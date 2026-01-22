Dear Republic,

For your awards consideration today: Aled Maclean-Jones on ROL All-Star Denise S. Robbins’ debut novel The Unmapping, by way of John Wyndham.

THE DREAM OF A CITY

Seventy years ago, British science fiction author John Wyndham published his third post-war novel, The Chrysalids. In it a group of pre-teens in a post-apocalyptic North American commune develop telepathic powers. These powers manifest in two ways. First, they allow the children to send each other messages in what can best be described as an ever-present ethereal group chat. Second, as the narrator David tells us in the first line of the book, they begin to dream of faraway places. ‘When I was quite small I would sometimes dream of a city—which was strange because it began before I even knew what a city was.’

The Chrysalids breaks with Wyndham’s previous two novels, The Day of the Triffids and The Kraken Wakes, and with the general conventions of British post-apocalyptic fiction entirely. In these stories, when the apocalypse comes, there’s one iron rule: get away from cities as fast as you can. In Triffids, the entire plot is built around escaping a feral London, its newly blinded inhabitants easy prey for the carnivorous plants that lurk around each corner. In Kraken, when all hope is lost, there’s only one thing to do: ‘find a nice, self-sufficient hilltop, and fortify it.’ In The Chrysalids the opposite is true. For these telepathic outcasts, survival means inverting the logic of the genre: cities are sanctuaries, and the countryside is death.

The second break is geographical: Wyndham sets it in North America. In his previous works, the end of the world could be found in one place, and one place only: Britain, land of church halls, weak tea, and aliens landing on the village green. In these apocalypses, often known as ‘cosy catastrophes’ — a term coined by an unfairly dismissive Brian Aldiss in a 1973 essay — the focus is less on horrifying world-ending events than on how characters band together to survive them, often managing rather well, all things considered. This genre remains a distinctively British speciality. Half a century after its publication, the opening of The Day of the Triffids inspired Alex Garland to pen his first script: 28 Days Later. Two years on, Simon Pegg and Edgar Wright made their names with Shaun of the Dead, a zombie film in which the main goal is to reach the nearest pub, have a nice cold pint, and wait for it all to blow over.

Today, in the UK at least, the genre is having something of a revival. This year Garland and Boyle reunited for another sequel to their Triffids-inspired zombie saga: 28 Years Later, in which survivors have remade a North Sea island as 1950s England, complete with bland food, questionable gender politics, and portraits of the Queen. M. John Harrison, Daisy Johnson, and Julia Armfield, some of the best UK novelists writing today, all ply their trade in England’s liminal corners, where water babies and literal fish wives lurk just out of view. Even Ian McEwan is getting in on the act: his most recent novel, What We Can Know, follows a band of horny librarians in the Bodleian Library in the year 2119, the library having been relocated from Oxford to a mountain in North Wales after rising tides destroyed it.

Yet despite first appearances, we Brits do love to share. Two of the best authors in the early days of the genre, Pat Frank and George Stewart, were both Americans. Margaret Atwood is a particularly devoted Wyndham-head, thanks mainly to her father who, according to a 2015 essay, named the largest thistle in the family vegetable garden ‘the triffid.’ Steven Spielberg remains, to my knowledge, the only Hollywood filmmaker to ever option a Wyndham book, in 2008 buying the rights to Chocky, an admittedly deep cut, in which a small boy’s imaginary friend turns out to be an alien.

Now the Americans are getting in on the act again, thanks to Denise Robbins’s debut novel, The Unmapping, a story, like The Chrysalids, about the dream of a city. The city here is real: contemporary New York. The two main characters, Esme and Arjun, both specialize in emergency management. They are bracing themselves for a hurricane, but instead get a disaster of a different kind: each night the buildings of New York organically rearrange themselves. Living in Bushwick? Tomorrow you might wake up in Kips Bay. Even the Empire State Building migrates, making its way over to Coney Island. As Wyndham wrote in Triffids, ‘when almost half a lifetime has been spent in one conception of order, reorientation is no five-minute business.’ And so, like the blind Londoners of that novel, New Yorkers wake up each day to find themselves lost in their own city. Arjun, Esme, and their talents are needed.

Enjoyably, the villain of this catastrophe is less a planet-invading species or the fall of nuclear bombs than simply our own general incompetence. Esme and Arjun’s days are spent providing food and support to the citizens of New York, as well as (almost always unsuccessfully) persuading them to up sticks and move to one of the hastily erected emergency shelters dotted around town. Alas, it turns out that knocking on doors and announcing ‘“I’m with the Emergency Management Department and I’m here to help!”’ doesn’t elicit the hoped-for response.

This is their story: two figures constantly confronted by their own limits, mugged time and again by an indifferent reality. Esme’s professional crisis deepens when her erratic fiancé, Marcus, takes a leaf out of Roy Neary’s book in Close Encounters of the Third Kind and uses the unmapping as cover to escape his life entirely. Arjun’s challenges come from all angles: his difficult relationship with his parents, his desire for control, which dissolves on contact with chaos, and his unrequited feelings for Esme.

The same goes for the broader cast of New Yorkers enduring the unmapping: activists seizing the opportunity to stack the social order in their favour, lucid dreamers conducting strange experiments in the Empire State Building, and — my personal favorite — the city’s mayor, already on week three of her headache before the unmapping even begins, with a deliciously annoying social media manager bolted on at all times. She, more than anyone, gets the closest thing to a truly cosy ending: freedom from politics, a bolthole by the sea, and a squad of surfer pals.

The rest remain stubbornly attached to their now profoundly inhospitable city. Robbins is telling another story here: about the sheer unkillability of cities, and how much we’re often willing to endure to stay close to the centre of things.

When I think of New York, one image comes to mind first: art critic Robert Hughes driving through it in a red convertible in the fourth episode of his 1973 television series, The Shock of the New. Hughes’ targets in the episode are the modernists, those obsessed with turning cities into utopias of peace and order. His counterargument is the city he’s driving through: its contrasts, its medieval dirt and modern grime, its existence a constant reminder that humans ‘like plants, need the shit of others for nutriment.’ Hughes would have loved New York unmapped: the ultimate disordered city — and yet one its inhabitants refuse to leave.

Hughes’s argument, ultimately, is one of humility: a call to accept the crooked intricacies of anything involving people, and to acknowledge that in the real world, at least, questions very rarely come with answers. Such epistemic uncertainty makes it into The Unmapping as well. There are a few theories kicked about as to why the buildings of New York began to move, but none ever really stick. The same goes for Arjun and Esme’s story. We know they change, and likely for the better, but no more than that. Good. As M. John Harrison puts it in his writer’s memoir, Wish I Was Here, ‘rationale is always the sound of the stuffing falling out, the jaw jaw jaw of a nauseating lack of imaginative intensity.’

That doesn’t mean Robbins’ characters sit there and take it. What’s often forgotten about the Wyndham and his peers is that technology, more often than not, is both villain and saviour at the same time: for every lab experiment gone wrong, there’s a cheery scientist with a helicopter to save the day. The Unmapping follows suit. From open-source mapping software to reams of duct tape to experimental concrete and epoxy resins, not only do the people of New York simply become more useful, but technology too, in an almost Romantic sense, helps them to find a way through.

This takes us to the heart of the Unmapping, as well as the resurgence in the cosy catastrophe genre over the past few years. The easy answer here would be to peg it to a specific event or moment — the pandemic — or one of the ever escalating set of climate disasters that now form the texture of our day to day lives. I think it’s broader than that. If you look back to the 50s and 60s, what the science fiction writers were really responding to - the feeling they could never quite shake — was that of having lived through a time in which history was moving faster than they themselves could handle.

It started, I suppose, with World War II: a teenage JG Ballard, imprisoned in Lunghua prison camp, his gilded childhood torn away from him in a matter of days; Wyndham, a few years older, in the 11th Armoured Division as they crunched their way through Normandy, closing the Falaise Gap, witness to what Eisenhower called one of the greatest of World War II’s ‘killing fields’. Reading their memoirs and letters it’s clear it was less the violence that drove them to the pen, but the loss of control that comes when history with a capital H is happening outside the window: the ‘thinning of the membrane between the this and the that,’ as Elizabeth Bowen put it in her wartime tale of domestic espionage, The Heat of the Day.

This, I think, is what these catastrophes really are: manuals for how to successfully have a small, continuous, life in those moments, instead of being undone trying to live at the speed of history, drinking from the firehose of the inexplicable. A strange quirk of the Unmapping is that as the book progresses, instead of the characters speeding up as we head towards the conclusion, they slow down: these tightly wound figures whirring their energy away page by page. As one of them, having given up trying to get explanations for anything any more, puts it towards the end of the book: ‘It seems impossible. And then it hits me. There’s something in the impossibility that’s worth looking at and sitting with…. We need the impossible. When we don’t have it, we go mad.’

We can return, again, to the Chrysalids. As the children grapple over whether to leave or stay, their potential saviour sends them a message: ‘life is change, that is how it differs from the rocks, change is its very nature. Who, then, were the recent lords of creation, that they should expect to remain unchanged?’ Who, indeed?

Aled Maclean-Jones is co-founder of Ashore and lives in London. He writes a weekly newsletter on culture, books, and technology. You can find it here.