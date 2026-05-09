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Scott Spires's avatar
Scott Spires
18m

Speaking of Lacey, I ordered from the library her "Biography of X" because of the mostly negative review of her works that ran here at RoL. Yes, negative takes, if they're interesting and smart enough, can inspire me to pick up a book just to see if my reaction differs from the reviewer's. Also, interesting failures can be more worth reading than modest successes.

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Paul Clayton's avatar
Paul Clayton
34m

Gay characters and their relationships, liberal women and their guilt, one sounds like it’s set in Brooklyn, the literary capital of America, a lesbian encounter thrown in to get past the acquisition interns at the agency, a $37 salad (I’ll bet it has radicchio and kale, and tomatoes picked by young Italian virgins, or stand-ins from the Middle East if the real deal is no longer available), two modern men, perhaps Peter Pan types, having sex with the same woman and neither seeming to love her or want a commitment, some reflexive Trump-hate because, you know, everybody who reads literature hates Trump, a father who molests his daughter (they all do that) and a poor put upon good man who is let go because his name hints at Islam, and everybody knows that religion didn’t earn the moniker, ‘the religion of peace’ for no reason,’ therefore, religious prejudice, the modern liberal variety.

All in all, very representative of the hopes, dreams, and concerns of the average American. I'll have to run out and buy some of these. Maybe tomorrow.

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