Dear Republic,

We run our regular monthly feature of reviewing short stories in major magazines. These are pieces that ran in July.

-ROL

THE SHORT STORY NEWS

Claire Sestanovich, “Natural History,” The New Yorker

B+/A-. A strong piece. I’m kind of suspicious of this genre — it feels like a sketch artist doing the news, in this case a climate protest combined with widespread depression and Sestanovich providing the short story-ish details, exactly what it feels like in the moment before a protest lie-down, that kind of thing, to flesh out something topical.

But maybe that’s ok. A worthy use of the short story — and of fiction in general — is to capture the era. This era, as best as any of us can make it out, seems to be composed of a crippling anxiety, and this is where Sestanovich situates her story — the coffee shop that the failed artist goes to often enough that the cheery barista can prepare his order without his asking for it, the meeting with the psychiatrist whom the patient resents for her “obvious explanations, her exorbitant rates, her easy life,” and then the protest, which, whatever its other merits, is so clearly a funnel for the anxiety and emptiness of the protestors’ lives. “The most important day of your life,” Jesse the main character thinks optimistically of his sudden engagement with important things and the bigger world before “doubting whether this true.” In the kind of inversion of what happiness was supposed to be that has become, really, the main topic of our whole era, Jesse’s weightless ‘easy’ life — art, safety, the coffee shops — turns out to be unsupportable, an odd kind of pressure cooker (he has taken to sleeping with his hands in claw shapes, which his wife assures him is a symptom of stress), while his wife’s job in a hospital is interpreted as “a hard life, and didn’t that make it a real life? A good life.”

The limitation of the story is a certain “laminated quality” — the very useful term

has

for writing that

and that has bothered me in other of Sestanovich’s work. I’m not quite sure, for example, what this — which is meant to be the central epiphany of the story — actually means: “He understood what he had been doing with all those empty hours that had turned into empty days. He was waiting for them to stop waiting.” But if Sestanovich can be guilty of a certain lack of precision in her prose, the story is plotted carefully enough — the neat balance between the protest, Jesse’s depression, his thoughts on his wife and his psychiatrist — as to yield little pearls without any prosodic straining. Of a significant day early in their relationship where Jesse and his wife Christina sit in a parked car talking for hours and where Jesse suddenly has a frantic moment of thinking he left the car unlocked, he remembers, “The unyielding door was at once a relief and a reprimand. Nothing to worry about.” It’s unadorned writing and an apparently inconsequential detail that actually says a tremendous amount about Jesse in the period before he descended fully into his anxiety and depression. And at the critical moment in the story, where Jesse stares down a motorist idling and thereby emitting carbon fumes and the driver challenges Jesse only for Jesse to back down, Jesse thinks, “But for now he could do nothing but close his mouth and stare at the blank in his brain.” Which is exactly right. “The blank in the brain” is unlaminated, vanishingly simple writing, but it’s the perfect way to describe Jesse’s state of mind, if not that of a whole generation.

sounds like writing

Mona Awad, “The Chartreuse,” The New Yorker

C+. I don’t know. This looks like a story, quacks like a story, but is it really a story? I ended up feeling a kind of pity for writers in the internet age, trying to will significance out of these automized, dissociated experiences, like paying for a dress on Amazon (“Always a hesitation with the credit-card click, that was part of it. The held breath, the raised finger, the uncertainty”), and then out of the saga of waiting for the dress to show up (“it made pit stops in random-seeming places in California, Oakland, Ontario — why?”), but without the human stakes of it ever really being entirely apparent. Awad really goes for broke here, turning the arrival of the dress into a kind of psychedelic melodrama — not only is there the pointillist documentary detail of FedEx actually being broken into two separate companies, raising the possibility of missing the delivery from one branch of FedEx while arguing with the driver from the other, but nature itself gets involved, the resident flowers in the protagonist’s apartment complex “mocking her slightly,” “sticking out their tongues” at her.

Yes, this kind of is what the world is like right now, people staring at Track My Package windows on their laptops and arguing with door tags, there is a certain aesthetic obligation of writers to follow out all the emotional threads of the experience of package delivery. And at some level Awad is right — the stakes are here somewhere, the protagonist has dropped out of her life to live in a kind of drug den, her bank balance is slowly sinking along with her mental health, the possibility of being a mad old woman pushing along a shopping cart filled with dresses is actually not so inconceivable. When Awad describes a neighbor waving towards her “black hole of a doorway,” we understand exactly what’s meant. But as with the Sestanovich piece it just feels a little too too meme-ready, the story taking a contemporary phenomenon and sliding itself into it, and the plotting here is much looser and more purplish than in the Sestanovich. That’s not to deny that there are shopaholics slowly losing their minds, and that the whole experience doesn’t connect to the heart of what our era is really about, but the feeling is that writers should somehow be trying harder: you kind of need a plot, characters, a story, you need people actually trying for something they want, as opposed to taking this sort of in-between experience — the relatable ordeal of waiting for the FedEx delivery truck to show up — and exaggerating it well beyond the point of absurdity.

Anne Enright, “The Bridge Stood Fast,” The New Yorker

B. Somewhere out there is the platonic ideal of a New Yorker short story, and this is very, very close to it. It’s all about family drama, people ever so slightly on the jaundiced side of life — there’s a funeral, a property dispute, a sense of growing alienation with a daughter, a brief flurry of violence. Everybody talks in lovely Irish accents with quaint Irish phrases. The writing is of course scrupulously elegant.

The sense is that The New Yorker produces like stories this at an industrial clip, and everything about “The Bridge Stood Fast,” starting with the title, has that assembly line sheen to it. That’s not to say that a story like it is without merit. Enright is a high-end professional writer with a good eye for detail and a touch of acidity — “An oncoming tractor was intuited by some mysterious, extra sense,” “she had a strand of black hair pulled into her mouth, in that way that drove her mother mad but which he found pleasantly feral,” “a loan that was accepted with reluctance by Seán, a man who seemed freshly surprised by the concept of money” — and the story is certainly deep-dyed in lived-in, middle-aged experience, with all the keen understandings of how solicitors and taxes can wipe out the expected value of inheritances, of how family patriarchs can hide financial precocity under their accrued, lifelong arrogance. Maybe, in some sense, this is the platonic short story — impeccably realist, with the kind of sprawling finances and chaotic family dynamics of life-as-it’s-actually lived. But I found myself getting impatient with it in the way that you might if you’ve had the same hotel-kitchen meal too many times. The formula is very apparent: the father’s relationship with his daughter, forgotten for much of the story, until the sudden understated moment that is supposed to be heartbreaking — “Ivor had tried to touch her, to give her a hug, but she had become untouchable. When had that happened?” — and time passes, and the characters get a little poorer but also wiser, and it’s the exact same kind of story The New Yorker has been running since John O’Hara was turning them in by the bushel, but it’s like where is the joy in this, where is the experimentation, where is the spark that is what a person really wants to say as opposed to what the factory is cranking out to maintain its production quotas?

Nicole Krauss, “Lamentations,” The Atlantic

B-. A throwback of a story in many ways. It seems to come from a completely different era — from what Franklin Foer called “the golden age of American Jews.” It’s written as an elegy to a successful archeologist, who is talked about always in completely outsize terms, as an intellectual prodigy and sexual athlete and consummate devourer of all the good things that life has to offer, but what it’s really an elegy to is a whole era where everybody was kind of like that, where even the sad sack, empty vessel of the narrator, pushed out of pre-history by Harold’s charisma, “retreats into law, where he went from success to success, and rose to become a partner in the firm.”

The whole thing has that kind of glossy feeling of a slickly-produced memorial service, some magisterial photograph of the deceased beaming down and the deceased attributed with an abundance of vague and wonderful qualities. The thrust of the story, such as there is one, is for the narrator to break through the veneration of Harold and to find core frailties — his sex addiction, the overweening worship of him by his family, a self-doubt that, the narrator suspects, may actually have been a suicidal inclination. But there’s something a bit perfunctory even about this investigation — it’s like the kind of scrutiny of the deceased that you’re supposed to have at the slickly-produced memorial before you realize that the person really was a titan in their own way and you are just projecting your anxieties onto them. That’s the conclusion the narrator finally reaches: “I needed to see him as one chosen by life, gifted with every advantage, so that I had an excuse not to pursue the things I wanted most.” But why does this not really hit? Why does this feel like a performative conflict, the neat binary between the friend who is overflowing with life and the one who is a husk of it? And then that binary is laid over this quaint little dispute between American and Israeli Jews — the American narrator suspicious of Israel, “the overfreighted passion, the endless exaggeration, every day a mountain out of a molehill,” which is, like Harold, supposed to stand for all the vitality that American life is allegedly missing.

This all just feels like yesterday’s story — the world, not least the dynamics between American and Israeli Jews, has become much more complicated; the kinds of neat binaries and easy professional successes Krauss deals with already feel like a fairy tale — and the result of a certain insincerity at the story’s core is that the different threads don’t really come together, Harold’s youthful betrayal of the narrator feels like an afterthought, Harold’s whole professional trajectory comes across as generic, the psychology is always a little pat and Arthur Miller-ish (“the truth is that I could tolerate his largeness because I found satisfaction in being able to spy the weakness at his core”). It’s somehow hard to blame Krauss for this. She’s writing in a set of tropes that worked very well for a long time — Harold feels like a walk-in from a Saul Bellow novel, and there is something cozy and reassuring in hearing this old familiar song again — but that whole world may have been less solid than it once appeared, and it seems like a lot more work is needed to scratch the surface of a figure as prepossessing, but also in some essential way fraudulent, as Harold.

Stephanie Wambugu, “My First Husband,” Granta

A. A very bizarre Edgar Allan Poe kind of a story, in which a woman meets a strange older woman in a park who claims that she is the smitten image of her dead daughter-in-law, invites her home, and then her son, an engineering professor at Columbia, sleeps with the woman, who then goes home and recounts it all to her husband as is SOP for their couples counseling. There’s a great deal that would seem to not work about the story. It has something of that inert quality that is so suffocating in Poe — you always have to believe that the characters are under some kind of a spell. And that makes the humor, which should undergird a story like this, a little off-kilter: “‘I’ll have to ask my husband,’” the protagonist tells the lover, post-coitally, when he asks if he can see her again. “‘And of course we’ll have to mention it to our marriage counselor.’” And there’s a hint of satire — uptown Manhattan as a danger zone, something or other about Columbia, some off-to-the-side references about Gen Z’s lack of sex drive — that kind of spritzes out without really landing on a very clear target. But for all that it’s more interesting and beguiling than anything else I read this month. The story has the great merit of establishing a world all to itself — a world where episodes like this have a perfectly common-sensical logic to them, the strange woman is fascinated by a woman who looks so much like her daughter-in-law, it seems rude or somehow impossible to leave the house while waiting for the son to return, and ruder still to refuse him when he wants to make love to her — and it’s all the spookier, and more accurate, for that world to be so tightly enveloped in our familiar world, where the narrator boards the M11 bus after her tryst is over or goes to the grocery store and buys “a bag of Vidalia onions and stands in line with all of the other living people who needed whatever they needed.” It’s the narration to the husband that really rounds the story off, that first of all gives it the texture of a ‘tale,’ of that sort of porous Edgar Allan Poe world between reality and dreams before the modern novel really nailed down ‘realism’ as the preeminent art form, and then the structure of the narration captures the unbelievably odd juxtaposition that desire and death have to regular life, the one wrapped inside the other and the husband able to react in no other way to the narrator’s impossible tale except to “pace the length of the living room” many times and to “hold his face in his hands.”

Leave a comment