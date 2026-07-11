Dear Republic,

We have a treat for you today. Virginia Karnstein, one of our most prolific and astute commentators on theological matters, gender questions, and many other topics serves up a weekend long-read delving into the nature of Emily Brontë’s faith, as can be ascertained through her poetry, her family, and the commentary of her sisters.

-ROL

THE THEOLOGY OF EMILY BRONTË

“My sister Emily was not a person of demonstrative character, nor one on the recesses of whose mind and feelings even those nearest and dearest to her could, with impunity, intrude unlicensed,” writes Charlotte Brontë of her younger sister, Emily Brontë. Charlotte describes Emily’s personality here to clarify why, in 1846, it was so difficult to convince her to publish her poetry. After days of cajoling, Charlotte succeeded and Emily agreed to publish her manuscripts. Thus, Charlotte, Emily, and Anne Brontë, under the pseudonyms Currer, Ellis, and Acton Bell, collaborated to publish a book of poetry in 1846, which was critically well-received but a commercial flop. In its first year, it allegedly sold two copies.

Emily wrote around a third of the shared collection, but she also wrote much other poetry besides. One of the core themes of her poetry – unlike her novel, Wuthering Heights – is the nature of the divine, her relationship with God, and the afterlife. However, as always, the reader must be cautious: how much the speaker of the poem reflects the author herself is always in question, and in Emily’s case, the layers of ambiguity go deeper.

In researching for her popular biography of Emily’s sister, The Life of Charlotte Brontë (1857), Elizabeth Gaskell recounts an unusual discovery. “I have had a curious packet confided to me, containing an immense amount of manuscript, in an inconceivably small space; tales, dramas, poems, romances, written principally by Charlotte, in a hand which it is almost impossible to decipher without the aid of a magnifying glass.” Gaskell writes of Charlotte’s early style: “While her description of any real occurrence is… homely, graphic, and forcible, when she gives way to her powers of creation, her fancy and her language alike run riot, sometimes to the very borders of apparent delirium.” This packet contained the manuscripts of sagas related to the fabulous lands of Glass Town, Angria, and Gondal. No wonder Gaskell found the contents nearly delirious.

Much of Emily’s and her sisters’ poetry was written as part of worldbuilding for their sometimes shared, wholly imaginary realms of Glass Town, Angria, and Gondal, which they cultivated along with their brother, Branwell. Beginning in 1826, when Charlotte was 10, Branwell 9, Emily 8, and Anne 6, the siblings all shared Glass Town as their imaginary domain, but soon Charlotte suggested they each have their own island with a capital called Glass Town; the islands came to be known as the Glass Town Confederacy. In 1834, the playmates split: Charlotte and Branwell created the land of Angria while Emily and Anne created Gondal. In about 1839, Charlotte wrote poignantly that she was finished with Angria. “...I long to quit for a while that burning clime where we have sojourned too long,” she writes in the short essay “Farewell to Angria.” Nevertheless: “When I depart from these I feel almost as if I stood on the threshold of a home & were bidding farewell to its inmates.”

Branwell continued to write within the Angrian setting until his death in 1848. With Gondal, matters were different; Anne and Emily apparently continued in lockstep. As late as 1845, Anne mentions in a diary entry that she and Emily were still continuing to write Gondal material. The adventures thus continued until at least about three years before Emily’s untimely death and four before Anne’s.

Thus, the reader of Emily Brontë’s poems must be very careful in establishing what is Emily’s viewpoint, versus a character’s in the Gondal saga, versus merely the fancy of a persona she’s invented, as does any poet. (Understandably, it can be hard to maintain this separation when she writes lines like this couplet in an untitled poem: “And I entered the walls of my dark prison-house / Mysterious it rose from the billowy moor[.]”) However, certain key themes recur so frequently and in both her relatively formal and informal poems that it seems valid to claim that Emily had a fascinating and highly modern theology to her own. At the very least it’s safe to say her work expresses a theology.

Emily Brontë reminds me of the many people I encounter who want or deeply experience faith but are not drawn to institutions. As a teacher at my synagogue and just generally someone to whom acquaintances turn for religious information or advice, I encounter this conundrum all the time. How can we find religious satisfaction outside the bounds of established faith? Emily’s work may provide guidance to the searchers among us.

It should be no surprise that Emily’s thought on religion was idiosyncratic. According to her own sister, she was herself an idiosyncratic and inconsistent soul. Charlotte referred to Emily’s magnum opus, Wuthering Heights, as demonstrating “immature but very real powers,” indicating something of a mixed opinion, which is a trend in Charlotte’s long description of Emily:

In Emily’s nature the extremes of vigor and simplicity seemed to meet. Under an unsophisticated culture, inartificial tastes, and an unpretending outside, lay a secret power and fire that might have informed the brain and kindled the veins of a hero; but she had no worldly wisdom; her powers were unadapted to the practical business of life; she would fail to defend her most manifest rights, to consult her most legitimate advantage. An interpreter ought always to have stood between her and the world. Her will was not very flexible, and it generally opposed her interest. Her temper was magnanimous, but warm and sudden; her spirit altogether unbending.

An unbending spirit is the subject of one of her most famous poems, which we’ll look at below. Despite her sister’s unusually delicate personality, and despite any posthumous negging, Charlotte clearly held Emily in high esteem, raging at critics’ poor reviews of Wuthering Heights.

The picture of Emily that Charlotte paints is that of an unusual young woman of artistic temperament and not lacking in uniquities. Emily’s head was in the clouds, and those clouds were not always the clouds of our world. How could an unusual theology not come from such a mind?

The theology we find in Emily’s work is compelling and far more unusual than what we might expect, given her upbringing. God is sometimes almost inseparable from the self, grammatically flitting between being her own soul and an independent entity. Consistently, God is her great comforter, a source of love, but one that exists outside any creed. Even as Emily ceaselessly affirms God, she denounces credal concerns. Like many more typical Christian poets, Emily is very interested in the afterlife, finding in it a source of comfort, but otherwise, her densely theological verse is in a category of its own.

Emily’s familial context makes her work’s theological radicalism all the more surprising. The patriarch of the Brontë family was Patrick Brontë, an Anglican clergyman. His was a tragic life. Patrick outlived his entire family: his wife, Maria Branwell, died shortly after Anne’s birth; Maria and Elizabeth, their eldest two daughters, died at 10 and 11 years old respectively; Charlotte died at the age of 38; Branwell, at 31; Emily, at 30; and Anne at 29. Patrick lived to be 84, dying six years after Charlotte’s death.

Despite his life of losses, Patrick was a devout man and we know some of his thoughts because like the majority of his children, he was a poet. He was also his children’s primary educator, meaning it’s worth looking at his work to see whether it’s reflected in Emily’s. However, little of his style’s influence is to be found in his second-youngest daughter’s, and although he shares her fixation on the image of heaven as a shore, their work clashes thematically in significant ways, further highlighting Emily’s originality. Take some lines of his on heaven, an interest he shares with his Emily, from his 1811 poem, “Epistle to a Young Clergyman”:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published So God will own the labours done, Approving see His honoured Son, And honoured Law; and numbers won Of souls immortal, Through grace, will onward conquering run To heaven’s bright portal.

In Patrick’s poetry, which is riddled with awkward rhythms, Christian doctrine is always present and lucidly expressed. Here, heaven is reached due to the grace of a law-giving God. Although Emily is clearly enraptured by religious topics and even writes about what might be mystical experiences, it is safe to say she did not find her theology in her father’s conventionally devotional work.

The confused or at least confusing theology of Emily’s 1844 poem “Plead for Me” gives us a good entry point into her religious thought. The speaker of the poem is locked in conflict with Reason, who questions why she “cast the world away” in favor of an unworldly or otherworldly life. She has declined to pursue “glory’s wreath and pleasure’s flower.” Instead, she writes,

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published [I] gave my spirit to adore Thee, ever-present, phantom thing; My slave, my comrade, and my king…

It sure sounds like she’s referring to God, here, and in a highly atypical way. Her slave? It’s possible that she’s referring to her own immortal soul, to cultivating the virtues of the soul rather than the flesh. She goes on to explain the terms she has used to describe the object of her plea:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published A slave, because I rule thee still; Incline thee to my changeful will, And make thy influence good or ill…

She must be referring either to her soul or the way that God can be found within her soul. Either way, she centers mastery over the eternal. Militating against the reading on which she’s pleading with her soul alone, she explains that her addressee is:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published My darling pain that wounds and sears And wrings a blessing out from tears By deadening me to earthly cares; And yet a king, though Prudence well Have taught thy subject to rebel.

The addressee summons to mind an almost mystical experience, which originates in, or straightforwardly is, also a monarch whom the personified Prudence demands rebellion against. This is such an ambivalent relation to the divine – whether to God in any normal sense or to the divinity within her – that it bewilders. However, in favor of the soul reading, the final stanza begins:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published And am I wrong to worship, where Faith cannot doubt, nor hope despair, Since my own soul can grant my prayer?

Nevertheless she finishes her plea by addressing the “God of visions,” and its identity remains ambiguous. We can compare this poem to half of a short poem she published in 1846, “The Old Stoic,” which I memorized as a child and have repeated to myself more times than anyone can count:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published And if I pray, the only prayer That moves my lips for me Is, “Leave this heart that now I bear, And give me liberty!” Yes, as my swift days near their goal, ‘Tis all that I implore; In life and death, a chainless soul With courage to endure.

Here, at least, she seems determined to plead only for the freedom of her soul, which we might accept as tentative evidence that “Plead for Me” is similarly a prayer to/for her soul. But its ambiguities invite no easy solution nevertheless, and either way it reveals some of her thoughts on what God is, as the “God of visions.”

What can we learn about Emily’s theology from “Plead for Me?” It either divinizes the soul to the level of a God or finds God’s place within the soul. Emily’s theology is entirely – to use a term that’s typically meant as derogatory – self-centered. She finds God inside herself, whether it’s an external God who is also found in her or the self-as-God.

Again, we should bear in mind that poetry is processed through a speaker, so this is not necessarily reflective of Emily’s own thoughts. My goal here is to unpack the theology of her works rather than her own theology, properly speaking. However, I want to avoid tortured grammar whenever possible, so my phrasing on this might be loose at times.

One of Emily Brontë’s best-remembered poems is also her most theologically dense. Written in January 1846, “No Coward Soul is Mine” is one of Emily’s most popular poems and certainly one of her most impassioned. While many of her lyrics are dreary, focused on tears and mourning, “No Coward Soul is Mine” is a resolute stand against despair. William Ernest Henley’s more famous 1875 poem “Invictus” may come to mind for some readers as a point of comparison: “And yet the menace of the years / Finds and shall find me unafraid.”

It is worth walking through “No Coward Soul is Mine” slowly. The lyric is a personal statement of indefatigability, sure, but it’s also a theological tour de force:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published No coward soul is mine No trembler in the world's storm-troubled sphere I see Heaven's glories shine And Faith shines equal arming me from Fear

This opening stanza introduces the speaker’s soul, not yet touching on the object of her faith. While Henley, decades later, would take for granted in “Invictus” that “Beyond this place of wrath and tears / Looms but the Horror of the shade,” Emily’s speaker is dead sure of the reality of Heaven.

This certainty is found throughout Emily’s oeuvre. In “Faith and Despondency,” a poem originally part of the Gondal saga and published in 1846, a character remarks:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published But, I’ll not fear, I will not weep For those whose bodies rest in sleep,- I know there is a blessed shore, Opening its ports for me, and mine…

In “Faith and Despondency,” Emily provides a blunt statement of the afterlife: “To reach, at last, the eternal home, / The steadfast, changeless shore!” Her poems on religious topics often focus heavily on changelessness, as if circling a fear of our changeable world. Her father shares her interest in the image of heaven as a shore.

Returning to “No Coward Soul is Mine,” the reader again encounters Emily’s frequent focus on divine immanence.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published O God within my breast Almighty ever-present Deity Life, that in me hast rest, As I Undying Life, have power in Thee

Again, Emily’s speaker fixates on the undying, changeless nature of the divine. Its ever-presence is in line with its immutability. It is everywhere all at once, forever. In one of the most famous Gondal poems, “The Prisoner (A Fragment),” Emily’s titular prisoner describes how a divine visitor brings her comfort in her confinement. The prisoner’s experience emphasizes divine immanence and sounds like a mystical encounter:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published But, first, a hush of peace – a soundless calm descends; The struggle of distress, and fierce impatience ends. Mute music soothes my breast, unuttered harmony, That I could never dream, till Earth was lost to me. Then dawns the Invisible, the Unseen its truth reveals; My outward sense is gone, my inward essence feels…

Did Emily herself have mystical experiences? The reader would love to know, but we can’t know, at this point. Regardless, her focus in describing the divine is heavily centered on the sensation of deific presence, as if her God is sensible in her body.

Given Emily’s Christian upbringing and what Charlotte alleges about her milquetoast personality, the next stanzas of “No Coward Soul is Mine” may come as somewhat of a surprise.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Vain are the thousand creeds That move men's hearts, unutterably vain, Worthless as withered weeds Or idlest froth amid the boundless main To waken doubt in one Holding so fast by thy infinity, So surely anchored on The steadfast rock of Immortality.

Perhaps the vigor of these stanzas or another like them came to mind for Charlotte when she writes of Emily’s poetry: “these were not common effusions, nor at all like the poetry women generally write. I thought them condensed and terse, vigorous and genuine. To my ear they had also a peculiar music — wild, melancholy, and elevating.” Terse and vigorous describe these two stanzas quite well. I could go on about Emily’s prosody, but I’ll stick to her ideas, for the most part. It’s worth noting that the meter and other rhythmic features of “No Coward Soul of Mine” and much of Emily’s less polished verse is as distinct as a fingerprint.

These stanzas affirm the idea that God transcends petty credal disputes. Subtly, the mind may be drawn to the biblical book of Ecclesiastes, in which the Priest (traditionally, Solomon) bemoans the vanity of everything but following God. Thus, Emily adds creeds to the trash heap of what the Priest of Ecclesiastes has already discarded as worthless. It is a radical statement and it would be difficult to outclass it as a testament to personal rather than institutional faith.

The next stanza gestures toward Emily’s pet topic of finding comfort in eternity while hinting toward another radical theological idea or two:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published With wide-embracing love Thy spirit animates eternal years Pervades and broods above, Changes, sustains, dissolves, creates and rears

One wonders how “wide-embracing” the love of Emily’s God is, whether she is implying something akin to universalism or not – either way, the phrase is doctrinally evocative.

In the final line, Emily may be implying occasionalist leanings. Occasionalism is the idea that only God genuinely causes things to happen, with any other causation being secondary at most. In his magnum opus, The Search after Truth, 17th-century occasionalist philosopher Nicolas Malebranche writes: “The motor force of objects is therefore not in the bodies that are moved, for this motor force is nothing other than the will of God.” Emily attributes to God all change, the constant sustenance of creation, chemical processes, creation, and cultivation. She is implicitly occasionalist – or somewhat plausibly, pantheist. Again, her work expresses total faith in this unique vision of God.

Her next stanza fascinatingly ties into Wuthering Heights, contrasting with a famous description of Cathy’s relation to Heathcliff while densely expressing theological ideas.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Though earth and moon were gone And suns and universes ceased to be And Thou wert left alone Every Existence would exist in thee

On its own, this stanza expresses an interesting idea. God contains all, is “Every Existence,” even when physical matter goes away. Comparing this stanza to Cathy’s famous speech regarding Heathcliff in Wuthering Heights (1847) is informative:

I cannot express it; but surely you and everybody have a notion that there is or should be an existence of yours beyond you. What were the use of my creation, if I were entirely contained here? My great miseries in this world have been Heathcliff’s miseries, and I watched and felt each from the beginning: my great thought in living is himself. If all else perished, and he remained, I should still continue to be; and if all else remained, and he were annihilated, the universe would turn to a mighty stranger: I should not seem a part of it.

Only a year later than “No Coward Soul is Mine,” we find in Emily’s work the idea that one existence can exist within another. Of course, in this case, it’s explicitly a character speaking in a fictional context, but the similarities are striking. One passage elucidates the other. In God, all things exist; in Heathcliff, Cathy exists. Heathcliff is her God. Shortly after this passage, the speech contains one of the most well-known lines in the novel: “I am Heathcliff.” Again, the ambiguity: is the godlike being distinct from the subject? We have a similar cluster of words and ideas to those in “No Coward Soul is Mine,” and a similar ambivalence as we found in “Faith and Despondency,” uniting the poems.

In the same speech, Cathy contrasts her love for two characters. For Linton, her love “is like the foliage in the woods: time will change it, I’m well aware, as winter changes the trees.” Her love for Heathcliff, however, “resembles the eternal rocks beneath: a source of little visible delight, but necessary.” Like Emily’s invisible, ever-present God, Cathy’s Heathcliff is scarcely visible but unchanging (or changes at a literally glacial pace).

Before we move on fully from “No Coward Soul is Mine,” we have one stanza left, one of its most interesting:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published There is not room for Death Nor atom that his might could render void Since thou art Being and Breath And what thou art may never be destroyed.

Because God is immortal and changeless, death is not real, exactly. God sustains eternal life, after all; death cannot actually eradicate any bit of reality. And if this weren’t clear enough, the designation of God as “Being and Breath” clarifies that she’s not just referring to matter, but rather to life. “Being” we might read as physical reality, while “Breath” refers to the soul, in the biblical sense: “And the Lord God formed man of the dust of the ground, and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life; and man became a living soul” (Genesis 2:7). Thus, because life exists in God, or God is all life, death is an impossibility, because “what thou are may never be destroyed.”

The last poem I want to look at by Emily is “My Comforter,” published in 1846. We’ll only read a few lines and one stanza. The poem expresses the everyday plight of the speaker’s soul. Her soul is plagued by her sense of loneliness among the crowds: “wretches uttering praise / Or howling o’er their hopeless days.” It is interesting that she singles out “wretches uttering praise,” implying that many people of faith around her are to her vexatious. Skipping ahead to the penultimate stanza, we reach a personal theological insight.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Like a soft air, above a sea, Tossed by the tempest’s stir; A thaw-wind, melting quietly The snow-drift, on some wintry lea; No: what sweet thing resembles thee, My thoughtful Comforter?

It’s possible, vaguely, that she’s referring to a person (one can’t lend too much significance to the capitalization of “Comforter”), but knowing what we now know about her thought, and the poem’s earlier description of an experience of visiting Heaven and Hell, it seems safe to assume she’s referring here to the divine. God is not at all an abstract being in Emily’s work. Even in “No Coward Soul is Mine,” which is dense with theological information, the overall point is that her belief renders her unafraid. Elsewhere her work reflects on the comfort of the afterlife. Here, the reflection is purely personal, and God’s comfort is present in the moment. Emily’s theology is theoretical and deeply personal at the same time.

In the 1975 “Feminist Postchristian Introduction” to her 1968 book, The Church and the Second Sex, Mary Daly argues that women should leave behind changeless male religion, based on fixed revelation from the past, in favor of what she calls ludic cerebration. “I suggest that what women require is ludic cerebration, the free play of intuition in our own space, giving rise to thinking that is vigorous, informed, multidimensional, independent, creative, tough. Ludic cerebration is thinking out of experience.” I don’t know whether, born a few decades later, Emily Brontë would’ve considered her aims to be feminist. But her theology – serious as it is – reminds me of Daly’s concept of ludic cerebration, a theology that plays with different ideas intuitively. Emily did not have much life experience, she lived a bit of a femcel lifestyle, but her work’s flexible and dense theological reflection would fill at least most of Daly’s requirements for ludic cerebration. And perhaps that is precisely what today’s spiritual seekers need, those who want faith but not affiliation. Emily’s work provides a good basis on which to engage in personal devotion without institutional allegiances.

A note on sources that are not hyperlinked: