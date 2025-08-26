The Republic of Letters

6d

I had a great experience some years ago, teaching a college literature class entitled "Masculine-Feminine" which included among its texts the Book of Genesis. Approaching the Bible as literature was something I found very fruitful, and some of my students really rose to the challenge. I know that in my own writing there is an unavoidable shadow of Eden, and of the Fall, constantly. To me it seems fundamental, in the exercise of memory - which is the keystone of literature. The condition of memory is loss. Everything we love, we lose. Nothing that is loved is ever lost. As Proust reminds us: "Every true paradise is a paradise we have lost"...

Aug 27

As a writer who regularly compares just about everything to the Garden of Eden, I really enjoyed this! Couldn't agree more that it's the story's simplicity and vagueness - all the gaps - that make it so rich with potential meaning, inexhaustible really.

Growing up as a traditional Christian, I thought of Adam and Eve as sinners who'd cursed us all and Jesus as the one who reversed the curse, but now I think of the story more or less the way you do. To me it's a parable about the multiple ways in which we "wake up" from primal oneness and innocence to physical distinctions, the individual self, and right and wrong: by incarnating here from who-knows-where, by evolving from innocent animals to homo sapiens, and by passing the mirror test as individual infants.

Becoming self-aware moral agents is a necessary step - animals cause tons of suffering through ignorance - but the goal is to get, not quite "back to the garden", but somewhere that fuses the beauty of that original innocence with the wisdom of our accumulated experience. Because things *are* both one and many simultaneously, given that we're all ultimately made of the same stuff and interconnected. I explore these ideas here if you're interested: https://smalldarklight.substack.com/p/oh-i-never-made-that-connection

