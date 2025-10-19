Dear Republic,

THE SHORT STORY NEWS

Bryan Washington, “Voyagers!” The New Yorker

B+. A bit slow-moving — the story of two old friends taking a road trip from Houston to Los Angeles. For most of the story, it feels like it’s just not going to come together, like every incident is just a half-hearted feint towards a different kind of story — there’s an accident but the accident doesn’t do any real damage; mean things are said by the friends to one another but not so mean that they can’t gallantly recover from them; there’s a whole random-seeming subplot about learning Japanese/Chinese — but then it actually, sort of magically, does come together. The story’s about the mysterious ways that friendships disintegrate, and the subject does lend itself to directionlessness, to the very odd subcutaneous ways in which people who really do love and care about each other choose not to call another and then how eventually calling starts to become impossible. This is all very real and it’s movingly portrayed — the story finally really clicking when, in a flashback towards the end, Cali and Ronny, at the peak of their friendship, imagine taking a road trip very much like the one they take now, and imagine it from the place of their inseparability, unable to conceive of how, once they’re in a car together and on the far side of middle age, they won’t be able to stand one another; and the ending does land as well, with the sense that friendship and love can outlast even this moment when easy camaraderie turns to mutual disdain. The story is at its strongest in the minutiae of interpersonal dynamics, but there is, lightly, a metaphor for the state of the country — a kind of bewilderment, as in the Galchen piece (reviewed below), that a nice country should so swiftly go to ruin, and the kind of friendship that Ronny and Cali have, so apparently easy, so baked in mutual understanding, should, through suspicion of one another’s life choices, turn inexorably to rancor.

T. Coraghessan Boyle, “The Pool,” The New Yorker

A-. Boyle’s one of these writers who have always been around. I’ve never read anything by him, but it’s obvious from this what the fuss is about — he’s really charming and really talented with a gift for the detail that tells a whole story. We learn of Malcolm, the sometime house painter and family friend, that “it was no surprise that his wife had had to haul the plant from the car instead of Malcolm: he liked to arrive in style, the bringer of single-malt scotch, not vegetation.” The physical description of him is even more economical — his “gold incisor (the upshot of a dental emergency along the Hippie Trail in Goa)” kind of gives you the full lay of the land as far as Malcolm is concerned. For the story itself, it’s obvious that Boyle is putting himself in for a bit of a challenge. He wants to be in conversation with Cheever — Cheever is name-checked in the story and “The Pool” is meant to be a direct counterpart to “The Swimmer” — but it’s somehow harder to grab ahold of the meaning of the suburbs in our time than it was in Cheever’s. What Boyle comes up with is being somewhere in the gray zone of giving up youth and becoming a homeowner and family man — the story’s narrator finding himself no longer a part of the neighborhood love triangles and having to settle for buried life and quiet desperation even as Malcolm, in a parallel trajectory, is in the midst of a more spectacular flameout. As with the Washington story, shapelessness may be an occupational hazard of the subject matter — it’s very hard to come up with clear narrative throughlines in stories about friendships drifting apart or about the slow settling-in to suburban fatherhood — and the fact that both writers are willing to step into this tricky terrain speaks well of them: somehow, what’s really important in life is to be found here, in anomie and the search for meaning even in shapelessness, with narrative lost and the main characters really and truly fighting for coherence.

Rivka Galchen, “Unreasonable,” The New Yorker

B+. It kind of feels like the op-ed page has drifted over and is writing a short story — it’s a very state-of-the-world piece and with a bit of The Ethicist thrown in, with a sweet self-ironic liberalism getting overwhelmed by MAGA and the dark state of politics and beginning to question its own pieties. “Maybe evil is a spiritual substance in and of itself,” the narrator thinks, shuddering at her own thought. “It is wrong to classify people,” she thinks further down in the story, doing everything she can to resist the overwhelming impulse towards classification. But if the liberal pearl-clutching can get a little tiresome — “Is it just me or is it hard to know what to say to young people right now?”; “I am angry and frightened. These [phones] are drugs we are dealing with.” — Galchen is smart and funny and good company on this predictable journey. The narrator’s attempt to avoid classifying people seems to break down, charmingly enough, every time she encounters Bogdan, her Serbian boss, of whom she can’t help but observe “I suspect that for reasons connected to his being a Serb of his generation he is a tough guy and maybe, on some level, beyond good and evil” and, at a character-building moment, the highest praise she can come up with is to congratulate herself for being “clear-sighted and tough, too, even if I’m not a Serb.” Bogdan also, somewhat surprisingly, provides the emotional payoff for the story. When it turns out that he, not the narrator, is the one losing his job, he has none of the self-pity that is such a staple of the narrator’s world. “He says he’s a happy, enraged, and curious person, but not a fearful one,” the narrator reports of Bogdan. “He says that even if he dies tomorrow he will feel he’s had more than is reasonable to ask for. That’s why he has nothing to fear.” It’s maybe a simple bromide in its own way, but it is a step forward for the op-ed page in adjusting to the realities of the Trump-world. Self-pity and self-irony get you only so far. To really survive in the world — and other countries probably do have something to teach America about this — you have to learn how to be happy and enraged at the same time.

David Wright Faladé, “Amarillo Boulevard,” The New Yorker

C. Just a very room temperature story — a girl bringing her fiancé home and crossing paths with old friends. The stakes are never very high and the story never rises above the level of a succession of incidents. All of The New Yorker stories this month have a kind of predictable setup — old friends roadtripping; a house party; a call to the boss’ office; a return home — but this one seems least marinated in the nuances of middle age and just has a post-collegiate feeling of people being shocked at the tawdry details of one another’s sex lives.

Domenico Starnone, “Diseducators,” The Atlantic

C+. A very light fabulism. It is a bit charming — the teacher who mugs it up suddenly losing control of his class — but it’s not really credible and the point it’s making is heavy-handed. The feeling is of the author being a bit similar to the narrator — a showman who insists on being loved. The ending is moving — “I want to change everything about me … the need to seduce [my students] with knowledge, the pleasure of knowing they adore me and want to become like me.” The feeling is of seeing a clown cry for the first time, but you kind of can’t help but wonder how it took the clown so long to achieve this very basic knowledge about himself.

Ana Kinsella, “The Bog Bodies,” Granta

A. Now that I’ve been doing these pieces for a few months, I’ve started to notice how much I’m really reviewing the editors as opposed to the writers. Every New Yorker short story kind of sounds like every other New Yorker short story. Pieces in Harper’s and The Atlantic are often uncannily similar to one another. The discovery so far has been Granta — that Granta is consistently producing sharp, professional pieces that feel fresher than its rivals’ even though the writers tend not to be big names. That’s the case with Ana Kinsella’s really excellent “The Bog Bodies,” a quiet thoughtful story about the ways people disappoint each other — Colm realizing that he’s not a good guy, that he’s a guy who would cheat on his wife and then not attend the funeral of the boyfriend of the woman he’d cheated with; Jo moving out of the phase of her life where she looks to other people for anything, where she can think to herself after another breakup “another disappointment for Josephine, another emotional dead end and waste of time” and not even be especially discomfited by the thought. But as with the Washington story, there is some kind of hope way off beyond the far shore of disappointment. It has to do with a weaving between past and present, a connectivity between who we once were and who we are now and a feeling of wholeness from that interplay. The failed road trip between Ronny and Cali is somehow redeemed by how badly they looked forward to it once upon a time, and Jo, very deep in her disappointment with Colm and with everything else, somehow catches a glimpse of a truer, deeper self:

Then it comes over Josephine like a wave. A feeling she remembers from when she was young: walking through the city centre alone at dusk, going to meet a friend or a boyfriend, always on her way, always going somewhere, always swelling with momentum. She is so far from this feeling now, and yet it has afflicted her as abruptly as a fever.

