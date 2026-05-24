The Republic of Letters + Tessa Hadley

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript111The Republic of Letters + Tessa HadleyA recording from The Republic of Letters's live videoThe Republic of Letters and Tessa HadleyMay 24, 2026111ShareTranscriptGet more from The Republic of Letters in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Republic of LettersSubscribeAuthorsThe Republic of LettersTessa HadleyWrites Tessa Hadley SubscribeRecent PostsThe Republic of Letters + Andrew MartinFeb 21 • The Republic of Letters and Andrew Martin