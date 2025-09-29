The Republic of Letters

The Republic of Letters

Kitty's Corner
2h

This is pretty great. I graduated college in 2010, but I have always hated my experience and going to college remains my life's greatest regret. It was fucking awful.

Super happy to see people finally acknowledge that those of us who grew up without friends didn't suddenly develop friendships in college. I spent so much of my time alone in school. And the people were awful!

