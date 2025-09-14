The Republic of Letters

I feel short-changed by the review of Cusk's story. You declare that you are anti-Cusk and then rip short sentences from the text to call them 'babble'. I don't want to engage in an argument about that, but let me quote the passage from which you ripped the sentence "Life was easier if you watched films, just as life was easier if you flew in airplanes" — simply to provide the context you purposefully eliminate:

"Watching a film was a means of surrendering control over what could not, in any case, be controlled. When it ended, my obligation to reality seemed to have diminished. But perhaps the consequence was that some deeper servitude had been inflicted elsewhere. Life was easier if you watched films, just as life was easier if you flew in airplanes. The same problems of time and space that arose when you flew somewhere, rather than travelling by land and sea, seemed to apply also to films. The reduction of the element of time relative to that of space created a moral imbalance that was also a liberating convenience. Reading books did not make life easier in the same way. It took time to read a book. Watching a film temporarily broke the power of time. This was one reason it had felt right not to watch too many of them, though most other people didn’t seem to see it that way."

