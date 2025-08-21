Dear Republic,

Man, the easiest way to get on The Republic of Letters’ good side is to have some actual lived experience — and then to talk about it honestly and forthrightly, as Maria Sol does in this Pride Week piece on a line of work that almost everybody burns out from.

THE HUMANITARIAN WORKER STARTS OVER

I am in what’s called ‘the middle of life,’ and it’s not the age itself that matters — it’s what I have and haven’t achieved, the purpose I've pursued and occasionally lost sight of, and the love I’ve chased, discovered, and sometimes let slip away. For years, I’ve masked this vulnerability behind bright smiles, restless travel, and the relentless pursuit of affirmation. But now, I am ready to be seen fully.

There’s something radical in saying it out loud. Writing it down. Letting myself be seen as I am: a woman who has lived, lost, laughed, failed, quit jobs, quit men, rebuilt herself, and lost herself again. A woman who has spent nights alone in sterile hotel rooms and mornings surrounded by bombed-out streets, feeling more alive than in any corporate boardroom. A woman who has stood in a mirror tracing stretch marks as if they were a topography of everything survived.

I have spent twenty years circling the globe. Not as a tourist, but as an aid worker and then as an investigator of humanity’s worst moments. Afghanistan, Colombia, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Iraq, Syria, Myanmar, Yemen, Bangladesh, Ukraine … and other places where life and death switch places daily, where the absurd becomes routine: shelling outside while we argue inside over PowerPoint fonts; searching for wine and cheese in Kabul after months of stale rations; R&Rs that unravel into wild weekends because it’s the only way to feel something.

In every place, I looked for meaning — and a way to outrun myself.

This is not a triumphant memoir (essay at the moment). There are no heroes here. Only anti-heroes: men who left me raw, colleagues who taught me resilience, friends who pulled me back from the edge, strangers who showed me courage, and me — constantly morphing, trying to find meaning in the mess.

My backpack was initially filled with humanitarian clichés — Emergency Sex, The Idealist, and Eat Pray Love — books that romanticized purpose and self-discovery. But soon, I replaced them, growing cynical of neat narratives and tidy endings. Instead, my companions became Joan Didion’s Slouching Towards Bethlehem, Maggie Nelson’s The Argonauts, and Ottessa Moshfegh’s My Year of Rest and Relaxation, works that embraced messiness, doubt, and complexity, reflecting the uncomfortable truths I'd begun to face. I also did Ashrams, yoga teacher trainings, silent retreats, desperate hopes that a mantra or a guru might fix what I didn’t know how to fix myself. I learned how to start over. How to disappear. How to forgive myself — though I’m still working on that last one.

Eventually, illusions began to crack.

I tried to shrink myself to fit a mold that no longer exists: the woman who’s supposed to have a husband, children, stability, a perfect body. I lost twenty kilos, and people congratulated me on the weight, never the therapy or the milestones no one sees: leaving toxic jobs, choosing myself over unworthy men, surviving the humanitarian burnout that consumes so many. Fifteen kilos still cling to me like a stubborn reminder that healing is ongoing. I trace their outlines and think: this is where the grief lives, the rage, the moments I didn’t speak up.

This moment — here, now — is the junction. The point where old ways of being stopped working but new ways haven’t fully formed. The silence in my new apartment echoes louder than gunfire in the places I’ve left behind. The spacious, curated rooms I've designed here are not haunted by past selves, but instead are intentionally built from scratch — a warm sanctuary crafted to embrace all of me. Each carefully chosen detail reflects my journey toward wholeness rather than escape. This home holds my complexities and contradictions with tenderness, offering refuge rather than reminders of adrenaline-driven pursuits, past lovers, or miles traveled. Here, I've created a place where I can finally rest and reclaim myself fully.

But I don’t know what comes next.

I’m attempting to write a book ‘mapping the middle.’ Not the before, not the after — but the messy, uncertain middle. The years when you know yourself better than ever but still find yourself repeating mistakes. When you’re wise enough to see the patterns but still scared enough to fall back into them. When you feel your body changing faster than your mind can accept, and you wonder if desire — yours, for yourself, or for life — is something you’ll have to leave behind.

Because there’s another truth here: I don’t want to go quietly. I don’t want to become invisible just because the world says women past 40 are expendable. I want to talk about the pleasure that still surges in me: the first sip of wine after a mission, the softness of sheets after nights spent on concrete floors, the nights dancing in costume because pretending to be someone else feels safer than being myself.

I want to talk about the absurd.

The day in Kabul when I was given a bulletproof vest two sizes too big and told me to sit on it because ‘the shooting was coming from below.’ And it actually did. The evenings in Afghan guesthouses, drinking gin bottled in plastic water bottles with colleagues who cried when the Wi-Fi went out because it was their only connection to home or to ‘someone.’ The weekends in Bangkok or Dubai, where humanitarian workers turned into wild creatures in hotel bars, trying to shake off months of death and dust.

I want to talk about the endless PowerPoints on gender mainstreaming presented by men who didn’t know how to look a female colleague in the eye. The HR meetings that became Kafkaesque dramas. The moments of bleak humor that kept us alive, because if we couldn’t laugh, we would have drowned in despair.

I want to talk about love and the men who taught me about it.

There were those who made me believe I could stop running, who asked me to give it all up for them — and nearly convinced me. Relationships that became endless loops of tenderness and cruelty, passion and silence. I lost pieces of myself trying to edit my story to make them heroes. I dreamed of children we never had. I tried to forgive them even as I learned the art of forgiving myself first.

There were others: lovers who made me feel like a revelation and lovers who reduced me to a secret. Men who saw my strength as a challenge, my independence as rejection, my softness as an invitation to wound. Each one a chapter I wanted to skip, but each taught me something — even if it was only that I deserved more.

I want to talk about bodies.

Mine, which has been a battlefield and a refuge. Which hardened to carry trauma and softened when it began to trust again. Which grew heavy with unspoken grief, then lighter with the slow work of self-compassion. Which changed so fast during IVF attempts, during depression, during years in the field, that I barely recognized myself. I want to talk about how weight is a language — one the world reads cruelly and wrongly — and how I am learning to speak it in my own terms.

This is the beginning of a story I promised myself I’d write when I was brave enough to face the truth. One day is now.

Because I am 45, and I am done hiding.

Maria Sol is an international lawyer and analyst with two decades investigating human rights abuses in some of the world’s most complex crises, including Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen, and Ukraine. She now writes about resilience, transformation, and the messy middle of life in her Substack field notes from the spine

Photo by James Nachtwey

