, Vienna, Austria. It has been four years since I held an honest job and over twenty months since my visa expired. Here I remain. Here I keep busy.

I pay cash for a flat on the third floor of a walkup as close to the metro station at Lagenfeldgasse as I can afford. Dour post-war construction. IKEA furniture. White walls. There was a sign in the kitchen when I moved in which read: “Enjoy the Little Things” in lacy cursive. I took it down and hid it behind the refrigerator.

I rise in coordination with the museums’ opening times and keep an eye on my money phone. It is a Motorola tracfone purchased at 300% markup over wholesale in the Hauptbanhof train station. In a month the season will be over and I will throw the phone into a sewer grate and buy a new one. I will pay cash. The ringer is always on. The battery is always charged. The plastic brick is always on the whitewashed desk, in the white-walled living room, opposite the whitewashed kitchen table with the whitewashed chairs sitting on wood-grained vinyl.

The phone is a fishing lure, I get a bite within twenty minutes of settling in to glower near the window. Rudi has something at the Hofburg. He texts me four G’s, indicating something special enough to evaluate and obtain in person. I do business with no person unable to maintain signal discipline in this regard. I work on a simple priority code, and I do not travel for less than three out of five G’s. Rudi can be excitable, but I trust his judgement. I gather up my rain slicker and the down jacket I wear beneath it. I gather up the tools of my trade, my anonymous duffel bag and my bankroll of one-hundred Euro banknotes, and I groan as I leave my flat. It is as bad down here on the cobblestone streets as it looked from the window.

Lagenfeldgasse station is at ground level and you hear the trains rattle through all day, past the geometric concrete climbing structures for the children of the vertical village and the skeletons of abandoned bicycles, relieved of their wheels. The Vienna metro is old and slow. The trains are short and crowded. These are all good things. A crowded train allows me to blend in, to join the morass of humanity. This is not a large city and yet millions of people move through it each year. The trains are always crowded, and on rainy days this leads to a herd animal humidity, vapor scented with sweat and piss all through the tunnels and trains. I never bothered with a persona, a “cover story.” I think that sort of thing misses the point of the exercise. My goal is to become an antinarrative, a human-shaped vessel containing no discernable history. The trick is to inhabit the gray area, split the difference between the anonymous foreign millions and the year-round residents. I’ve long since had my first European haircut. My wardrobe, spartan as it is, is devoid of Anglo-American signifiers. Minimal denim. No polo shirts, quarter-zips, state universities, no graphic t-shirts. My sole insignia is a New York Yankees hat, which, if you observe Europeans for long enough, you realize has very little to do with America over here.

The Hofburg at this hour is a zoo, worse in rain. Jammed wall to wall with tour groups on package holidays, young couples with itineraries shaped by their phones, families feigning happiness for each other’s sake, all fighting God himself in a vain attempt to maximize their weeks of yearly vacation time. I produce my fraudulent lanyard and the security man, paid for his inattention and oversight, lets me in through the employee’s entrance. I pass shelving units, more IKEA, warped and swollen from years of weight and wet. Stuffed with rain boots, umbrellas, slickers, lunchboxes, thermoses. I navigate to the coat check at the Imperial Treasury.

Rudi is having a cigarette outside under the awning when I enter and he still smells when his partner, unnamed so as to appear blameless, informs him of my arrival. Rudi’s smiling, in his neat little service drone uniform. Monogrammed waistcoat, black tie, black slacks, white Lacoste sneakers. Thin, bespectacled, gray up top, going a bit thin but holding on for now. It’s a beautiful piece, he tells me. Burberry Camden car coat, cotton gabardine. Retails for two and a quarter large. I ask Rudi what he wants in terms of a fee. Rudi is a pro, oh, the usual, fifteen percent finder’s fee will be sufficient. Nonsense, I tell him. It’s a good find. Someone who can afford this fine coat can afford to make trouble for Rudi, therefore I better see to it that he’s taken care of. Here’s five-hundred, call it a bonus. I’ll sell the coat for two large square plus shipping, most likely international, and pocket a fifteen hundred Euro profit. Tidy business

April is when you really have to hustle in the coat trade, I find. The winter months are easy if you can stand the cold. The most popular sport in this country is alpine skiing. Stone Island, Canada Goose, Eddie Bauer, North Face, Patagonia, all a dime a dozen. In winter the coat checks, complimentary at all of historic Vienna’s fine museums, are jammed to the point at which lost garments are regrettably inevitable. The state can compensate people who protest and carry on at exceptional volumes, waivers be damned. The victims, well-heeled enough in the first place to reasonably expect state compensation, can simply exit the museum, walk maybe fifty yards from the Hofburg, past the historic Demel Patisserie and Chocolatier, and purchase a replacement garment at designer retailers which grow up and down the baroque high street like a skin rash.

I counted out five-hundred into Rudi’s palm, over his polite, self-satisfied protests that I was paying him far too much, and folded the coat into my bag. I never get attached to any particular piece, it’s all just product. This one would be easy to make anonymous, black cotton. Lightweight. Easily packed into my duffel.

I catch the train back home. Beers at the minimart where I change trains. Kentucky Fried Chicken around the corner from my flat. I should stop coming here so often. I may be recognized. By the time I’m back at my flat I’ve decided. I send out a general stand down order to my whole network. Overfishing is how you ruin yourself in this business. The tourist processing apparatus handles hundreds of thousands of coats per week. A hundredth of a percentage point of that figure disappearing into the ether without trace is statistically insignificant. Several hundredths? A tenth? Funny business. No other explanation.

I leave the chicken and the beers in the kitchen and open the duffel’s zipper top to hang the Burberry next to the others in my bedroom’s modest wardrobe. There are seven coats in there I am currently trying to sell, all of which should sell for four-figures. That will be my summer going away money, down to Tyrol maybe. Hiking the alps, mountain air. Not enough of that here.

A varnished wood hanger comes out of the wardrobe, leaning off my hand, and I gather up the collar of the coat in the other. I hang it, brush it with the back of my hand, straightening invisible wrinkles, ensuring no raindrops remain. I feel something in the pocket. Paper. A banknote, I hope, maybe a few to make me whole from the big tip I had to give Rudi, or at least from the KFC.

It’s a white slip of lined paper, moleskine-sized, folded to indicate an intentional quality to the folder’s actions. It reads as follows:

I am sorry.

I could not go Home.

Please tell my parents.

It was never their fault.

I am the failure.

I am the problem.

I am sorry.

There’s an address in Columbus, Ohio, and a woman’s name and a phone number. I roll my eyes, sigh through my nostrils. The Burberry is re-folded and re-packed. The beers and mashed potatoes with gravy go into the fridge and the chicken is consumed en route back to Lagenfeldgasse, bones left for city birds and subway rats around the station. The metro rattles back towards the calcified luxury of the center of town. Less crowded now, crowds, in fact, going the other way. Rain still beating down without mercy, people punting on their itineraries in favor of somewhere dry and relaxed. I don’t carry my tracfone or my lanyard. I’m bringing Rudi the coat. Bad product, time to cut bait.

I don’t bother with the service entrance. Once can be scrubbed from security cameras or explained away as a someone dropping off lunch, arriving for a job interview, performing some other menial task. The Hofburg is a palace, after all. Palaces were built with obscure corridors for little people to perform menial tasks. It is an essential element of their construction. In any case; twice in one day would arouse suspicion. Tourist architecture takes good care of me. They don’t take tickets until one ascends the staircase up to the exhibit. Gift shops are always free to browse.

Rudi spots me in the crowd and grows excited, as is his habit. The whites of his eyes reach out to greet me. He asks me what the fuck I’m doing here in a hurried whisper and I tell him about the note. He raises his eyebrows and lets his glasses travel down the bridge of his nose, eyes peeking of the rims, scandalized. Mein Gott. Do I think she’s going to–

I don’t much care, Rudi, I just know I can’t be holding a coat the police are looking for in connection with a suicide.

A hitch begins to take shape. She’s come by. Petite girl, American, big sad eyes, lots of eyeliner. She asked after her coat and is with the Guest Services people in the offices, giving a statement. She should still be there, assuming she didn’t get fed up with the bureaucracy. Americans are sort of prone to that, in the experience of my various Coat Check Mafiosos. They’re unaccustomed to the languid pace of European customer service. It drives them mad.

I make a split second decision and tell Rudi to call her down if she’s still here. Am I sure?

Absolutely not, but just leaving the coat here, miraculously discovered, with the owner still on the premises will draw heat on Rudi and that’s the last thing I need. He’s a citizen. He can cop a plea. I’m an illegal alien, they can deport me if I get caught jaywalking. Imagine what they’d do if I’m implicated as head of a petty theft ring.

I take up a seat on a courtesy bench and wait for Rudi to ring the office. He hangs up the receiver, nods, nervous, and indicates I should remain seated.

The girl appears, alone, thank God. Rudi was right about her. Skinny little thing. One of those white women that conjures memories of encounters with deer. That same frailty of limb, prey-animal vulnerability. Black sweater with stretched sleeves, little scarf, grey tweed slacks, not-quite-broken-in Doc Martens. A picture is taking shape and it’s doing nothing to uncomplicate the situation. I rise, and decide to lay my cards on the table.

“Your coat is in my bag.”

“Oh.” She says.

“I would like to compensate you for your inconvenience. Have you eaten lunch? I’ll buy you lunch.”

“I’m not hungry.” Oh yeah, I bet, lady.

“Room for something sweet, then? Demel is right around the corner. My friend can get us a table. Have you had sachertorte yet? A little hot chocolate and a slice should set you right on a day like this.” I start out through the gift shop. “Here, let’s walk and talk.”

I’m clear of the gift shop, passing the ceremonially-garbed Hofburg guides, rain pouring off awnings all-round, when she catches me. “Why do you have my coat?”

“I stole it. Was that not obvious?”

“Then give it back!”

“In a moment. We need to reach an understanding. Come on. Chocolate cake.” “I can’t be out in this weather without a coat.”

I take off my rain slicker and offer it to her before stepping out into the street. Guys wearing clapboards are trying to solicit people to attend classical music performances. The line for Demel stretches past the Stone Island store towards the end of the block. This is where it pays to have friends. Giulio, the Italian-Swiss, multilingual, suave, restaurant and hospitality lifer. On a better day I’d rather deal with him than Rudi. Today I’m content to slip him three-hundred euro and receive a table for two with no wait. Giulio will ask me if she was worth the money next time he sees me, the horndog.

The waiter comes before we’ve even finished pushing in our chairs, this place is like everything else in this part of town, the profits are made in crowd control, move ‘em in, move ‘em out. I order a cortado for myself and a hot chocolate and sachertorte for a girl.

“That’s the chocolate cake, right?”

“Yeah.” I reply. “It’s shit. Terribly dry. You can get a better cake prepackaged at a LIDL.” “Then why would I want one?”

“So you can go back to Ohio and brag about it.” She looks taken aback. Full speed ahead, no reason to abandon honesty now. “I read your note. Columbus, right? Your parents’ place, I assume?”

“My mom’s, yeah.”

“Look, what you do is none of my business. But if I return this coat, I’m going to need you to promise me that you won’t kill yourself until you leave Vienna. This is a tourist city, it needs to remain safe. The suspicious death of a photogenic young American will bring police, they’ll retrace your steps. They’ll lean on my people and eventually get me. I make a tidy living here. I don’t need disruptions. If your inner Silvia Plath has decided your head is gonna find its way into that oven some way or another, so be it. Just not here.”

She knits her eyebrows, opens her glossed lips to express incredulity, and already I’m wishing I’d just dumped the coat and let Rudi explain his way out of this mess. Why tip him if you can’t rely on him for this sort of thing? Stupid. It’s the expected invective from the girl. I’m the thief and I have the gall to lecture her? Make demands of her? She should call the police.

I tell her she should consider that I can talk to police as well. I do it all the time, in fact. I’m awfully good at my friendly, clueless American routine. I also tell her attempting suicide is a crime here, and that she could face involuntary commitment in a country where she doesn’t speak the language. Psych wards are bad enough when you can talk to your roommates. Imagine it as the only English speaker. This is all lies, of course. Suicide is legal in Austria and, in fact, it is progressive country in terms of medically assisted death. However, I am better-versed in the Austrian criminal code than she is.

Our drinks and her cake arrived.

“Don’t take it personally. If anything, this should serve to validate your taste in outerwear. This way you don’t have to buy a new one.”

“I couldn’t if I wanted to.”

“Ah, a gift, then?”

“No, I bought it in Normandy.”

“France? What were you doing there?”

“Student teaching.”

Another victim of the American educational establishment. A degree in French, no career prospects. The presence of family growing more accusatory week by passing week in her childhood home. Twenty three and at the end of her human capacity to produce anything but shame and disappointment. Oh this one’s a doctor, that one’s a lawyer, your cousin’s a banker, has Starbucks called you back about that interview yet, sweetness?

The student teaching gig was like furlough for a death row inmate. Seeing with new eyes, tasting with a new tongue, loving with a new heart, fucking with new private parts, in that way every American marooned on European shores thinks is unique to them. Her term had ended a few weeks prior as her assigned section of precocious preteen Francophones transitioned into studying for finals, and the thought of simply boarding a plane and returning to that room she was raised in, having once again failed to generate anything lasting or profitable, was too much to bear. She’d been wandering across the continent, maxxing her credit cards, arriving in Vienna with the last charge on her Eurail pass.

She’d finished the cake by the time her story ended and the staff cleared the plate. Clock’s ticking, time to close.

“So you don’t wanna die, so much as you just don’t wanna go back to Ohio, is what I’m hearing.”

“Well when you put it like that–”

“Hey, I’m not trying to be snide. But it’s good, honestly. You’re gonna go home, you’re gonna realize that you can do it on your own, you did enough to live abroad for a few months and then stretch your money a few weeks after that. You go home, you put some work in, and then eventually you’ll get picked up on some bullshit office job, you’ll make fifty grand a year sending emails for a few years, then you’ll flip that into eighty grand a year babysitting someone else who sends emails. All this? This’ll be the best time of your life.”

“That’s what I’m afraid of. It’s so fucking normal. Like what? I do that and then come back to a place like this once every few years? Just to get rained on? Get my coat stolen?”

“Normal’s good.”

“Not good for you, I notice.” And I had to agree with her about that. “How much were you going to sell my coat for?”

I told her. She’d bought it for three hundred and fifty Euro. She got a better deal than me. I clock her expression changing. Less deer now, more fox. She’s getting that idea, the one normal people always seem to get when I decide to be honest about what I do. Nip it in the bud. “Look, I understand you see me handing money out, you think this is glamorous. It’s not. It’s work. I’ve been running around in the rain all day. I have no insulation. No back-up plan. The only reason we are talking is because I’m paranoid that your little death drive fantasy is gonna get me picked up and deported. So quit thinking what you’re thinking.”

“Why do this if it’s so hard?”

“Can’t do anything else.”

“What if I can’t do anything else?”

“Then maybe you really would be best off as a stain on the pavement.” I stand up, hand a banknote to the waitress, keep the change “Which does mean you won’t be needing this, of course.”

A smug smile and I’m gone, off into the rain, my European haircut melting away under the barrage of fat wet raindrop. I forgot my rain slicker. Dumb. Whatever. She can keep it. It’s NATO surplus. Cheap. I’ll get another one. Something nicer. Brand name. Wholesale.

She’s a persistent doe, more so than I’d accounted for. She follows me, and not in the way I figure she might. Shouting and accusing, begging to be parried away by a blank, confused expression and a shake of the head. Nyet, nein, nemaye, I haff no Eng-leesh.

She takes her time. Buys space. Waits until I’m on the train and then back off it again, back in the mini-mart, planning to self-medicate with more large European beers. She’s persistent. This was always the most obvious danger, the one that always comes in picking up strays. Stupid. It’s an all-night affair, at that point, but by morning we’ve come to terms. I take the coat for my time, to break even on the day. In exchange she gets my contact information. I get hers. There’s no big romance here, no Sound of Music down in the Alpine countryside. No chance of that. A missing American girl will draw even more heat than a dead one. She’ll go home, keep busy, keep out of trouble, and if autumn should come and she should find herself still without prospects, still without a reason to live, still feeling as though she can do nothing else. Then she can get in touch with me, on my new phone, at my new address, and I’ll see if I can’t teach her the finer points of the coat trade.

“Klaus Zynski” is an unexpectedly successful branding exercise carried out by the already-pseudonymous J.W. Yablonsky. His writing has appeared in Apocalypse Confidential, Muleskinner Journal, and Magazine Non Grata. He is an editor and contributor for the literary magazine Kindness Report. J.W. lives in Washington, D.C. with his fiancée and a large, needy cat.