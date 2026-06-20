Dear Republic,

We are very pleased to present Judson Vail, known in these pages for his wanderings, his fiction, and his dreams, writing here on the fantasies and realities of the American West.

-ROL

As a young man I set out from Austin to Montana. I was in search of open spaces and big skies, remote wonder, Western transcendence. I was also running away from a breakup, and figured that since my best days were behind me and I’d be single forever, I might as well go get a job on a ranch and live in a bunkhouse. A pattern of 3s haunted the enterprise: 23 years old in my 1993 Ford pickup in the year 2013, but I didn’t really know or care what that meant. I wasn’t channeling Pythagoras so much as Lonesome Dove and Merle Haggard. I had just finished Larry McMurtry’s cowboy epic, and was always listening to the country tune “Big City,” in which a weary Haggard pleads to be set loose in the middle of Montana.

Camper shell on my truck and a thick AAA road atlas by my side, I made my way west to the Big Bend Region, then up through the Guadalupe Mountains and into New Mexico. I slept in National Parks and along remote roadsides in the pickup bed, a .22 revolver next to my pillow. I didn’t know exactly what I’d do with it if someone came knocking in the middle of the night. Maybe I’d throw it at them, or offer it as a gift, insisting it was the nicest thing I owned. An early April blizzard covered the Rocky Mountains and I continued on through snow for the next week, up to Denver to stay with friends, camping alone in the Big Horn mountains of Wyoming. Then finally into the vast plains of Montana and west over to the Yellowstone River, where it cut through the mountains to form a little place called Paradise Valley.

I had gotten a seasonal job on a ranch in the mountains above the valley, a pristine, picturesque little nook in the Rockies called Tom Miner Basin. The ranch sat in a glacial bowl, surrounded by ten-thousand foot peaks and crisscrossed by snowmelt creeks. It was the most beautiful place I’d ever seen. Including leased grazing land the property spanned about 20,000 acres and bordered the northern edge of Yellowstone National Park. My official title upon hiring was “Landscaper” but it was a small operation, and after a few of the other seasonal workers got fired or snuck off in the middle of the night, I started helping with the land and livestock work. I had clawed my way up the ranks to Cowboy.

Not an actual cowboy, obviously. Those hadn’t existed for perhaps a hundred years or more. In fact, there might be no other vocation among the human race that is so mythologized and also lasted for such a short period. Consider other great Halloween costumes: The Samurai had at least a 500-year run. Pirates plied the seas for millennia, and a few still eke out an honest living to this day. The cowboy however, the true cowboy who was actually needed to rustle and wrangle and drive cattle, was around for less than half a century. One man could’ve seen the rise and fall of the profession during his own career.

Oliver Loving and Charles Goodnight, the men whom Lonesome Dove is based on, set out on their first big cattle drive from Texas north into New Mexico and beyond in 1866, establishing the legendary Goodnight-Loving trail and ushering in the professional cowboy era. In 1874 barbed wire was patented, and by 1881 a quarter of a million miles of fence was strung across the West. By the mid 1890s the open range was closed, most cowboys were out of a job, and the rodeo was invented, starting the long tradition of reenacting livestock work rather than actually doing it for money, which is what has persisted ever since.

At the B Bar Ranch we tended to an unusual breed of bovine called Ancient White Park cattle, lean stock originating from the British Isles and considered rare and endangered. The herd was a kind of livestock conservation effort undertaken by the New York billionaire heiress who owned the ranch, and as far as I could tell we were to treat them like pets. We herded them mostly on foot, not walking directly towards the innocent beasts but at gentle angles, hands placed non-threateningly behind our backs, avoiding any offensive eye contact. To even call it “herding” would be a stretch. Mostly we were just moving groups from one small pasture through a gate to another so as to prevent overgrazing. We spoke to them as softly as possible and never raised our voices. We used no electric prods, quirts, lariats, lassos, branding irons, whips or whistles. It was the “organic, low-stress” method, good for cattle’s mental wellbeing and good for the tenderness of the beef they would all eventually become. Sometimes as I crisscrossed a pasture back and forth with my hands clasped behind me, I caught a cow looking my way with dull eyes, chewing its cud and likely wondering, “What the hell are you doing?”

Even so, I largely saw the merit in all these practices. Perhaps I am smarter than a cow and perhaps not, but either way I don’t see the point in getting all loud and riled up when trying to communicate something to them. Gus McCrea would have thought it was all pretty goofy no doubt, but it’s not as if I felt cheated. I didn’t really want to be a serious cowboy all that bad anyway. On my quest into the West I was looking for wide open spaces and solitude more than any traditional way of life, and that’s why “Big City” spoke to me as much as Lonesome Dove.

Merle Haggard’s 1982 hit is simple and perfect, narrated by a working man who dreams of escaping to Montana. The straightforward chords and melody along with Haggard’s crooning California twang stirred a rebellious desire in me that I had never known before. The romanticization of the West is subtle and tasteful, a plea for nothing more than freedom from pointless labor and dirty sidewalks, a mild but firm middle finger to the Man:

Turn me loose set me free

Somewhere in the middle of Montana

Give me all I’ve got coming to me

And keep your retirement

And your so-called social security

Big city turn me loose and set me free

Country music, an artistic medium that has done more than any other to keep the myth of the West alive, is often in a tacky contest with itself to prove its own authenticity. Artists and songs and personas are constantly making claims to being the most Western, the most cowboy. This isn’t just the trademark of the travesty called country music that’s played on the radio today, but has been going on since Gene Autry made his debut in the 1930s. Even then the working cowboy era was already over. There’s never really been such a thing as a country music singing cowboy. The trope is a concoction of two lifestyles that never crossed paths. Much like the rodeo, country music is what arose after the cowboy was gone, an ode to the past that then began to confuse itself with the real thing. Haggard’s “Big City” cleverly eschews this tradition however, giving us an authentic longing for something still attainable.

In late September of that year on the ranch, a grizzly bear started eating the cows. The Tom Miner Basin has one of the larger populations of grizzlies in the lower 48, and early fall is the season of hyperphagia, the period before hibernation when the bears eat for 22 hours a day, consuming 20,000 calories. Most of the summer they can live off berries and roots and a scavenged moose now and then, but come fall that just doesn’t cut it. I remember the first grizzly I ever saw, rooting around in a pasture for caraway with nothing on its mind but food. It was not scurrying about like a chipmunk or popping its head up to check its surroundings every few seconds like a deer. It was clearly a thing that had no predators. It wasn’t worried at all about something sneaking up on it, for it would handily annihilate that thing. When it wanted to try out the next pasture over it pawed down a strand of barbed wire and let itself through like a WWE wrestler, like it owned the place.

After the bovine carcasses started appearing, the cowboy work got serious. We hoped the first dead cow we found was an anomaly. We didn’t even quite want to admit what it might be that could so quickly devour an entire cow, stripping it down to a skeleton with a few tatters of meat hanging off the bones. Maybe the victim had just keeled over, and a large pack of wolverines got to it right away. Perhaps it was only wolves. Just a harmless family of wolves. Then the next morning there was another carcass, and the next another, and we knew that only a bear could be leaving such a bloody wake of carnage. A bear that had developed a taste for the diminutive cattle, the perfect size for picking off and fattening up on before the long winter.

Each morning became a high stakes investigative patrol. These pretty little endangered cows weren’t cheap, and a serial killer was on the loose. The ranch had been in operation for decades and never experienced anything like it. Early autumn the air was already getting chilly, snow falling higher up in the mountains. One sunrise I set out on a four-wheeler, bundled up in the cold and crisp air, and made my way along a hillside trail, looking for a herd of heifers down in a pasture dotted with willows. I stopped when I saw two four-legged creatures preoccupied with a heap on the ground before them, yanking and pulling at it with their muzzles. My first thought was that it was a pair of wolves scavenging. But damn those were light-colored wolves. I peered through the binoculars and saw that it was not wolves scavenging, but labradors. The ranch owner’s purebreds were happily feasting on the skimpy remains of yet another one of her rare expensive cows. I called it in on the radio and got the hell out of there.

Later that day we had to move a sick steer. We came upon it lying on its side, unable to move, surrounded by other steers in the herd. A few thin, long, pointy red pizzles could be seen hanging between legs, suggesting certain foul play that I didn’t care to think about. It was a dark time on the B Bar. We told the perverts to back off and heaved the ailing animal into the back of a trailer, gave it a shot of antibiotics, and hauled it away to its own private pasture across the ranch. The next morning I went to check on it and there was nothing left but bones and a few mats of hide and a head. No meat, no organs. What an end to a life, I thought, looking around, over my shoulder. I was alone and it was very quiet out there and I was standing over a very recent grizzly kill. Whatever we were dealing with was in charge. It was eating whatever it wanted whenever it wanted and I thought about that for a moment longer and then hopped on the four-wheeler and fled.

We lost seven cows in seven days. State grizzly experts suspected it was one individual bear. There was nothing we could do but call the trucks to come haul the cattle off, down to their wintering property, like snowbirding retirees. The herds were moved every year, but this time it had to happen about a month early, just to put an end to the bloodshed. We got on horses to round them up, and I was finally riding high in the saddle in Montana. I remember sitting horseback at a gate, waiting for the others to push a group of cows my way. There was a little creek lined with thick willows, and the horse did not like being there at all. He wouldn’t stand still, trying to see what was behind him down by the creek, nervous as a cat, stomping and blowing and jerking his head this way and that. No one else was in sight, and I remember that being a long, long wait, trying to calm the horse, trying to keep my wits about me, grim visions of that bloodthirsty bear charging out of the willows to take me down. Finally I had found the American West.

It’s changing, and has been at a rapid rate since Europeans started to scuttle across its deserts and mountains. First it was the introduction of cattle and horses, then it was dams and suburban sprawl, now it’s data centers and border walls. There have always been those trying to tame (destroy) the West, the ones who have no connection to the American tradition of big blue skies and true wilderness. Water will always be the main issue, and the human forces listed above disturb the natural hydrological cycle to an ever-increasing degree, each brilliant idea more disruptive than the last. I read a headline the other day about fishing restrictions being lifted at some reservoirs in Colorado and Oregon. There was no point to catch limits, wildlife officials said, since the manmade lakes were expected to dry up anyway.

I don’t think the West of Larry McMurtry’s Lonesome Dove still exists, but I do think Merle Haggard’s “Big City” West does. It is a vast place that won’t easily be done away with, hard as some may try. Enormous swaths of it are still federally protected, and a small coterie of private landowners yet cling to the tradition of ranching, keeping large tracts likewise safe from development. Anyone can buy a license and go hunt and kill his or her own meat. You can still go get lost and die in the woods if you want. And in some remote basin of the Rockies a grizzly bear might be raiding a ranch, trying to eat as many cows as it can before winter comes.

Judson Vail is a writer from Austin, Texas.