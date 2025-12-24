EXCHANGE

I wrote a list of what the holiday cost me:

half a sweater, a postcard from a place

I won’t return to, receipts

for things that never brightened anyone.

You were a telephone that rang

only for itself.

You were the sweater I lacked

the courage to wear.

On Christmas Eve I went to the church lot

because its lights looked like a city

forgiving itself.

Three cars. A woman crying

into a thermos, her hands folded

over a headline that read her back.

I stayed in my car and practiced

being a passerby.

I tried the name of someone

who might miss me:

it sounded like a bell. It sounded like need.

At midnight a siren crossed town

and the stars arranged themselves

as if rehearsed for loneliness.

I drove home and opened the tin

my mother sent: the biscuits stale,

and therefore perfect.

I left one on the sill

for whatever ghost still walked the street.

It drew a moth, then another,

then a small furious congregation.

I thought of the animal in me

that wanted to be loved,

and the animal that refused repair.

I slept with the light on

and dreamed of roadside diners

where strangers ate each other’s words.

By morning the biscuits were gone,

the moths gone, and whatever plans I’d made

had been eaten slowly, without malice.

I made coffee and set the kettle on again,

as if repeated heat could still

pass for hope.

ORNAMENT OF ONE

The lights are skilled at pretending

they belong to a city.

I plug one cord into the wall

and the room claims belonging for me.

A plastic angel leans; her head

a small, resigned moon.

I hang a single bulb on the mantel

and watch it wobble like a thought

that won’t decide.

Downstairs, laughter slices

the night into warm, exact quarters.

I chew cold ham, thinking

of the phone I will not lift.

Snow stitches the window shut.

In the glass, my face is a borrowed coin:

recognizable, passed hand to hand,

tired of making change.

I whisper my wish. It answers politely

and gives itself to the neighbors.

When the angel tilts, I steady her,

as if small public mercies

might issue a visa.

Outside, trees trade light

for a deeper dark.

Inside, I set the bulb in a bowl of water

to make the room appear full.

I go to bed like someone

who has rehearsed grief.

By morning the bulb is cold as currency,

the angel on her side,

perfectly human.

David Anson Lee is a physician, philosopher, and poet whose work explores solitude, memory, and the ethical weather of ordinary life. His poems have appeared in Ink Sweat & Tears, Silver Birch Press, Eunoia Review, and elsewhere. He lives in Texas.

Painting by Geertgen tot Sint Jans