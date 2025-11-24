The Republic of Letters

The Republic of Letters

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ain Khan's avatar
Ain Khan
3h

Gorgeous, heart-felt writing. Much here resonates, especially the part about being given titles such as Strong, Resilient, which don't really feel like choices.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Greg's avatar
Greg
3h

The first anniversary of my encounter with after approaches very quickly, and boy do you have the sensation nailed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Republic of Letters
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture