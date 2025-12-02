Dear Republic,

“THE GREAT FEMINIZATION” IS STRAIGHT-UP MISOGYNY

It is remarkable that Helen Andrews and Compact Magazine picked this moment to write and publish a piece that begins by mourning what happened to Larry Summers twenty years ago. They could hardly have picked a funnier time to do so. In case it has been several lifetimes for you since you thought about Summers, I’ll catch you up, starting with his more ancient scandal. In 2005, Summers, an economist known for hits like working for the Clinton administration and criticising Cornel West for rapping, was president of Harvard University. He attended a meeting that was supposed to be “off the record” and suggested that women were worse at science, perhaps innately so, as well as less suited to high-powered jobs. His colleagues were less than impressed, the notes of the meeting were leaked to the press, and he eventually stepped down.

About twenty years later, in October 2025, Andrews attempted to rehabilitate Summers, or at least suggest he had a point. Her basic argument, in a piece now widely circulated on the internet, is that women and men innately operate differently. More than this: because of these intrinsic differences, women are taking over institutions and steering them in a manner that threatens the very bedrock of “civilization.” This sounds like I am strawmanning — sorry, -womaning —Andrews, but she means it.

Andrews suggests women have too much empathy for some situations and (somehow, also) too much desire for woke mob cancellation (perhaps to protect those they see as vulnerable? it’s hazy at times, even when this risks self-contradiction). This tendency in women, in her view, means that “feminine” institutions are unworkable (one wonders just how workable these institutions were back in the day, when they were often 100% run by men; I recall some details about war, women being without rights, and slavery).

Andrews seems genuinely terrified of what “feminization” will do to certain fields. “The field that frightens me most is the law,” she writes. “All of us depend on a functioning legal system, and, to be blunt, the rule of law will not survive the legal profession becoming majority female. The rule of law is not just about writing rules down. It means following them even when they yield an outcome that tugs at your heartstrings or runs contrary to your gut sense of which party is more sympathetic.” Women are, apparently, unable to do this, because they lead too much by empathy and emotional impulse. And this, again, for Andrews, is a threat to “civilization.” She uses the word “civilization” a lot, which is especially uncomfortable when juxtaposed next to her barely-veiled use of Longhouse Theory, an alt-right theory that the world is too feminised and thus too much like an indigenous American culture — more on that in a moment.

Andrews’ piece launched a thousand responsive thinkpieces, on both left and right. And then, almost exactly a month after Andrews’ piece was published (and about two weeks after The New York Times decided to amplify it and spin it into a sort of “debate”) Larry Summers’ emails with Jeffrey Epstein were released. In them, Summers and Epstein sound, well, like the gloves-off version of Summers’ 2005 comments. The two men sigh at how, if you “hit on a few women even ten years ago,” you won’t be allowed to work in a think-tank (or be president of a university? life is so hard these days for men!). They also give each other advice on how to hit on women (Summers is married throughout, though clearly not adhering to monogamy). The two men discuss how the women they’re targeting should feel “needy” after these exchanges. They also joke about how women are less intelligent and how funny it is that people disliked their comments on it. It’s advice about how to make women, including those in your workplace — many of whom you imply are stupid — also feel small so they’ll have sex with you. The whole thing is… well… not so much masculine as manosphere.

And if Summers and Epstein sound like guys who watched too many manfluencer videos, Andrews isn’t far behind. For what she’s describing — a harmful feminizing of society — is really just part of “longhouse theory.” Longhouse theory builds off old studies of Iroquois culture by ethnologist Lewis Henry Morgan, who described the Iroquois longhouse as part of a society that valued equality more than individualism, which prioritised no one person being too selfish, and which functioned, in many ways, as a matriarchy. (In her piece, Andrews somewhat acknowledges that her ideas are Longhouse theory, by noting others have said similar things as part of Longhouse theory, but she does not fully own it. I suspect this is because she knows it will make her look less than reputable.)

Putting aside the validity of this century-old research, and noting only in passing, for reasons of space, the manner in which indigenous people are here portrayed and co-opted by modern reactionaries as examples of “overly feminised” people, the point is that “Longhouse theory” has become an important influence not only on the disreputable parts of the far right but also on various still-respected edgy academics, including other Harvard academics, who like to bemoan the undue influence of women. Those who adhere to “longhouse theory” suggest that when women take over the world, as they surely they have in this day and age, direct conflict is suddenly avoided, while bitchy woke cancellations are carried out instead; certain natural harsh realities are elided over due to excessive empathy and the desire not to hurt people’s feelings, and men and women’s unique abilities are no longer put to full use.

Longhouse theory claims the world is overtaken by a feminine ideology; it is itself, of course, an ideology of reaction, reaction against modernity, reaction, in particular, against the gains of women. Andrews imagines that whole companies would fall apart due to legal threats if they don’t employ enough women (she has clearly never seen some of the tech companies I’ve worked for, where I was often the only one). She paints a frankly hysterical picture of what she imagines “woke” culture to have achieved — one that feels like it comes from the cherry-picked examples of the fears of the far right, not a sober contemplation of any significant data.

But I won’t get into all the realities of gender in 2025 here. There are lots of things wrong with Longhouse theory, but it’s worth saying that the most notable one is what it’s being used for, even when it’s repackaged without the name. For let me remind you of a secret you’re likely already aware of: we don’t have to take all arguments at face value. Not everyone who claims they are simply saying the hard stuff is really so innocuous or earnest. Those who wring their hands about the workplace are often doing something else, between the lines. Part of the “tell” is that Andrews has very little to say about what might actually make things better. She mostly wants deregulation. In her NYT debate/interview, she gestures vaguely at how workplaces should choose whether to operate under masculine or feminine norms, but interestingly, when pressed, struggles to articulate the masculine or feminine strengths that these norms might support. Her main suggestion, at least as far as I can tell, is mostly just the repeal of equal rights legislation and diversity and inclusion policies. Her argument that women have ruined the workplace is not being used to carve out key areas of human activity and cultivate space for anyone to thrive in them. It is not being used to find fruitful ways of collaborating across differences. It is mostly being used to complain that women are succeeding too much in the wrong areas — notably, the very areas that often protect them from men, like the law.

And that sort of argument is, frankly, old news. In fact, Summers and Andrews are both old news, not because of what happened 20 years ago but because of what’s been happening for millennia. Each time women have gotten new rights, someone has warned that it will bring about the fall of “civilization.” Arguments claiming women are too empathic go back to arguments about suffrage, where many said women were too emotional and too empathic to vote (or be doctors, or lawyers). They go back to ancient Greece. They go back, probably, to hunter-gatherer tribes, where I feel certain that some men asserted they were only trying to help and things had gone too far, before going off in the woods together to discuss how to make women feel needy. There was probably a woman at the campfire making excuses for them, also.

This brings me to a second irony of the piece and its timings, which is that it is a curious time to be writing about cancel culture on the left. For consider the current American presidency, heavily male from the top down and the bottom up. If one takes this gendering of political psychology seriously, presumably our current president, in contrast to so many women, should be firmly in control over his emotions, and never straying from what is legal and righteous. So too should his many voters, the very people who violently stormed the Capitol. Yet what we see there is, if anything, an even more intense set of emotional impulses and behaviours than Andrews ascribes to women. And, to return to the question of the legal system, Trump is not exactly following it to the letter either, nor keeping it intact during either his first or second term. Where is the serious, level-headed, male counterbalance that Andrews argues for? Can we find it in any of the folks who tend to support the kinds of policy changes she’s arguing for?

This irony is nowhere more striking than when it comes to cancel culture. For this is the political moment where the right, as much as the left, loves cancellation. That is not to say that the left never indulges in cancel culture (sadly we’re fond of it too, at times); but rather than the right has recently excelled in it, most notably around the death of Charlie Kirk, where President Trump endorsed cancelling and firing people over their criticisms of Charlie Kirk after his death, and over 600 Americans lost their jobs for stating their views. If cancellation is the problem, it’s hard not to feel that Andrews has mislocated it, at least in part.

My PhD supervisor used to say that you shouldn’t make arguments that were “hostage to fortune”: which means, don’t make arguments that might crumble as future historical events unfold, or even as individuals in the future behave poorly. Andrews should have heeded this advice, and chosen her arguments and examples more carefully. I’d say I feel sorry for her, but I confess I’ve run out of my presumed feminine empathy. Sure, in some ways, she couldn’t have known about those particular emails with that particular pedophile. But let’s look at what she was doing with all this arguing, not what she was saying. At a time when DEI is being rolled back, when legal protections for women in the workplace are being rolled back, when women are losing reproductive and other political rights, she’s showed up to tell us why these changes are really necessary. “Make it legal to have a masculine office culture again,” Andrews argues. “Remove the HR lady’s veto power. I think people will be surprised to discover how much of our current feminization is attributable to institutional changes like the advent of HR, which were brought about by legal changes and which legal changes can reverse.” Meanwhile, not only are these changes already happening, but the Trump administration is about to reclassify many jobs that are primarily held by women so that they are no longer “professional degrees,” thus massively restricting loans and other funding for them. These degrees include nursing (88% female), social work (81% female), K-12 education (77% female) and more. These are presumably “naturally” female areas of work by Andrews’ specifications, embedded as they are in questions of empathy and care, but still the American right is gutting them anyway. This is, in part, because many in the American right do not in fact want to see gendered kinds of work or the free flourishing of both “masculinity” and “femininity” (should these exist), so much as they want women out of the workplace altogether. Many of this administration’s proposed changes are likely to make it much, much harder for women to work outside the home, especially in any sustainable way. The jobs women might want to keep themselves afloat and not fully dependent on men (which are, ironically, quite “feminine” already in many cases) will now be much harder to access. The goal, for many architects of these plans, is to force a return to a nuclear family structure (with a stay-at-home mother).

Andrews, too, is not really in the business of trying to solve the question of the workplace so that everyone can flourish (remember, she has few ideas for this). She’s here to provide the veneer of legitimacy to old, old ideas about how women should stay out of male endeavours, from voting to the fancier jobs. We have to see what she’s up to for what it really is. We have to look at the world that Andrews, and Summers, and the Project 2025 architects really want, even when they won’t fully own it. And then, we have to reject that world — with our actions, not just words.

Sarah Stein Lubrano holds a PhD from the University of Oxford and a Master’s degree from the University of Cambridge. Her thinking often reaches the public through the Sense and Solidarity Initiative and the Future Narratives Lab. She was previously the Head of Content at The School of Life, tutored in prisons and wrote obituaries. She regularly appears on public radio and a variety of podcasts. You can find her on Instagram, TikTok, and Bluesky.

