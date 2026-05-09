Dear Friends,

We return with a regular feature, our short story reviews — this of stories published in major periodicals in April.

-ROL

THE SHORT STORY NEWS

Douglas Stuart, “A Private View,” The New Yorker.

A. A really lovely story. It seems like it’s based in artifice but a very strong metaphor for grief — the narrator going to an exhibit opening with his partner and spending the entire time talking to his dead mother until the partner finally catches him at it and he realizes he has to say goodbye to his mother forever. The story, in a way that I haven’t exactly seen before, is happening in three dimensions at once. The bulk of the story is the chit-chat between son and mother — the way it always was, the mother an embarrassment with the Smirnoff hidden in the coat pocket; the mother gamely trying to adapt to a world that she doesn’t understand (a taxi cub pulling up to a curb, not yellow at all like a cab should be, and the driver shouting our your name); and the son trying to sweep away the mess that the mother has made out of everybody’s life, giving her just the bare-bones details, for instance, of her estranged daughter and grandchildren. Then there’s the story of what’s actually occurring — the son as a plus-one at the exhibit, trailing behind his boyfriend, a bit bored, and unable to stop his mouth from moving as he has conversations with dead people. And then there’s the in-between zone, the way that both things are true at once, with the son gradually saying goodbye to his mother, unwilling to let her go — unwilling above all to forget her foibles, all the most disagreeable aspects of her — and then somehow, suddenly, managing it. “I always wanted to see you in a museum,” he says, in the end, to the ghost — and a quiet line like that is actually one of the most acute depictions of grief I’ve come across, just clocking loss as unfinished business, as all the perfectly ordinary things that the two of them never had the chance to do together. Something about that seems to settle it. The narrator is snapped back to reality. He reflects, in a slightly higher-intensity reflection on grief, “She didn’t dissolve or blow away in a gust of rose petals. There was never any cinematic ending. I simply turned away. I stopped thinking of her and she was gone.” It really is amazing what a story can do with no particular verbal pyrotechnics, but with an elegant geometry of characters, and then sincere and difficult emotion.

Catherine Lacey, “Rate Your Happiness,” The New Yorker

D. I’ve been tough on Lacey before and I’ll be tough again. She’s kind of the epitome of the MFA style, and she seems somehow or other to have been pre-selected as a great writer. It’s not entirely unwarranted. She clearly has talent, and if I were to put a word on what that MFA style consists of, it would be a kind of pointillism, a way of locking in on a particular moment and with just a deft move of a single adjective or adverb giving the observation a distinct and cutting shape. Louise, the protagonist, passing out on an airplane, looks up as “two flight attendants stared down at her with vacant impatience” — with the word ‘vacant’ like so much color in an otherwise modest outfit giving us dimensionality and, in a way, the entirety of the flight attendants’ worldview. Same goes for Louise grimly describing her love affair with Diana as “a moody little relationship” or her father being assessed as “moving through the world like a cruise ship.”

The issue is that these aperçus seem to be all that there is and the rest of the story is threaded around them like in a game of Triggle. And something really goes wrong when Lacey reaches out and tries to build an entire narrative structure. We get treated to, basically, every trope of bad writing that infects MFA-land. The eerily precocious child? Check. We meet, for no narratively-important reason, a ten-year-old girl who says things like “long time no see, lady” and “kid stuff” and then moves on to “I’ve never been able to figure out why adults find it necessary to point out the increasing height of a child” and “I’ve spoken to Lynn and Joan about the issue, but they’re too far gone.” Bizarre-yet-charming coincidences? Check check. The narrative thread, if there is one, is that the male nurse who helps Louise on the plane turns out to have been a lover (presumably) of her father and she then runs into him near the “Rate my Happiness” guy and then again while he’s cradling a rabbit. Over-the-top cutsiness? Well, did I mention the rabbit? Not only is the nurse holding the rabbit when Louise runs into him but the rabbit is named St. Elmo Rattlesnake Jumper Cables Lancaster-Johnson and is a friend’s pet being taken for a bath at the vet down the street. If there is a thread to all this, it’s something like a kind of two drinks-in realization that “everything is so fucked up!” Underneath the cutsiness, everything is sardonic. We, for instance, lose our close third person narration in order to be told the following: “Dinner was a delicate salad that Joan had made from thirty-seven dollars’ worth of farmers’-market produce.” Why do we care? Why do we need to leave Louise’s world for a cutting view of Joan’s personal finances? No idea, but everything is fucked up! — and it’s really a shame that Lacey, with her talents and the leg-up she’s been given (two New Yorker stories in six months!) can’t do better than that.

Thomas McGuane, “Ordinary Wear and Tear,” The New Yorker

A. Very sophisticated and lived-in, a real exploration of what it’s like to discover that you’re a bad person. I wasn’t really feeling the story for the first third — rural setting, old friends chatting to one another on a fishing trip. It has that Garrison Keillor sensibility of a warm, forgiving attitude towards minor foibles — “oh well, back to the drawing board,” Carl concludes on the collapse of his marriage; his friend Jed reflects that Carl and his ex-wife Shirley were “two kind people who were entirely unsuited to one another, hardly a hanging offense.” But the picture shifts dramatically once it’s revealed that Jed had an affair with Shirley and has been completely hung up on her, going so far as to try to visit her at her new home in Hawaii only to discover that Carl is visiting at the same time.

Jed is under very few illusions about what this says about him. “I get it, he thought. I’m going to hell,” he reflects. That’s a view that is universally shared. Even the local pastor Father Oliver goes so far as to tell Jed that, basically, he is beyond the church’s capabilities. “Carl told me what happened and, if I may say so, Jed, I pray that one day you will find redemption,” Father Oliver says before washing his hands of him. What makes Jed’s misery all the more acute is that he and Carl, for reasons of deep inertia, will never ever leave the same small town where they’ve spent the entirety of their lives — and, so, it will always be this way, Carl so stolidly good and forgiving (“a real Christian, they said out of the sides of their mouths” is the townspeople’s verdict on him) but with this ineradicable hatred for Jed and with Jed trapped in a personal hell entirely of his own devising.

The question is why Jed is the villain in the way that he is. And McGuane’s careful construction of the back story points in intriguing directions — Jed adopted; with his disdain for the “hillbillies” whom he presumes his biological parents to be; Jed getting confirmed in his cynicism by the military; Jed as someone who doesn’t belong in a place where everybody belongs. But the real point of Jed’s fall is that it just seemed like the easiest thing to do. He had long been established as the town bachelor, with “the dubious standing in town of someone who’d slept with more women who had gone on to marry and start families with other men than anyone else.” His reflection is that “it’s a pleasant way to live,” and when Shirley splits up with Carl — Jed knowing full well that the two of them were never going to work to begin with — it’s obvious enough for the two of them to hop into bed together, at which point Jed falls for Shirley, who has no interest in anything further, and Jed irrevocably betrays his oldest friend, and this amiable small town is transformed into a morality play, Carl and Jed as mortal enemies unable to resolve the feud or to do anything other than live side-by-side each immured in the certain knowledge of his own guilt and shame.

Saïd Sayrafiezadeh, “Process of Elimination,” The New Yorker

C. A really straightforward immigrant story without a whole lot of depth. Essentially, it’s the story of a wrongful termination claim. The narrator, Tamerlan, is fired from a coffee shop, convinced that the reasons for his firing are that he shares a first name with one of the Boston Marathon bombers and that he confabulated stories about Boston, but the coffee shop he’s fired from claims that it’s really because he was aloof and didn’t bond with the other workers — “according to the owner, I had not wanted to belong and I had chosen to remain an outsider from the beginning.” The notion is that Tamerlan is, actually, a “blond-haired, blue-eyed life-long New Englander” but his parents erred drastically in giving him the name “Tamerlan” for a distant ancestor and that this has led to a permanent rupture from the rest of the society, i.e. to his being treated like an immigrant. School has been a horror show of bullying. He seems to have no connections — one of the perks of the coffee shop is that, after a couple of years, it includes the option of enrolling in some college courses — and somehow or other seems never to have visited Boston. Once the bombing happens, he is summarily ostracized, and the theft of the coffee shop’s tip jar is universally ascribed to him. As a parable for outsiderness, I suppose it’s alright, but a story needs to have more to it than that — we’re never very deeply in the protagonist’s life and the details we’re given about him seem carefully concocted to render him an outsider and to put him in a position where injustices are just constantly rained down on him.

Sigrid Nunez, “Scars,” The Atlantic

D. Nunez is a writer I respect, stern and serious, but this suggestive story never comes together. On the one hand, it’s a meditation on the dark conspiratorial times we’re in — the psych ward where Coral has her semi-regular breakdown serving as a symbol for society as a whole (“the psych ward is the only place where the inmates aren’t running the asylum,” Coral amusingly remarks), the other patients suddenly getting dark premonitions about the assassination of the president and so on — and, on the other hand, it’s a reflection on the hardships of being a woman, the story going in for long digressions (so long that they basically become the story) on the number of beauty products that female correspondents use even when they’re in war zones, on the socially-induced paralysis that kept Richard Speck’s victims from charging him, on the inability of a female character actor to get roles when she has a scar on her face. What seems like it should be the heart of the story — Coral’s breakdown, the longtime friendship between Coral and Nell — never really materializes. What Nunez moves to instead is the story related by Shoshana, their onetime neighbor, who covers up for her husband when he molests their daughter and then is both ostracized by her daughter and kicked out of a women’s group she goes to to relate her troubles. Impossibility, is the verdict. Nothing works out. And so we’re left with this gloomy atmospheric assessment — which relates both to Trump and to the history of feminism and to everything else — and it kind of feels like to get to that easy-enough conclusion we could have dispensed with the characters and the mechanics of the story altogether.

Thomas Morris, “Titch,” Granta

C+. A story in a voice. Blokes named Titch and Budgie and Ricky having a night out and eventually getting into a fight with a rickshaw cab driver and with Titch, the one who always gets into trouble, somehow knocking himself onto the pavement and bashing his own head in. I would have been ready to write the story off, but there is something very sincere and heartfelt in the last line — “How are you meant to tell this random man that your best fucking mate is dead?” — which really does feel like morning-after clarity, not just in that accidents, and death, do happen, but in recognizing that a screwball like Titch, the one who’s always getting the rest of the group kicked out of the bar, the one who’s always getting into some ridiculous fight, is actually a better, more important friend than you’d ever be willing to admit to yourself.

Sam Kahn is the Editor-in-Chief of The Republic of Letters and writes Castalia.