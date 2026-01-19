Having read Michael Clune’s debut novel Pan soon after it came out last summer, I have been puzzled to see it not receive more attention here on Substack, where its natural readership would seem to be well represented.

Pan’s fifteen-year-old protagonist, Nick, is growing up in a Chicago suburb in the early nineties. His parents are divorced, and when the novel opens he is sent to live with his father in a new development on the outskirts of town. One day in the middle of geometry class, he forgets how to breathe.

It is the first in a series of terrifying episodes of being estranged from his own body that before long lead him to ask to be taken to the emergency room, where he is diagnosed with panic disorder.

The diagnosis is too embarrassing to reveal to his best friend, Ty, but he tells Sarah, a classmate with whom he unexpectedly finds intimacy through a shared appreciation of the soft-rock anthem “More Than a Feeling” (“The song has like literally got a door in the middle of it.”).

She takes an interest, suggesting the word panic may have something to do with Pan, the god of untamed nature.

Is it possible, they wonder, that Nick’s uncanny sense that he could leap out of his own head might be… more than a feeling?

A somewhat different account of these events appeared in the May 2023 issue of Harper’s, where it was presented as a memoir. In interviews, Clune has described how he started the manuscript in the manner of his earlier autobiographical writings White-Out and Gamelife, only to decide midway through to rework the material as a novel. In the process, he added in elements that depart from his own story, distinguishing the work from autofiction.

Since its release, Pan has been praised as a Bildungsroman and a realist evocation of a particular time, place, and age group. Though the book succeeds in these modes as well, I disagree with such a reading.

To my mind, Pan is above all an outstanding example of the novel of ideas. This is not, however, to suggest the work is filled with abstract speculation. On the contrary, its prose is deeply grounded in direct experience—and distinctively that of a teenager. Clune is attentive to the ways an adolescent mind has yet to lose touch with the fresh perceptions and reveries of childhood, and he is nearly as good as Richard Hughes in his classic High Wind Over Jamaica at rendering the mysterious world of early life.

In his desperate search for inner peace, Nick—who soon rules out psychiatric intervention as irrelevant and counterproductive—is driven to pursue a set of closely interrelated reflections on the nature of consciousness, beauty, and the divine. He does so on his own through precocious encounters with various artifacts of high culture—Oscar Wilde’s Salomé, Camus’ Myth of Sisyphus, and works by Bach, Baudelaire, Proust, and Bellini—and also in the company of a circle of mostly older, cooler, and wealthier friends with which, partly through Sarah, he and Ty fall in.

The group is led by a pair of brothers who have converted an old barn on their family’s property into a stoner hangout and site for neopagan ritual. In this milieu—so unlike that of his Catholic high school despite several overlapping members—Nick’s susceptibility to abnormal states of mind is not a social liability but a source of curiosity and even a mark of prestige. Shortly after his introduction to the group at the barn, he is invited to a ceremonial observance of Belt Day (an Anglicized variant, it would seem, of the Celtic Mayday festival known as Beltane), where after a rite involving a crawlspace and a sedated mouse the disturbing power within him seems to exit his body. But soon it is back, depriving him of sleep in the form of generalized anxiety, as he is newly diagnosed.

While the story that follows is by no means without incident, its real drama lies in Nick’s progressive understanding of the meaning of his condition. Each insight forms a moment in a dialectic that grows richer and more compelling as it unfolds. Along the way, this line of thought takes on a definite social tendency, one which might be called conservative or even reactionary.

By means of the unlikely yet oddly suitable materials of teenage mental illness and stoner epiphanies, the novel seeks to call into question the contemporary ethos of personal fulfillment and revive the authority of older cultural forms such as great art and religion. Of the reviews of Pan I have seen in major outlets—all of them approving—not a single one has taken any notice of this element. To ignore Clune’s challenge to the liberal consensus that is now, for better or worse, in retreat is to refuse to engage with the very ideas that are of the essence of his work.

Pan’s social critique is posed most sharply when Nick comes to doubt the working hypothesis on his disorder held by his friends at the barn—that he is possessed by the ancient Greek god of the novel’s title—and favors instead an alternative theory proposed by Ty:

“The family is pretty basic, right? I mean, it’s biological. It attaches us, kind of, to the earth, to other species and shit. It’s like when you’re in a family, part of you, maybe most of you, isn’t totally in you, isn’t totally there at any given moment, but is sort of spread out through time—backward and forward—through the people in your family who are dead and the people in your family who aren’t even alive yet.” “And so if your family breaks up?” Ty was quiet for a little while, driving. “I mean,” he said finally. “It’s kind of like you are, right? Like, you’re not spread out at all. You’re all right here.” He cast me a sidelong glance as he drove. “And you’re not very tied to the earth, let’s face it. You’re loosely attached to the earth, too loose.... Looseness. Isn’t that what you say your panic attacks make you feel like?”

The contrast is all the more pointed given that Ty’s own family, while intact, is not a happy one. Ty is the novel’s sole black character, though his race is never made an issue. His father is a doctor. His mother, one of the few adults Nick knows who reads books, is described as a feminist of sorts, one whose ideological convictions “seemed to be a kind of deep magic, one that left no discernible effect on the surface of her life.” In her marriage, she is controlled and beaten. The violence is severe enough on at least one occasion to leave a disfiguring scar.

Ty dreams of defending his mother by force, and Nick foresees he will one day succeed all too well. But whatever happens, Ty will never be reduced to Nick’s rootless state: “If I kill my dad, I’ll be even more part of the family. Killing your dad is a very family thing to do.”

Though this Divorce theory of Nick’s panic attacks, as it comes to be called, does not finally supersede the Pan theory, neither is it rejected. Rather, it seems to apply to the same set of facts on a different level of reality. A major theme of the novel is the emptiness and instability of Nick’s life with his well-meaning but reserved and often absent father. This depiction of growing up in a broken home against a background of suburban anomie is affecting and even insightful, whether or not one believes the situation calls for a return to a more traditional way of life. At the end, Nick is sent back to his mother’s care in his childhood home, which despite appearances is no less desolate or insecure a refuge than his father’s lonely townhouse. When he arrives, he sits down with her in front of a plate of cookies she has set out for him on a clean kitchen table and reflects:

She doesn’t know either. She has been trying to fix things, to make things better. Just like Dad. Just like me. And I saw her looking at me, at my face and head and chest, and I thought, She too is looking at the idea of a family, looking in from the outside.

As for religion, Nick’s spiritual experience, which throughout the main arc of the novel has been portrayed in terms of communion with a pagan deity, is at the very end identified with traditional faith. Nick stays home one day from school, waits until his mother has gone off to work and he is alone, installs himself in the most sheltered spot in the house (the bathroom), prays to “God,” and opens an oversized art book he has borrowed to the page reproducing Bellini’s famous portrait of Doge Leonardo Loredan. In describing the revelation that comes next, which recalls Mark 8:22-26, Nick for the first time refers to Pan—if indeed it is Pan he is talking about—with a reverentially capitalized pronoun: “I put on a little of His knowledge.” Thus the ecstatic youthful mysticism developed over the greater part of the narrative turns out to be a path to orthodoxy. And as throughout the novel, great art is here valued not as a monument to human achievement and a precious window into our past but a transcendent source of timeless wisdom.

I can only think the novel would have been received with more caution by Bookforum, the New Yorker, The Nation, and the like had its author’s public views been better known outside of the academy.

To get a sense of where Clune stood, reviewers last spring had only to refer to his controversial opinion piece published the previous fall in the Chronicle of Higher Education, where he—then a professor of English at Case Western—decried the liberal activism of his colleagues there and throughout the American academic community. He has since testified on behalf of Ohio Senate Bill 1, which in the name of depoliticizing the university radically restricts academic freedom and faculty labor rights. He left Case Western this fall to take a position at a new conservative civics center legislatively established at Ohio State for the sake of combatting “leftist ideology.”

But though awareness of Clune’s post-liberal outlook might have made reviews of his novel more critical, it is unlikely to have made them any more perceptive. Pan avoids the narrow range of social issues commonly debated in American public life; its reactionary worldview is much stranger and more fundamental. If you are personally in sympathy with that sort of thing—as are many here on Substack—then this is the book for you! But if like me you have a different perspective, I would urge you to give this novel a try even so. It is a powerful work of art that will enchant and astonish, even if its message fails to persuade.

