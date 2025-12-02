The Republic of Letters

James Borden
After Helen Andrews was completely destroyed by Cathy Young any interest I had in reading the original essay disappeared but re this particular piece a "best version of her argument" might be that ever since the Greeks we have known of the danger of male tyrants who govern by their passions. To the extent that we know about the danger of female tyrants we think that they are the Lady Macbeth stereotype. We do not see that stereotypically female leadership styles conceal their own kind of tyranny or that you can have the personal traits that make women leaders desirable such as a more collaborative style but the tyranny is concentrated in a group of favored women leaders. But the idea that women can never acquire enough left-brain skills to be trusted as leaders is the last extreme of absurdity.

That is interesting that "longhouse theory" actually has a history and is not just something that Lomez/Jonathan Keeperman made up as a metaphor.

John Kirsch
The Great Feminization is all too real. Pointing that out isn't misogyny. It's truth telling.

