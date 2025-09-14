Dear Republic,

We run our regular monthly feature of reviewing short stories in major magazines. These are pieces that ran in August.

-ROL

THE SHORT STORY NEWS

Kiran Desai, “An Unashamed Proposal,” The New Yorker

A-. As is SOP for magazines, this is an excerpt of a novel, not a short story, so it’s difficult to really evaluate — it dies away at the end, there’s no particular snap as one expects of a short story, and it often feels like an extended travelogue, Sunny reflecting on America through his Kansan girlfriend Ulla. Desai of course isn’t to be blamed for the packaging of her work, and she does her job, writing a smooth realist narrative with consummate professionalism and maturity. The work feels like it’s from a different era, when fiction was more confident in itself, when the game was just to write about experiences with style and honesty as opposed to fiction having to justify its existence in every single story. And there’s something really refreshing in that — fiction as just the cataloging of nuances in a relationship with (this being obvious enough) the end of the relationship inevitable even from its dynamics at peak happiness. Desai can really write, and she’s smart and funny and arresting even when the material feels familiar from the ten thousand immigrant-in-New York City stories that you’ve already read. A hostel is described as “in actuality a hysterical airport of love affairs as students from around the world — menaced by perpetually expiring visas and the panic of limited time — romanced one another in fast-forward, having but two or four years to trick their native fate, leapfrog into another nation, another class, another skin, and to sample all the world offered.” A letter from India has the power to “invade Sunny’s life all the way from the other side of the world, and then life here became instantly artificial. He became an impostor, a spy, a liar, and a ghost.” And that excellence extends to the micro level, the way a single word or image tilts a whole sentence: “Ulla announced in the indulgent tones of the owner of a weird foreigner”; “The floorboard made an equivalently slow toothache moan.” But the delicate prose is after bigger game — the way that these sweet game-like cultural differences within the happy relationship actually reflect insuperable barriers in how people understand the world. The fact that Sunny can’t tell his mother about his American girlfriend isn’t really that she’s “an Indian woman of a different generation” and that all will be well in the fullness of time. It’s that, as his friend Satya immediately intuits, “the whole thing is based on a misunderstanding.” A dispute about an overheard phone call reveals, ultimately, a Huntingtonian truth: “Ulla’s civilization was built upon wandering about naked and not snooping. Sunny’s civilization was based on donning your clothes and listening to every conversation.” This is something that fiction can do, and, in an era of narrow domestic drama or else fabulism, it’s worth being reminded of this aspect of fiction’s glory: that it can take the sort of point that’s made in reams of serious political philosophical text and hit it home in a quarrel between two lovers in a Brooklyn apartment.

Annie Proulx, “The Corn Woman, Her Husband, and Their Child,” The New Yorker

A-. The first impression is that this story is deeply disorganized. There’s the difficult marriage of Jaron and Zilpha — a basic lack of chemistry that they can never fully overcome — then some mysterious interactions with their daughter Goldie, then an extended section on their difficulty accommodating themselves to rural South Northburn, then Goldie’s abrupt transition to being a boy, then the lightly passed-over episode of Jaron’s disappearance, so light that Zilpha on her trip to Europe to look for her missing husband segues it into an antiquing expedition that she can also take a tax deduction for, and then there’s the awkward reconciliation of Zilpha and Goldie towards the end of Goldie’s life. Decades are passed over in a way that you’re really not supposed to do in a short story, especially one that’s essentially realist. But that’s the point, and Proulx, out of the disorganization, puts the form to whole new uses. What she wants to explore is the power that small gestures have when repeated decades later — the way they are mutated by time. Goldie’s obsession with her shadow as a young girl — a discomfiting but basically sweet event to her parents — turns out to be the inciting incident for her journey towards gender transitioning. “The shadow was my true self, and I knew it,” Goldie explains to his mother decades later. The story ends perfectly, Zilpha cutting sandwiches with “catty-corner elegance,” in exactly the way that Jaron always wanted her to do when he was alive and they were together but that she could never manage. Has she steadfastly improved her sandwich-cutting technique as a way of honoring his memory? Has she subconsciously absorbed his ways of doing things even though she conspicuously seems to think of him barely at all? It’s hard to say. The point is that the major events in life, the things that would seem to mark the timeline — Goldie’s transition, Jaron’s suicide, Goldie’s lung cancer — in some sense hardly matter. “Jaron decoupled himself from the world on an evening walk in the mountains,” is Proulx’s brusque description of what happened to him. What matters is the shadow, is the lives within objects, within spaces, that may just very suddenly show up in some (wholly unexpected) event, whether Goldie’s transition or Jaron’s suicide, both of which, as it turns out, however, are almost perfectly fluid extensions of whatever was happening before but in the unseen, unspoken shadow realm.

Miriam Toews, “Something Has Come to Light,” The New Yorker

B-. One thing about The New Yorker’s fiction is that it’s just about indistinguishable from an anthology of American writing sometime in the 1990s. A mention of an iPhone seems somehow unholy, and that’s taken to extremes in Miriam Toews’ short story, which could easily have been written in 1900 with pretty much nothing at all changed. The narrator is a Mennonite from a harsh rural environment around Winnipeg. One bright boy from the community somehow gets a Rhodes Scholarship. He asks — or is about to ask — the narrator to come with him, but she declines. He dies while in England, presumably as some of aggravated culture shock, and the narrator ends up secretly reburying his body and deeply regretting her decision not to follow him. There’s no question that the basic structure here is powerful — an old woman reflecting on her stolid farmer husband, on her grandchildren, on the long life she had and wishing that she could swap it all for adventure with long-dead Roland Sawatsky, whom she barely knew — but, for me, Toews relies too much on indirection. All the key events are off-screen, everything with Roland is covered in a single enigmatic interaction where the narrator says no when she means to say yes, and the turn towards melodrama in the reburied body comes to seem gothic, like a Nick Cave song lightly adapted for The New Yorker. Somehow, it feels like you have to work harder, and be more lived-in, for a story to really pay off.

Rachel Cusk, “Project,” The New Yorker

D. I am anti-Cusk and I am grateful for this modest opportunity to push back on her pernicious influence in the literary culture. It’s like a combination of all the vices of fiction in our time: there’s the art house preening, the willful obfuscation, the use of triviality in a way that is somehow meant to come across as portentous. Cusk is associated with autofiction and in all the pieces on autofiction that The Republic of Letters has been running we may have missed the most salient deficit of the form: that the absence of storytelling narrative creates an inexorable pull towards babble. And this is babble. Let’s take a few of the more cringe passages:

We live in the same city but millions of other people live here, too.

And:

Life was easier if you watched films, just as life was easier if you flew in airplanes.

And:

The route passed through different areas whose different atmospheres came and went, prosperous stretches giving way to rougher ones and then becoming prosperous again, like a perpetual argument or a struggle for victory.

Any one of these lines sounds sort of interesting, like the kinds of things that people bob their heads to at poetry readings while they try to work out their angle of attack to the communal Merlot — and these lines serve a similar function here, standing alone or introducing a new section — but what do any of them mean exactly? Is this really the most economical way to say that the city is populous; or that movies take you out of yourself; or that cities have neighborhoods of different socioeconomic strata? It is not. And really what’s happening is that Cusk is communicating banality after banality but prettifying them so that we feel we’re in the presence of something mysterious and literary. The net effect of these random aperçus is that the story comes to feel like it has no gravity whatsoever — like we’re getting the scattered thoughts of a woman on her way to work, some reflections on the city’s architecture, a disquisition on film criticism, some ruminations on fame. And Cusk, conscious of her story’s weightlessness, tries to solve the problem by introducing the ER drama of the narrator’s partner, who seems to be dying. But it really is an abomination when writers do this — trying to cover for the flimsiness of their work with the kinds of life-and-death themes that place their story beyond reproach. But, as readers, we have to be able to see through this, to know when we are being had, and random digressions are dressed up as profundities and a dying man introduced into a story just so that we don’t think Cusk is wasting our time with film studies exegesis when, really, what we want to read is a short story marinated in the real and heartbreaking emotions of life as it’s actually lived. The argument in Cusk’s defense is that the short story can be expanded, that stray thoughts are just as much part of life as profound ones, but as intelligent readers we are not convinced by this either: if that were the case, Cusk would have a lot more confidence in what she’s doing and thoughts would be presented simply, as they are, instead of in vague downtown mysticism.

Daniel J. O’Malley, “June,” The Atlantic

C+. To me, this whole aesthetic is just a wrong turning — an attempt to capture childhood through a patina of enchantment and then to make death extra heartbreaking by seeing it through the eyes of a childhood. I’m not quite sure where the aesthetic comes from, but about half the stories from MFA-land seem to have some version of it or other. I’m opposed enough to the whole aesthetic — to any story that starts “A boy in Rowena, Missouri, ate mud one day. In a ditch he ate it with a spoon.” — that I probably can’t really fairly judge “June.” It has its points. It is very sad what happens to Dale — his mother dying, Dale confused enough that he fails to say anything to anyone about the dead woman on the floor, and then parceled out by his truck driver father to his grandmother — and it is tender and moving how Dale has a pseudo-marriage with a girl his age which then becomes an emotional resource to draw on later in life, but I just feel sort of manipulated by the entire premise of the story. It has the usual dialogue problem in stories of children talking to each other — I don’t really believe that any 11-year-old outside The Atlantic would say, “When I picture a fox I always smell cinnamon” — and then there’s the irresistibility of preciousness, the reversion to baby talk at the moment of trying to pack an extra emotional whomp. At the climactic moment of the story, we get: “As it turned out, though, his wife would die. The children were girls, 2 and 3 when it happened. Then 3 and 4, then 4 and 5, 5 and 6.” But what is this really trying to accomplish? The listing of numbers is meant to have the sonority of gravestones, in a child’s language, but how does this not at the same time feel like a gimmick? I’m not sure I blame O’Malley for this exactly — it follows from everything else in the story and in the worldview driving the story — but the whole aesthetic seems to dead end in this sort of preciousness.

Brittany Newell, “Happy Ending,” Granta

A. I’m not totally sure actually what this story is about — a woman in San Francisco has a too-cool-for-school girlfriend who sometimes works at a Happy Endings place. The story’s narrator, Laney, has an irresistible urge to work in the Happy Endings place as well, either to get closer to her girlfriend or to detonate the relationship, and then has a pair of unsettling encounters with customers, who seem to get their sexual gratification through weeping — and then the story ends before the complicated confrontation with the girlfriend. But none of that really matters, because Newell writes so brilliantly. Her voice is snarky and urbane, in effortless command of all the subtle gradations of class and status within an impossibly-cool young people’s world where everybody seems to be a “mega-babe” or “wispy knockout.” Here is Laney describing her girlfriend Hunter:

Nothing seemed to make her shy; she never doubted the world’s ability to accommodate her and her shapeshifting desires. I was just another casualty to her old-world bravado, to the way she wore her jacket over her shoulders with her long arms bare, to the way she called everyone baby.

And here is Laney curling up in Hunter’s sheets:

She had a squishy white duvet I associated with privilege, as if coziness was something, like table manners or French, she’d been taught as a child by some lanky au pair.

And here are the girls at the Happy Endings place happy to hear Hunter mentioned:

The girls bobbed their heads, a breeze through a cornfield.

What it is all geared to is exploring the gradations of desire, the way that sexual orientation, for instance, turns out to be a very loose concept, and Laney’s interest in Hunter extends to her giving handjobs to men at the Happy Endings place (if that’s what’s actually happening there — the place seems to confuse the clients just as much as it does me) all as a way to better get into Hunter’s skin. “I couldn’t name what I was feeling,” Laney thinks as she thumbs through the money from an evening’s work. “A keen sense of accomplishment, a tingle in my cunt. A piercing loneliness.” And that’s really the story’s heart — and why it doesn’t matter so much that the narrative is a bit of a muddle and that the relationship between Hunter and Laney never comes close to any sort of resolution. We’re in the same sort of surrealist sexual space as in Belle de Jour or Eyes Wide Shut, where all that matters is desire and the bizarro, illogical, all-encompassing ways that desire manifests itself.

Leave a comment