We’re sharing our regular feature — a review of short stories from major magazines. We’re also announcing our first contest of the new year. This one — which we have absolutely no specific reason for launching — is on how publications should deal with AI. You’re free to write in any way you wish — on whether AI writing can be considered art, on whether AI has a place in the literature of the future, etc — but special consideration goes to pieces that spell out a viable AI policy for small, modestly-funded publications with an open-doors submissions process. Please send in submissions by January 22 with “AI” in the subject line to republic.of.letters.substack@gmail.com

THE SHORT STORY NEWS

Camille Bordas, Understanding the Science, The New Yorker

C+. Very flat and I’m not sure what the point is. We have a dinner party in Chicago, which is largely in celebration of Maria’s remission from cancer, but where none of the participants can think of what to talk about with each other, and then we have the movie star boyfriend of one of the guests show up and then we get his meditation on science as reflected through the monologue in a movie he shoots. What I think the point of the story is is to reflect just this sort of malaise — the way that modern life is in thrall to science so that nothing is interesting or new and the only way that people can think to entertain themselves is with babble about conspiracy theories to move themselves out of science’s domain. The tone throughout is sour and life-denying. Maria, quiet during the conversation, reflects to herself that “most things were aesthetically repulsive to her. Her aging friends certainly were. Not so much their appearance, but their thoughts — had they always been so small?” But if this gives us hope that Maria, fresh from her near-death experience, is in possession of vitality and wisdom that the story is eager to share with us, we are soon disabused of that. Maria, it turns out, is, by her own assessment, too dull even for therapy — “Her dreams didn’t contain sophisticated layers of meaning, for example,” she ruefully meditates. “Before a trip, she dreamed that she was packing a suitcase.”

And everybody else seems to be locked in about the same level of consciousness. The heartthrob actor, somewhat implausibly tied in to this upper middle-class gathering, suffers from the similar but opposite problem that he is only capable of maintaining interest in a conversation if it happens to be about him. In her usual sour way, Maria “wondered what it might feel like to be so self-involved. She doubted it could be all that pleasant.” But if Maria turns out to be a bit of a drip, and the actor just a geyser of banal narcissism, our little guided tour of the inner lives of all the other characters reveals them to be thinking about such riveting topics as where the name ‘princess’ in ‘princess cake’ comes from and whether it really is the polite thing to do to serve cake at a party for adults who are all weight-conscious and whether Debbie always drinks too much when she hosts. With a few of the characters — like Jane and Burt and their “move to the suburbs” — Bordas seems to decide that it’s a mercy to not let us into their inner world.

It’s not that there’s anything inaccurate in Bordas’ perception — there are many dinner parties exactly like this one going on as we speak — and Bordas writes professionally and amusingly and then there is some big game that she is after in trying to understand what value to extract from life when the taste and the excitement have all gone out, but this sort of droll and dyspeptic commentary on middle class life isn’t really enough to sustain a whole story. Writers do have to try harder than this.

Andrew Martin, “Risk, Discipline,” The New Yorker

A. There’s a prejudice out there against Covid fiction, which really is too bad because it was, actually, the most significant event of most of our lives and we’re still a long way from really digesting what it did to the society and to our psyches, and Martin — a really talented writer — goes a long way towards getting to the heart of it: the way that prolonged isolation produced a deep depression, an exacerbation of all the preexisting depressions that everybody had quietly been suffering from, and that at a certain point that depression tipped over into wildness and unpredictability and the sense of whimsical chaos that has been dogging the whole 2020s.

Martin is struggling a bit with the same challenges as Bordas — dealing with a a socially-pervasive torpor, sliding all over the ice in search of a cohesive narrative, and fighting his own tendency to be a smart-aleck — but he finds a few satisfying techniques that, I think, solve the problems that beset Bordas. First of all, he lets us know from the very beginning what the story is really about — it’s about the depression of Malcolm the main character, a depression so deep that it warps the whole surrounding reality. “I was a glitchy, mutating thing, a vague C.G.I. blur from the last act of a late-nineties blockbuster,” Malcolm reports. “I felt like multiple selves at once and also like maybe I didn’t exist.” And then we hear almost nothing about Malcolm’s depression for the rest of the story. He actually is pretty active and mostly seems like good fun — getting married in the midst of the pandemic, writing his novel, taking lots of drugs, nearly having a threesome with the wedding guests, cracking one-liners everywhere he goes — but we understand from this that the depression is such an overpowering fact that it blurs everything around him. The shutdown, certainly, comes to seem like an extension of the depression. But so does getting married and having children and — why not — doing the bumps of coke with the wedding guests. Everything is equally random and implausible. Malcolm’s terror throughout is that he’ll be caught, that Violet, his partner, will realize just how broken he is, and the fact that she has her own depression — she’s burned out as a doctor — is received by Malcolm as unalloyed good news, the idea that the world in the midst of the pandemic has become so miserable that his depression can blend in without a problem.

On the level of technique what Martin also manages to do is to find on external correlate for Malcolm’s misery that is far more satisfying than Bordas’ bloviating actor. Grant and Chelsea, the wild child friends whom Malcolm and Violet invite to their wedding, really are intriguing as agents of chaos. They do register as actual people, as opposed to caricatures, but who have taken a concerted decision to live on the edge — and the story (I guess it’s actually an excerpt of a novel) is largely about Malcolm and Violet navigating the unexpected possibilities, swinger sex, drug use, abandon, and radical honesty, that Grant and Chelsea present to them. In their company we still are dealing with the atomizing and flattening of life in the laptop era but there are still moves available to people — there’s the possibility of acting in really drastic ways, which also gives Martin the action he needs to sustain a story.

Martin also is, line to line, very funny, in a way that connects him to a sort of DeLillo/Roth generation of American writers — the story often seems to be crossing over into standup. He lives for lines like the following — “And so, to obtain the bureaucratic indifference I desired, we had to travel upstate, to the land of the custom and the rustic.” or “My parents probably would have bet on ‘break up in a sea of recrimination’ over ‘randomly elope during a horrifying wave of illness,’ but it was good to keep them on their toes.” This can get tedious sometimes with Martin teetering into a full Borscht Belt routine — “‘What’s one more shadow? Brittany Murphy died on the day of Carla’s wedding.’ / ‘Right, and they got divorced.’ — but that seems forgivable. It’s a rare treat now to come across a writer who seems actually to be enjoying themselves as they write. And if I had my doubts about the piece as I was reading it — careening was the image that kept coming to mind — it does land and it is oriented around a real piece of wisdom. Chelsea, explaining the secret of her and Grant’s relationship, says, “You have to not be afraid of losing things.” And Malcolm reflects the following:

This shouldn’t have been profound—there was nothing original about the idea—but, in that particular moment, I understood that it was true. I was afraid, yes. I endured, through my unhappiness and through historical disruption, and I took pride in that, but I had not actually risked anything besides, arguably, through sheer physical inactivity and alcohol consumption, my health. Everything I did, artistically and romantically and otherwise, was oriented around simply not losing what I already had.

And that turns out, surprisingly enough, to be all that takes to push Malcolm out of the depression and torpor that he is in. Depression, he starts to discover, is not quite the way that millennials were trained to think about it, as a sort of noble and untouchable chemical imbalance, but is interwoven with the outside world — “depression, it was dawning on me,” Malcolm only half-jokingly reflects, “might simply be the absence of champagne and drugs, and friendly acquaintances with whom to share them” — and it’s just that jolt towards the wild and unexpected and risky (a whimsical marriage, for instance) that can be enough to save his relationship with Violet and to just keep moving forward in the world, one foot in front of the other, no matter how miserable he may feel underneath.

Nell Zink, “The Welfare State,” The New Yorker

D. I can’t really make any sense of this story, a mountain hike by two women in Germany, one American, one German, which ends with one telling the other that she wants nothing to do with her ever again. Zink seems to be puzzling out something or other about differences in German and American attitudes, and in how European social democracy changes the mentality of people living within it — “the slope beside her would serve as a safety net like the one that enfolded Vroni: the German welfare state.” That seems, as the title helpfully reminds us, to be the central organizing metaphor for the piece, but within that the cultural markers keep shifting wildly all over the place. There’s discussion of Vroni being “poor’ but also receiving “hundreds of euros per child per month from the state, far more than they needed.” Julia, the American, seems to be badly misplaced — she reflects that she really shouldn’t have tried to be an academic at all, or moved to Bavaria, or ended up in corporate work, but that “by rights she should have gotten an associate’s degree in hospitality management in Cincinnati, and taken up bloviating about nimbys, kinbaku, and ‘socialism’ (the American name for progressive taxation), after meals of CBD gummies that she needed for her pain” — but none of that strikes me as being exactly a cultural category. (What kind of stale Ohioan suburbanite rants about ‘kinbaku,’ which, if you’re wondering, is Japanese bondage?)

This general state of confusion persists all the way through the story, which is largely about misremembered anecdotes, and ends with Vroni out of nowhere declaring to Julia:

There’s something I want to say. I’m sick and tired of you. I feel as if I know nothing about you, but you keep wanting to get closer, demanding more. You’re possessive and judgmental, but you act like I’m in charge, like with those cattle just now. Our conversations are so superficial. I want to have real friends. I’ve tried with you. I’m a polite person, so I know I’m surprising you, but I don’t think we should see each other again. I’ve been wanting to say this to you for a long time, almost twenty years. Something about your making me come here makes it easy. I wish you all good things, but I don’t want to know what ‘good’ means to you.

There is nothing really to explain this outburst. The best-fit solution seems to be that Vroni “always had a screw loose.” The explanation that we are supposed to dig towards has something to do with a deficiency in Julia, with her ‘cowardice,’ which is connected to her wearing a helmet and gloves when she rides a bicycle and to being afraid of Ferris wheels. But none of that seems particularly related to Julia’s behavior on the hike where she is more game than not and is maybe more about Julia’s failings as a conversationalist — as in the oddly specific fact we are given that “Julia read fiction and talked about the news, while Vroni read classics of societal analysis (a favorite was Marilyn Strathern’s “The Gender of the Gift”) and talked about her own life.” The point must be something or other about differences in upbringing, that Julia’s Americanness gives her a certain precarity and skittishness, while Vroni, encased in her state-protected poverty, is free to condone her husband’s infidelities and to abruptly tell off a long-time friend and to behave, actually, in a much more uninhibited way, but I’m really just guessing here, and in no way that I’m spinning the story around does it seem to add up to very much.

Kanak Kupur, “The Ice-Skater,” The New Yorker

B+. A moving if slightly simple story about Indian laborers in Dubai. The structure you can pretty much guess from the beginning — one laborer is slightly higher-class than the other, and he quickly moves off the construction sites and into working as a skater at an ice rink; the other, the victim of a predatory company, not only has his passport taken on arrival but is hit with a debt buried in the fine print of the contract. The two share an extended period of time together — sleeping in the same bunk, waving newspapers to help the other one sleep — but their fortunes are irrevocably diverging.

It’s all very clean and pretty simple but it’s also an honest, bracing attempt to try to deal with the scorching inequalities of a place like Dubai and the day-to-day brutality suffered by a global migrant underclass. It becomes plausible that the inner world of the characters so immaculately takes the shape of their fortunes — all that matters, for both of them, is the prospect of making some more money, which has everything else contained with it, not only the affection of their partners but their own physical survival, and in that merciless condition everything they come across becomes a symbol either of money or its absence: the ringtone of Yogan’s phone becomes “over the years a kind of engine for him,” motivating him to work ever harder and ensure his reunion with his family; a stripper pole that Samar installs in an actress’ luxury home is really what leads him down the primrose path — “something divine and chemical taking shape in his body, the birth of a new ambition,” which is the glimpse of wealth that makes his own more modest surroundings suddenly unendurable.

The writing is not always so felicitous. Kupur sometimes reaches for an extravagant turn of phrase that ends up being more clunky than poetic — the ice skaters at the rink, for instance, are celebrated, in the midst of a lyrical tribute to their own financial ambitions, for “how brave they were to try to balance on two blades as thin as the tips of pencils” — but, more often than not, it seems like just the right register for evoking the meaning and the life-and-death stakes even in conditions as dehumanizing as Yogan and Samar’s. “Samar disappeared from the accommodations one day, like a frame cut out of a movie,” is how Kupur handles Samar’s ultimate fate, which seems just right — the way that everybody can only manage to think about the lives of ordinary people when juxtaposed against Hollywood or against the glimpse of the life of luxury.

Benjamin Markovits, “The Honor of the Layward Brothers,” The Atlantic

B/B+. Markovits is one of these always-a-bridesmaid-never-a-bride kind of writers. He’s been published for a long time, he’s always treated respectfully, but without having any book break out to a large following — having his novel be shortlisted for a Booker Prize this year with Flesh winning instead seems illustrative. I’ve been aware of him for a while but never read him and it’s a surprise how withdrawn the surface of his writing is — it’s very plain and matter of fact, with a slowly accumulating power. The feeling is of staring into some dark pond and trying to catch something of your own reflection.

The story — actually an excerpt of a novel — is very much situated on the long backside of life when nothing much is expected to happen and meaning is extracted from this telephone game of confidences repeated from one family member to another and trying to parse out the real significance of events that happened a long time ago.

The narrator, Tom, has “maybe walked out” on his wife. That frees him up to pay a visit to his brother in South Bend, which means sharing different confidences about when their father left their mother and their father’s funeral and their own broken home lives. It can all feel a little undercooked, like a Richard Ford novel rewritten to include cell phones, but there’s a sudden intrusion of a stranger, a woman who wants to play pool with them when they’re out drinking, and the fact that she prefers Tom to his brother is enough to give the story legs and to show just how much of a charge is packed into the relationship between the two brothers.

I had an odd feeling of hope from reading the story. Fiction is in such a precarious spot at the moment that it often seems to be fighting for its life and reinventing itself as it goes. A story like Markovits’ feels really timeless, something that could have been written at any point in the past half century. And the wisdom packed into it has a similarly rock-hewn feel. “Everything you think or want turns out to be normal,” says Tom’s father in their sex talk, a bit of advice that turns out to be self-applied as well — he’s likely already planning to leave the family, just as his sons, in their different ways, will do decades later. These dynamics are deeply engraved and the possibilities for working around them limited. Alcohol and the novelty of leaving one’s wife are a kind of lubricant and Tom and his brother have a complicated evening in which confidences are exchanged, but already by the next morning “whatever window had opened up between us had closed again,” as Tom notes. Some things in life really are very fixed, and this is the real understated point of the story — as deep and as complicated as a relationship with a brother can be, in some ways nothing really can happen, and the greatest part of the drama will always be beneath the surface.