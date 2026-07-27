Dear Republic,

Not that many of you responded to the prompt to recognize/acknowledge people from your lives lol, but that deficit is made up for with Clare Ashcraft’s really beautiful tribute to her brother.

-ROL

THE GROCERY MANAGER

I often joke that my brother and I have opposite jobs. Mine pays little but gives me recognition by the likes of Elon Musk. My brother makes quite a bit because he never works less than 60 hours a week, but the job of a grocery manager is thankless.

Last month a woman was so drunk outside the store that she’d been lying on the same bench, unmoving, overnight, and my brother was the one called to take care of it. Last week a man unholstered his gun in the produce department, and my brother was sent to de-escalate. The other day he got radioed that a woman needed help finding cat milk. He hustled over to find a mid-twenties girl on the verge of tears holding a baby kitten in the palm of her hands. When they found the milk, she asked if the managers ever bought things for customers, revealing she only had a few cents of change because her pregnant cat was run over and she spent the last of her money getting her into surgery, unsure if she would survive. My brother paid $5 for her cat milk and said he’d pray for her cat and its kitten.

Helping a baby kitten makes him sound like a saint, but he’s far from it. He cusses out his bosses and tells off his employees. They fear him when he comes in at 5 a.m. undercaffeinated, but if they’re good workers, they also know he will fight on their behalf without hesitation.

He was at the store he used to work at, before he was transferred to a larger one, picking up some ingredients for dinner last week. On his way out, he fell in line with a former coworker taking a smoke break. She was telling him about a man they recently interviewed. He didn’t get the job because he lied to the boss about his dog, though all the employees wanted to give him a chance. The man happened to be sitting outside the store, so my brother walked up to him.

“I heard you’re looking for a job,” he said, shaking his hand. “I’m the grocery manager at the store across the way. I’d like to get you set up with an application and an interview. Do you have a way to get there tomorrow?”

The man was fit and clean. Anyone could have mistaken him for someone who stopped in the shade on the way back from a run, except the dog at his feet looked exhausted, not even lifting his head at passersby. He didn’t look homeless. He had been sleeping in the park across from the grocery store but said he had a bike stashed a few streets over and he could make it to the store for an interview.

“Can you get there around noon?” my brother asked.

The man arrived at 12:30 p.m., apologetic and drenched in sweat. He tried to explain that he barely missed the first bus, but my brother waved away his explanation. “You got here around noon. It’s fine,” he said, leading the man and his dog back to the human relations office. My brother had already told HR that, barring any red flags, they were going to hire this man immediately.

When they got back to the interview room, the full story came out. The man’s parents had died three months ago, nine days apart. He had nowhere to go, but a cousin lived down here and offered him a place to stay. Their dogs didn’t get along, and after a few weeks, rather than asking him to leave, his cousin called the police to remove him from the premises. As he explained this, tears welled up in his eyes because it was all still fresh for him.

“I’m in a shitty situation, but I have all the things I need. I have fresh clothes, and a place to shower, and enough money for dog food. I’ll work 90 hours a week if you need me to,” he said. He just wanted that first paycheck so he could get a hotel room.

The only problem was figuring out what to do with his dog. Parting with her was off the table. “I got shot in the chest a few years ago, and she’s the one that saved my life,” he explained.

“And I would never ask you to give her up,” my brother replied, opening his phone to look at dog houses in case the dog had to be kept behind the store while he worked.

“I have a few options; maybe I can take her to the local PD when I’m at work,” the man said.

All this, and he still had a smile on his face. He had lost nearly everything except for his dog, but for some reason he had full faith he’d get back on his feet. After he left the room, the HR woman turned to my brother and said, “I understand now why you fought so hard to get him hired.” They changed his address in the system to the address of the store so that his paychecks would arrive there, along with anything else he needed to ship. In his past life, he was a mechanic, but his tools got lost in the moving process, so once he got a roof over his head, he would use his next paychecks to start buying tools again.

Every day my brother asked whether the background check had come in and granted himself one or two follow-up questions, trying to discern how much gray area he had to help this man. I don’t know, at this point, if he’s officially gotten the job, but as long as he hasn’t lied on his background check, he will.

My brother, who wanted to leave the grocery business within the next month, said this was God’s way of intervening and that he didn’t believe in coincidences. I smiled with him because although I don’t believe in God, I believe in him.

Clare Ashcraft writes The Mestiza where she makes observations about identity, psychology, and culture. She is a proud Ohioan.

Image by Lee Dubin.