THE UR-MYTH

I’m not a Christian but if the term “Edenist” existed I might subscribe to it. I see in the myth of the Garden of Eden a primordial narrative of endless interpretation—expansive enough for almost all of narratology to nest within it, but narrow enough to exude meaning. And meaning is what we’re all after, isn’t it? I would argue that, in spite of its taut few lines, the story of the Fall spans the full horizon of human interest, from the secular to the divine, because it tells the oldest story in the world, a story so old and so simple it can be represented mathematically:

“First there was one, then there was two.”

This is no simple statement. To move from one to two without an additive function is nothing short of a miracle, but that movement is the basis of every myth, every religion, every story ever told. It connotes the essential arc of a story. Another way to describe it is with the word “disequilibrium.” The very definition implies that once there was equilibrium, or harmony, and now there is not.

This might not jive with your idea of the garden or the Fall. Most people imagine an Adam and Eve clad in ivy, frolicking through paradise, tempting fate, originating sin. That’s the story we’ve inherited from childhood—a morality tale about hubris and divine retribution. While it’s not an erroneous reading (I try hard to avoid the idea that any reading is erroneous), it is freighted with religious and cultural baggage.

One biblical scholar, Ziony Zevit, sought to sidestep this tendency altogether in a 2013 book called What Really Happened In the Garden of Eden? His explicit aim was to strip away our inherited cultural ideas of the Fall, infected as they are with Hellenistic renditions. He is right to compare Genesis to an archaeological dig-site, how it is veiled in layers of accumulated translations and revisions to the point where it’s impossible to glimpse the thing in its original form (in this case, an ancient Semitic text composed on clay tablets). But his conclusion about what that original meaning is—that knowledge is painful and ignorance is bliss—feels both familiar and unsatisfying for such an audacious undertaking.

Marilynne Robinson recently gave it a go in her book Reading Genesis. I’ve been a fan of Robinson for many years. Reading her essays, you get the sense she has little interest in paying any undue intellectual fealty, ready as she is to mount a defense of Calvinism or raise hands against dignitaries like E.O. Wilson, Daniel Dennett, and Charles Darwin. Her intelligence is both fearless and undeniable. In Reading Genesis, however, she mostly sidesteps the Fall to discuss the other famous stories in Genesis—the creation, the flood, Cain and Abel, Abraham and Isaac. What she does say about Adam and Eve, however, is quite profound:

When they fell, the ground was cursed, but they were not. They and we were made subject not to God but to difficulty and necessity. And reality was changed with reference to our transgressions, which would be ongoing. That human beings were so central to the Creation that it would be changed by them, albeit for worse, is, whatever else, a kind of tribute to what we are.

Imperfection seems written into the deepest laws of human existence, so deeply that the course of human history is directed by it. Not surprisingly, this flies in the face of Marxist readings, which ascribe the course of history and its many blemishes and hierarchical leanings to material relations. Marx saw value in myths like the Fall for their ability to compress meaning. Indeed, there is a long intellectual history of reinterpreting Genesis through an economic lens, from Adam Smith to Thomas Malthus. One can summon a materialist reading of the Fall as a tale of burgeoning property relations and the bifurcation of class and labor as “economic law.” Jean-Jacques Rousseau, meanwhile, famously rejected the myth for its supposed imposition of inequality as a natural state of being, instead reinterpreting the Fall as the development of civilization itself, which imposed inequality where previously there had been a state of naive, primitive equality. Hence the idea of the “noble savage.” (Genesis was often invoked to justify westward colonial expansion.)

But there’s more to the Fall than historical analysis. I find myself returning to the ontology of the garden. I see in Adam and Eve, prior to the fall, the primitive simplicity of a pre-conscious, pre-lingual existence—a state of being that exists before one knows the other, before one becomes two. Consciousness without awareness of itself. Without such subject-object relations, the mind cannot be said to reside in any single, independent being. (Otherwise, what is there for the mind, inseparable from its predicate, to perceive?) Thus, the mind, in this primitive state, is universal. It simply is, and as it “is” mirrors a much older spiritual tradition with seeds in the far east (more on that below) and roots in the Hellenistic world. After all, initiates to the Dionysian Mysteries, who are believed to taken some kind of psychedelic substance, would read upon the Temple of Apollo a simple but profound syntactical metaphor: “Know thyself.”

To eat from the tree of knowledge, then, is to imbue a mind with finitude and subjectivity. A sense of self. I would also contend that an embedded subjectivity—that is, the ability to discern subject from object—is required to discern right from wrong. Hence, the indifference of the gods in so many Vedic and pagan traditions. It’s not that these ancestral religions lacked morality; rather, that their pantheons symbolized a deep intuition about the nature of the mind.

The Gnostic read of the Fall—by far one of the most out there readings in all of theology—is not so different. God, Yawheh, or the “demiurge” is, in this telling, a marauding trickster deity who creates the material world, ensnares within it Adam and Eve, and dupes them into believing the material world is all there is. The beguiling serpent, meanwhile, representing Jesus, manifests (or incarnates) to reveal to humanity the higher spiritual realms. This reconnection with the spiritual world is called “gnosis.”

Multiplicity abounds both inside and outside of the garden. Speaking as a writer, every story I’ve ever written has some kind of garden and some kind of Fall within it. Sometimes this placement is intentional, other times I only notice it later. These gardens are, nonetheless, replete in THE PEOPLE IN THE BOX, the novel I have been serializing on Substack. One of the main characters, Sam, functions as a sort of Gnostic demiurge, cultivating his garden cult in the secluded mountains of New Hampshire, bestowing consciousness upon his subjects with reckless abandon, and seeding their thoughts with fear of the outside world. Indeed, Sam’s full name, Samael, is styled after the alter-ego of the demiurge himself, Yaldabaoth. Where Sam departs from the Gnostic myth is in his fleeting compassion. He has within him elements of the serpent.

Metaphors become allegories when their comparisons are too tight. I’m not interested in pure allegory, as I believe it hinders the extrapolative, interpretable power of narrative. “Meaning” is a dish best served as a buffet. But we expand that narrative potential by indulging the instincts and inclinations of the subconscious mind. The garden myth is the ultimate subconscious yarn, interpretable to the degree that it is vague, and it is quite vague.

I wonder how much of the myth’s appeal is in its brevity versus its mythological anchoring in the first few pages of the most consequential book ever written. And still, as we’ve explored, there is no firm consensus on what it really means.

I’ll close with the Jungian view. In this reading, it’s important to remember that the garden does not exist for Adam and Eve, as it does in the Gnostic telling. The garden is the possession of the Lord, in all his patriarchal, authoritative fullness. That Eve ate the fruit from the tree of knowledge and shared it with Adam reflects the activation of the anima, the aspect of the feminine provider, without which the opposing masculine aspect, the animus, cannot function, for there is no object of desire. The Fall, then, represents a necessary state of being, not merely because the garden does not belong to Adam and Eve—a union of opposing forces—but because the splitting of that dyad imposes the recognition of opposites, dualities, and material arrangements, which we can only ever experience through consciousness. Authorities may impose their will upon you, the sacred individual whose Fall is both inevitable and necessary, but the garden exists inside of your psyche only as an imagined ideal. You can never return to it.

Let’s linger on that idea of splitting the dyad for a moment, because it’s something that appears time and time again across mythologies. (We distilled it mathematically as “one became two.”) In Gnosticism, Adam and Eve represent the splitting of the first dyad from the Monad, the supreme, ineffable monarch of existence—unknowable and immutable. There is another comparison in Hindu mythology and the divine trinity of Vishnu, the preserver; Brahma, the creator; and Shiva, the destroyer. Reflecting the first dyad, Brahma is depicted sitting atop Vishnu’s navel, bringing forth new creations, new universes, with Brahma’s every exhalation, whereupon the opposing force of Shiva destroys that universe with Brahma’s every inhalation. Exhale, inhale. Exhale, inhale. Create, destroy. Create, destroy. “One becomes two” necessarily entails both creation and destruction.

The story of the Fall most people relate to is one of rejection. Careful inspection reveals the nature of rejection as something both destructive and constructive—an inevitable condition of existence that we overcome through stoic resolve. It wasn’t until my novel THE PEOPLE IN THE BOX was well and truly dead to potential publishers that I realized how important this lesson is. There are gardens all throughout the novel—in Sam’s isolated commune in the mountains of New Hampshire; in the sterile chambers of Logos, Inc., where conscious souls are seemingly stamped into existence; in the quaint, naturally reclaimed Ohio home of Sophia Black (whose name, by the way, is a direct reference to the Gnostic Sophia, who gave birth to the demiurge known as Yahweh). These gardens I planted with regularity and intension, but the one in my own mind I had yet to fall from. The novel I so painstakingly wrote over two years was ultimately rejected by the publishing world, that demiurge of unassailable authority, and for it I was devastated, forsaken, cast into the outer dark of the psyche.

But, in falling from that garden, I came to see the work in its syzygetic completeness, full of faults and curiosities I had not previously noticed. More importantly, I saw its value anew. So I committed to sharing it with others, all of us Substack sinners who turn our noses at profitability and acclaim. Are we damned or merely mortal? What’s the difference anyway?

Eponynonymous The People in the Box is a serialized science-fiction novel about the discovery that one in three people lacks consciousness or, in more religious terms, has no soul.

