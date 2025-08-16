The Republic of Letters

Moo Cat
Aug 16

Wambugu’s story is really excellent. It reminded me of something in translation, like Saramago or Kafka. I didn’t get much Poe in there—it’s much more muted.

Carol Roh Spaulding
Aug 16

I wondered if "The Chartreuse" is a contemporary retelling of "The Yellow Wallpaper," with the protagonist being enslaved not by her husband but by commerce. I realized (probably later than most; I used the audio version and had no idea how long it was) that the story is so long because it charts a descent into madness/addiction. Only then did it's unspooling quality begin to make sense. Thank you for these reviews. They're appreciated.

