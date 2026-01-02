Happy New Year Republic!

We’re in a kind of extroverted bouncy mood so thought it would be fun to imagine what our lives would be like if we were flight attendants.

-ROL

THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT’S TALE

There’s a phenomenon that happens at the start of summer travel. In a move to save fuel and keep the cabin cool during boarding, airlines send out a memo instructing cleaners to close the window shades. On most routes the shades remain closed for the entirety of the flight, leaving cabin crew like myself to work in artificial light, and those that want a view from the top out of luck.

This may seem like an uninteresting, forgettable detail. But similar behavior takes place in the same, controlled environment day after day. It’s hard to not look at commercial air travel like a social experiment of how people comport themselves at their most stressed and uncomfortable. And as a flight attendant, I’m the researcher watching the experiment unfold.

One of these summer days I wandered down the aisle after service. Under the dim cabin lights, the blue glow of seatback screens illuminated face after face of slacken expressions. Headphones dangled between the screen and the passengers like some medical device. Everyone faced forward and almost no one spoke to each other as I found my way in the near dark. At that moment I wondered what an alien dropping in on the scene might think, or a time traveler from any other century. Would they think everyone is hooked up to a brainwashing machine? Would they wonder why those who shared elbow room don’t speak to each other? And what was with all of those white nubs embedded in their ears?

I realize I probably sound like a luddite. A crotchety thirty-something wannabe Chris McCandless. But the stress of travel can reveal our basest instincts, and I can’t get over what I witness every day. I volunteered myself for the position of researcher and unqualified therapist, watching row after row of patients come into my office, witnessing their patterns and addictions take hold in front of me. I’m able to observe from a place of curiosity rather than judgment on my better days when I get sleep and direct sunlight. In the busy season these qualifiers turn into a fruitless mission.

It’s been a slow adjustment to an entirely new world. You see, this is the most time I’ve ever spent in mainstream society.

This job popped my utopian bubble. The bubble grew thick while I grew up in close proximity to nature, in B.S. times (before smartphones), and eventually moved to a mountain town for college where everyone worked three jobs to afford their outdoor lifestyle. As adults we choose our friends, and our friends reflect our inner and outer worlds. For the most part, my friends are social media teetotalers, and it’s rare for someone to check their phone at dinner or over drinks. Many of my former jobs involved spending hours at a time outside in the elements or around physical objects like trail building tools, and with people who wanted to escape the rat race for similar reasons.

That’s not to say I’m a Pollyanna. When I once called myself a “country bumpkin” to a Seattle friend after moving from a rural part of Washington to the city, he spat out his drink and said, “oh please. You’re from Laguna Beach!” I made my entire twenties about traveling and living internationally, and I try to stay up to date on what’s happening outside of my relatively low-tech life.

Still, I’m shocked by the screen habits of the people who now surround me during my working hours.

Boarding is the most challenging part of our job, so it’s ironic that only recently some airlines finally agreed to pay us during this period of confusion and strife. I try to be patient for passengers not accustomed to air travel, and help the elderly, overwhelmed parents and people who don’t speak English. The rest of the time I observe. I can’t help but look over peoples’ shoulders, curious about what they’re doing while it takes eons for people to find their seats and stow their luggage. I see teenagers and grown adults thumbing through videos at a speed that astounds me. I’ve seen women watching reality shows at six in the morning, already tuning into the drama as the sun comes up outside the closed shades. Scroll, thumb, double tap for likes, scroll, watch one second, repeat.

These habits go for flight attendants too and their slam clicking proclivities. It’s the term cabin crews use for those who head straight to their rooms at the hotel and don’t resurface until report time. Slam the door, click the lock. This habit exists even during thirty-hour layovers. Back when my mom was a flight attendant in the ‘90s, she and her crew would sometimes hunker in their individual rooms to watch the giant box TVs or order room service without leaving their rooms. Now, slam clicking has reached new heights.

One thing I enjoy most about this industry is working with a diverse bunch, slam clickers included. In order to land the flight attendant position, you need to pass a rigorous training, handle challenging people and overwhelming situations on the daily, and respond quickly in emergency situations. Beyond that, there’s nothing that unites our backgrounds. Nationalities range from Puerto Rican to Chinese to Polish, and past lives involve anything from full-time mothering to card dealing to wrangling rattlesnakes for their antivenom.

On a recent trip I worked with a Korean speaker who volunteered to share very personal details about his love life with me in hushed tones.

“Don’t tell HR on me,” he pointed his finger at me after filling me in on the ins and outs, if you will, of his last relationship. He wasn’t being creepy so I told him not to worry, I’m not the type to rat on a colleague for something innocuous.

Even if I love chatting with my fellow flight attendants, I tend to avoid them on layovers. I just can’t handle a single sentence about work when I’m not actively on duty. On that particular Montana layover, I ran by the river, wrote at a coffee shop down the street, and shopped at the local health food store. Then I sat in the hotel’s hot tub to round out the day. I tried to go to bed early because the van would pick us up at 4:20 in the morning.

Later the next morning I asked my colleague what he did during the layover. He said he never left his hotel room.

“How did you eat?” I asked.

“Doordash, duh.”

“You didn’t leave once?”

“Not once.”

“Like, not even for fresh air?”

“Well, do you count stepping outside to vape as fresh air?”

There I was, deep in unfamiliar territory. More bizarre than the underwater world I witnessed getting my recent scuba diving certification.

These people, the ones who spend all flight and all day and night of their layovers on their phones, can dredge up information. If you leave something like a jacket on the plane they can find out who’s working the next flight through some backdoor rabbit hole of our company website. The grapevine always droops with gossip about who got fired for what, who got injured in a turbulence event and how, and what’s happening with the latest union contracts. They’d make amazing journalists if they used their powers for such purposes.

Most of the people I work with are wonderful, gold star colleagues. But some of them, I must say, seem miserable. And it’s usually the ones who don’t take one step outside of the hotel or use their flight benefits who suffer the most.

The ones who sparkle in their roles tell me tales of solo country hopping to underrated places, frequenting Australia in order to land an Australian mate, and doing ridiculous things only flight attendants can do, like picking up a work trip to Paris in order to bring back more of that salty butter.

There’s also the perky 20-somethings who bring card games and Bananagrams to the aft galley to play during flights. They quiet my inner grouch that always lays dormant.

Lately, in my spare time I’ve been freaking out about AI and what it means for creatives, our collective intellect and the way we filter information. I know my attention span isn’t what it used to be even compared to a couple years ago. I know how hard it is to offer a complimentary service of drinks and snacks efficiently because it competes with a different pixelated reality that’s more interesting and numbing on the seatback screen.

The same phrase keeps rising from the pages online: “choose friction.” Technology and its overlords splintered and commodified our lives to such an extent that we operate in a perpetual frictionless state. Alone with our thumbs and a screen, we can get anything except what we really need as humans, which is everything we had before social media and tech rooted in our brains like a fungal infection.

It’s hard to not give into the black hole, to want to lose ourselves and forget that we’re crammed in next to strangers in an uncomfortable, at times stinky environment, not to mention all the other daily stressors awaiting people at work and home. For us flight attendants, it helps distract from the fact that we spend days at a time away from the people and places that make us feel emotionally secure.

Sometimes I witness how much people want connection. The banal jokes that some passengers make as they board or during service (“go easy on the cranberry juice — it’s my second!”). The handful of people with books open on their laps, pondering one of the classics. The boisterous conversations between strangers that I overhear from my jumpseat, so loud their voices rise above the drone of the engines.

It’s these moments I’m reminded life still exists at 30,000 feet in the air.

Megan Marolf is a flight attendant based in the Mountain West. She writes the Substack Flightlandia about the absurdities of airline travel.