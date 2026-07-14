Dear Republic,

We continue with select pieces for our “Projects” prompt.

-ROL

THE PROJECT THAT CHOSE ME

To understand my writing project, you need to know that I’m a soul reader, able to align my consciousness with people’s soul consciousness and give them their own soul’s answers to their most deeply urgent questions. I’m accustomed to receiving messages of various kinds, often for me—and when I get out of my own way, the information is usually accurate.

About 30 years ago, when I was meditating, a voice in my head said, “Write this down.” It was information about the “soul guilds,” telling me which guilds my brother, our parents, and I belonged to. While interesting, it seemed useless, so I forgot about it. Several months later, the messages starting coming in regularly, giving me an entire system of why souls choose to send parts of themselves into human lives, including which of six guilds the souls were initiated into, with the explanation that each of us belongs to the “guild” that our soul belongs to. Each soul guild has a “guildgift”—a talent, gift, or drive that is the member’s primary purpose in life. Each guild has six specialties, which are essentially pathways for carrying out that purpose. The message made clear that every person belongs to one soul guild and has one specialty in this lifetime.

So here I was, somebody who could do soul readings but who didn’t believe in spiritual systems. I don’t believe that any human being can understand the vastness of the universe and Whoever-runs-this-joint (assuming that some Whoever does). People develop religions with rules, but they’re just people. The good thing about being raised unorthodoxly Jewish is that I was trained to question everything. So what was I doing with this soul guild system that was becoming increasingly compelling?

Over several years, I wrote everything down as it arrived. The hardest was the seventh guild, the one for souls that have developed—over many lives—an appetite or aptitude for enjoying harming others. At some tipping point, they are wrenched out of their original guild and become part of the Doers-of-Harm Guild. Writing down the six different reasons that, and ways in which, people enjoy hurting other living beings almost made me vomit. It was awful. But I was already deeply committed to the work.

About 4-5 years into the process, I went to the Montana Artists Refuge to turn everything into a manuscript. I went in winter, when the bitter cold would keep me inside writing. My aim for the first draft was to organize the words verbatim, in the language of the source. I gave an artist friend some passages from the Artists Guild to read. He said he had to read every sentence three times—not because I wasn’t a good writer but because the material was so dense. Uh oh. More work.

But I was worried about tampering with the original. So I asked the source for help. It gave me examples for most of the specialties and ordered me to find a teacher of Kabbalah, because I would need it. This was in the 1990s, when I didn’t know how to find a good teacher who would take on a nonorthodox female as a student. But then I found one—as well as the books I needed to help me teach myself. The source was right: the resonance between the soul guilds and Kabbalah was astonishing.

Then life interfered: divorce, two simultaneous kinds of cancer, chemo, radiation, moving, writing and publishing two other books—and teaching in Europe for up to 18 weeks a year. Still I kept receiving more information and writing it down. Eventually I had roughly 110,000 words. I would hole up in Pagosa Springs for a week every winter, working on the manuscript—which by now included meditations for finding one’s guild, meditations for one’s guild, and other exercises, all from the source. An editor friend read my fourth draft and wanted even more information. But who would take a manuscript that big from an unknown author?

Another friend referred me to a woman who teaches ghostwriting. This brilliant teacher explained that my writing (mostly the source’s writing) was “symphonic,” in a modern world that wants a more rock or jazz style. We worked two days a week for several months. In the end the manuscript was down to 65,000 words. But even though it was clear, I felt that the text itself had lost its magic. Still, I wanted to get the book out in the world, where the Doers-of-Harm were coming out of the woodwork in droves. I wanted people to know who they are—and that nobody can love a Doer-of-Harm into not being a Doer-of-Harm, because they have no receptors for love.

This past birthday shook me up. I realized that living in the present (something cancer had taught me to do) had prevented me from noticing that the future was now intruding on my present. I was 79, with three unfinished book manuscripts (the other two are novels) in my computer. If I didn’t finish them now, they would die with me. So I tackled the rewrite of the introduction in earnest and gave the manuscript to a writer friend to read. She has lots of questions and comments, some of which are valuable. I am giving myself August and September to finish all the revising and editing.

The most profound change in me—beyond my commitment to the source—came from seeing that the soul guild system works. My contempt for systems—based on other people’s insistence that their belief system was the only one—slowly dissolved. I saw that even my teaching involves creating open-ended systems that give people room to be themselves. This writing project is the most important work I’ve ever done; if I have to self-publish, I will. After all, “somebody up there,” as my father used to say, gave me this material for a reason. I can’t fall down on the job.

Natalie Reid, author of The Spiritual Alchemist: Working with the Voice of Your Soul, teaches writing workshops at the confluence of creativity, self-awareness, and spirituality. Her poems, stories, and creative nonfiction have appeared in Another Chicago Magazine, eMerge, LIGHT, Natural Bridge, Persimmon Tree, and 13th Moon, among others, and four anthologies.

Image by William Blake