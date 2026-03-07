The Last Days of Downtown
A New Play by Matthew Gasda
Dear Republic,
Can you have a Dimes Square week without a Matthew Gasda play? Not really. But, fortunately, we are able to share the opening excerpt from Gasda’s new play, The Last Days of Downtown, which previews March 27 and opens April 17.
-ROL
THE LAST DAYS OF DOWNTOWN
ONE
Terry hangs out in his apartment with his Platonic scene girl friends Ashley and Avery, and a random guy, Salty, who is polishing off a line of coke.
It’s the night of Terry’s birthday party, more guests are imminent.
TERRY
Ashley--
ASHLEY
What’s up?
TERRY
What were you saying a second ago, about----were you fucking with me?
ASHLEY
I’m not Terry, sorry so basically she said... that you have a...
TERRY
A what...?
ASHLEY
A flogging fettish----and are not to be trusted --
TERRY
Oh my God.
ASHLEY
To be fair; when I pressed her -- she was like -- ‘okay I made that up, I just don’t like him.’
TERRY
But----why would someone do that?
ASHLEY
Because you’re ambitious in a very public way.
TERRY
That’s---
SALTY
Just to clarify--you’re not into flogging?
TERRY
No.
AVERY
Happy 40th birthday.
Someone buzzes.
Terry gets up.
AVERY
We’re just gonna get you really drunk tonight.
TERRY
We’ll see.
SALTY
--like so fucked up--
AVERY
Is my girlfriend invited to the party tonight?
TERRY
Sure.
SALTY
Who’s your girlfriend?
AVERY
She goes to FIT. Her name’s Lola.
SALTY
Avery--
AVERY
Stay calm--
SALTY
I——didn’t know you were gay--
ASHLEY
Dude, she’s literally like such a fuckboy on the DL,
ASHLEY
Avery was at some girls house, like started looking at Ubers, ordered a wait and save, did what needed to be done, and then literally goes, sorry my Ubers here...
AVERY
Bro I put my hair and am just efficient --
SALTY
Woooo.
AVERY
My guy: you are tweaking right now--
Nate knocks and enters.
NATE
Hey man happy birthday--
TERRY
Thanks Nate--
NATE
I brought you a bottle of Fernet--
TERRY
Thanks so much; you can just put it over there--
AVERY
Are you really like directing an ad for them?
AVERY
Clearly--
TERRY
No I’m in so much debt--
SALTY
Real--
ASHLEY
SO many people are trying to get me to go to the new Sov right now--
SALTY
Like who?
ASHLEY
Just people, Salty.
AVERY
The last time I went to Sovereign House and this random guy game up to and was like ‘I have high verbal IQ; I should be the father of your children.’
SALTY
You know, they’re very serious about breeding over there.
AVERY
Terry you won’t come if we go?
TERRY
You just admitted they’re all like eugenicist weirdos--
ASHLEY
But you aren’t being very fun.
TERRY
No one should expect traditional forms of fun at my party--
ASHLEY
Okay but then you can’t blame people when they migrate--
TERRY
Please everyone do not abandon me for some bullshit--
ASHLEY
I just want to go as like a pure like anthropologist--
NATE
Speaking of anthropology, before coming over here, I was on a like, fucking date, Hinge date in Bushwick where I met a 31-year-old ‘sculptor’ ... for mixed drinks, which were served by some like, 2009 era hipster frozen in amber--like ironic glasses and t shirt and everything; I even got offered me aeoli for my burger; and yeah. I got out of there, picked up a bag, came here.
SALTY
Nice.
AVERY
By the way, what do you, like, do Salty, if I may ask?
SALTY
I work at a startup.
AVERY
Nice.
SALTY
It’s fake--
AVERY
Nice.
ASHLEY
Nate, Iris will be here later; I dunno if that’s like--?
NATE
It’s fine----does she know I’m ---?
ASHLEY
Yeah I told her.
SALTY
I bought her chapbook recently, it’s pretty good--
NATE
She’s a beautiful writer unfortunately--
TERRY
I’ve lost the ability to focus on even short books; it’s disgusting--
AVERY
What time’s your flight to Sweden tomorrow Terry?
TERRY
Like in the evening--
SALTY
Oh Sweden----what are you what are you where are you going--?
TERRY
Oh there’s a screening of my last film in at this Stockholm festival --
ASHLEY
You need to get out of the city--
TERRY
I need to get a frontal lobotomy--
NATE
--meet a nice Swedish girl--
TERRY
No I’m perversely infatuated with someone and that’s not gonna change--
AVERY
Is she coming tonight?
TERRY
I dunno; our status is changing hourly--
NATE
A lot going on tonight; what’s her name again?
NATE
Oh-----you’re seeing Jessie----good for you man;
SALTY
She’s super cute--
TERRY
Yeah I know; I mean like tell me about it
SALTY
Her art is really good.
TERRY
I know.
ASHLEY
Terry-- did you invite Dave?
TERRY
She takes whatever she can get Salty; literally; Dave said he’s like writing and doesn’t wanna leave home; we’ll see--
SALTY
Oh by the way, I told Curtis it was your birthday. He might swing by.
TERRY
No Curtis dude.
SALTY
Oh shit I’m sorry.
TERRY
It’s fine; just.
AVERY
Does anyone see my keys?
SALTY
Gotcha. I can like try to tell him plans changed or--
TERRY
... I’m really just trying to keep this small... They’re right here.
AVERY
Thanks Terry.
NATE
You seem deep in thought Ashley.
ASHLEY
Does that surprise you?
AVERY
Terry----can Ashley and I stay here while you’re gone Terry? Our apartment is haunted--
TERRY
I would let you stay honestly, but I already promised Michael he could--
AVERY
I can’t believe you chose your male muse over us--
TERRY
Michael’s life is pretty unstable at the moment, so I think I have to defer to that.
TERRY
No I doubt it; and no, he’s in some play right now and doesn’t wanna miss any shows--
SALTY
He was really good in the movie...
TERRY
I know.
SALTY
So were you both.
ASHLEY
We had combined one total line--
TERRY
Hey you’re one to talk Miss Free Balthazar dinners--
NATE
Klay says he’s downstairs--
TERRY
Tell him to buzz 3A--
ASHLEY
He slides into my DMs literally every time I post a story; which is fine because that’s how I get him to buy me drugs--
AVERY
Look at this meme Victor made; it’s so funny--
ASHLEY
That is funny.
Terry lets in Klay.
TERRY
Sup dude--
KLAY
Yo--happy birthday man.
TERRY
Thanks Klay.
KLAY
What’s good.
TERRY
We’re just hangin out.
KLAY
Yeah that’s great. I’m down to hang. Hey boys; hey Ashley; and you must be...--
AVERY
Avery--I’m Ash’s roommate.
KLAY
Right on right on; that reminds me: Ash I have the ketamine nasal spray you requested.
ASHLEY
Thank God.
NATE
What are you up to days Klay? It’s been a second.
KLAY
Yeah it has. Time man, it flies. I write storylines for a video game company but I most likely have like two months before I’m replaced by AI; so I’m tryna finish my novel--
NATE
Nice.
ASHLEY
What’s the novel about?
KLAY
It’s just about a guy growing up in like bumblefuck nowhere and falling in love with a girl who works at a gas station and they have a kid and stuff. I sent Dave some pages to read and he was like, ‘dope’ but you gotta cut the adverbs and the crying scene.
AVERY
Can we put on some music?
TERRY
Yes. Just take my phone, pick whatever you want—
Avery puts on Leonard Cohen.
AVERY
—this bitch was trying to argue with me at Funny Bar last night that Leonard Cohen is reactionary—
TERRY
Insane--
ASHLEY
Klay I’m a pro--
AVERY
The same girl, by the way, was also like compulsively posting stories of her crayon drawings like they were Picassos—and tagging it as “hot girl art.”
AVERY
Terry get off Raya.
TERRY
Stop looking over my shoulder--
NATE
I’ve been thinking by the way---- I mean it kinda hit me just now that like Leonard and Dylan were so lucky to... exist in an era where you go through this a really like, ruinous relationship and write a breakup song and have the thing that ultimately have the song be the thing that matters to people -- and not the like gossip; like art used to be a way of getting beyond something that happened -- like you can hear it right, like in a song like this -- and now that’s not: people only care about the art if it’s connected to their personal or social lives in some narcissistic way--
ASHLEY
I really love your new single by the way Nate--
NATE
Are you serious? That’s so kind of you.
Matthew Gasda writes Novalis. He is the author of Dimes Square and Other Plays and The Sleepers.
Image: Production Still
