The Republic of Letters

The Republic of Letters

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Timo Tengri's avatar
Timo Tengri
10h

Sounds like a generic poor me overcoming adversity and unfairness whinge fest. Words and literature can be beautiful but mishandled is simply a waste of time. Your time is too precious. Be mindful.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Republic of Letters
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture