Dear Republic,

We are thrilled to announce a — bum ba bum — new feature! It’s a Book Club. We’ll try to do it monthly, and are very excited to build community in this way around a shared love of reading.

The first one is hosted by ROL co-founder and all-around mensch

. The book is

by Substack luminary

.

Unfixed

The way it works is that if you wish to attend, write in to republic.of.letters.substack@gmail.com with “Unfixed” in the subject line.

We’re capping this at the first 12 sign-ups so write in quickly! If you are among the lucky 12, you read the book and join a Zoom hosted by David on November 19 at 7:00pm EDT.

The book is available for purchase here. For those on a tender budget, it can be accessed here.

Here are a few words of praise for Unfixed:

“Warner’s poetic prose and intimate descriptions of her inscape while grieving... plunge readers directly into her reality.” —Publishers Weekly, Editor’s Pick

“Genre-defying... A gripping, often literary memoir that ruminates on life’s unfixable complications.”—Kirkus

“What do you do when the foundations of your life—family, identity, and health—begin to crack beneath your feet? In Unfixed, Kimberly takes readers on an unforgettable journey through the uncharted waters of family secrets, chronic illness, and the relentless search for truth and forgiveness.” - The Publisher

And if you are interested in hosting a Book Club in future write in to republic.of.letters.substack@gmail.com with “Book Club” in the subject line and let us know a book you may want to feature!

-ROL

