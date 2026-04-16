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Autumn Widdoes's avatar
Autumn Widdoes
8h

Who is going to start the Substack small press that is so needed to shift the gears here?

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Daniel Solow's avatar
Daniel Solow
10h

You say the future is female, I say the future is fibromyalgia. Maybe we're both right.

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