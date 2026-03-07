Dear Republic,

Can you have a Dimes Square week without a Matthew Gasda play? Not really. But, fortunately, we are able to share the opening excerpt from Gasda's new play, The Last Days of Downtown, which previews March 27 and opens April 17.

-ROL

THE LAST DAYS OF DOWNTOWN

ONE

Terry hangs out in his apartment with his Platonic scene girl friends Ashley and Avery, and a random guy, Salty, who is polishing off a line of coke.

It’s the night of Terry’s birthday party, more guests are imminent.

TERRY

Ashley--

ASHLEY

What’s up?

TERRY

What were you saying a second ago, about----were you fucking with me?

ASHLEY

I’m not Terry, sorry so basically she said... that you have a...

TERRY

A what...?

ASHLEY

A flogging fettish----and are not to be trusted --

TERRY

Oh my God.

ASHLEY

To be fair; when I pressed her -- she was like -- ‘okay I made that up, I just don’t like him.’

TERRY

But----why would someone do that?

ASHLEY

Because you’re ambitious in a very public way.

TERRY

That’s---

SALTY

Just to clarify--you’re not into flogging?

TERRY

No.

AVERY

Happy 40th birthday.

Someone buzzes.

Terry gets up.

AVERY

We’re just gonna get you really drunk tonight.

TERRY

We’ll see.

SALTY

--like so fucked up--

AVERY

Is my girlfriend invited to the party tonight?

TERRY

Sure.

SALTY

Who’s your girlfriend?

AVERY

She goes to FIT. Her name’s Lola.

SALTY

Avery--

AVERY

Stay calm--

SALTY

I——didn’t know you were gay--

ASHLEY

Dude, she’s literally like such a fuckboy on the DL,

ASHLEY

Avery was at some girls house, like started looking at Ubers, ordered a wait and save, did what needed to be done, and then literally goes, sorry my Ubers here...

AVERY

Bro I put my hair and am just efficient --

SALTY

Woooo.

AVERY

My guy: you are tweaking right now--

Nate knocks and enters.

NATE

Hey man happy birthday--

TERRY

Thanks Nate--

NATE

I brought you a bottle of Fernet--

TERRY

Thanks so much; you can just put it over there--

AVERY

Are you really like directing an ad for them?

AVERY

Clearly--

TERRY

No I’m in so much debt--

SALTY

Real--

ASHLEY

SO many people are trying to get me to go to the new Sov right now--

SALTY

Like who?

ASHLEY

Just people, Salty.

AVERY

The last time I went to Sovereign House and this random guy game up to and was like ‘I have high verbal IQ; I should be the father of your children.’

SALTY

You know, they’re very serious about breeding over there.

AVERY

Terry you won’t come if we go?

TERRY

You just admitted they’re all like eugenicist weirdos--

ASHLEY

But you aren’t being very fun.

TERRY

No one should expect traditional forms of fun at my party--

ASHLEY

Okay but then you can’t blame people when they migrate--

TERRY

Please everyone do not abandon me for some bullshit--

ASHLEY

I just want to go as like a pure like anthropologist--

NATE

Speaking of anthropology, before coming over here, I was on a like, fucking date, Hinge date in Bushwick where I met a 31-year-old ‘sculptor’ ... for mixed drinks, which were served by some like, 2009 era hipster frozen in amber--like ironic glasses and t shirt and everything; I even got offered me aeoli for my burger; and yeah. I got out of there, picked up a bag, came here.

SALTY

Nice.

AVERY

By the way, what do you, like, do Salty, if I may ask?

SALTY

I work at a startup.

AVERY

Nice.

SALTY

It’s fake--

AVERY

Nice.

ASHLEY

Nate, Iris will be here later; I dunno if that’s like--?

NATE

It’s fine----does she know I’m ---?

ASHLEY

Yeah I told her.

SALTY

I bought her chapbook recently, it’s pretty good--

NATE

She’s a beautiful writer unfortunately--

TERRY

I’ve lost the ability to focus on even short books; it’s disgusting--

AVERY

What time’s your flight to Sweden tomorrow Terry?

TERRY

Like in the evening--

SALTY

Oh Sweden----what are you what are you where are you going--?

TERRY

Oh there’s a screening of my last film in at this Stockholm festival --

ASHLEY

You need to get out of the city--

TERRY

I need to get a frontal lobotomy--

NATE

--meet a nice Swedish girl--

TERRY

No I’m perversely infatuated with someone and that’s not gonna change--

AVERY

Is she coming tonight?

TERRY

I dunno; our status is changing hourly--

NATE

A lot going on tonight; what’s her name again?

NATE

Oh-----you’re seeing Jessie----good for you man;

SALTY

She’s super cute--

TERRY

Yeah I know; I mean like tell me about it

SALTY

Her art is really good.

TERRY

I know.

ASHLEY

Terry-- did you invite Dave?

TERRY

She takes whatever she can get Salty; literally; Dave said he’s like writing and doesn’t wanna leave home; we’ll see--

SALTY

Oh by the way, I told Curtis it was your birthday. He might swing by.

TERRY

No Curtis dude.

SALTY

Oh shit I’m sorry.

TERRY

It’s fine; just.

AVERY

Does anyone see my keys?

SALTY

Gotcha. I can like try to tell him plans changed or--

TERRY

... I’m really just trying to keep this small... They’re right here.

AVERY

Thanks Terry.

NATE

You seem deep in thought Ashley.

ASHLEY

Does that surprise you?

AVERY

Terry----can Ashley and I stay here while you’re gone Terry? Our apartment is haunted--

TERRY

I would let you stay honestly, but I already promised Michael he could--

AVERY

I can’t believe you chose your male muse over us--

TERRY

Michael’s life is pretty unstable at the moment, so I think I have to defer to that.

TERRY

No I doubt it; and no, he’s in some play right now and doesn’t wanna miss any shows--

SALTY

He was really good in the movie...

TERRY

I know.

SALTY

So were you both.

ASHLEY

We had combined one total line--

TERRY

Hey you’re one to talk Miss Free Balthazar dinners--

NATE

Klay says he’s downstairs--

TERRY

Tell him to buzz 3A--

ASHLEY

He slides into my DMs literally every time I post a story; which is fine because that’s how I get him to buy me drugs--

AVERY

Look at this meme Victor made; it’s so funny--

ASHLEY

That is funny.

Terry lets in Klay.

TERRY

Sup dude--

KLAY

Yo--happy birthday man.

TERRY

Thanks Klay.

KLAY

What’s good.

TERRY

We’re just hangin out.

KLAY

Yeah that’s great. I’m down to hang. Hey boys; hey Ashley; and you must be...--

AVERY

Avery--I’m Ash’s roommate.

KLAY

Right on right on; that reminds me: Ash I have the ketamine nasal spray you requested.

ASHLEY

Thank God.

NATE

What are you up to days Klay? It’s been a second.

KLAY

Yeah it has. Time man, it flies. I write storylines for a video game company but I most likely have like two months before I’m replaced by AI; so I’m tryna finish my novel--

NATE

Nice.

ASHLEY

What’s the novel about?

KLAY

It’s just about a guy growing up in like bumblefuck nowhere and falling in love with a girl who works at a gas station and they have a kid and stuff. I sent Dave some pages to read and he was like, ‘dope’ but you gotta cut the adverbs and the crying scene.

AVERY

Can we put on some music?

TERRY

Yes. Just take my phone, pick whatever you want—

Avery puts on Leonard Cohen.

AVERY

—this bitch was trying to argue with me at Funny Bar last night that Leonard Cohen is reactionary—

TERRY

Insane--

ASHLEY

Klay I’m a pro--

AVERY

The same girl, by the way, was also like compulsively posting stories of her crayon drawings like they were Picassos—and tagging it as “hot girl art.”

AVERY

Terry get off Raya.

TERRY

Stop looking over my shoulder--

NATE

I’ve been thinking by the way---- I mean it kinda hit me just now that like Leonard and Dylan were so lucky to... exist in an era where you go through this a really like, ruinous relationship and write a breakup song and have the thing that ultimately have the song be the thing that matters to people -- and not the like gossip; like art used to be a way of getting beyond something that happened -- like you can hear it right, like in a song like this -- and now that’s not: people only care about the art if it’s connected to their personal or social lives in some narcissistic way--

ASHLEY

I really love your new single by the way Nate--

NATE

Are you serious? That’s so kind of you.

Matthew Gasda writes Novalis. He is the author of Dimes Square and Other Plays and The Sleepers.

Image: Production Still