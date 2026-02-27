Dear Republic,

The point of this little exercise is two-fold. One is to really take seriously the craft of short stories — and to do what we can to move them more towards the center of the literary conversation. The other is to try to revive a spirit of honest criticism — if we’re sometimes tough with stories, the belief is that there are stakes here and that really great work deserves to be properly singled out.

Allegra Goodman, “Deal-Breaker,” The New Yorker

A-. The kind of story that really creeps up on you. The world feels a little simple, and the narrative structure isn’t so sophisticated. We get the state of play between Pam and John; and then we get it again when Pam relates everything to her parents; and then we sort of get it again when Pam and John have their fight. But the power of the story is in its repetition — in the way that Pam, desperate as she is not to be clingy and not to lose John, has so much invested in the relationship that she can’t help but be clingy and she can’t help but lose John.

I think it’s a good illustration of what you can do by not showing off, by just lining up scene after scene — a great deal of the story is plain dialogue — and then letting the characters’ inner worlds become apparent from how they must be responding to their surroundings. Something that I’m finding myself thinking about a lot, especially in this batch of stories, is the disjunction between prose style and the effectiveness of a story. Goodman’s writing is often spare to the point of vanishing — “John is big, and his bulk comforts Pam, because she is so small” feels like something from one of the sillier Shouts & Murmurs — and occasionally that starkness turns into a cartoon. We don’t really believe, for instance, that a woman as demure as Pam would announce to her parents, “You seem bored and lonely.” However, prose style isn’t everything. There’s a mischievous humor and a real empathy in the way Goodman constructs her characters — Pam’s mother is understood as someone who can “sense a wet umbrella without seeing it”; Pam’s mother and father, enthused in their discovery that John has a Jewish ex-wife, “have that twinnish look they get when they solve the acrostic in the Sunday paper.” And, more importantly, we feel with Pam the pressures of the sorrows of her life — of her being single as long as she’s been single, of her mother nagging and trying not to nag, of the way she frames the news of John to her parents and then tries not to tell them and then has it burst out of her anyway. In that context the prospect of taking John’s 14-year-old daughter to an art museum comes to seem, really, like the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow, and the way that she makes it all about her when the daughter breaks her foot and the trip has to be canceled and she loses the relationship in the process of her freak-out comes across like the most natural, unavoidable thing in the world.

Sadia Shepard, “Kim’s Game,” The New Yorker

B-. The story has a pleasantly timeless aspect to it, but it hinges on locking together in the right way right at the end and it just doesn’t quite succeed in that. We never exactly know where we stand to any of the characters — Helen, the prurient, grieving missionary; Kim, the reckless anthropologist; Maryam, the girl who hopelessly loves Kim. The premise seems to be that the vectors of our disapproval shift around — we are annoyed with Kim when he seems to be a freewheeling, Peace Corps-lothario style white boy; and then are meant to be somewhat sympathetic to him once we discover that he’s Muslim and soulful; and then to share entirely in Helen’s grief when he dies and she identifies with him in copying his handwriting and sending a love letter to Maryam. But, in fact, they are all sort of opaque to us: Helen just seems cold, Kim doesn’t really do anything that would make us form a genuine moral judgment on him either way; and Maryam is just a lovestruck girl living in her own private fairy tale. And the relationships between them seem more haphazard than anything else. The intriguing background of the Amazon comes across more like wallpaper, with vaguely post-colonial themes, as opposed to genuinely integrating itself to the love triangle. I did enjoy reading the story beat-by-beat — it’s nice to come across something that really does concern itself with plot, and isn’t just a frame for well-crafted writing, but the problem with a story that relies on plot as much as this story does is that it really all does have to click together.

Joseph O’Neill, “Light Secrets,” The New Yorker

B/B+. O’Neill is a writer I have a lot of time for. Netherland remains one of my favorite New York City books — and may well among the best 21st century novels. Nothing else of his quite hits the level of Netherland, although it’s all of a piece — a nostalgic look at New York as if watching a sepia-toned movie and with a Gershwin song playing softly in the soundtrack. “Light Secrets” feels even more out of time than O’Neill’s work usually does, and he seems acutely aware of it — the story is almost morbidly obsessed with the aging of the narrator, with his forgetfulness, the easy way he takes in the passing of old friends, the sense he has of his morals being encased in a completely different code than that of his time. The sense, with O’Neill really pushing the retro version of himself, is of the kind of writer who might regularly have lunched with Saul Bellow suddenly finding himself confronting the puritanical sensibilities of the 21st century — and, in a word, he’s horrified by it. The strongest section of the story is a dinner the narrator attends where he suddenly, and entirely in silence, finds himself assailed by a bout of misanthropy. “As far as I’m concerned, the final nail has been hammered into this dinner’s coffin,” he reflects. “When the conversation moves on, I privately go my own way.” When he attends the funeral for P. he seems to be called upon for something profound and the best he is able to summon up is the following: “The only truly specific thing about my deceased friend that came to my mind was that he and I had blissfully smoked thousands of cigarettes together as young men.” It is of course the perfect elegy of a whole lost generation.

Where the story loses its way a bit is in being so decorously ‘old world’ in its manners that it refuses even to explain what P. is accused of. We understand that it’s MeToo-related — that P had many wonderful qualities (“funny and thoughtful, always noticing this and that, always good company, a cultured person”) but that the rumor of whatever he is supposed to have done is so overpowering that his friends not only entirely desert him but decline to attend his funeral — and that the work joins a growing canon of anti-MeToo counterrevolutionary literature along with, say, This Is Pleasure, Tár, and The Sleepers. But the decorousness is so pervasive that it moves the story into the zone of something that, like, George Plimpton might write — not dealing with the particulars of the MeToo accusation in the way that This Is Pleasure so deeply does but just talking endlessly around it, with the sense that this whole generation somehow doesn’t have quite the maturity to even grapple with the ways in which sexual mores have changed under their feet but prefers instead to just slink off the stage.

Tessa Hadley, “The Quiet House,” The New Yorker

A. Really lovely. One of the more moving renditions of aging I can remember reading. What makes this work is by focusing less on the physical encumbrances of aging and more on the way it can open up memory if not imagination. Geraldine, one of the two friends sharing co-billing in the story, puts it this way: “I see things in their right proportions, now that they’re so far in the past. They’ve become grand and moving. Mythic.” That becomes the question — of whether their lives, which are not particularly triumphant, stand exposed as insignificant from a great distance; or whether the mythic, inflated way their memories tend to distort their lives is in fact the truth of them.

At the center of this query is Mattie, the handsome, dashing student who once spent a night with the two of them in Italy — which, very clearly, was the high point of all of their lives. Geraldine and Jane got it together after that; Mattie didn’t — he continued bumming around Europe on a trip that never really ended. And it’s a real puzzle for Geraldine and Jane whether Mattie was always a deadbeat — as they half-intuited even at the time — or whether he really, all his non-accomplishments notwithstanding, was a genuine Romantic hero. The answer of course is that both things are true at once. The high point of all of their lives was in many ways deeply embarrassing — just a bit of ‘70s backpacker squalor — but restored to its proper place, enhanced by the weight of decades of memory, it also was exquisitely beautiful. “Oh well, it was a life,” Geraldine says, “we all fuck it up in our different ways,” which, oddly enough, is the exact same thought as the “mythic” line and the same thought as Geraldine‘s later observation that “What was the point of keeping all those secrets? Wasn’t your story wasted if nobody knew it?” Every way they put it, whether self-deprecating or enhancing, is a way of seeing the events of that time in their right proportion, with memory like the yellowing varnish bringing out the colors in an old painting.

It’s a very complicated, very intricate way of handling memory. Hadley does it with real lightness — we are always happy to be in the company of Jane and Geraldine, acerbic in a lost-art British way, the kinds of people who make a point of evaluating the book if they happen to dream of a novel — but it’s also a very deep point, that as memory distorts it also unlocks a kind of creativity. As Geraldine recalls of the time Mattie, in the prime of his life, before the decay, pulls a book down off a shelf and reads just the perfect passage from it: “it was something amazing, anyhow, that had liberated them both into the great terrain of the imagination.”

Benjamin Kunkel, “Whatever Creek Meadows,” Granta

B+. Totally bizarre and neurotic but with lots of points for originality. A central point of the story is that a character uses Chat-GPT to send a difficult letter to a friend, and the story seems to be written in some kind of Chat-GPT kryptonite, a run-on, self-contradicting style that only a human being could be odd enough to adopt. What it also feels like is that Kunkel is cosplaying as Thomas Bernard or László Krasznahorkai, somebody like that — and if the theme of this month’s haul of short stories is retro nostalgia, Kunkel really takes it to extremes, writing like some impossibly over-refined Mittel European who happens to be plunked down in a Colorado camping trip and has an obsession with listening to podcasts about the Denver Nuggets.

Here is a representative sample of Kunkel’s writing: “the truth is that in a literal sense I’m more or less bereft or free of sexual fetishes, so women I’ve dated have told me, however I do enjoy backpacking, this is more often the distasteful-sounding and painful activity I’ve been trying to get female partners to consent to.”

And here is another one: “As I did so it occurred to me that I loved Louisa as a friend but had never really been attracted to her, that I had slept with her back in college and several times afterward, as presumptive grown-ups, only out of some masculine obligingness which I’ve never seen described in fiction, not that I read much of the stuff.”

But if this gets tough to take — and the story feels like Kunkel made a dare with himself to see how ridiculous of a narrator he could write — there is actually an aching heart to it. The narrator Tom and his fiancée Clementine go on a camping trip with their charismatic friend Louisa. They have a very pleasant night — Tom and Clementine have sex in their tent (“we fucked or made love or had sex, somehow no ordinary expression ever fits very accurately the very familiar act” is Tom’s typically clunky way of putting it) and then Tom listens to his Nuggets podcast as he’s drifting off to sleep. Louisa somehow concludes that he talks in a monologue all night long — Tom has an unfortunate way of going on about global warming and is overly obsessed with his own podcast appearances — and loses her mind, encouraging Clementine to get rid of him, and then pulling out of officiating the wedding (with Chat-GPT’s help). Louisa’s accusation, however unjust, of course creates a ripple effect within Tom and Clementine’s relationship where they feel themselves to be somehow cursed, or deeply undeserving of love.

What the story seems to be about is narcissism — the way that we all live in an echo chamber of our own vanity — and podcasts and niche fame only contribute to that self-adulation to the point where it becomes completely unendurable, where even a camping trip is poisoned by it. It’s an interesting way to think about the present, and the sudden collapse of the happy relationship is an original, intelligent prism through which to view the pervasiveness of that narcissism. The fact that the story feels so artificial in its construction may be off-putting at first, but on closer inspection is a reasonable way to deal with the strangeness of how technology and the narcissism that accompanies technology intrudes on modern life — and with Kunkel fighting artificiality with artificiality.

Nell Freudenberger, “The Precipice,” Harper’s

C+. The story speaks to the limits of the nostalgic style that seems to be what editors are putting out at the moment. There’s something very cozy about it — the feeling of total immersion in a prep school and in the intrigues within the school’s English department and lit mag — and we feel pleasantly encased within a John Knowles or Tobias Wolff novel. What Freudenberger seems to be getting at — it’s very similar to the Joseph O’Neill story in that respect — is the sense of an old, entrenched way of handling sexual mores that’s suddenly exposed by the MeToo wave and by a far harsher way of treating ambiguous sexual dynamics. In this case it’s a school that quietly condones a beloved English teacher having dalliances with students. This is seen as sort of quaintly old world until suddenly it isn’t — and the teacher ends up in jail for statuary rape and with the whole school administration collapsing around him.

That’s of course an interesting plot line and I could see somebody writing a really great novel out of it, but Freudenberger doesn’t seem to be really serious about the subject. She knows it’s a good story, she knows she should feel righteous on behalf of all the rules of propriety that were crossed in an institution like this one, she knows also she’s supposed to have a novelistic empathy for the characters in their state of ignorance, but, really, it kind of feels like the sexual harassment story is grafted over a nostalgia trip. What she really wants to write about is the mood at the Arden School in the halcyon ‘90s and we are treated to all sorts of details about exactly how the lit mag operated and about various aspects of departmental politics — “it strikes me now that there was an extremely just culture around academics at the Arden School” — and it feels like she keeps having to remind herself that the heart of the story is Wheeler’s sexual machinations and then the complicated relationship between Wheeler and his fellow English teacher Boyd that, as it turns out, doesn’t particularly connect to anything else that’s going on.

The sense, between this and a story like O’Neill’s and to some extent one like Shepard’s, is that fiction writers in this era really have to choose where they stand on the culture wars of the 2010s. Are they with the new consensus or are they with the accused? The O’Neill story really gives in to its grief for the lost era of sexual libertinism but can’t bring himself to look at the details in a mature way. Freudenberger aligns herself with the new consensus — of course Wheeler deserved his prison sentence and probably more than that — but, less than fully invested in her topic, she wallows towards a soggy middle ground, feeling a bit of pity for the fellow teachers and administrators who were collateral damage in the wave of accusations even while assuming that the accusations were just and the whole world they indicted deserved to crumble.

