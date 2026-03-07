The Republic of Letters

James Borden
2h

Exactly why I am not a hardcore Swiftie. Songs used to be reflections on the world around the singer not an excuse for secret messages about the singer's personal life.

David A. Westbrook
11h

I brought you a bottle of Fernet--

TERRY

Thanks so much; you can just put it over there--

AVERY

Are you really like directing an ad for them?

Laughed out loud.

