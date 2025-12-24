The Republic of Letters' Christmas Poetry Anthology
Poems by David Anson Lee
EXCHANGE
I wrote a list of what the holiday cost me:
half a sweater, a postcard from a place
I won’t return to, receipts
for things that never brightened anyone.
You were a telephone that rang
only for itself.
You were the sweater I lacked
the courage to wear.
On Christmas Eve I went to the church lot
because its lights looked like a city
forgiving itself.
Three cars. A woman crying
into a thermos, her hands folded
over a headline that read her back.
I stayed in my car and practiced
being a passerby.
I tried the name of someone
who might miss me:
it sounded like a bell. It sounded like need.
At midnight a siren crossed town
and the stars arranged themselves
as if rehearsed for loneliness.
I drove home and opened the tin
my mother sent: the biscuits stale,
and therefore perfect.
I left one on the sill
for whatever ghost still walked the street.
It drew a moth, then another,
then a small furious congregation.
I thought of the animal in me
that wanted to be loved,
and the animal that refused repair.
I slept with the light on
and dreamed of roadside diners
where strangers ate each other’s words.
By morning the biscuits were gone,
the moths gone, and whatever plans I’d made
had been eaten slowly, without malice.
I made coffee and set the kettle on again,
as if repeated heat could still
pass for hope.
ORNAMENT OF ONE
The lights are skilled at pretending
they belong to a city.
I plug one cord into the wall
and the room claims belonging for me.
A plastic angel leans; her head
a small, resigned moon.
I hang a single bulb on the mantel
and watch it wobble like a thought
that won’t decide.
Downstairs, laughter slices
the night into warm, exact quarters.
I chew cold ham, thinking
of the phone I will not lift.
Snow stitches the window shut.
In the glass, my face is a borrowed coin:
recognizable, passed hand to hand,
tired of making change.
I whisper my wish. It answers politely
and gives itself to the neighbors.
When the angel tilts, I steady her,
as if small public mercies
might issue a visa.
Outside, trees trade light
for a deeper dark.
Inside, I set the bulb in a bowl of water
to make the room appear full.
I go to bed like someone
who has rehearsed grief.
By morning the bulb is cold as currency,
the angel on her side,
perfectly human.
David Anson Lee is a physician, philosopher, and poet whose work explores solitude, memory, and the ethical weather of ordinary life. His poems have appeared in Ink Sweat & Tears, Silver Birch Press, Eunoia Review, and elsewhere. He lives in Texas.
Painting by Geertgen tot Sint Jans
Lovely